Discussão de Casos Reumatismos de “partes moles” Membros Inferiores
Discussaõ de Caso R.G.L.,72ª,obesa,sexo feminino refere que há 6 meses apresenta dor na virilha direita que se irradia par...
Inspeção Sempre procurar evidências de encurtamento de uma das pernas A)Postura escoliótica B)Flexão da perna maior -Uma d...
PALPAÇÃO DO QUADRIL Palpar as regiões anatômicas das bursas do quadril
PALPAÇÃO DO QUADRIL
MOBILIDADE DO QUADRIL
Manobra de Patrick - Faber
Exame Físico do caso apresentado Marcha antálgica, perda da rotação interna , reprodução dos sintomas com a rotação intern...
Quais as suas hipóteses diagnósticas? • Quais exames devem ser solicitados?
Exame radiológico
Caso Clínico M.V.U. ,26ª ,sexo masculino ,refere que há 3 meses vem apresentando dor e edema em joelho esquerdo.
Avaliação de derrame articular
Mobilidade
Qual sua hipótese diagnóstica?
Caso Clínico • C.H.S.SA,. 42 anos,masculino,há 6 meses apresenta sintomas vagos de dor difusa no tornozelo medial.Parestes...
Inspeção
Palpação
Mobilidade
Exame Físico do caso Reprodução dos sintomas com a percussão sobre o túnel do tarso (Teste de Tinel).
Quais as hipóteses diagnósticas ?
O túnel do Tarso
Teste de Tinel
Síndrome do Túnel do tarso
Caso Clínico Z.A.S., 53ª,feminina, refere dor sobre a face plantar do antepé,sobre as 2º e 3ºs cabeças metatarsais do pé d...
Exame Físico dos Pés Inspeção Palpação Mobilidade
Inspeção
Palpação das metatarsofalangeanas
Palpação das interfalangeanas
MOBILIDADE
Exame Físico do caso • Um calo pode ser observado sobre as cabeças metatarsais.Dor a palpação da face plantar das cabeças ...
Diagnóstico • Metatarsalgia
Dor nos membros Inferiores
Dor nos membros Inferiores
Dor nos membros Inferiores

Reumatismos de partes moles em membros inferiores
Bursite tendinite síndrome do túnel do tarso metatarsalgias

  1. 1. Discussão de Casos Reumatismos de “partes moles” Membros Inferiores
  2. 2. Discussaõ de Caso R.G.L.,72ª,obesa,sexo feminino refere que há 6 meses apresenta dor na virilha direita que se irradia para a coxa anterior até o joelho homolateral, inicialmente, agravada pelos atos de caminhar e subir degraus .No último mês a dor está presente em repouso e à noite.
  3. 3. Inspeção Sempre procurar evidências de encurtamento de uma das pernas A)Postura escoliótica B)Flexão da perna maior -Uma deformidade em abdução é compensada pela flexão do joelho ipsilateral,e uma deformidade em adução,pela flexão do joelho contra-lateral -Uma deformidade em flexão é compensada por uma lordose exagerada
  4. 4. PALPAÇÃO DO QUADRIL Palpar as regiões anatômicas das bursas do quadril
  5. 5. PALPAÇÃO DO QUADRIL
  6. 6. MOBILIDADE DO QUADRIL
  7. 7. Manobra de Patrick - Faber
  8. 8. Exame Físico do caso apresentado Marcha antálgica, perda da rotação interna , reprodução dos sintomas com a rotação interna e com a rotação externa Faber(+) a direita
  9. 9. Quais as suas hipóteses diagnósticas? • Quais exames devem ser solicitados?
  10. 10. Exame radiológico
  11. 11. Caso Clínico M.V.U. ,26ª ,sexo masculino ,refere que há 3 meses vem apresentando dor e edema em joelho esquerdo.
  12. 12. Avaliação de derrame articular
  13. 13. Mobilidade
  14. 14. Qual sua hipótese diagnóstica?
  15. 15. Caso Clínico • C.H.S.SA,. 42 anos,masculino,há 6 meses apresenta sintomas vagos de dor difusa no tornozelo medial.Parestesias ,incluindo queimação,formigamento e /ou dormência,costumam ocorrer acima do tornozelo medial,e se irradiam para o arco do pé.Em geral ,relata piora dos sintomas com corrida e outras atividades e apresenta melhora com o repouso.Às vezes apresenta dor noturna.Nas últimas 3 semanas,a dor e as parestesias tem irradiado proximalmente para a perna ínfero-distal
  16. 16. Inspeção
  17. 17. Palpação
  18. 18. Mobilidade
  19. 19. Exame Físico do caso Reprodução dos sintomas com a percussão sobre o túnel do tarso (Teste de Tinel).
  20. 20. Quais as hipóteses diagnósticas ?
  21. 21. O túnel do Tarso
  22. 22. Teste de Tinel
  23. 23. Síndrome do Túnel do tarso
  24. 24. Caso Clínico Z.A.S., 53ª,feminina, refere dor sobre a face plantar do antepé,sobre as 2º e 3ºs cabeças metatarsais do pé direito há 3 semanas.A dor evoluiu de forma gradual.A carga e a deambulação são particularmente dolorosas.
  25. 25. Exame Físico dos Pés Inspeção Palpação Mobilidade
  26. 26. Inspeção
  27. 27. Palpação das metatarsofalangeanas
  28. 28. Palpação das interfalangeanas
  29. 29. MOBILIDADE
  30. 30. Exame Físico do caso • Um calo pode ser observado sobre as cabeças metatarsais.Dor a palpação da face plantar das cabeças metatarsais e no coxim de gordura. • Qual hipótese diagnóstica? • Que exame pedir?
  31. 31. Diagnóstico • Metatarsalgia

