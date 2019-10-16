Successfully reported this slideshow.
DTP 16 1 4 / 1 0 / 2 0 1 9 C L I N I C A M E D I C A I
PERGUNTA ÂNCORA 1 EM RELAÇÃO A SUA COMPOSIÇÃO, QUAIS OS TIPOS DE CÁLCULOS RENAIS QUE APARECEM MAIS FREQUENTEMENTE NA PRÁTI...
PERGUNTA ÂNCORA 1 EM RELAÇÃO A SUA COMPOSIÇÃO, QUAIS OS TIPOS DE CÁLCULOS RENAIS QUE APARECEM MAIS FREQUENTEMENTE NA PRÁTI...
PERGUNTA ÂNCORA 2 QUAIS AS PRINCIPAIS CARACTEÍSTICAS DA CÓLICA NEFRÉTICA?
PERGUNTA ÂNCORA 2 QUAIS AS PRINCIPAIS CARACTEÍSTICAS DA CÓLICA NEFRÉTICA? Resposta: Crises de cólica de forte intensidade ...
Perguntas para atividade em sala de aula presencial
Pergunta 1
1) Cite uma característica que diferencia quadro de cólica nefrética do quadro de cólica biliar ou intestinal.
1) Cite uma característica que diferencia quadro de cólica nefrética do quadro de cólica biliar ou intestinal. Resposta: A...
Pergunta 2
2) O que é e para que serve a manobra de Giordano?
2) O que é e para que serve a manobra de Giordano? Resposta: Utilizado nos casos de suspeita de doenças que evoluem com di...
VÍDEO
CASO CLÍNICO
Paciente do sexo feminino de 54 anos, retorna ao ambulatório urológico referindo febre noturna, episódios esporádicos de v...
Caso clínico Exame Físico Regular estado geral, descorada, hidratada, taquipneica PA = 140x90mmHg. FC 120bpm. FR 22rpm. Sa...
Pergunta 3
3) Em relação ao aspecto macroscópico da urina, o que podemos esperar?
Resposta: Hematúria macroscópica, urina turva, urina turva leitosa, piúria, espuma aumentada (pela proteinúria). 3) Em rel...
Continuação Conduta inicial: Considerando o quadro clínico, taquicardia e alteração auscultatória do hemitórax esquerdo, a...
Caso clínico Conduta : Suporte hemodinâmico. Drenagem torácica com saída de material purulento e o volume drenado foi de a...
Caso clínico A paciente evolui com estabilização clínica após drenagem torácica e depois de dois dias foram indicadas : - ...
Comentários sobre o caso: Os abscessos renais e perirrenais são enfermidades raras que se não forem diagnosticados e trata...
Pergunta 4
4) Quais são os sintomas mais comumente descritos nos quadros de abcesso renal?
4) Quais são os sintomas mais comumente descritos nos quadros de abcesso renal? Resposta: Febre, calafrios, dor lombar, ná...
MITOS E VERDADES
1-Consumir vitamina c em excesso aumenta a probabilidade de cálculo renal?
1. Consumir vitamina C em excesso aumenta a probabilidade de cálculo renal Verdade! Consumo exagerado de vitamina C é fato...
2. O consumo de cálcio aumenta as chances de cálculo renal
2. O consumo de cálcio aumenta as chances de cálculo renal Mito! A lenda provavelmente originou-se graças ao problema do c...
3. O período de maior incidência é o verão
3. O período de maior incidência é o verão Verdade! É fato que a incidência de pedra nos rins aumenta significativamente d...
4. Cálculos renais são mais comuns em idosos
4. Cálculos renais são mais comuns em idosos Mito! Apesar da idade ser um fator que contribui para uma maior probabilidade...
Monte o seu caso clínico sobre propedêutica urinária.
FIM
SALA DE AULA INVERTIDA Disciplina de clínica propedêutica Médica da Unilus

Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. DTP 16 1 4 / 1 0 / 2 0 1 9 C L I N I C A M E D I C A I
  2. 2. PERGUNTA ÂNCORA 1 EM RELAÇÃO A SUA COMPOSIÇÃO, QUAIS OS TIPOS DE CÁLCULOS RENAIS QUE APARECEM MAIS FREQUENTEMENTE NA PRÁTICA CLÍNICA?
  3. 3. PERGUNTA ÂNCORA 1 EM RELAÇÃO A SUA COMPOSIÇÃO, QUAIS OS TIPOS DE CÁLCULOS RENAIS QUE APARECEM MAIS FREQUENTEMENTE NA PRÁTICA CLÍNICA? Resposta: 70-80% formados por sais de cálcio (35% Oxalato de Cálcio puro 35% misturado com fosfato de cálcio 1% Hidroxiapatita), 10-20% estruvita (fosfato de amônio magnesiano), 5-10% ácido úrico e 2-3% cistina
  4. 4. PERGUNTA ÂNCORA 2 QUAIS AS PRINCIPAIS CARACTEÍSTICAS DA CÓLICA NEFRÉTICA?
