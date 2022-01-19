Successfully reported this slideshow.
How can digital publishing industry monetize through eCommerce?

Jan. 19, 2022
Internet

Content is a core publishers’ product but it doesn’t have to be the only one they offer.

As an entrepreneur, you can sell different things, even more so you have a bunch of loyal fans, a ton of data, and business experience. Why can’t you offer backpacks and mugs if you publish a travel magazine?

Maybe it’s time to take a step further in your digital publishing venture and think seriously about eCommerce as a way to diversify income.

How can digital publishing industry monetize through eCommerce?

  1. 1. How Can Publishers Monetize Through eCommerce? Prepared by PressPad
  2. 2. ● mobile magazine apps, ● digital newsstands for PDF issues, ● WordPress-based news apps. It was prepared for publishers who: Who are we? Who is this presentation for? 2 We’re PressPad – the company that creates: ● want to take a step further in their digital publishing venture, ● think seriously about eCommerce as a way to diversify income.
  3. 3. There are a few things related to each other that have inﬂuenced the publishing industry recently. www.presspadapp.com 3
  4. 4. COVID-19 PANDEMIC COVID’s lockdowns and quarantines sped up both the transition to digital of many businesses, headed by purchasing and fast consumer adoption of eCommerce. Publishers have changed their strategies and invested in digital publishing platforms. www.presspadapp.com 4
  5. 5. ECOMMERCE GROWTH Pandemic lockdowns have forced many people to shop online, and this trend is continued. It was too signiﬁcant for the publishing world to ignore. Publishers picked up that this space has revenue potential. 62% of US publishers said they expected eCommerce to rank among their three biggest revenue sources in Q1 2021. 36% said it would be their main source of revenues. www.presspadapp.com 5
  6. 6. source: https://www.lotame.com/ 6
  7. 7. NEED OF INCOME DIVERSIFICATION The rapidly changing conditions meant that publishers began to diversify their revenue streams. Data from Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism found that in 2018 publishers were using a number of revenue streams beyond advertising, with subscriptions among the most popular. www.presspadapp.com 7
  8. 8. source: https://www.emarketer.com/content/the-challenges-publishers-face-in-monetizing-digital-content 8
  9. 9. EXTENSION OF PUBLISHERS’ COMPETENCES Publishing doesn’t mean only preparing and distributing newspapers and magazines today. The technology development helps publishers to start new businesses, expand their activities, and go beyond the standard framework. www.presspadapp.com 9
  10. 10. All these things make publishers are more and more willing to start e-commerce businesses. www.presspadapp.com 10
  11. 11. How can they monetize through eCommerce? www.presspadapp.com 11
  12. 12. 1 When a digital publisher promotes another company’s products, services, or website on their website or magazine, they earn a commission. It usually takes the form of written reviews of products, recommendations, or mentions that can be monetized thanks to affiliate links. ECOMMERCE AFFILIATE MARKETING 12
  13. 13. E-COMMERCE AFFILIATE MARKETING Affiliate partner promotes a brand's products on publisher's website Reader click a link/an ad and make a purchase Conversions are tracked Publisher receive a commission 13
  14. 14. Well-thought-out affiliations (along with drawing conclusions and analysis) helps with building relationships with advertisers who are less about impressions and more about conversions. ● cooperate only with brands they trust, and whose products they can truly recommend; ● ﬁnd products that are supportive of the entire line of content; ● assure readers that clicking on the link is safe. The most important rule publishers should follow choosing an affiliate partner is to maintain the trust of their readers. That’s why they should: 14 www.presspadapp.com
  15. 15. Marie Claire Edit is a unique, online fashion aggregator platform offering cloths, shoes, accessories, and much more. The example of affiliate marketing 15
  16. 16. PRINT ON DEMAND 2 It allows the sale of different products that are prepared and printed after an order and payment have been done. Nothing is prepared in advance. That’s why the seller doesn’t have to deal with inventory management. The whole process of printing and fulﬁllment is handled by a third part. 16
  17. 17. Your online store The customer buys the product on your store External company receives an order and prepares the product The customer gets the product PRINT ON DEMAND PROCESS 17
  18. 18. This method is most often used by self-publishers, who often have problems with estimating how many print copies they really need. This is a great option for a publisher who has basically switched to digital but has a certain audience who still wants to receive print issues. Some publishers may use POD in special circumstances, such as reprinting older, archive issues, out-of-print titles, or just for test marketing. It’s not only about content. Publishers can print and sell other products. 18 www.presspadapp.com
  19. 19. The example of print on demand Print Shift is a magazine available only in a print-on-demand version. 19
  20. 20. ONLINE STORE 3 Online shops can be used not only for selling content such as magazine archive issues or copies of the book but also to offer almost every item in some way related to the brand. 20
  21. 21. Publishers enter this business with huge facilities: website, internet presence, readers, promotion channels, data, newsletters, e-mail addresses, business-run knowledge. All of this makes they can start eCommerce with a relatively small cost. That’s why selling products directly to the readers has become the main way publishing organizations make money. Publishers need to ﬁnd something that connects their brands and the readers, what is related to their business, and customers will identify with that as well. 21
  22. 22. The example of online shop The New York Times online store sells branded goods, archival photography, books, and personalized front page reprints. 22
  23. 23. E-commerce became a chance to diversify revenue for publishers. Both areas overlap and can bring mutual beneﬁts. Digital publishing businesses are multicompanies which successes are driven by three components: content, community, eCommerce. This combination effectively fuels the ﬁnancial results of many publishers who know that income diversiﬁcation is a way to generate revenue and… a fundament to survive no matter what the future will bring. 23
  24. 24. Questions? Comments? PressPad LinkedIn @presspadapp +1 888 712 0331 www.presspadapp.com 24

