Confinement Covid-19 - Semaine 1MARS 2020 #pasunjoursansuneligne, le défi lan- cé : un dessin de votre environne- ment de ...
Confinement -semaine 1 Fin février 2020 : depuis plusieurs semaines, on suit la montée de la bataille contre le Covid-19 à...
3 - motoco inside mars 2020Confinement - Jour 1 #nouscheznous #pretaconfiner
4 - motoco inside mars 2020 Épidémie stade 3 jour 3 On ne va pas faire semblant que c’est léger parce que ça ne l’est pas....
5 - motoco inside mars 2020Les masques anti-morosité
6 - motoco inside mars 2020 Les masques anti-morosité (extrait)
7 - motoco inside mars 2020Les masques anti-morosité (extrait)
8 - motoco inside mars 2020 Normalement le lundi, on est plusieurs résidents à partager quelques heures de dessin collecti...
9 - motoco inside mars 2020#pasunjoursansuneligne Anne-Marie Bourgeois Celine Lachkar Julie Wittich Fanny Delque Juliette ...
10 - motoco inside mars 2020 #pasunjoursansuneligne Christelle Gonsalvès 20 mars, 11:40 Je veux faire une photo de vos vis...
11 - motoco inside mars 2020#pasunjoursansuneligne 21 mars. C’est le printemps ? Je ne sais plus quel jour de la semaine n...
12 - motoco inside mars 2020 #pasunjoursansuneligne Chloe Michele Morando Bruno Lagabbe Andrea Tchernig Isa l’Coon Malala ...
Motoco Inside spécial confinement - Mulhouse résiste

Newsletter de motoco - Première semaine de confinement

Motoco Inside spécial confinement - Mulhouse résiste

  1. 1. Confinement Covid-19 - Semaine 1MARS 2020 #pasunjoursansuneligne, le défi lan- cé : un dessin de votre environne- ment de confiné (ouais), objets, plan- tes, animaux, pas de personnage. Page 8 On nous parle de masques à lon- gueur de journée et nous, quand on dit masque ben forcément on retrouve nos obsessions. Page 4 On voulait vous raconter Mulhouse autour de nous, mais on n'a plus de place. Alors connectez-vous à lalasace.fr. Vous saurezcomb ien ce territoire est solidaire. Page 12 Design : Pierre Fraenkel Le truc bien quand une routine est contrariée, c'est qu'il faut tout réinventer Page 4 motoco insideNuméro spécial www.motoco.fr
  2. 2. Confinement -semaine 1 Fin février 2020 : depuis plusieurs semaines, on suit la montée de la bataille contre le Covid-19 à Brescia. En France, on sait que ça va arriver et, sans réelle conscience, on na- vigue entre inquiétude et excitation de l'inconnu qui pointe. On toussote, on rigole, on bosse et on se réjouit des projets qu'on est en train de mon- ter et des réservations qui battent le plein jusqu'à fin d'année. 1er mars 2020, la nouvelle tombe à côté de chez nous : plusieurs cas de contamination à Mulhouse. En quelques heures, bien avant que notre ville ne soit identifiée comme princi- pal foyer français, les premières an- nulations d'événements s'annoncent à motoco. Quelques clients intuitifs ou visionnaires lancent l'inquiétude et nous obligent, dans la semaine du 2 au 6 mars, à dévier notre énergie de la construction de projets vers leur sannulations et la gestion des impacts matériels. En quelques jours, pendant que le pays résiste encore à la réali- té qui pointe à grande vitesse, nous enchainons les rétractations de com- mandes et savons que le mois de mars se réduira à un CA nul. On a investi pas mal d'argent pour la préparation des événements de mars et va falloir trou- ver des leviers pour tenir la trésorerie à flot. On comprend que c'est grave. 9mars 2020, le gouvernement an- nonce le besoin de confinement sur l'ensemble du territoire national pour deux semaines, mais les mesures apparaissent comme trop légères ici à Mulhouse. Les cas se multiplient, l'hô- pital et l'ensemble du corps médical se réorganisent avec une incroyable efficacité pour accueillir ce qui est déjà catastrophique, mais qui n'est qu'un début. Tout manque : les équipe- ments, les hommes, la crédibilité face au centre de décision parisien. Mulhouse, c'est tout petit et ça faci- lité le partage et la solidarité entre tous les acteurs du territoire : politique, médical, scientifique, industriel, social, culturel,... Chacun s'interroge sur sa #MulhouseRésiste Soyons