  5. 5. PERGUNTA ÂNCORA 2 QUAIS AS PRINCIPAIS CARACTEÍSTICAS DA CÓLICA NEFRÉTICA? Resposta: Crises de cólica de forte intensidade localizada em flanco e que irradia para face lateral do abdome, região inguinal e testículo no homem e lábios maiores e ligamento redondo nas mulheres, que podem durar de 20-60 minutos (dor insuportável), náuseas, vômitos, sudorese, taquicardia, síncope. Ocorre mais comumente a noite ou início da manhã. Não há fatores de melhora ou piora.
  6. 6. Perguntas para atividade em sala de aula presencial
  7. 7. Pergunta 1
  8. 8. 1) Cite uma característica que diferencia quadro de cólica nefrética do quadro de cólica biliar ou intestinal.
  9. 9. 1) Cite uma característica que diferencia quadro de cólica nefrética do quadro de cólica biliar ou intestinal. Resposta: A cólica nefrética é praticamente constante. Cólica biliar e cólica intestinal geralmente aparecem e desaparecem abruptamente.
  10. 10. Pergunta 2
  11. 11. 2) O que é e para que serve a manobra de Giordano?
  12. 12. 2) O que é e para que serve a manobra de Giordano? Resposta: Utilizado nos casos de suspeita de doenças que evoluem com distenção da cápsula renal, como pielonefrite e nefrolitíase. Realizado com o paciente sentado e inclinado para frente, consiste na punho-percussão utilizando a face ulnar da mão, na altura da loja renal do paciente. Se paciente sentir dor, sinal de Giordano é positivo.
  13. 13. VÍDEO
  14. 14. CASO CLÍNICO
  15. 15. Paciente do sexo feminino de 54 anos, retorna ao ambulatório urológico referindo febre noturna, episódios esporádicos de vômitos e dor lombar a esquerda há 3 meses, com intensificação no período de evolução. Refere emagrecimento de 10kg no período. Apresentava antecedência de história de cálculo renal a esquerda. Realizou acompanhamento, mas perdeu seguimento há 4 anos, sem resolução do caso, porém mantendo-se assintomática neste período. Antecedentes Pessoais Hipertensão arterial sistêmica controlado com captopril, sem antecedentes de diabetes, infarto agudo do miocárdio, acidente vascular cerebral ou tumores
  16. 16. Caso clínico Exame Físico Regular estado geral, descorada, hidratada, taquipneica PA = 140x90mmHg. FC 120bpm. FR 22rpm. Sat O2 = 94%. MV diminuído a esquerda. Percussão maciça. Abdome com massa volumosa ocupando o hipocôndrio e flanco esquerdo, doloroso à palpação profunda. Sem sinais de peritonite. Exames Laboratoriais Hemograma: leucócitos: 14.500 cel/mL / Hb 8,2 g/dL / Plaquetas: 374.000 cel/mL Ureia: 54 mg/dL Creatinina: 1,30 mg/dL Glicemia de jejum: 91 mg/dL Urina I: Leucocitúrica. Hematúria. Proteinúria.
  17. 17. Pergunta 3
  18. 18. 3) Em relação ao aspecto macroscópico da urina, o que podemos esperar?
  19. 19. Resposta: Hematúria macroscópica, urina turva, urina turva leitosa, piúria, espuma aumentada (pela proteinúria). 3) Em relação ao aspecto macroscópico da urina, o que podemos esperar?
  20. 20. Continuação Conduta inicial: Considerando o quadro clínico, taquicardia e alteração auscultatória do hemitórax esquerdo, a paciente foi conduzida à unidade de tratamento de urgências e emergencias para compensação clínica e realização de Rx de tórax. A paciente evoluiu com insuficiência respiratória: FR = 25rpm. FC = 140bpm. PA = 100x60mmHg. Gasometria: acidose metabólica e respiratória.
  21. 21. Caso clínico Conduta : Suporte hemodinâmico. Drenagem torácica com saída de material purulento e o volume drenado foi de aproximadamente 1000ml. Após a drenagem, a paciente evoluiu com melhora dos parâmetros hemodinâmicos e respiratório e foi solicitado tomografia computadorizada do tórax e abdomen.
