Tschechien

Das finden wir typisch für unser Land.

Tschechien

  1. 1. Typisch Tschechisch…
  2. 2. …Märchen Maulwurf ist die bekannteste Märchenfigur in Tschechien. Er wurde von Zdeněk Müller geschrieben.
  3. 3. …Essen In der Tschechischen Republik lieben wir Essen. Wir lieben süße Kuchen und Fleisch. Omas backen Kuchen gern. Unser Nationalgericht ist Schweinefleisch, Knödel und Sauerkraut.
  4. 4. …Natur In der Tschechischen Republik haben wir Wälder, Wiesen, Felder. Unser Nationalbaum ist die Linde.
  5. 5. In Tschechien haben wir viele Bräuche. Im Dezember essen wir Weihnachtszopfen. Zu Ostern malen wir Eier. …Bräuche
  6. 6. …Währung Unsere tschechischen Kronen stellen bekannte Prominente vor.
  7. 7. …Städte Zu den schönsten historischen Städten in der Tschechischen Republik gehören Telč, Prag, Olmütz und Český Krumlov. Die Stadt Prag besuchen Millionen von Touristen.

