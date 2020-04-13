CECAFÉ - Relatório Mensal MARÇO 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Relatório mensal março 2020 Exportações Brasileiras www.cecafe.com.br
Relatório mensal março 2020 Conselho dos Exportadores de Café do Brasil 2 1. RESUMO DAS EXPORTAÇÕES DE CAFÉ – MARÇO 2020 1...
www.cecafe.com.br Resumo das exportações 3 Exportações de café brasileiro atingem 3,1 milhões de sacas em março Embarques ...
Relatório mensal março 2020 Resumo das exportações 4  No período de Janeiro a Março de 2020, o Brasil exportou café para ...
www.cecafe.com.br Resumo das exportações 5 Ano-Safra 2019/20 Nos nove primeiros meses do Ano-Safra 2019/20 (jul/19-mar/20)...
Relatório mensal março 2020 Resumo das exportações 6 FONTE CECAFÉ 1.1. EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ - MENSAL Período: m...
www.cecafe.com.br Resumo das exportações 7 FONTE CECAFÉ 1.2. PREÇOS MÉDIOS MENSAIS DE CAFÉ Período: março 2020 US$ 1.3. PR...
Relatório mensal março 2020 Resumo das exportações 8 FONTE CECAFÉ 1.4. EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ - ÚLTIMOS 12 MESES ...
www.cecafe.com.br Resumo das exportações 9 FONTE CECAFÉ 1.5. EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ - ANO CIVIL Período: janeiro ...
Relatório mensal março 2020 Resumo das exportações 10 FONTE CECAFÉ 1.6. EVOLUÇÃO TRIMESTRAL DAS EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE...
www.cecafe.com.br Resumo das exportações 11 FONTE CECAFÉ 1.8. EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ - ANO-SAFRA Período: julho a...
Relatório mensal março 2020 Resumo das exportações 12 FONTE CECAFÉ 0 500.000 1.000.000 1.500.000 2.000.000 jan-mar 20jan-m...
www.cecafe.com.br Resumo das exportações 13 FONTE CECAFÉ Continente/Grupo/ Bloco Econômico jan-mar 2020 jan-mar 2019 Volum...
Relatório mensal março 2020 Resumo das exportações 14 FONTE CECAFÉ 1.12. EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ PARA OS PRINCIPAI...
www.cecafe.com.br Resumo das exportações 15 FONTE CECAFÉ 1.14. EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ VERDE PARA PAÍSES PRODUTORE...
Relatório mensal março 2020 Resumo das exportações 16 FONTE CECAFÉ 1.15. EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ POR UNIDADES DE D...
www.cecafe.com.br Séries Estatísticas 17 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Taxa de Crescimento Médio (%) a.a. TOTAL EXPOR...
Relatório mensal março 2020 Artigo 18 O Dia Mundial da Saúde é celebrado no dia 07 de abril, data da criação da Organizaçã...
www.cecafe.com.br Artigo 19 agronegócio café brasileiro, trabalhando para maior segurança dos cafeicultores brasileiros, p...
  1. 1. Relatório mensal março 2020 Exportações Brasileiras www.cecafe.com.br
  2. 2. Relatório mensal março 2020 Conselho dos Exportadores de Café do Brasil 2 1. RESUMO DAS EXPORTAÇÕES DE CAFÉ – MARÇO 2020 1.1. Exportações Brasileiras de Café - Mensal.................................................................................................... 6 1.2. Preços Médios Mensais de Café.................................................................................................................... 7 1.3. Preços Diários de Café.................................................................................................................................... 7 1.4. Exportações Brasileiras de Café - Últimos 12 meses.................................................................................. 8 1.5. Exportações Brasileiras de Café - Ano Civil.................................................................................................. 9 1.6. Evolução Bimestral das Exportações Brasileiras de Café.........................................................................10 1.7. Evolução do Volume e Receita Cambial das Exportações Brasileiras de Café - (Últimos 5 anos)......10 1.8. Exportações Brasileiras de Café - Ano-Safra..............................................................................................11 1.9. Exportações Brasileiras de Cafés Diferenciados.......................................................................................12 1.10. Exportações Brasileiras de Café por Continente, Grupo e Bloco Econômico......................................13 1.11. Perfil do Consumo Mundial de Café.........................................................................................................13 1.12. Exportações Brasileiras de Café para os Principais Destinos................................................................14 1.13. Exportações Brasileiras de Café para os Principais Portos de Destinos..............................................14 1.14. Exportações Brasileiras de Café Verde para Países Produtores...........................................................15 1.15. Exportações Brasileiras de Café por Unidades de Despacho e Embarque.........................................16 2. SÉRIES ESTATÍSTICAS 2.1.Exportações Brasileiras de Café para Taiwan.............................................................................................17 3. CAFEICULTURA SUSTENTÁVEL Sustentabilidade diante da pandemia.............................................................................................................. 18 4. RESPONSABILIDADE SOCIAL E SUSTENTABILIDADE................................................................. 22 5. JURÍDICO TRIBUTÁRIO....................................................................................................................................... 24 Conteúdo
