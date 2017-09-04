Mod 6.2 introducción al análisis

03-23-05 Universidad Andrés Bello Facultad de Ingeniería Modelamiento de Sistemas
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Definición • Conjunto de pasos y procedimientos que deben ...
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Definición • Un metodología de desarrollo por lo tanto rep...
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Definición • En la actualidad debiéramos contar con metodo...
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Metodología vs Ciclo de vida • Existen varias diferencias ...
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Ciclo de vida El marco del ciclo de vida del software cubr...
Universidad Andrés Bello Ciclo de vida del software Análisis Diseño Implementación Pruebas Mantenimiento
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Modelo Lineal o secuencial Análisis Diseño Implementación ...
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Modelo Lineal o secuencial Este modelo refleja un desarrol...
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Modelo en cascada Cascada
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Modelo en cascada
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Modelos del ciclo de vida Cascada • En 1970 Winston Royce ...
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Consideraciones • Aportes – Muy utilizado para adaptacione...
Universidad Andrés Bello Actividad en la que se analizan y clarifican los diferentes aspectos del problema que debe ser re...
Universidad Andrés Bello • Actividad en la que se decide la organización y la estructura de una aplicación que satisfaga l...
Universidad Andrés Bello • Actividad en la que se construye (codifica) la aplicación utilizando un lenguaje de programació...
Universidad Andrés Bello • Actividad en la que se asegura que la aplicación construida satisface los requisitos del usuari...
Universidad Andrés Bello Actividad en la que la aplicación se modifica para satisfacer cambios o ampliaciones en los requi...
Universidad Andrés Bello Consideraciones • Una solución informática no consiste sólo en programar. • Se requiere conocer c...
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Modelos de construcción por prototipos • Este paradigma se...
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Modelos de construcción por prototipos Esta forma de traba...
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Modelos de construcción por prototipos
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Modelos de construcción por prototipos Prototipo Evolutivo
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Modelos de construcción por prototipos Ventajas: • Los usu...
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Modelos de construcción por prototipos Desventajas: • Se p...
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Modelo Espiral
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Modelo Espiral Espiral Definido por Boehm en 1988, present...
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Modelo Espiral Espiral Las actividades de ingeniería corre...
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Modelo Espiral Ventajas: • Demanda una consideración direc...
Universidad Andrés Bello Metodologías de desarrollo de software Consideraciones para aplicar un ciclo de vida Al iniciar e...
Universidad Andrés Bello Que Modelo a utilizar Proyecto de software Un proyecto es una organización transitoria de individ...
Universidad Andrés Bello Que Modelo a utilizar Que modelo usamos • Dado que cada proyecto es único, no existe un modelo qu...
Universidad Andrés Bello Que Modelo a utilizar Como sabremos cual es el más adecuado Para seleccionar el modelo a adoptar ...
Universidad Andrés Bello Que Modelo a utilizar Criterios de éxito • Contar con un modelo debidamente documentado. (entrada...
Universidad Andrés Bello Que Modelo a utilizar Lecciones aprendidas por el profesor • No existe una formula que indique cu...
Universidad Andrés Bello Fases del Análisis OO • Centrarse en el “qué”. • Identificar los requisitos: documentos de anális...
Universidad Andrés Bello Fases del Análisis OO – La especificación de requisitos describe el sistema, en lenguaje natural....
Universidad Andrés Bello Modelos de Análisis OO
×