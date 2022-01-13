Successfully reported this slideshow.
Salesforce data migration experts help you carry out an effortless data transfer from on-premise/cloud solutions to Salesforce. Hire experts on-demand and under flexible contracts. To know more about Salesforce data migration, https://www.damcogroup.com/salesforce/Salesforce-Data-Migration-Services.html/

Maximize Data Usage With Salesforce Migration Experts

  1. 1. Maximize Data Usage With Salesforce Migration Experts
  2. 2. Introduction Migrating to a new platform requires firms to move functional data from their legacy system. If you are dealing in small data sets, the process could be completed in hours, however, if the data architecture is different or the size of data to be migrated is humungous, migration can be troublesome and time-taking. Some of the challenges involved in the process include data loss, mismatch, loading issues, which occur due to a multitude of reasons. To overcome possible pitfalls and have a seamless data transfer, it is crucial to follow a standardized process keeping various considerations in check.
  3. 3. Important Salesforce Data Migration practices: Understand the Scope of Migration Pre-Migration Check Start-Off With a Small Dataset Prefer Batch Processing 01 02 03 04
  4. 4. 01 Before getting started with Salesforce migration, teams should identify source/destination data and have a clear data layout in mind. This will help migration experts to structure and map data accordingly. Understand the Scope of Migration
  5. 5. 02 During the pre-migration check, the order of migration should be clearly defined. Additionally, a data template should be created for every object in excel using data export so that the same can be used to bring data back to the system. Configuring the data loader as per time zone and turning off email triggers are other activities that should be carefully followed. Pre-Migration Check
  6. 6. 03 Consider feeding small datasets to identify and address possible issues and errors in the initial phase of migration. Based on the results, experts can further clean, deduplicate, or validate source data. Start-Off With a Small Dataset
  7. 7. 04 Before getting started with Salesforce migration, teams should identify source/destination data and have a clear data layout in mind. This will help. While you migrate to Salesforce, check custom code, network speed, and be wary of API bottlenecks as they can affect the speed of processing. To ensure there is a seamless Salesforce to Salesforce data migration, consider sending data in batches. Prefer Batch Processing
  8. 8. Bottomline Salesforce migration is a one-time process and the complexity of it depends on data structure, practices followed, and the expertise of professionals. By following the right practices and procedures, surely you can achieve desired results with migration. Need our support to carry out Salesforce data migration? Write us at info@damcogroup.com
  9. 9. THANK YOU www.damcogroup.com/salesforce/ +1 609 632 0350 info@damcogroup.com

×