  3. 3. www.cecafe.com.br Resumo das exportações 3 Exportações de café brasileiro atingem 3,1 milhões de sacas em março Embarques no mês registraram aumento significativo em receita cambial e preço médio da saca de café, na comparação com março de 2019 O Brasil exportou em março deste ano 3,1 milhões de sacas de café, considerando a soma de café verde, solúvel e torrado & moído, mantendo o mesmo patamar do volume exportado em março de 2019. A receita cambial gerada no mês com as exportações foi de US$ 423,72 milhões, aumento de 6,1% em relação a março de 2019. Já o preço médio da saca foi de US$ 135,72, alta de 6% na mesma compa- ração. Os dados são do relatório compilado pelo Cecafé, Conselho dos Exportadores de Café do Brasil. Com relação às variedades embarcadas no mês passado, o café conilon (robusta) apresentou um re- levante aumento nas exportações, de 30,2% em relação a março de 2019, com 248,5 mil sacas exporta- das (8% da participação das exportações por variedade). Já o café arábica representou 82,2% do volume total de café exportado no mês, com 2,6 milhões de sacas embarcadas, enquanto que o café solúvel representou 9,8% dos embarques, com a exportação de 306 mil sacas. “No mês de março, o desempenho das exportações foi muito positivo, pois os volumes exportados se mantiveram nos mesmos patamares de março/2019, mesmo diante das limitações impostas pelo cená- rio atual de crise e da safra menor de 19/20. O segmento exportador trabalhou intensamente nos prepa- ros do café, na logística, nos escritórios e áreas portuárias, seguindo todas as orientações da OMS e dos órgãos públicos de saúde federal, estaduais e municipais, para conseguir o melhor resultado possível. Com quase 300 anos de existência no Brasil, o agronegócio café enfrenta um dos períodos mais difíceis, já tendo passado, no último século, pelas grandes guerras, o crash da Bolsa de Nova Iorque e a Guerra Fria. Nesse contexto, o café brasileiro reitera a sua solidez e maturidade, com uma cadeia produtiva uni- da e capaz de continuar atendendo seus consumidores internos e externos com seus cafés de qualidade e sustentáveis”, declara Nelson Carvalhaes, presidente do Cecafé. Resumo das exportações de café - Março 2020
  4. 4. Relatório mensal março 2020 Resumo das exportações 4  No período de Janeiro a Março de 2020, o Brasil exportou café para 106 países Ano Civil De janeiro a março de 2020, o Brasil exportou 9,6 milhões de sacas de café, com destaque para o crescimento de 24,9% nas exportações de café robusta (equivalente a 691,2 mil sacas) na comparação com o primeiro o mesmo período do ano passa- do. A receita cambial gerada pelas exportações no período foi de US$ 1,3 bilhão e o preço médio foi de US$ 135,48, registrando aumento de 3,3%. Principais destinos No primeiro trimestre de 2020, o principal destino de café brasileiro segue sendo os Estados Unidos, que importaram 1,8 milhão de sacas no período (19,3% de participação no total das exportações). A Alemanha, segundo maior consumidor, importou 1,7 milhão (equivalente a 17,8% de participação nos embarques) e a Itália, terceiro maior consumidor, importou 939 mil sacas (9,8%). Na sequência, estão a Bélgica, com 493,6 mil sacas (5,2%); Japão, com 485,6 mil sacas (5,1%); Federação Russa, com 322,5 mil sacas (3,4%); Turquia, com 282,6 mil sacas (2,9%); Espanha, com 245,2 mil sacas (2,6%); Canadá, com 221,2 mil sacas (2,3%); e França, com 203,8 mil sacas (2,1%). Entre os destinos listados, a Federação Russa e a Espanha se destacaram ao apresentar um cres- cimento significativo na compra de café brasileiro, se comparado ao primeiro trimestre de 2019. Os aumentos foram de, respectivamente, 23,7% e 28,5%. Entre os continentes e blocos se destacam as exportações para os países da África, que registraram aumento de 44,5% (205 mil sacas), América Central, 29,2% (25,3 mil sacas), países do BRICS, 23,8% (435,7 mil sacas), Leste Europeu, 21,4% (495,8 mil sacas), Mercosul, 11,2% (166,9 mil sacas) e para os países produtores, 10,1% (418,6 mil sacas). Cafés diferenciados No primeiro trimestre deste ano, o Brasil exportou 1,6 milhão de sacas de cafés diferenciados (aque- les que têm qualidade superior ou algum tipo de certificado de práticas sustentáveis) que representa- ram 16,7% do total embarcado no período. A receita cambial dessa modalidade foi de US$ 284 milhões, correspondendo a 21,9% do total gerado com os valores da exportação de café no período. Já o preço médio da saca de cafés diferenciados ficou em US$ 177,16. Os 10 maiores países importadores da modalidade representaram 77,7% dos embarques no período de janeiro a março deste ano. Os Estados Unidos seguem sendo o país que mais recebe cafés diferen- ciados do Brasil, com 304,6 mil sacas exportadas (equivalente a 19% de participação nas exportações da modalidade), seguido pela Alemanha, com 213,3 mil sacas (13,3%) e Itália, com 162,7 mil sacas (10,2%). Na sequência estão: Japão, com 160,9 mil (10%); Bélgica, com 150,9 mil (9,4%); Reino Unido, com 66,9 mil (4,2%); Suécia, com 50,7 mil sacas (3,2%); Finlândia, com 46,3 mil sacas (2,9%); Coréia do Sul, com 46 mil sacas (2,9%); e Países Baixos, com 43,1 mil sacas (2,7%).
