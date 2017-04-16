Erase unha vez tres científicos/as pequenos/as. Elas chamábanse: a maior Mariña e a pequena Ana e o seu o irmán mediano ch...
Esperaron uns segundos, o ver que non pasaba nada, puxéronse todos a xogar a play station vita, o móbil e a Tablet. De súp...
Pero non sabían cómo vencelo. Iano perseguindo cando os tres caeron e espetaronse no queixo e deronse conta de que sabia b...
Oqueixo marcos 5ºb

Oqueixo marcos 5ºb

  1. 1. Erase unha vez tres científicos/as pequenos/as. Elas chamábanse: a maior Mariña e a pequena Ana e o seu o irmán mediano chámase Xan. Por provocar unha explosión díxolle sua nai: - Quedades sen festa do queixo. - Nooooooooooooooon. –dixeron os nenos/as- - Vós buscástelo. E así foi, os tres irmáns quedaron sós, e como lles gustaba tanto fixeron experimentos. Pero sen querer caéronlles no seu delicioso queixo . E dixeron: -Nooon o queixo!!!!! O QUEIXO MUTANTE
  2. 2. Esperaron uns segundos, o ver que non pasaba nada, puxéronse todos a xogar a play station vita, o móbil e a Tablet. De súpeto, o queixo empezou a medrar. Houbo un apagón da luz e todos se preguntaban: - Por que será ??? Pero os tres fedellos xa sabían por que era, polo queixo que se transformou nun queixo mutante. Os rapaces dixeron: - A polo queixo con patas. Pero dixo Xan: - Antes hai que poñerlle un nome para identificalo. E contesta Ana: - Que tal Queixucho? - Ben – contestou Mariña. Os tres metepatas foron por Queixucho.
  3. 3. Pero non sabían cómo vencelo. Iano perseguindo cando os tres caeron e espetaronse no queixo e deronse conta de que sabia ben. Os tres a misma vez metéronlle un bocado. O queixo explotou e empezou a chover queixo . Todos os da cidade foron a queixeria Barral e alí o celebraron comendo o seu queixo. FIN