pour quelques temps les voyageurs immobiles. possible contribution, sans s'imposer là où il ne peut servir, sans retenue là où il peut être utile Ok, on fait quoi ? Avant de tous rentrer chez nous, dans ce petit espace temps entre l'annonce et le début du confinement, entre l'an- goisse de ne plus pouvoir éprouver les autres chaque jour futur, on se dit qu'il faut qu'on créé une façon de maintenir le lien et le vivant dans les rues, tout en respectant le besoin de chacun de rester chez lui. On imagine un appel à photos, des projections sur plusieurs façades de la ville. On bosse l'organi- sation, la com et Pierre Fraenkel des- sine ce qui liera tout ça : Et puis on nous parle du manque de masques FFP2. Encore, encore et en- core. On se rappelle qu'on en a vu à la ressourcerie d'à côté "L'Art et la Ma- tière", on se bouge avec leur équipe et, c'est un tout petit apport, mais on par- vient à fournir plus de 4000 masques avant le confinement. On se quitte et on quitte le château sur cette petite victoire et l'idée qu'on va se revoir vite pour mettre en oeuvre cette opération de partage de photos. 10 Mars 2020 à 13h20. Le confine- ment est effectif depuis un peu plus d'une heure et quelques malveillants saisissent l'opportunité pour tenter de braquer le château. Surpris par Jean-Baptiste, notre apiculteur venu s'assurer que ses ruches de toit n'ont besoin de rien, les trois braqueurs filent en trombe. S'en suit l'installa- tion d'un poste de surveillance de nuit pour protéger ce qui nous est si cher. Une solidarité incroyable entre les résidents pour assurer le relai et per- mettre une présence nuit et jour dans les règles de la sécurité sanitaire. A partir de là, pendant que certains as- surent toutes les démarches adminis- tratives pour actionner toutes les aides gouvernementales qui réduiront le désastre financier, d'autres calent les projets de lien social, et d'autres en- core s'encouragent pour ce plongeon dans l'inconnu si anxiogène. Se réinventer dans une ville sous cloche 11 Mars 2020. Nos hôpitaux dé- bordent, nos collectivités locales hurlent au manque de conscience des concitoyens qui ne respectent pas l'isolement si déterminant dans la course contre ce virus. On relaie l'unique message à retenir "Restez chez vous", on booste notre projet en ligne qu'on a décidé de concentrer sur les masques puisque c'est le sujet du moment. Mais on prend le contre- pieds, on motive à fabriquer, seul(e) ou en famille, des masques CHOISIS et pas SUBIS, des masques qui protègent de rien à part de la santé mentale. Les photos arrivent, on rit, on s'émerveille, on devient de plus en plus exigent, on est tenté parfois de répondre "Ohhh, tu pourrais un peu te cassser le c... pour faire mieux, non ?!". Et puis, l'en- vie de dessiner, de poser des mots se partage à distance. L'opération #pasunjoursansuneligne est lancée et suivie. On découvre de nouveaux talents au sein de notre grande famille, et ailleurs aussi. On s'écrit, on s'appelle pour commen- ter, interroger la suite. Et surtout pour partager ces difficultés à respirer qu'on rencontre tous entre nos quatre murs. D'hyponcondrie pour certains, peut-être du virus pour d'autres, du manque de la famille, de la perte des habitudes, de l'inutilité, du manque de liberté, de l'inquiétude du lendemain, de l'article vu sur le mur de machin, de l'hospitalisation de celui qui n'est plus aujourd'hui l'ami de l'ami du cousin de l'ami, mais celui avec lequel on a vécu plain de choses. Le vivant nous manque tant. Jeudi 19 mars, la ville nous demande l'autorisation d'utiliser #MulhousRé- siste pour réunir toutes les bonnes initiatives du territoire. On est honorés. Vendredi 20 mars, l'AFP nous contacte pour relayer nos actions en ligne. On se dit d'abord que ce qu'on a entrepris est si peu face à l'enjeu. Et puis, quand on regarde et qu'on lit ce qu'on réceptionne, on est traversés par des rires, des frissons, d'intenses émotions. Tant de signes de ce vivant qui résiste et s'exprime collectivement avec beauté et fun ! Ouaih, notre futile importe et poursuivre est évident.