  5. 5. www.cecafe.com.br Resumo das exportações 5 Ano-Safra 2019/20 Nos nove primeiros meses do Ano-Safra 2019/20 (jul/19-mar/20), o Brasil exportou 29,9 milhões de sacas de café, com destaque para o crescimento de 19,1% nas exportações de café robusta na mesma base comparativa da safra anterior. A receita cambial com as exportações no período até agora foi de US$ 3,8 bilhões e o preço médio foi de US$ 128,63. Portos O Porto de Santos segue na liderança como via de escoamento do café neste ano, com 82,8% de participação (7,9 milhões de sacas embarcadas por ele). Os portos do Rio de Janeiro figuram o segundo lugar, com 11,5% de participação (1,1 milhão de sacas embarcadas por eles). O relatório completo das exportações de café de março de 2020 está disponível no site do Cecafé: http://www.cecafe.com.br/. Sobre o Cecafé Fundado em 1999, o Cecafé – Conselho dos Exportadores de Café do Brasil – representa e promove ativamente o desenvolvimento do setor exportador de café no âmbito nacional e internacional. A entida- de oferece suporte às operações do segmento por meio do intercâmbio de inteligência de dados, ações estratégicas e jurídicas, além de projetos de cidadania e responsabilidade social. Atualmente, possui 120 associados, entre exportadores de café, produtores, associações e cooperativas no Brasil, corresponden- do a 96% dos agentes desse mercado no país. Contatos para imprensa: CDN Comunicação Debora Vieira (11) 4084-4850 - (11) 9.8558-8024 - debora.vieira@cdn.com.br Erick Paytl (11) 3643-2919 - erick.paytl@cdn.com.br Fernanda Salatini (11) 4084-4830 - fernanda.salatini@cdn.com.br
  6. 6. Relatório mensal março 2020 Resumo das exportações 6 FONTE CECAFÉ 1.1. EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ - MENSAL Período: março Sacas 60 Kg / US$ FOB Mil PARTICIPAÇÃO % POR QUALIDADE NAS EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ Arábica 82,2% Solúvel 9,8% Robusta 8,0% Classificação Bebida / Tipo sacas 60Kg US$ FOB Preço Médio US$/saca ARABICA - TOTAL 2.566.940 361.559.577,01 140,85 DURA 1.526.237 220.116.041,03 144,22 DURA/RIADA 366.120 54.978.707,24 150,17 RIO OU RIO/ZONA 281.730 32.280.215,42 114,58 DURA OU DURA/RIADA 246.305 29.668.522,28 120,45 ESPECIAL OU GOURMET 22.301 4.126.244,08 185,03 ARABICA OUTROS (*) 124.247 20.389.846,96 164,11 CONILON - TOTAL 248.514 20.223.789,68 81,38 SOLUVEL - TOTAL 306.165 41.754.604,84 136,38 SPRAY DRIED 228.703 29.392.521,61 128,52 FREEZE DRIED 63.065 10.217.883,75 162,02 COFFEE PREPARATION 7.267 755.259,32 103,93 EXTRACT 7.130 1.388.940,16 194,80 TORRADO - TOTAL 503 185.370,89 368,53 ESPECIAL OU GOURMET 259 121.012,64 467,23 TORRADO 244 64.358,25 263,76 EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ POR CLASSIFICAÇÃO DE BEBIDA / TIPO (*) cafés sem descrição de bebida ou de safras passadas Mês volume em sacas de 60 Kg Exportações Totais de Café (sacas 60Kg) Receita Cambial US$ FOB Mil Preço Médio (US$ / saca) Receita Cambial R$ FOB Mil Café Verde Café Industrializado Robusta Arábica Total Café Verde Torrado & Moído Solúvel Total Café Industrializado mar-16 61.531 2.708.814 2.770.345 1.992 330.186 332.178 3.102.523 453.548 146,19 1.679.629,53 mar-17 20.626 2.436.589 2.457.215 1.681 375.592 377.273 2.834.488 498.167 175,75 1.557.933,68 mar-18 76.542 2.237.524 2.314.066 1.737 382.671 384.408 2.698.474 426.240 157,96 1.397.475,50 mar-19 190.880 2.557.882 2.748.762 2.202 366.311 368.513 3.117.275 399.252 128,08 1.535.478,84 mar-20 248.514 2.566.940 2.815.454 503 306.165 306.668 3.122.122 423.723 135,72 2.069.133,53 Var. % 2020 x 2019 30,2% 0,4% 2,4% -77,2% -16,4% -16,8% 0,2% 6,1% 6,0% 34,8%
