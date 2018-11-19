Cao salsicha sofia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESCOLA E.B. PEDRA MOURINHA DACHSHUND (O C�O Salchicha) ANA SOFIA XAVIER 3�B PROFESSORA CRISTINA PEREIRA
INTRODU��O: Existem muitas ra�as de c�es e os c�es s�o considerados os melhores amigos do homem. Neste trabalho o objetivo...
Desenvolvimento O seu nome verdadeiro n�o � c�o salsicha. Esse foi um apelido recebeu com o passar do tempo, o seu verdade...
A ra�a divide-se em tr�s tipos devido ao p�lo: P�lo comprido P�lo duro P�lo curto
CONCLUS�O: DEPOIS DESTE TRABALHO FIQUEI A SABER MAIS SOBRE ESTA RA�A T�O INTERESSANTE. PODE-SE CONCLUIR QUE � UM C�O MUITO...
×