Nar corporate presentation (january 2021)small

Update on the positive activity in diamond pipeline from rough to polished as well as a corporate update on North Arrow and the Naujaat Diamond Project located close to tidewater in Nunavut. Processing of a 2000 tonne sample is underway with diamond recovery results are expected from February to the end of April 2022. The Pikoo Project, SK makes its way back in to the presentation as the Company solidifies plans to conduct a drill program there in the summer of 2022.