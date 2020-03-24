Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tablas macros

Tablas macros

  1. 1. Macro (Suma) A�o Sector Publico Sector Privado Total 1995 1.456 1.356,20 2.812,20 1996 1.539,45 1.486,39 3.025,84 1997 1.678,42 1.597,39 3.275,81 1998 1.778,35 1.593,47 3.371,82 1999 1.652,67 1.587,39 3.240,06 2000 1.890,31 1.666,94 3.557,25 2001 1.967,39 1.994,39 3.961,78
  2. 2. Funciones SI. A�o Sector Publico Sector Privado Total Sector Publico Sector privado 1995 1.456 1.356,20 2.812,20 1.456 1.356,20 0 1996 1.539,45 1.486,39 3.025,84 1.539,45 1.486,39 0 1997 1.678,42 1.597,39 3.275,81 1.678,42 1.597,39 0 1998 1.778,35 1.593,47 3.371,82 1.778,35 1.593,47 0 1999 1.652,67 1.587,39 3.240,06 1.652,67 1.587,39 0 2000 1.890,31 1.666,94 3.557,25 1.890,31 1.666,94 0 2001 1.967,39 1.994,39 3.961,78 1.967,39 1.994,39 0
  3. 3. Segundo taller. Articulo. Cantidad VR.Unitario Valor Total. Linea 1 195 90.001 17550195 Linea 2 150 150.000 22500000 Linea 3 90 135.000 12150000 Linea 4 55 240.000 13200000

