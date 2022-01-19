How can digital publishing industry monetize through eCommerce?

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Content is a core publishers’ product but it doesn’t have to be the only one they offer.
As an entrepreneur, you can sell different things, even more so you have a bunch of loyal fans, a ton of data, and business experience. Why can’t you offer backpacks and mugs if you publish a travel magazine?
Maybe it’s time to take a step further in your digital publishing venture and think seriously about eCommerce as a way to diversify income.