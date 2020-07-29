Cours methodo kr (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Méthodologie Des données pour la recherche: Questionnaires – Entretiens - Observations
Les objets d’étude  fonctionnement des élèves,  fonctionnement de l’enseignement  relation entre la situation et le fon...
Objectivité ? Singly : « L’enquête et ses méthodes »  « … L’indépendance des méthodes vis-à-vis des options théoriques. C...
Recueil de productions écrites  questionnaires, tests, problèmes,…  Avantage : dépouillement direct, quantité importante...
Recueil de productions orales/gestuelles  entretiens, observations de classes ou de groupes, travail en binômes, enregist...
Des choix à effectuer  on peut étudier ces relations du point de vue  des connaissances  de l’interaction  de l’argume...
Les conditions du recueil  On ne peut recueillir les productions humaines que lorsqu’elles sont verbales (orales, écrites...
Les questionnaires
Contenus et objectifs  Articulation de deux types de variables  variables concernant l’identification de la personne (âg...
Les étapes d’élaboration  définir l’objet d’étude  définir la population et ses caractéristiques  déterminer les grands...
Types de questions  Selon le contenu  Questions qui portent sur des faits ou des connaissances  Questions qui portent s...
Formes des questions d’opinion Demande de l’accord:  tout à fait d’accord, plutôt d’accord, plutôt pas d’accord, pas du t...
Exemple – mémoire (L. TOIX) Résultats du questionnaire  N= 107  Question C : les propriétés des modèles Affirmation A % ...
Résultats du questionnaire  N= 107  Question C : les propriétés des modèles Affirmation A % % % % Affirmation B Il faut ...
Résultats du questionnaire  Question D : les fonctions des modèles Propositions + - 1 Les modèles scientifiques ont pour ...
Résultats du questionnaire  N = 107  Question D : les fonctions des modèles 75% 75% 88% 48% 25% 25% 12% 52% 0% 20% 40% 6...
Exemple d’une question ouverte Un de vos camarades ne connaît pas la signification du mot modèle en science. Voici les que...
Résultats  Qu’est-ce qu’un modèle ? Type de réponses Nbre. d’occurrences* A une loi de la physique, un ensemble de lois, ...
Différents types de questionnaires  questionnaires à questions ouvertes  Questionnaire à questions fermées  Le Q Sort :...
Les entretiens
Introduction  L’entretien est un des moyens d’une recherche consistant en une technique d’interrogation avec un but.  L’...
Les buts possibles Quelles informations le chercheur cherche-t-il à obtenir? Selon le but, il s’agira de faire des entreti...
Catégorisation des entretiens Forme d’interrogation Support Productions enregistrées Entretien non directif Semi directifs...
Les formes d’interrogation  Directifs  Guide d’entretien  Questions standardisées  Ordre de progression imposé Approfo...
(Gramitz, 1993) " L'entretien déclenche une série d'interactions entre l'enquêteur et l'enquêté. Non seulement l'idée que ...
Exemple d’entretien directif (Tiberghien A. et al. 1977)  I : Dans ce coin là de la pièce où y a-t-il de la lumière ?  L...
Exemple d’entretien non directif (Tiberghien A. et al. 1977)  On part de la question « Qu’est-ce que la lumière pour toi ...
L’entretien d’explicitation (P. Vermersch) L'entretien d’explication est une technique d’aide à la verbalisation. Son util...
L’entretien d'auto confrontation (Theureau)  Entretien entre un acteur et un chercheur L'entretien d'auto confrontation a...
L’observation
L’observation  être sur place parmi les personnes observées et s’adapter à ce milieu ;  observer le déroulement ordinair...
Différents types d’observation  L’observation directe  observateur = témoin des comportements des individus ou de groupe...
Des données à l’analyse
Adaptation du recueil de données  le processus d’apprentissage prises de données du type enregistrements audio/vidéo  le...
Triangulation  Possibilité de croiser les différentes données  Une donnée qui provient de sources différentes: enregistr...
Analyse des données  Analyse a priori/a posteriori  lecture guidée par hypothèses et catégorisations a priori  lecture ...
Types d’analyse et exemples  Analyse syntaxique: Structure du discours (ex : temps et modes des verbes)  Analyse lexical...