  7. 7. www.cecafe.com.br Resumo das exportações 7 FONTE CECAFÉ 1.2. PREÇOS MÉDIOS MENSAIS DE CAFÉ Período: março 2020 US$ 1.3. PREÇOS DIÁRIOS DE CAFÉ Período: março 2020 US$ US$ FOB / saca 60,00 85,00 110,00 135,00 160,00 SolúvelArábicaRobusta 81,38 5,25 140,85 136,38 135,72Preço Médio Total da Exportação fev/20 mar/20 var.(%) mar/19 mar/20 var.(%) 19 x 18 NY 2ª posição (US$) 141,05 153,53 8,84% 131,15 153,53 17,06% Londres 2ª posição (US$) 77,70 76,34 -1,75% 90,90 76,34 -16,02% Preço Indicador OIC (US$) 134,92 144,25 6,91% 128,97 144,25 11,85% ESALQ Arábica (US$) 110,86 113,73 2,59% 102,81 113,73 10,62% ESALQ Conilon (US$) 70,91 65,61 -7,47% 78,72 65,61 -16,66% Cotação Dólar (Compra) 4,3404 4,8832 12,51% 3,8459 4,8832 26,97% Preço Médio FOB (US$ / saca) 134,36 135,72 1,01% 128,08 135,72 5,96% 95,00 115,00 135,00 155,00 175,00 31-mar16-mar02-mar PREÇOS ARÁBICA COTAÇÃO DÓLARPREÇOS (US$) Fonte: ICE / ESALQ / BCB 4,0 4,5 5,0 5,5 Cotação dólarNY 2º ESALQ Arábica Média mensal 55,0 62,5 70,0 77,5 85,0 31-mar16-mar02-mar PREÇOS ROBUSTA COTAÇÃO DÓLARPREÇOS (US$) Fonte: ICE / ESALQ / BCB 4,0 4,5 5,0 5,5 Cotação dólarLondres 2º ESALQ Conilon Média mensal
  8. 8. Relatório mensal março 2020 Resumo das exportações 8 FONTE CECAFÉ 1.4. EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ - ÚLTIMOS 12 MESES Período: 12 meses (abril/2019 a março/2020) Sacas 60 Kg / US$ FOB Mil EVOLUÇÃO MENSAL DAS EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ ÚLTIMOS 12 MESES RECEITA CAMBIAL DAS EXPORTAÇÕES ÚLTIMOS 12 MESES US$ e R$ Mês volume em sacas de 60 Kg Exportações Totais de Café (sacas 60Kg) Receita Cambial US$ FOB Mil Preço Médio (US$ / saca) Receita Cambial R$ FOB Mil Café Verde Café Industrializado Robusta Arábica Total Café Verde Torrado & Moído Solúvel Total Café Industrializado abr-19 240.371 2.706.379 2.946.750 2.319 318.296 320.615 3.267.365 405.408 124,08 1.579.288,86 mai-19 462.472 3.025.754 3.488.226 1.634 396.854 398.488 3.886.714 459.630 118,26 1.838.940,66 jun-19 383.915 2.355.971 2.739.886 4.099 358.811 362.910 3.102.796 367.706 118,51 1.418.692,73 jul-19 601.684 2.438.600 3.040.284 2.313 347.971 350.284 3.390.568 407.719 120,25 1.540.654,05 ago-19 461.635 2.570.815 3.032.450 1.851 334.714 336.565 3.369.015 419.626 124,55 1.686.637,86 set-19 346.970 2.800.150 3.147.120 2.288 346.098 348.386 3.495.506 442.233 126,51 1.822.399,40 out-19 359.186 2.964.909 3.324.095 3.485 342.760 346.245 3.670.340 469.491 127,91 1.918.519,90 nov-19 204.055 2.753.125 2.957.180 1.336 318.833 320.169 3.277.349 409.122 124,83 1.699.787,73 dez-19 345.873 2.407.745 2.753.618 1.809 315.312 317.121 3.070.739 394.067 128,33 1.619.189,27 jan-20 223.828 2.921.027 3.144.855 2.643 325.029 327.672 3.472.527 473.074 136,23 1.962.718,20 fev-20 218.905 2.463.252 2.682.157 714 304.990 305.704 2.987.861 401.454 134,36 1.742.474,54 mar-20 248.514 2.566.940 2.815.454 503 306.165 306.668 3.122.122 423.723 135,72 2.069.133,53 TOTAL PERÍODO 4.097.408 31.974.667 36.072.075 24.994 4.015.833 4.040.827 40.112.902 5.073.252 126,47 20.898.436,73 1.100 2.100 3.100 4.100 60,00 90,00 120,00 150,00 180,00 Total Solúvel Arábica Robusta mar-20fev-20jan-20dez-19nov-19out-19set-19ago-19jul-19jun-19mai-19abr-19 US$ FOB / saca Mil sacas 60Kg 0 500 1.000 1.500 2.000 2.500 mar-20set-19abr-19 Receita Cambial 3,5 4,0 4,5 5,0 Cotação Dólar Média MensalUS$ milhões R$ milhões Dólar
  9. 9. www.cecafe.com.br Resumo das exportações 9 FONTE CECAFÉ 1.5. EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ - ANO CIVIL Período: janeiro a março Sacas 60 Kg / US$ FOB Mil Período (jan/mar) volume em sacas de 60 Kg Exportações Totais de Café (sacas 60Kg) Receita Cambial US$ FOB Mil Preço Médio (US$ / saca) Receita Cambial R$ FOB Mil Café Verde Café Industrializado Robusta Arábica Total Café Verde Torrado & Moído Solúvel Total Café Industrializado 2016 209.780 7.721.104 7.930.884 6.523 912.503 919.026 8.849.910 1.303.576 147,30 5.096.174,90 2017 52.826 7.170.193 7.223.019 7.457 841.548 849.005 8.072.024 1.422.613 176,24 4.470.279,86 2018 117.131 6.964.912 7.082.043 5.527 842.640 848.167 7.930.210 1.270.244 160,18 4.119.617,24 2019 553.492 8.682.897 9.236.389 4.899 921.460 926.359 