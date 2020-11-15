Lesson 2 pregnancy and other related concern

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lesson 2 – PREGNANCY-RELATED CONCERNS AND PRE-NATAL CARE
A New Beginning After marriage, a couple’s desire is to build a family. Humans are reproduced through sexual reproduction....
IMPLANTATION- the attachment of the developing cells to the uterus. PREGNANCY is the time when a new cell is formed during...
EMBRYO - the developing human, that the ovum and the sperm cell unite until the end of the eight week FETUS -the developin...
Teenage Pregnancy are premature because they occur in mothers who may be too young and/or immature to care for a child ade...
Consider this statistics: • Teens 15 and younger, face a 60% higher risk of death during pregnancy and child birth than yo...
• Teen mothers are twice more likely to have low birth weight infants • Seventy percent of teen mothers get no medical car...
• Even with good prenatal care, teenager mothers are more likely to have premature labor and to deliver low birth-weight b...
• If they marry due to pregnancy, their risk of break up or separation is high. • The young mother is more likely to be an...
Changes in the Mother’s Body • “MORNING SICKNESS” - usually last for 3 months • the woman’s breast enlarge and prepare to ...
Normal physical changes and symptoms throughout pregnancy • Fatigue • Morning sickness • Sleep problems • Breast changes •...
Nourishing the Baby PLACENTA is an organ that grows in the woman’s uterus during pregnancy and allows nutrients, gases, an...
• Nutrients, fluids, and oxygen flow through the membrane from the mother to the fetus • Waste products and carbon dioxide...
Phases of pregnancy FIRST TRIMESTER OF PREGNANCY lasts from week 1 through week 12. Your first sign of pregnancy may be a ...
SECOND TRIMESTER OF PREGNANCY (from week 13 to week 27) is the time when most women start to look pregnant and may begin t...
THIRD TRIMESTER lasts from week 28 to the birth. Many women have some discomfort during this time as their belly gets bigg...
COMPLICATIONS of Pregnancy SPECIAL CONDITION PREVENTION AND MANAGEMENT Nausea / Improper body weight Toxemia Morning sickn...
BIRTH- is the passage of a baby from its mother’s uterus to the outside of her body Labor is the process that lasts from t...
THERE ARE THREE DISTINCT STAGES OF LABOR: 1st Stage – Begins with the first contraction and last until the cervix has open...
2nd Stage – Starts when the cervix is completely open and lasts until the baby is delivered. During this period, contracti...
3rd Stage – This is the final stage of labor. It is when the placenta is delivered. In this stage, the mother’s uterine co...
CEASARIAN SECTION (CS)- the doctor surgically removes the baby and the placenta from the mother’s uterus.
Mother’s role during and after pregnancy: • Avoid vices such as smoking and drinking alcoholic beverages. • Avoid stressfu...
×