  3. 3. 3 - motoco inside mars 2020Confinement - Jour 1 #nouscheznous #pretaconfiner
  4. 4. 4 - motoco inside mars 2020 Épidémie stade 3 jour 3 On ne va pas faire semblant que c’est léger parce que ça ne l’est pas. Chacun tourne en rond dans ses quartiers et après à peine quelques heures, le besoin d’un signe des autres presse déjà. Mais surtout restons chez nous, soyons pour quelques temps les voyageurs immobiles, mesu- rons l’intensité de la force vitale et même de la joie qui est le meilleur boosteur d’immunité. Et le truc bien, quand une routine est contrariée c’est qu’il faut tout réinventer. On nous parle de masques à longueur de journée et nous, quand on dit masque ben forcément on retrouve nos obsessions et l’idée de se réinventer avec tous. Contre la morosité et l’ennui nous invitons chacun à nous envoyer via notre messagerie (ou par mail à questions@ orange.fr) des photos de vous, de vos enfants avec des masques CHOISIS et non SUBIS- bricolés ou pas, avec ce qui vous tombe sous la main, drôles ou tragiques. Nous les relayons sur nos pages Facebook et Instagram, nous en ferons une rétrospective sous différents formats lors de la sortie de cette étrange tranche de vie. Dessi- nez, découpez, assemblez, décrochez de la peur et en- voyez-nous vos photos de vous masqués ! On se réjouit et espère vous réjouir, chaque jour avec vos nouveaux masques. (mais cassez-vous quand même la tête pour faire un truc épatant, hein ?!) L'annonce est relayée et les photos arrivent en grand vo- lume ! On n'avait pas prévu tant de retours positifs, c'est génial ! Anne-So, notre fabuleuse tatie, peintre, community ma- nager (entre autre) consacre l'essentiel de ses journées de confinement à trier, répondre, poster,... Enorme révé- rence à cette efficacité et cette générosité. #restonsvivantsintensement #fuckcorona @MulhouseRésiste Les masques anti-morosité Merci le journal l'Alsace, les DNA, l'AFP et vous tous qui suivez et participez à nos désirs de gosses. Dans ce numéro 1 du confinement, on ne peut publier tous les masques réception- nés. Mais on vous promet la suite dans le motocoInside spécial confinement de la semaine prochaine.
  5. 5. 5 - motoco inside mars 2020Les masques anti-morosité
  6. 6. 6 - motoco inside mars 2020 Les masques anti-morosité (extrait)
  7. 7. 7 - motoco inside mars 2020Les masques anti-morosité (extrait)
  8. 8. 8 - motoco inside mars 2020 Normalement le lundi, on est plusieurs résidents à partager quelques heures de dessin collectif. Ce 9 mars, tout s'est arrêté et on ne sait pour combien de temps. Celle qui est à l'origine de ces séances hebdomadaires et qui sait combien cette séance va nous manquer à tous, ouvre les possibles et lance le défi en ligne dès le premier lundi de confine- ment : "A mes chers collègues du lundi et aux autres, je vous mets au défi : un des- sin ou une peinture par jour de ce qui nous entoure : objets, plantes, espace, fenêtres, nourriture, livres (pas de per- sonnages) ... regardons ! (Hashtag : #pasunjoursansuneligne comme ça on les retrouve ). AnneSo Très vite, le défi dépasse les parti- cipants du lundi et les résidents de motoco. Merci pour les merveilles de couleurs, de traits, de mots, que nous découvrons chaque jour. Extraits.... #pasunjoursansuneligne Un dessin, une peinture, un texte, par jour de ce qui nous entoure, nous les confinés. #pasunjoursansuneligne Christelle Gonslaves - Facebook - Dimanche 22 mars à 15h28 Quand je vois le nombre d’artistes qui se mobilisent en toute humilité depuis 6 jours, sans but lucratif, par simple nécessité de créer, de partager, de faire vibrer ce qu’il reste en nous de vivant, après toutes ces années de précarité, de non reconnaissance du caractère vital de l’art, de la culture, de la création, des multiples expressions, je ne pourrais plus jamais entendre que les artistes ne servent à rien, que l’art ne s’adresse qu’à une élite, que les œuvres ne sont utiles qu’à nourrir un marché privé, que le travail de création n’est que pur loisir, et