10.162.748 1.332.830 131,15 5.024.754,45 2020 691.247 7.951.219 8.642.466 3.860 936.184 940.044 9.582.510 1.298.251 135,48 5.796.756,94 Var. % 2020 x 2019 24,9% -8,4% -6,4% -21,2% 1,6% 1,5% -5,7% -2,6% 3,3% 15,4% PARTICIPAÇÃO % POR QUALIDADE NAS EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ Arábica 83,0% Solúvel 9,8% Robusta 7,2% EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ POR CLASSIFICAÇÃO DE BEBIDA / TIPO Classificação Bebida / Tipo sacas 60Kg US$ FOB Preço Médio US$/saca ARABICA - TOTAL 7.951.219 1.109.127.606,19 139,49 DURA 4.930.853 710.281.101,95 144,05 DURA/RIADA 1.165.123 160.388.535,63 137,66 RIO OU RIO/ZONA 813.886 91.873.250,65 112,88 DURA OU DURA/RIADA 639.065 77.065.517,54 120,59 ESPECIAL OU GOURMET 53.188 11.069.773,08 208,13 MOLE 320 70.100,00 219,06 ARABICA OUTROS (*) 348.784 58.379.327,34 167,38 CONILON - TOTAL 691.247 57.100.491,91 82,61 CONILON 690.917 57.035.265,48 82,55 ESPECIAL OU GOURMET 330 65.226,43 197,66 SOLUVEL - TOTAL 936.184 130.926.990,54 139,85 SPRAY DRIED 686.741 90.934.163,94 132,41 FREEZE DRIED 194.567 31.989.878,58 164,42 COFFEE PREPARATION 31.411 2.877.630,52 91,61 EXTRACT 23.098 4.986.795,54 215,90 ESPECIAL OU GOURMET 367 138.521,96 377,44 TORRADO - TOTAL 3.860 1.095.735,85 283,87 TORRADO 2.168 459.146,89 211,78 ESPECIAL OU GOURMET 1.692 636.588,96 376,23 (*) cafés sem descrição de bebida ou de safras passadas
  10. 10. Relatório mensal março 2020 Resumo das exportações 10 FONTE CECAFÉ 1.6. EVOLUÇÃO TRIMESTRAL DAS EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ Mil sacas 60 Kg / US$ FOB bi 0 2.000 4.000 6.000 8.000 10.000 12.000 1º Tri4º Tri3º Tri2º Tri1º Tri Mil sacas 60Kg 0 1,0 2,0 3,0 4,0 5,0 10.163 10.257 10.255 10.018 9.583 1,33 1,23 1,27 1,27 1,30 Receita Cambial US$ bi 2019 2020 Média Trimestral do Período 1.7. EVOLUÇÃO DO VOLUME E RECEITA CAMBIAL DAS EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ - (ÚLTIMOS 5 ANOS) Período: janeiro a dezembro (acumulado) Mil Sacas 60 Kg / US$ FOB bi 0 10.000 20.000 30.000 40.000 50.000 20192018201720162015 4,0 6,0 8,0 10,0 Receita Cambial US$ biMil sacas 60Kg US$ FOB bilhõesMil sacas 60Kg 37.019 34.271 30.929 40.693 Recorde 35.639 6,16 5,45 5,25 5,15 5,11 Média Período (5 últimos anos)
  11. 11. www.cecafe.com.br Resumo das exportações 11 FONTE CECAFÉ 1.8. EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ - ANO-SAFRA Período: julho a junho Sacas 60 Kg / US$ FOB Mil Período volume em sacas de 60 Kg Exportações Totais de Café (sacas 60Kg) Receita Cambial US$ FOB Mil Preço Médio (US$ / saca) Receita Cambial R$ FOB Mil Café Verde Café Industrializado Robusta Arábica Total Café Verde Torrado & Moído Solúvel Total Café Industrializado jul-15 a mar-16 2.116.963 23.243.350 25.360.313 21.553 2.723.634 2.745.187 28.105.500 4.287.524 152,55 16.147.744,85 jul-16 a mar-17 212.107 22.936.366 23.148.473 23.913 2.882.480 2.906.393 26.054.866 4.480.781 171,97 14.460.496,30 jul-17 a mar-18 294.056 20.801.040 21.095.096 17.324 2.638.978 2.656.302 23.751.398 3.896.447 164,05 12.538.000,46 jul-18 a mar-19 2.527.726 25.675.913 28.203.639 16.237 2.949.574 2.965.811 31.169.450 4.200.755 134,77 16.154.904,37 jul-19 a mar-20 3.010.650 23.886.563 26.897.213 16.942 2.941.872 2.958.814 29.856.027 3.840.508 128,63 16.062.509,00 Var. % 19/20 x 18/19 19,1% -7,0% -4,6% 4,3% -0,3% -0,2% -4,2% -8,6% -4,6% -0,6% Período: julho/2019 a março/2020 PARTICIPAÇÃO % POR QUALIDADE NAS EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ ANO-SAFRA 2019/2020 Arábica 80,0% Solúvel 9,9% Robusta 10,1% Torrado & Moído 0,1%
