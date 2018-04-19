Successfully reported this slideshow.
107年4月19日 行政院第3596次院會報告案 報告機關：經濟部
1
2
極端氣 候事件、天然災害及水資源危機 3
5月中下旬及6月 5月 6月 資料來源_APCC 4  5月 與氣候平均值相當至略偏少
• 。 經濟部依院長指示積極抗旱 5 • • •
ˋˊ是 6
107年1~2月 中北部正常 107年3~4月 偏少 區域 桃園 苗栗 臺南 水庫名稱 石門水庫 永和山水庫 曾文水庫 雨量實際/平均值 643/672 (101%) 420/555 (74%) 271/379 (71%) 106年11~12月...
107年04月16日 水情燈號轉變情形 8
現階段抗旱節水成果 9
ˋˊ是 10
地區 水庫名稱 4/16 有效蓄水量 蓄水率 (％) 與104(枯旱) 年同期有效 蓄水差異量 與近五年同 期平均有效 蓄水差異量 枯旱 排名 新山 971 97 152 145 30/30 翡翠 23,440 70 -6,358 -4,871...
  臺南、高雄及 澎湖 整體水情概述 12 曾文水庫蓄水現況 高屏堰現況 澎湖成功水庫蓄水現況
曾文水庫已清淤95萬 m3 (過去平均36萬) 澄清湖已清淤16萬 m3 (過去平均8萬) 曾文水庫 石門水庫 545 406 超前25% 13
 未來應變處置 14     
1.加強防汛策進作為 2.強化防汛整備 3.落實防災管理 4. 全民共同防災 15
16 加強防汛策進作為 刷深段，重複致災，直沖岸，開口或老舊堤防， 未達計畫洪水位及是否有保護對象(社區)等。 外水 : 200mm/24hr 有33處防汛熱點 350mm/24hr 有44處防汛熱點 500mm/24hr 有67處防汛熱點 內...
1717台南市 雲林縣 桃園市 台中市 彰化縣 17 加強防汛策進作為
1,515 趕辦目標量 1,004.4萬方(66.3%) 進度超前11.3% 107年5月底 強化防汛整備 18 南勢溪上龜山橋疏濬
40 1996 159 896 強化防汛整備 1089 1024 19
防災資訊服務網推播淹水警戒訊息 5/29 水利署、水保局、林務局-上中下游通力合作 3/14 中央與地方攜手防汛 4月份 國防部、衛福部、教育部-部會防災一起來 落實防災管理 即時水情與警戒訊息 20 4/25
2,645 1,578 425 9 縣市推動企業參與社區防災，以桃園及臺南市為示範區 全民共同防災 21
3596

3596報一 經濟部簡報

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
3596

