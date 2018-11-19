Trabalho laura leal-sereias

Successfully reported this slideshow.
E.B. da Pedra Mourinha Sereias Laura Leal 3º ano – turma B Professora Cristina Pereira
  1. 1. E.B. da Pedra Mourinha Sereias Laura Leal 3º ano – turma B Professora Cristina Pereira
  2. 2. Introdução: Escolhi este tema porque gosto de sereias e de seres mitológicos, e quero saber mais sobre elas. Será que os povos sempre gostaram das sereias, como eu? Será que elas eram importantes? Desenvolvimento: A sereia pode-se chamar sereia ou sirena. A sereia é uma figura mitológica que serviu para personificar os perigos do mar. Todos os povos que dependiam do mar para sobreviver tinham uma representação feminina que enfeitiçava os homens até se afogarem. As sereias não eram iguais para todos os povos. Para os gregos, as sereias eram as mulheres pássaro que faziam os barcos afundarem-se depois de terem enfeitiçado os marinheiros com a sua voz. Na idade media, a ideia de que se tinha da sereia mudou, de mulher pássaro para mulher peixe, ou seja, uma mulher com metade do corpo de peixe. Nas ilhas Guam a sereia era uma rapariga que gostava de nadar e foi amaldiçoada pela mãe. Ter-se-ia transformado totalmente em peixe se a avó não tivesse impedido. A rapariga sereia tornou-se na protetora dos marinheiros. Para os japoneses, a sereia também era metade peixe e metade mulher. As sereias do Japão eram consideradas um pesadelo, com uma aparência demoníaca.
  3. 3. Conclusão Eu sempre imaginei as sereias como amigas dos marinheiros, nunca com corpo de pássaro, mas sim com corpo de peixe. Imagino as sereias bonitas como a Ariel. Com este trabalho concluo que nem todos os mitos de sereias são iguais. Bibliografia: Wikipedia Google