  12. 12. Relatório mensal março 2020 Resumo das exportações 12 FONTE CECAFÉ 0 500.000 1.000.000 1.500.000 2.000.000 jan-mar 20jan-mar 19jan-mar 18jan-mar 17jan-mar 16 1.812.617 1.120.937 1.878.872 1.392.422 1.603.147 sacas 60Kg 14,7% 1.9. EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉS DIFERENCIADOS Período: janeiro a março de 2020 Sacas 60 Kg / US$ FOB PRINCIPAIS DESTINOS DOS CAFÉS BRASILEIROS DIFERENCIADOS (JAN/MAR) 2020 EVOLUÇÃO DAS EXPORTAÇÕES DE CAFÉS DIFERENCIADOS (JAN/MAR) Tipo Café / Qualidade Volume sacas 60 Kg Participação (%) no volume total da exportação Receita Cambial US$ FOB Participação (%) no valor total da exportação Preço Médio (US$ / saca) Variação de Preço dos Cafés Diferenciados TOTAL GERAL EXPORTAÇÕES 9.582.510 100,0% 1.298.250.824,49 100,0% 135,48 Industrializado (Solúvel e T&M) 940.044 9,8% 132.022.726,39 10,2% 140,44 Total Café Verde 8.642.466 90,2% 1.166.228.098,10 89,8% 134,94 Diferenciados 1.603.147 16,7% 284.016.820,73 21,9% 177,16 41,4% 31,3% Naturais / Médios 7.039.319 73,5% 882.211.277,37 68,0% 125,33 Arábicas 7.951.219 83,0% 1.109.127.606,19 85,4% 139,49 Arábicas Diferenciados 1.577.265 16,5% 281.303.918,64 21,7% 178,35 37,3% 27,9% Arábicas Naturais 6.373.954 66,5% 827.823.687,55 63,8% 129,88 Robustas 691.247 7,2% 57.100.491,91 4,4% 82,61 Robustas Diferenciados 25.882 0,3% 2.712.902,09 0,2% 104,82 28,2% 26,9% Robustas Médios 665.365 6,9% 54.387.589,82 4,2% 81,74 Ágio Média Naturais Ágio Naturais Ágio Médios Ágio Média Café Verde Ágio Média Arábica Ágio Média Robusta 0 50.000 100.000 150.000 200.000 250.000 300.000 350.000 Paises Baixos Coreia do Sul Finlandia Suecia Reino Unido Belgica Japao Italia Alemanha E.U.A. Sacas 60Kg Os 10 maiores países importadores de cafés diferenciados representam 77,7% dos embarques com diferenciação 304.55619,0% 13,3% 10,2% 9,4% 4,2% 3,2% 2,9% 2,9% 2,7% 10,0% 213.293 162.732 160.928 150.896 66.989 50.698 46.296 46.011 43.140
  13. 13. www.cecafe.com.br Resumo das exportações 13 FONTE CECAFÉ Continente/Grupo/ Bloco Econômico jan-mar 2020 jan-mar 2019 Volume sacas 60 Kg Receita Cambial US$ FOB mi Participação (%) Variação (%) em comparação ao mesmo período de 2019 Volume sacas 60 Kg Receita Cambial US$ FOB mi Participação (%) Europa 5.187.176 718,0 54,1% -4,2% 5.416.765 698,2 53,3% América do Norte 2.205.497 296,0 23,0% 3,0% 2.141.786 286,3 21,1% Ásia 1.461.860 202,0 15,3% -25,1% 1.952.807 268,1 19,2% América do Sul 388.761 40,9 4,1% 0,2% 387.919 44,9 3,8% África 205.026 20,5 2,1% 44,5% 141.871 16,6 1,4% Oceania 108.905 18,0 1,1% 6,7% 102.025 16,3 1,0% América Central 25.285 2,8 0,3% 29,2% 19.575 2,4 0,2% União Européia 4.708.986 651,8 49,1% -6,0% 5.010.472 641,8 49,3% TPP 1.115.665 163,8 11,6% -16,2% 1.330.826 194,7 13,1% Oriente Médio 529.841 64,2 5,5% -17,0% 638.485 81,5 6,3% Leste Europeu 495.782 67,8 5,2% 21,4% 408.552 56,0 4,0% BRICS 435.754 56,4 4,5% 23,8% 351.959 49,1 3,5% Países Árabes 363.620 41,4 3,8% -15,7% 431.586 52,0 4,2% Mercosul 166.874 18,0 1,7% 11,2% 150.117 18,0 1,5% Países Importadores 9.163.887 1.254,4 95,6% -6,3% 9.782.589 1.289,2 96,3% Mercados Tradicionais 7.438.419 1.032,6 77,6% -6,6% 7.962.352 1.051,0 78,3% Mercados Emergentes 1.725.468 221,9 18,0% -5,2% 1.820.237 238,1 17,9% Países Produtores 418.623 43,8 4,4% 10,1% 380.159 43,7 3,7% 1.10. EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ POR CONTINENTE, GRUPO E BLOCO ECONÔMICO Período: janeiro a março Sacas 60 Kg / US$ FOB mi (*) estimativa 1.11. PERFIL DO CONSUMO MUNDIAL DE CAFÉ Período: 2015 a 2019 (*) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (*) Taxa de Crescimento Médio Anual 2015-2019 (% a.a.) Var.(%) 2019 -2018 Consumo Mundial 155.491 158.642 162.555 168.099 169.337 1,7% 0,7% Países Exportadores 47.548 48.488 49.793 50.510 51.018 1,4% 1,0% Países Importadores 107.943 110.154 112.763 117.589 118.319 1,9% 0,6% África 10.951 11.130 11.527 11.724 11.939 1,7% 1,8% Ásia & Oceania 32.863 34.573 35.697 36.470 37.511 2,7% 2,9% América Central & México 5.295 5.226 5.321 5.401 5.474 0,7% 1,4% Europa 52.147 52.045 53.148 55.731 55.395 1,2% -0,6% América do Norte 28.934 29.559 29.941 31.644 31.876 2,0% 0,7% América do Sul 25.299 26.111 26.922 27.128 27.141 1,4% 0,0% FONTE OIC, Coffee Market Report March 2020.
