Actividades para trabajar las habilidades sociales4

Actividades que permiten trabajar diferentes habilidades sociales: Dar y seguir instrucciones, disculparse.

  1. 1. ACTIVIDADES PARA TRABAJAR LAS HABILIDADES SOCIALES-2 Dar y seguir instrucciones. Disculparse
  2. 2. Voy a realizar un dibujo que tú me digas • A continuación, yo voy a coger un folio y tú me tienes que dar indicaciones sobre lo que debo dibujar. Tienes que darme todos los pasos necesarios para ello. Al menos tienes que darme 10 instrucciones. Yo intentaré hacer el dibujo tal y como tú me digas. ¡Vamos a intentarlo!
  3. 3. ¡Ahora te toca a ti! • Ahora, tú vas a hacer un dibujo siguiendo mis instrucciones. Yo te voy a dar indicaciones, y tú debes hacer un dibujo siguiendo mis instrucciones. No te preocupes si no sale bien, estamos ensayando solamente. Ya lo haremos más veces. ¡Ánimo!
  4. 4. Jarrón roto • Estabas jugando con un frisbie y, al lanzarlo, golpeas un jarrón y lo tiras al suelo. Ese jarrón era de tu abuela, y ella le tenía mucho cariño. Era un jarrón muy valioso para ella. Vamos a representar la conversación que tendremos los dos, donde tú deberás pedirle disculpas e intentar resolver el problema. El psicopedagogo te guiará.
  5. 5. Te pillan mintiendo a la señorita • Olvidaste hacer la tarea de matemáticas y le dijiste a la señorita que te la has dejado en el coche. Tu señorita le pregunta a tu madre por WhatsApp si eso es cierto y ella le dice que no. La señorita se ha enfadado mucho contigo y quiere saber por qué le mentiste y qué pasó en realidad. Debes conversar con ella y pedirle disculpas. Representaremos la conversación.
  6. 6. Se te quema la comida • Hoy quisiste encargarte de la comida. Estás preparando arroz, pero te aburrías y te fuiste a ver un vídeo en la Tablet. Te distrajiste, y el arroz acabó quemándose. El humo llega hasta fuera de la casa y se enfadan mucho contigo porque ahora no hay nada para comer. Representaremos la conversación y tendrás que pedir disculpas.
  7. 7. Pierdes los nervios y pegas a un niño • Estás muy nerviosa, y en ese momento un niño, hijo de un amigo de tus padres, empieza a ponerte más nerviosa. Empieza a saltar delante de ti para que le hagas caso. Pierdes los nervios y acabas pegándole. El niño se echa a llorar y dice que se lo va a decir a su madre. Te arrepientes e intentas pedirle disculpas. Representaremos la conversación.

