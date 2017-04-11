Novena a la divina misericordia segundo día

Novena a la Divina Misericordia del Diario de Santa Faustina Segundo día
El segundo día de la Novena vi esta Imagen como si estuviera viva, rodeada de innumerables agradecimientos y veía una gran...
DÍA SEGUNDO Por las almas de los sacerdotes y religiosos (as)
Rezar el Credo, un Padre nuestro, un Ave María. Hoy, tráeme a LAS ALMAS DE LOS SACERDOTES Y LAS ALMAS DE LOS RELIGIOSOS (A...
A través de ellas, como a través de canales, Mi misericordia fluye hacia la humanidad.
Oración: Jesús misericordiosísimo, de quien procede todo bien, aumenta Tu gracia en nosotros para que realicemos dignas ob...
La fuente del amor de Dios, Vive en los corazones limpios, Purificados en el mar de misericordia, Resplandecientes como es...
Padre eterno, mira con misericordia al grupo elegido de Tu viña, a las almas de los sacerdotes y a las almas de los religi...
Por el amor del Corazón de Tu Hijo, en el cual están encerradas, concédeles el poder de Tu luz para que puedan guiar a otr...
Valiéndose de un rosario, en las cuentas grandes antes de cada decena rezamos:  “Padre Eterno, te ofrezco: el Cuerpo, la S...
En las diez cuentas pequeñas en cada decena rezamos: “Por su dolorosa Pasión, ten misericordia de nosotros y del mundo ent...
Al final; después de las cinco decenas rezamos:  “Santo Dios, Santo Fuerte, Santo Inmortal, ten misericordia de nosotros y...
Oración:  “Expiraste Jesús pero tu muerte hizo brotar un manantial de vida para las almas y el océano de tu Misericordia i...
Como jaculatorias finales rezamos tres veces:  "Oh sangre y agua que brotaste del Sacratísimo Corazón de mi Jesús como fue...
rezamos también tres veces: Sagrado Corazón de Jesús: en Vos Confío.
rezamos una vez:  Dulce Corazón de María: Sed la salvación del alma mía.
Y terminamos diciendo: JESÚS CONFÍO EN TI.