  14. 14. Relatório mensal março 2020 Resumo das exportações 14 FONTE CECAFÉ 1.12. EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ PARA OS PRINCIPAIS DESTINOS Período: janeiro a março Sacas 60 Kg País de Destino jan-mar 2020 jan-mar 2019 Variação (%) E.U.A. 1.849.067 1.845.854 0,17% Alemanha 1.703.934 1.719.432 -0,90% Italia 939.192 1.058.657 -11,28% Belgica 493.657 544.932 -9,41% Japao 485.642 772.047 -37,10% Russian Federation 322.495 260.665 23,72% Turquia 282.609 341.718 -17,30% Espanha 245.232 190.814 28,52% Canada 221.236 217.526 1,71% Franca 203.842 234.597 -13,11% Sub-total 6.746.906 7.186.242 -6,11% Outros 2.835.604 2.976.506 -4,73% TOTAL GERAL 9.582.510 10.162.748 -5,71% E.U.A. 19,3% Outros 29,5% Alemanha 17,8% França 2,1% Canadá 2,3% Itália 9,8% Bélgica 5,2% Turquia 2,9% Espanha 2,6% Russian Federation 3,4% Japão 5,1% 1.13. EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ PARA OS PRINCIPAIS PORTOS DE DESTINOS Período: janeiro a março de 2020 Sacas 60 Kg / Preço Médio (US$ FOB / saca) 0 200.000 400.000 600.000 800.000 1.000.000 Barcelona / Espanha Jacksonville / E.U.A. St. Petersburg / Russian Federation Yokohama / Japao New York / E.U.A. New Orleans / E.U.A. Antwerp / Belgica Genova / Italia Bremen / Alemanha Hamburg / Alemanha Sacas 60Kg sacas 60Kg Preço Médio (US$ FOB / saca) 884.364 138,83 811.618 130,70 672.609 136,48 493.657 141,30 432.975 133,27 354.903 127,32 237.003 162,91 218.438 139,55 199.741 108,88 193.617 131,24
  15. 15. www.cecafe.com.br Resumo das exportações 15 FONTE CECAFÉ 1.14. EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ VERDE PARA PAÍSES PRODUTORES Período: janeiro a março Sacas 60 Kg Países Produtores jan-mar 2020 jan-mar 2019 Variação (%) Mexico 117.202 74.038 58,3% Colombia 114.051 109.392 4,3% Indonesia 21.092 23.687 -11,0% Filipinas 3.840 640 500,0% Paraguai 2.242 50 4384,0% Trinidade-E-Tobago 975 1.300 -25,0% Rep. Dominicana 960 4.480 -78,6% India 640 560 14,3% Vietnam 620 3.060 -79,7% Tailandia 445 420 6,0% Equador - 9.999 -100,0% TOTAL GERAL 262.067 227.626 15,1% México 44,7% Colômbia 43,5% Indonésia 8,0% Paraguai 0,9% Filipinas 1,5% PAÍSES PRODUTORES Trinidade-E-Tobago 0,4% Outros 0,2% Índia 0,2% Rep.Dominicana 0,4% Vietnam 0,2% PARTICIPAÇÃO % POR DESTINO NAS EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ VERDE PARA PAÍSES PRODUTORES
  16. 16. Relatório mensal março 2020 Resumo das exportações 16 FONTE CECAFÉ 1.15. EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ POR UNIDADES DE DESPACHO E EMBARQUE Período: janeiro a março Sacas 60 Kg Período: janeiro a março de 2020 Período: janeiro a março PARTICIPAÇÃO % DOS PORTOS NAS EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ NÚMERO DE CONTAINERS DE CAFÉ ENVIADOS AO EXTERIOR 0 5.000 10.000 15000 20.000 25.000 30.000 2020 2019 28.854 TEUs 26.660 TEUs Número de Containers (TEUs) 19 portos escoaram o café do Brasil. Santos/SP 82,8% Outros 1,7% Rio de Janeiro e Sepetiba/RJ 11,5% Vitória/ES 2,0% Salvador/BA 0,5% Paranaguá/PR 1,5% jan-mar 2020 jan-mar 2019 Unidades da Receita Federal Unidade Despacho Unidade Embarque Unidade Despacho Unidade Embarque volume sacas 60 Kg Part.(%) volume sacas 60 Kg Part.(%) volume sacas 60 Kg Part.(%) volume sacas 60 Kg Part.(%) SANTOS/SP 6.555.373 68,4 7.933.751 82,8 6.623.195 65,2 8.036.949 79,1 RIO DE JANEIRO 1.088.904 11,4 1.105.497 11,5 1.255.318 12,4 1.246.217 12,3 RIO DE JANEIRO/RJ 893.539 9,3 911.974 9,5 935.246 9,2 938.430 9,2 SEPETIBA/RJ 195.365 2,0 193.523 2,0 320.072 3,1 307.787 3,0 VITORIA/ES 948.993 9,9 191.102 2,0 985.993 9,7 446.356 4,4 PARANAGUÁ/PR 141.314 1,5 141.169 1,5 203.790 2,0 203.790 2,0 SALVADOR/BA 43.589 0,5 43.589 0,5 77.845 0,8 80.725 0,8 REDEX e EADI (MINAS GERAIS) 659.328 6,9 - - 868.046 8,5 - - RODOVIÁRIO 137.958 1,4 159.026 1,7 145.210 1,4 145.272 1,4 OUTROS 7.051 0,1 8.376 0,1 3.351 0,0 3.439 0,0 TOTAL 9.582.510 100,0 9.582.510 100,0 10.162.748 100,0 10.162.748 100,0
  17. 17. www.cecafe.com.br Séries Estatísticas 17 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Taxa de Crescimento Médio (%) a.a. TOTAL EXPORTAÇÕES Sacas 60kg 86.425 85.316 104.547 121.376 112.541 136.662 121.425 5,8% US$ Fob 16.284.375,48 16.836.916,41 21.799.172,63 21.990.006,56 19.965.156,86 21.764.571,39 17.311.806,34 Part.(%) nas exportações de cafés do Brasil 0,3% 0,2% 0,3% 0,4% 0,4% 0,4% 0,3% Arábica Sacas 60kg 62.572 65.054 78.975 96.970 87.816 110.483 100.970 8,3% US$ Fob 12.027.457,91 13.346.621,82 17.552.669,69 18.215.587,88 15.493.129,33 17.791.105,51 14.128.918,29 Part.(%) nas exportações de cafés do Brasil para Taiwan 72,4% 76,3% 75,5% 79,9% 78,0% 80,8% 83,2% Conilon Sacas 60kg - - - 320 - - - US$ Fob - - - 39.650,00 - - - Part.