Recueil de données (White 2000) 1985 1995 Questionnaires 71% 41% Entretiens 12% 31% Observations 9% 18% Autres 8% 10%
  1. 1. Méthodologie Des données pour la recherche: Questionnaires – Entretiens - Observations
  2. 2. Les objets d’étude  fonctionnement des élèves,  fonctionnement de l’enseignement  relation entre la situation et le fonctionnement des élève  relation entre la situation et le fonctionnement de l’enseignant  rôle d’une caractéristique de la situation sur le fonctionnement des élèves (introduction des nouvelles technologies)  …
  3. 3. Objectivité ? Singly : « L’enquête et ses méthodes »  « … L’indépendance des méthodes vis-à-vis des options théoriques. C’est une duperie » p.22.  « Le réel est inépuisable. Les données ne donnent pas une image du réel la plus exacte possible » p.19.  « Ce qui rend un matériel « objectif » (au sens sociologique), c’est le degré élevé d’explicitation des critères par lesquels le réel est saisi. » p. 21.
  4. 4. Recueil de productions écrites  questionnaires, tests, problèmes,…  Avantage : dépouillement direct, quantité importante possible, conditions de production pouvant être connues de façons très précise et être les mêmes pour un grand nombre d’élèves ;  Inconvénients : intermédiaires inconnus, incompréhension possibles de ce qui est écrit, on ne peut pas maîtriser toutes les conditions de productions.
  5. 5. Recueil de productions orales/gestuelles  entretiens, observations de classes ou de groupes, travail en binômes, enregistrements audiovisuel et/ou audio  Avantages : exploration possible de cheminements intermédiaires, certaines limites cependant car l’observateur n’est pas neutre, restitution d’une plus grande part de la réalité.  Inconvénients : il faut beaucoup plus de temps pour réaliser les productions et dépouiller les enregistrements.
  6. 6. Des choix à effectuer  on peut étudier ces relations du point de vue  des connaissances  de l’interaction  de l’argumentation  de leur action  on peut étudier ces relations  à un instant  à plusieurs instants (comparaison)  sur la durée
  7. 7. Les conditions du recueil  On ne peut recueillir les productions humaines que lorsqu’elles sont verbales (orales, écrites) ou gestuelles  Les productions sont  soit suscitées par le chercheur (questionnaire, entretien, tâches diverses…) Observation construite  soit recueillies en milieu « naturel » (situation de classe, de stage…) Observation naturelle
  8. 8. Les questionnaires
  9. 9. Contenus et objectifs  Articulation de deux types de variables  variables concernant l’identification de la personne (âge, sexe, milieu social, etc)  variables obtenues à partir de questions sur les aspects essentiels de l’objet d’étude  Objectifs  estimer certaines grandeurs  de décrire une population  de vérifier des hypothèses
  10. 10. Les étapes d’élaboration  définir l’objet d’étude  définir la population et ses caractéristiques  déterminer les grands groupes de questions  faire une première rédaction du questionnaire  déterminer l’échantillon  faire un pré test : essai sur quelques personnes  passer à la rédaction définitive.
  11. 11. Types de questions  Selon le contenu  Questions qui portent sur des faits ou des connaissances  Questions qui portent sur des opinions, attitudes, motivations, préférences  Selon la forme  Questions ouvertes (nécessité de codage)  Question fermées (prévoir les réponses)  Attribution de note, ordonner des objets, etc.
  12. 12. Formes des questions d’opinion Demande de l’accord:  tout à fait d’accord, plutôt d’accord, plutôt pas d’accord, pas du tout d’accord  Se demander si on prévoit une réponse « sans opinion » (distinguée ou pas de la « neutralité » de l’accord.  On peut aussi avoir une échelle:  1 2 3 4  Ou  Présenter plusieurs propositions et les faire choisir  Demander pour chaque proposition un avis  Proposer deux affirmations contradictoires et une échelle entre les deux pas du tout d’accord Tout à fait d’accord
  13. 13. Exemple – mémoire (L. TOIX) Résultats du questionnaire  N= 107  Question C : les propriétés des modèles Affirmation A % % % % Affirmation B Un phénomène peut être décrit par plusieurs modèles. 43 35 15 8 Un phénomène ne peut- être décrit que par un unique modèle. 43% 35% 15% Affirmation A % % % % Affirmation B Un modèle est figé, il ne peut pas évoluer dans le temps. 02 13 29 57 Un modèle peut être modifié, il est susceptible d’évoluer dans le temps. 13% 29% 57%
