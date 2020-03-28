Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA PRIMERA GUERRA MUNDIAL Y SUS CONSECUENCIAS (1914-1919)
Declaración de guerra de Austria-Hungría a Serbia el 28 de julio de 1914. Sistema de Alianzas entre los países europeos en...
AUSTRIA-HUNGRÍA ALEMANIA ITALIA (no suscribe la declaración de guerra) IMPERIO TURCO BULGARIA IMPERIO RUSO (se retira en 1...
ACTIVIDAD. Explica después de visionar los siguientes vídeos cuáles fueron las tres fases de la IGM, señalando quienes ser...
Armisticio: 11 de noviembre de 1918 Conferencia de paz de París comienza el 18 de enero de 1919 (dirigida por Wilson, Lloy...
"Los Estados Unidos de América, imperio británico, Francia, Italia, Japón, potencias designadas por el presente tratado co...
MAPA EUROPEO EN 1914 ACTIVIDADES
CONSECUENCIAS: LOS HORRORES DE LA I GM EN EL ARTE NUEVO OBJETIVISMO ALEMÁN (OTTO DIX) El pintor representa el aspecto físi...
LA PRIMERA GUERRA MUNDIAL Y SUS CONSECUENCIAS (1914-1919). PAZ DE PARÍS Y TRATADO DE VERSALLES.

  LA PRIMERA GUERRA MUNDIAL Y SUS CONSECUENCIAS (1914-1919)
  2. 2. CAUSAS DE LA I GUERRA MUNDIAL ¿POR QUÉ LA MUERTE DE FRANCISCO FERNANDO HEREDERO DEL IMPERIO AUSTRO-HÚNGARO SUPUSO EL INICIO DE LA I GM? -Rivalidades coloniales -Auge militar (varios conflictos) -Nacionalismo conservador -Crisis de Marruecos: Algeciras (1906) y Agadir (1911) -Guerras Balcánicas: 1912 y 1913Mayor tensión internacional Llegada al poder en Alemania de Guillermo II en 1888. Política exterior agresiva, ruptura de los pactos bismarckianos en 1890 que mantenían el equilibrio en Europa y aislaban a Francia. NUEVO SISTEMA DE ALIANZAS: TRIPLE ALIANZA Y TRIPLE ENTENTE (1907) BALCANES: Descomposición del Imperio Otomano -Anexión de Bosnia (1907) por parte del Imperio Austro-Húngaro. -Independencia de países eslavos con ayuda de Rusia, el más importante es Serbia que quiere crear un estado paneslavo (Yugoslavia) DETONANTE ASESINATO de F. Fernando el 28 de junio de 1914 en Sarajevo (Bosnia) por parte de Gavrilo Princip, terrorista serbo-bosnio perteneciente al grupo de la Mano negra Un mes más tarde, el Imperio Austro- Húngaro declara la guerra a Serbia y se pone en funcionamiento el sistema de alianzas. Comienza la Gran Guerra.
  3. 3. Asesinato de Francisco Fernando y su mujer Sofía Chotek el 28 de junio en Sarajevo Gavrilo Princip en la cárcel Sello de la sociedad secreta serbia llamada “La mano negra” cuyo objetivo era la creación de un estado paneslavo en Serbia.
  4. 4. Declaración de guerra de Austria-Hungría a Serbia el 28 de julio de 1914. Sistema de Alianzas entre los países europeos en 1914
  5. 5. AUSTRIA-HUNGRÍA ALEMANIA ITALIA (no suscribe la declaración de guerra) IMPERIO TURCO BULGARIA IMPERIO RUSO (se retira en 1917) FRANCIA GRAN BRETAÑA SERBIA ESTADOS UNIDOS (entra en 1917) ITALIA (entra en guerra en 1915)
  6. 6. ACTIVIDAD. Explica después de visionar los siguientes vídeos cuáles fueron las tres fases de la IGM, señalando quienes serán finalmente las potencias victoriosas y qué acontecimientos claves marcan su desenlace. DESARROLLO DE LA PRIMERA GUERRA MUNDIAL (1914-1918) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XtXgH4YSrU https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wOkSQaT3Ho https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvCIQetb2KA
  7. 7. Armisticio: 11 de noviembre de 1918 Conferencia de paz de París comienza el 18 de enero de 1919 (dirigida por Wilson, Lloyd George, Clemenceau y Orlando). Tratados con los países derrotados: Alemania (Versalles), Austria (Saint- Germaine), Turquía (Sèvres), Hungría (Trianon) y Bulgaria (Neuilly). CONSECUENCIAS DE LA PRIMERA GUERRA MUNDIAL
  8. 8. "Los Estados Unidos de América, imperio británico, Francia, Italia, Japón, potencias designadas por el presente tratado como las principales potencias aliadas y asociadas, de una parte (...) y Alemania, por otra, han convenido las siguientes disposiciones (...): Art. 42. Se prohíbe a Alemania mantener o construir fortificaciones, sea sobre el lado izquierdo del Rin, sea sobre su lado derecho. Art. 43. Se prohíbe igualmente en la zona definida en el art. 42, el mantenimiento y la concentración de fuerzas armadas (...). Art. 45. En compensación de la destrucción de las minas de carbón en el norte de Francia (...) Alemania cede a Francia la propiedad entera y absoluta de las minas de carbón situadas en el Sarre. Art. 119. Alemania renuncia, en favor de las principales potencias aliadas y asociadas, a todos sus derechos y títulos sobre sus posesiones en ultramar. Art. 160. El ejército alemán será destinado exclusivamente al mantenimiento del orden sobre el territorio y a la policía de fronteras. Art. 231. Los gobiernos aliados y asociados declaran y Alemania reconoce que Alemania y sus aliados son responsables, por haberlos causado, de todas las pérdidas y todos los daños sufridos por los gobiernos aliados y sus naciones como consecuencia de la guerra, que les ha sido impuesta por la agresión de Alemania y sus aliados." Art. 232. Los gobiernos aliados y asociados exigen y Alemania adquiere el compromiso de que sean reparados todos los daños causados a la población civil de las potencias aliadas y asociadas, y a sus bienes. Tratado de Versalles. 1919 ACTIVIDAD. COMENTARIO DE TEXTO: CONSECUENCIAS DE LA PRIMERA GUERRA MUNDIAL Partes del comentario: introducción, contexto histórico (situación previa a la fecha del documento), análisis histórico (principales ideas que aparecen en el texto) y conclusión histórica (Consecuencias históricas de este tratado)
  9. 9. MAPA EUROPEO EN 1914 ACTIVIDADES
  10. 10. CONSECUENCIAS: LOS HORRORES DE LA I GM EN EL ARTE NUEVO OBJETIVISMO ALEMÁN (OTTO DIX) El pintor representa el aspecto físico y emocional de los supervivientes, que en muchas ocasiones habían perdido los rasgos esenciales de la condición humana