(%) nas exportações de cafés do Brasil para Taiwan 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% 0,3% 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% Solúvel Sacas 60kg 23.853 20.262 25.568 24.086 24.725 26.167 20.450 -2,5% US$ Fob 4.256.917,57 3.490.294,59 4.244.510,49 3.734.768,68 4.472.027,53 3.955.480,06 3.181.738,05 Part.(%) nas exportações de cafés do Brasil para Taiwan 27,6% 23,7% 24,5% 19,8% 22,0% 19,1% 16,8% Torrado & Moído Sacas 60kg - - 4 - - 12 5 US$ Fob - - 1.992,45 - - 17.985,82 1.150,00 Part.(%) nas exportações de cafés do Brasil para Taiwan 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% Séries Estatísticas 2.1. EXPORTAÇÕES BRASILEIRAS DE CAFÉ PARA TAIWAN Período: 2013 a 2019 Sacas 60 Kg
  18. 18. Relatório mensal março 2020 Artigo 18 O Dia Mundial da Saúde é celebrado no dia 07 de abril, data da criação da Organização Mundial da Saúde (OMS), em 1948. Em tempos de pandemia do Covid-19, deve-se lembrar que a saúde é um direito universal. Neste dia propõe-se uma reflexão e conscientização acerca da importância do bem-estar físico, mental e social de cada pessoa. Somado a isso, além dos cuidados junto a cada família e amigos, o reconhecimento para os profissionais da área, que estão na linha de frente e com dedicação, empenho e força, trabalham para garantir atendimento, atenção e conforto a quem precisa. Alinhado aos Pilares Clássicos da Sustentabilidade, os desafios globais resultam em impactos nas esferas do agronegócio, sendo elas: Saúde, Sanidade e Sustentabilidade, denominados de 3S. Os maiores problemas de saúde e nutrição são a combinação da falta de alimentos, agravado pelos impactos nas economias dos países, principalmente os emergentes. Na sanidade se observa a eclosão de graves doenças e o desafio da eficiência do sistema sanitário. Na sustentabilidade os temas mais importantes são ligados à gestão ambiental, aos aspectos socais e econômicos dos países. O CECAFÉ, na sua legítima missão de representar o setor exportador de café do Brasil, está participando de diversas iniciativas e envolvido em alianças estratégicas com os demais elos da cadeia produtiva e de forma representativa das regiões produtoras do país, para mitigar os impactos negativos da pandemia no 18 Cafeicultura Sustentável Sustentabilidade diante da pandemia
  19. 19. www.cecafe.com.br Artigo 19 agronegócio café brasileiro, trabalhando para maior segurança dos cafeicultores brasileiros, principalmente nesse início de colheita, e cuidando de suas vidas, seus familiares e de todos os atores da cadeia. Por meio desta ampla campanha, busca-se criar os guias gerais com orientações importantes para a saúde dos produtores, colaboradores e toda a comunidade. Tais guias objetivam retardar a evolução da pandemia que preocupa a todos, ameaçando a vida de cada um. A educação e as informações corretas representam a solução para que todos possam amenizar os impactos da pandemia, compreendendo os grupos de risco, as formas de contágio e como as boas práticas de higiene pessoal, limpeza e manutenção de equipamentos e veículos e distanciamento entre colaboradores podem ser adotadas para impedir a transmissão ou diminuição do risco de contaminação nas propriedades rurais, armazéns, indústrias e todo o fluxo das exportações. Merece destaque todo o trabalho e empenho realizado pelas cadeias produtivas do agronegócio que mesmo com as condições adversas ocasionadas pela pandemia continua operando para garantir o suprimento adequado de alimentos para a população. Em relação a cafeicultura, os produtores estão preparados, seguindo os cuidados recomendados para uma colheita segura, de acordo com as medidas de precaução indicadas pela Organização Mundial de Saúde e Ministério da Saúde. Destaca-se, ainda, o fortalecimento da parceria com o InPACTO - Instituto Pacto Nacional pela Erradicação do Trabalho Escravo, por meio de uma Iniciativa de Membros que conta com o engajamento de todos os seguimentos da cadeia, e que busca aprimorar, por meio de uma agenda positiva através de treinamentos, eventos, comunicação especializada sobre as melhores práticas trabalhistas, gestão de custos de produção e questões legais e relacionadas a compliance e reputação. Tal agenda se torna ainda mais importante nos momentos de colheita, processamento e exportação em tempos de Covid-19. É com satisfação que o CECAFÉ colabora proativamente com todo o setor, certo de que a colaboração conjunta resultará em benefícios a todo o agronegócio café brasileiro. Marcos Matos Diretor Geral do CECAFÉ Lilian Vendrametto Gestora de Sustentabilidade do CECAFÉ