  14. 14. Résultats du questionnaire  N= 107  Question C : les propriétés des modèles Affirmation A % % % % Affirmation B Il faut qu’un ensemble de scientifiques soient d’accord pour décider qu’un modèle est valable. 55 32 07 06 Un seul individu peut décider qu’un modèle est valable. 55% 32% Affirmation A % % % % Affirmation B Un modèle ne peut jamais être utilisé pour faire des prévisions sur un objet ou un événement. 09 20 54 19 Un modèle peut toujours être utilisé pour faire des prévisions sur un objet ou un événement. 09% 20% 54% 19%
  15. 15. Résultats du questionnaire  Question D : les fonctions des modèles Propositions + - 1 Les modèles scientifiques ont pour fonction de copier la réalité le plus fidèlement possible. 75 % 25 % 2 Les modèles scientifiques sont utilisés pour décrire le phénomène que l’on étudie. 75 % 25 % 3 Les modèles scientifiques sont utilisés pour expliquer le phénomène que l’on étudie. 88 % 12 % 4 Les modèles scientifiques sont utilisés pour prévoir le phénomène que l’on étudie. 48 % 52 % Items Résultats % N=107
  16. 16. Résultats du questionnaire  N = 107  Question D : les fonctions des modèles 75% 75% 88% 48% 25% 25% 12% 52% 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% item 1 item 2 item 3 item 4 plutôt d'accord plutôt pas d'accord
  17. 17. Exemple d’une question ouverte Un de vos camarades ne connaît pas la signification du mot modèle en science. Voici les questions qu’il pourrait vous poser à ce sujet. Donnez pour chacune d’entre elles des réponses détaillées et précises: 1. « pour toi, que c’est ce que c’est un modèle? 2. Et à quoi ça sert un modèle 3. Pourrais-tu me donner trois exemples de modèles? Elaboration de catégories construites théoriquement et empiriquement
  18. 18. Résultats  Qu’est-ce qu’un modèle ? Type de réponses Nbre. d’occurrences* A une loi de la physique, un ensemble de lois, plusieurs lois 19 un principe 2 un théorème 2 une définition, plusieurs définitions 2 une théorie 2 B un repère, une référence, une chose sur laquelle on s'appuie 12 C un document, un abrégé de cours, un texte 3 D une expérience, un fait 2 E un outil 1
  19. 19. Différents types de questionnaires  questionnaires à questions ouvertes  Questionnaire à questions fermées  Le Q Sort : technique de Tri (Sort) Qualitatif (Q.) approche quantitative des phénomènes hypothèses sous-jacentes précises formulation des questions évite l’ambiguïté la mise en forme facilite le dépouillement
  20. 20. Les entretiens
  21. 21. Introduction  L’entretien est un des moyens d’une recherche consistant en une technique d’interrogation avec un but.  L’entretien vise à faire verbaliser. Il s’agit d’une rencontre interpersonnelle dans une situation sociale donnée telle que soit impliquée la présence d’un professionnel (interviewer) et d’une personne  On peut catégoriser les entretiens en fonction  De la forme d’interrogation  Des supports à partir desquels on réalise l’entretien  Des productions enregistrées
  22. 22. Les buts possibles Quelles informations le chercheur cherche-t-il à obtenir? Selon le but, il s’agira de faire des entretiens nécessitant la mise en œuvre  de connaissances (disciplinaires, langagières, etc.),  de stratégies,  de raisonnement,  de pratiques,  de savoir-faire,  …
  23. 23. Catégorisation des entretiens Forme d’interrogation Support Productions enregistrées Entretien non directif Semi directifs Directifs ou standardisés avec expérience Avec texte écrit, dessin Avec vidéo Avec ordinateur Orales Orales et gestuelles et contextes (vidéo) Trace des actions (ordinateur)
  24. 24. Les formes d’interrogation  Directifs  Guide d’entretien  Questions standardisées  Ordre de progression imposé Approfondir un thème connu (quantitatif)  Semi-directifs  Schéma d’entretien  Consigne de départ et grille de thèmes à aborder.  pas d’ordre imposé compléter des résultats (qualitatif)  Non-directif  Seule contrainte : la consigne thématique de départ  Suit la logique propre de l’interviewé  Empathie, acceptation inconditionnelle Définir, préciser une recherche (qualitatif)
  25. 25. (Gramitz, 1993) " L'entretien déclenche une série d'interactions entre l'enquêteur et l'enquêté. Non seulement l'idée que chacun a de l'autre intervient, mais aussi ce que chacun pense que l'autre va penser de lui. L'enquêteur doit être poli, rassurant, sympathique, pour donner une impression favorable dès le premier instant et ensuite à la fois stimuler, susciter l'intérêt de l'enquêté et le rassurer "
  26. 26. Exemple d’entretien directif (Tiberghien A. et al. 1977)  I : Dans ce coin là de la pièce où y a-t-il de la lumière ?  Lion : Là c’est le sol.  I : Pourquoi dis-tu là ?  Lion : Parce que le soleil y tape dessus et on voit que c’est plus clair qu’à l’ombre.  I : Pourquoi dis-tu qu’il n’y a pas de lumière par exemple sur ce mur.  Lion : Premièrement il est à l’ombre du soleil et deuxièmement y a pas de lampe qui pourrait l’éclairer.
