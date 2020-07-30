Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRIMERA GUERRA MUNDIAL • HISTORIA Y GEOGRAFIA
1. Primera GuerraMundial CAUSAS Conflicto armado que enfrentó, mayormente, a las potencias europeas entre 1914 y 1918. Alg...
Consecuencias del Impèrialismo • Intensificación de las rutas comerciales • Crecimiento de la infraestructura comercial en...
1. Primera GuerraMundial Contexto geográfico y causas Las alianzas militares formadas desde la década de 1870 fueron: Trip...
1. Primera GuerraMundial Fases del conflicto Fase europea: entre 1914 y 1916 los enfrentamientos, mayormente, se desarroll...
1. Primera GuerraMundial Fases del conflicto Fase mundial: entre 1917 y 1918, marcada por el retiro de Rusia y el ingreso ...
1. Primera GuerraMundial Consecuencias territoriales En 1919 se firman Tratados de Paz. Entre estos están Versalles, Saint...
1. Primera GuerraMundial Consecuencias políticas tratados conllevó al fin Las negociaciones de los de los imperios en el c...
1. Primera GuerraMundial Consecuencias socioeconómicas Se genera una crisis económica por el deterioro de la agricultura e...
Síntesis de la clase Fase europea Fase mundial L A P R I M E R A G U E R R A M U N D I A L Competencia imperialista Paz Ar...
Primera guerra
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Primera guerra

30 views

Published on

antecedentes
origen
consecuencias

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Primera guerra

  1. 1. PRIMERA GUERRA MUNDIAL • HISTORIA Y GEOGRAFIA
  2. 2. 1. Primera GuerraMundial CAUSAS Conflicto armado que enfrentó, mayormente, a las potencias europeas entre 1914 y 1918. Algunas de sus causas fueron: El fuerte nacionalismo europeo derivado del proceso de imperialismo. El conflicto por disputas territoriales entre países vecinos. La formación de alianzas militares y la carrera armamentista. Soldados de la Primera Guerra Mundial
  3. 3. Consecuencias del Impèrialismo • Intensificación de las rutas comerciales • Crecimiento de la infraestructura comercial en la metrópoli y colonia • Conflictos armados por territorios coloniales y europeos. • Desarrollo de la Paz Armada
  4. 4. 1. Primera GuerraMundial Contexto geográfico y causas Las alianzas militares formadas desde la década de 1870 fueron: Triple Entente: Gran Bretaña, Francia y Rusia. Triple Alianza: Alemania, Imperio austro – húngaro e Italia. Con el atentado al archiduque Francisco Fernando en Sarajevo (1914), se activa el ataque entre las alianzas militares. Mapa europeo de las alianzas militares
  5. 5. 1. Primera GuerraMundial Fases del conflicto Fase europea: entre 1914 y 1916 los enfrentamientos, mayormente, se desarrollaron en Europa: ataque sorpresa, y guerra de trincheras. Soldados en una trinchera
  6. 6. 1. Primera GuerraMundial Fases del conflicto Fase mundial: entre 1917 y 1918, marcada por el retiro de Rusia y el ingreso de Estados Unidos. Fase mundial: otras zonas de conflicto fueron las colonias europeas en África, lejano oriente y el Pacífico . A fines de 1918, gradualmente, los integrantes de la Triple Alianza se rinden.
  7. 7. 1. Primera GuerraMundial Consecuencias territoriales En 1919 se firman Tratados de Paz. Entre estos están Versalles, Saint Sèvres y Trianon, Germain, Neuilly. Se dividen los Austro- y Turco imperios Húngaro Otomano. Transformaciones territoriales en Europa
  8. 8. 1. Primera GuerraMundial Consecuencias políticas tratados conllevó al fin Las negociaciones de los de los imperios en el continente europeo. Se impusieron duras sanciones contra Alemania a través del Tratado de Versalles. Surge una gubernamental organización internacional: Sociedad de las Naciones. Estados Unidos se constituye como una potencia hegemónica. Líderes de Europa y Estados Unidos, negocian el Tratado de Versalles
  9. 9. 1. Primera GuerraMundial Consecuencias socioeconómicas Se genera una crisis económica por el deterioro de la agricultura e industria. Se produce el ingreso masivo de la mujer al trabajo remunerado. Víctimas fatales en las trincheras Millones de pérdidas de vidas humanas.
  10. 10. Síntesis de la clase Fase europea Fase mundial L A P R I M E R A G U E R R A M U N D I A L Competencia imperialista Paz Armada Conflictos territoriales Nacionalismo europeo Causas de la Primera Desarrollo Cambios territoriales Firma de tratados de paz Ingreso femenino masivo al trabajo remunerado Surge la Sociedad de la Naciones Millones de víctimas fatales Consecuencias

×