  22. 22. Caso clínico A paciente evolui com estabilização clínica após drenagem torácica e depois de dois dias foram indicadas : - Pleuroscopia + Drenagem. - Drenagem aberta devido as múltiplas abscessos com saída de pequena quantidade de secreção purulenta. Deixado sonda Folley . Conduta final: Considerando a drenagem escassa e imagem pela TC do rim esquerdo destruído, após 1 semana foi indicado a nefrectomia total esquerda. A paciente teve boa evolução no pós operatório imediato, sem necessidade de droga vasoativa. Foi transfundido 1 concentrado de hemácias nas primeiras 24 horas. Evolução: A paciente teve alta hospitalar no nono pós operatório, com drenagem de tórax aberta. O dreno foi retirado no 20 pós operatório. No momento paciente encontra-se com função renal de Cr = 1,5 mg/dl e ausculta pulmonar normal.
  23. 23. Comentários sobre o caso: Os abscessos renais e perirrenais são enfermidades raras que se não forem diagnosticados e tratados precocemente , podem evoluir para quadros graves de septicemia e morte por falência múltipla de órgãos. Determinadas condições clinicas como diabetes melitus, obstrução do trato urinário por cálculos , alterações anatômicas e estados imunodeprimidos predispõem no aparecimento dessa enfermidade. Podem ocorrer mesmo sem essas alterações anatômicas. A tomografia computadorizada é o método de imagem ideal que permite o diagnóstico com bastante acurácia e precisão. Com o advento de antimicrobianos houve diminuição na incidência por micro-organismos Gram - positivos , sendo os Gram- negativos os principais agentes responsáveis na formação desses abscessos renais. No passado os abscessos renais eram tratados por drenagem aberta e estavam associados com morbidade e mortalidades significativas. Com o advento de métodos endourológicos minimamente invasivos , a drenagem percutânea tornou-se a primeira opção no tratamento dessa enfermidade . É considerada uma medida salvadora pois reduz a elevada taxa de complicações e de nefrectomias. Portanto recomenda-se aguardar 48 hs e uma vez esfriado o processo agudo , com melhora do quadro clinico e controle por imagem, oferecer tratamento definitivo e apopriado a esses pacientes.
  24. 24. Pergunta 4
  25. 25. 4) Quais são os sintomas mais comumente descritos nos quadros de abcesso renal?
  26. 26. 4) Quais são os sintomas mais comumente descritos nos quadros de abcesso renal? Resposta: Febre, calafrios, dor lombar, náuseas e vômitos.
  27. 27. MITOS E VERDADES
  28. 28. 1-Consumir vitamina c em excesso aumenta a probabilidade de cálculo renal?
  29. 29. 1. Consumir vitamina C em excesso aumenta a probabilidade de cálculo renal Verdade! Consumo exagerado de vitamina C é fator de risco para para formação de cálculos renais em pacientes com predisposição. No caso da vitamina C, ao ser metabolizada pelo fígado, ele produz oxalato de cálcio, o que pode levar ao surgimento de pedra no rim.
  30. 30. 2. O consumo de cálcio aumenta as chances de cálculo renal
  31. 31. 2. O consumo de cálcio aumenta as chances de cálculo renal Mito! A lenda provavelmente originou-se graças ao problema do cálculo de cálcio. Algumas pessoas acreditam que por terem ou já terem tido o cálculo de cálcio – o mais comum dos tipos -, elas devem diminuir de forma significativa o consumo de cálcio. Mas isso não é verdade. Este erro pode ser muito grave e até mesmo aumentar a probabilidade de rescendência de pedra nos rins. A falta de cálcio no corpo, na verdade, diminui a eliminação do oxalato, que é a substância que compõe o cálculo. Além disso, a diminuição do consumo de cálcio pode ser muito ruim, uma vez que aumenta as chances de desenvolvimento futuro de osteoporose e outras doenças que afetam os ossos.
  32. 32. 3. O período de maior incidência é o verão
  33. 33. 3. O período de maior incidência é o verão Verdade! É fato que a incidência de pedra nos rins aumenta significativamente durante o verão. Especialmente em países como o Brasil, com verões tropicais, as pessoas tendem a comer de forma menos qualitativa e esquecem de aumentar sua hidratação na proporção necessária.
  34. 34. 4. Cálculos renais são mais comuns em idosos
  35. 35. 4. Cálculos renais são mais comuns em idosos Mito! Apesar da idade ser um fator que contribui para uma maior probabilidade de pedra nos rins, os cálculos renais podem aparecer em pessoas de todas as idades. Os casos mais comuns, porém, acontecem em pessoas do sexo masculino entre 20 e 40 anos.
  36. 36. Monte o seu caso clínico sobre propedêutica urinária.
  37. 37. FIM