  27. 27. Exemple d’entretien non directif (Tiberghien A. et al. 1977)  On part de la question « Qu’est-ce que la lumière pour toi ? »  Et on laisse parler les enfants en les relançant sur leurs propres termes, en ne donnant aucune nouvelle information. Ainsi, la grande majorité des END suite à cette question générale commencent par une phrase du type : « la lumière ça éclaire » ou « ça sert à éclairer », ou « c’est une ampoule qui éclaire ».  Techniques de relance:  hum, etc  Reprendre des propositions faites (sans changer les termes, la syntaxe,..)  Reposer la question initiale
  28. 28. L’entretien d’explicitation (P. Vermersch) L'entretien d’explication est une technique d’aide à la verbalisation. Son utilisation se situe a posteriori, une fois que l’activité qui fera l’objet de l’explication a eu lieu. Son objectif est de guider le sujet dans la verbalisation précise du déroulement de sa conduite, c’est-à-dire de ses actions matérielles et/ou mentales.  permettre le récit d’un sujet à propos d’actions qu’il a faites à un moment donné, repéré dans le temps et dans l’espace.  référence à une situation particulière d’action et non aux situations génériques.  réduire au maximum les interprétations du sujet sur son action et donc placer le sujet en situation d’évocation de la tâche.
  29. 29. L’entretien d'auto confrontation (Theureau)  Entretien entre un acteur et un chercheur L'entretien d'auto confrontation ainsi conçu constitue un moyen détourné de documenter  L'expérience ou  La conscience pré-réflexive ou  La compréhension immédiate du vécu de l'acteur à chaque instant de son activité  Autoconfrontation simple: sujet / chercheur / images. Enregistrement des commentaires du sujet adressés au chercheur, lorsqu’il est confronté aux images de sa propre activité  Autoconfrontation croisée: deux sujets / chercheur / images du collègue. Enregistrements des commentaires adressés par l'un des deux sujets à son collègue, en présence du chercheur, lorsqu’il qu'il est confronté à l'enregistrement du travail de son collègue
  30. 30. L’observation
  31. 31. L’observation  être sur place parmi les personnes observées et s’adapter à ce milieu ;  observer le déroulement ordinaire des événements de la situation ;  enregistrer ceux-ci en prenant des notes ou autre moyen (magnétophone, caméscope)  interpréter ce qu’il a observé phénomènes et interactions dans une séance d’enseignement
  32. 32. Différents types d’observation  L’observation directe  observateur = témoin des comportements des individus ou de groupes dans leurs lieux habituels sans en modifier le déroulement ordinaire de la situation.  L’observation de situation construite  L’observateur examine le comportement des personnes dans des situations qu’il a conçues (ingénierie didactique).
  33. 33. Des données à l’analyse
  34. 34. Adaptation du recueil de données  le processus d’apprentissage prises de données du type enregistrements audio/vidéo  le résultat d’apprentissage (long terme, court terme) données types questionnaires
  35. 35. Triangulation  Possibilité de croiser les différentes données  Une donnée qui provient de sources différentes: enregistrement vidéo, production écrites et entretiens est plus crédible qu’une donnée qui provient d’une seule source
  36. 36. Analyse des données  Analyse a priori/a posteriori  lecture guidée par hypothèses et catégorisations a priori  lecture guidée par structuration a posteriori  Analyse qualitative/quantitative  Codage  Catégorisation  Classement.
  37. 37. Types d’analyse et exemples  Analyse syntaxique: Structure du discours (ex : temps et modes des verbes)  Analyse lexicale: Nature et richesse du vocabulaire (ex : fréquence d’apparition des mots)  Analyse thématique: Découpage par thème et fréquence d’apparition (ex : analyse catégorielle)  Analyse sémiotique: Analyse sémiotique et recherche des formes signifiantes
  38. 38. Recueil de données (White 2000) 1985 1995 Questionnaires 71% 41% Entretiens 12% 31% Observations 9% 18% Autres 8% 10%

