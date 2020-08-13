Successfully reported this slideshow.
WEEK 33 IN MANUFACTURING NEWS
U.S. Manufacturing Jobs Aren’t Gone – They’re Evolving; UK Manufacturing Production Rebounds 11% MoM in June vs. +10% Expe...
“For a long time, there was sort of this discussion that manufacturing jobs were leaving the U.S., and many were, and so t...
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the UK industrial and manufacturing production data on Wednesday, as th...
UK manufacturing has experienced an enormous change. Some companies are working remotely, while others have completely swi...
Key points: • Andrew Liveris, who has advised the Trump and Obama administrations, says public- private partnerships in ma...
U.S. Manufacturing Jobs Aren’t Gone – They’re Evolving; UK Manufacturing Production Rebounds 11% MoM in June vs. +10% Expected; What is the new Normal in UK Manufacturing Post-COVID-19?; Can 500,000 ‘New-Collar’ Jobs Turn Manufacturing Around in Australia?

  "For a long time, there was sort of this discussion that manufacturing jobs were leaving the U.S., and many were, and so there weren't many programs in place to train people for manufacturing careers," said Lizabeth Stuck, senior director at MxD Learn. "And now there is this sort of reshoring that's happening with manufacturing jobs." Source: Built In
U.S. Manufacturing Jobs Aren't Gone – They're Evolving
  The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the UK industrial and manufacturing production data on Wednesday, as the overall industrial sector returned to expansion in June. Manufacturing output arrived at 11.0% MoM in June versus 10.0% expectations and 8.4% booked in June, while total industrial output came in at 9.3% vs. 9.2% expected and 6.0% last. Source: FXstreet
UK Manufacturing Production Rebounds 11% MoM in June vs. +10% Expected
  UK manufacturing has experienced an enormous change. Some companies are working remotely, while others have completely switched their production output. Of course, there have been some obvious negative impacts. Consider the automotive sector as an example, the closure of car plants from March to mid-May this year is expected to cost the car industry £8.2 billion, according to research from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Source: Manufacturing Global
What is the new Normal in UK Manufacturing Post-COVID-19?
  Key points: • Andrew Liveris, who has advised the Trump and Obama administrations, says public- private partnerships in manufacturing could create thousands of "new-collar workers" in Australia • CSIRO boss Larry Marshall says science used in fighting coronavirus could lead to new jobs • There are plans to build a new hydrogen plant in Tasmania to create jobs Source: ABC News
Can 500,000 'New-Collar' Jobs Turn Manufacturing Around in Australia?