tous ces putains de préjugés à la con. Non, je ne pourrais plus jamais entendre ça. Parce que depuis 6 jours, les artistes visuels, musiciens, plasticiens, écrivains, danseurs et j’en passe, soutiennent chacune et chacun d’entre nous en menant un combat poétique contre la déshumanisation. Combat qui est le leur depuis toujours, et qui prend peut-être du sens aujourd’hui pour ceux qui n’en avaient encore jamais pris conscience : oui, les livres, les toiles, les mélodies, les ges- tes, la poésie, c’est bien ce qu’il nous reste de vraiment humain lorsqu’on est à deux doigts de devenir des animaux impitoyables s’entrebouffant pour la dernière miette du festin. Ce festin qui s’avère n’être qu’une illusion dans laquelle nous nous confortons depuis des années. Con- sommer, posséder, écraser, envier, culpabiliser, s’apitoyer, chialer, haïr, angoisser. Le festin royal du partisan du moindre effort et de l’autruche fuyant toute responsabilité. Parce que oui, l’autonomie, l’indépendance, la liberté d’expression et de création, le vivre ensemble, le res- pect de la différence, la curiosité, tout cela demande de l’énergie, de se bouger le cul, chacune, chacun, et de cesser d’attendre une injonction pour savoir quoi faire, quoi dire, qui aimer, qui baiser, quoi manger. Merci les artistes de révéler aujourd’hui ce qu’il nous reste de beauté et de nous inciter à s’inspirer de l’altérité en ces temps confinés. #pasunjoursansuneligne
  9. 9. 9 - motoco inside mars 2020#pasunjoursansuneligne Anne-Marie Bourgeois Celine Lachkar Julie Wittich Fanny Delque Juliette Vergne
  10. 10. 10 - motoco inside mars 2020 #pasunjoursansuneligne Christelle Gonsalvès 20 mars, 11:40 Je veux faire une photo de vos visages dans chaque fenêtre. Je veux broder des yeux dans chacun de vos dos. Je veux dessiner des fenêtres dans vos yeux. Je veux écrire des poèmes sur vos visages. Je veux entendre battre vos cœurs à travers les murs. #pasunjoursansuneligne Catherine Walter Julia Trouillot Christelle Gonsalves Coralie Hote Mathias Knoblauch
  11. 11. 11 - motoco inside mars 2020#pasunjoursansuneligne 21 mars. C’est le printemps ? Je ne sais plus quel jour de la semaine nous sommes. Je ne porte plus de soutien-gorge. Je ne me ma- quille pas. J’écris. Je dessine. Je brode les contours flous de mon corps confiné. Je n’ai pas peur. Je ne suis pas déprimée. Je ne me sens pas seule. Je m’interroge. Je suis curieuse : que va-t-il se passer ? Après ? Après quoi ? Après tout ça. Quoi, tout ça ? Tu crois que tu vis une situation exceptionnelle ? Mais rien de neuf sous les tropiques ma pauvre vieille ! Il ne s’agit que d’une simple conséquence, parmi d’autres, d’actes commis ou omis. C’est tout. C’est très très simple en fait. Pas besoin de sortir de la cuisse de Jupiter ou de Saint Cyr. C’est le printemps aujourd’hui ? Oui. Les oiseaux chantent, tu n’entends pas ? Mais ils chantaient déjà hier, et avant-hier… C’était quand déjà ? Eh ! Vous ! Ne baissez pas les bras, hein ? J’ai besoin de vous, moi. #pasunjoursansuneligne #kikidegonzag Anne-Sophie Tschiegg Louis Fouilleux Jean-Patrice Calori L'ipad de Marie-paule Bilger Patricia West Pierre Fraenkel
  12. 12. 12 - motoco inside mars 2020 #pasunjoursansuneligne Chloe Michele Morando Bruno Lagabbe Andrea Tchernig Isa l’Coon Malala Breari Jacques Lopez Sacha Vire Julien Amillard Dans ce premier motocoInside dédié au confinement, on n'a pas eu assez de place pour réunir toutes vos créations. C'est dingue, c'est joyeux ! On va se faire une deuxième semaine de confinement non choisi, alors on sortira un deuxième numéro avec tout ce qui n'a opas encore été publié. Continuez à partager ce vi- vant avec nous. Il nous ensoleille nos journées et nous offre la plus belle des immunités. Et on souhaite réunir tous ces instants partagés dans un ouvrage.... On pense fort à vous tous et à cette foutue fête qu'on va s'organiser quand on aura gagné la partie ensemble. Soyez forts et surtout RESTEZ CHEZ VOUS ! motoco famillia. #mulhouseresiste

