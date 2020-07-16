Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ASIAN FINANCIAL CRISIS
Key terms
Foreign Exchange Rate  The price of one country's currency expressed in another country's currency. In other words, the r...
Exchange-rate regime  An exchange-rate regime is the way an authority manages its currency in relation to other currencie...
Floating exchange rate A country's exchange rate regime where its currency is set by the foreign-exchange market through ...
Fixed exchange rate  A country's exchange rate regime under which the government or central bank ties the official exchan...
6 Factors That Influence Exchange Rates
1. Differentials in Inflation  As a general rule, a country with a consistently lower inflation rate exhibits a rising cu...
2. Differentials in Interest Rates  Higher interest rates offer lenders in an economy a higher return relative to other c...
3. Current-Account Deficits  The Current-Account is the balance of trade between a country and its trading partners, refl...
4. Public Debt  Nations with large public deficits and debts are less attractive to foreign investors.  A large debt enc...
5. Terms of Trade  If the price of a country's exports rises by a greater rate than that of its imports, its terms of tra...
6. Political Stability and Economic Performance  Foreign investors inevitably seek out stable countries with strong econo...
Components Of Current Account And Current Account Deficit
Balance of Payments  A country’s transactions with the rest of the world are summarized by a set of accounts called the b...
The US Balance of Payments, 1998, in Billions of US Dollars. Current Account Exports 931 Imports 1100 Trade Balance (defic...
Financial Deregulation  Financial deregulation can refer to a variety of changes in the law which allow financial institu...
Analysis and Chronology of Events
Dollar had declined steadily over ten years (1985-1995) Most of the Asian currencies are pegged with dollar These currenci...
Making export cheap Boom in export- economy Becoming export oriented economies 1. Semi Authoritarian Govt. 2. Cheap curren...
Over optimism and over investment Foreign banks and foreign investors poured money into the region in search for higher yi...
Easy for domestic banks and investors to finance their projects (what kind of projects?) Financial deregulation on advice ...
Asian exports become more expensive Growth of export slowed Meanwhile economic boom led to excessive imports (a significan...
Thailand was first hit with large current account deficit and shrinking foreign exchange reserves From Thailand, the crisi...
PROJECTS AND INVESTMENTS Projects were undertaken without considering market risk Building overcapacities in industries (f...
Short Term fund financed long term investments (risky, aggressive, and fatal) A large amount of debt were in foreign curre...
How did the crisis deepen? When the crisis began, banks (specially foreign banks) refused to roll over short- term funds C...
Asian economy couldn’t meet foreign debt obligations Substantial depreciation of Asian currencies and domestic currency va...
IMF harsh austerity and tight monetary policies with high interest rate deepened the crisis
Three main causes: Very high level of debt financing through banks Reliance of foreign-denominated Short term loans Massiv...
Maturity Distribution PhilippinesIndonesia SouthKorea Thailand Taiwan 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 (Proportion of loans w...
Devaluation of currencies 10014 0 2000 4000 6000 8000 10000 12000 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 MalaysiaIndonesia
Devaluation of currencies 40.89 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 PhilippinesThailand
Related Causes  Unsustainable Current Account Deficits (Table 2 page 12)  Over-Dependence on Short-Term Foreign Funds (T...
Initial Triggers of the Events in South East Asia  Changed Sentiment Amongst Investors in South East Asia  Speculation b...
Effects of the Crisis on Economies in the Region  Large number of bankruptcies in financial and manufacturing sectors  S...
The handling of the crisis:  Cost cutting, financial austerity programs  Sales of assets  Debt forgiveness  Selling fi...
Bankruptcies were less than expected  Reluctance of lenders to take legal action  Lack of proper bankruptcy laws  Appli...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Asian financial crisis

29 views

Published on

Asian Financial Crisis

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Asian financial crisis

  1. 1. ASIAN FINANCIAL CRISIS
  2. 2. Key terms
  3. 3. Foreign Exchange Rate  The price of one country's currency expressed in another country's currency. In other words, the rate at which one currency can be exchanged for another.  For example, the higher the exchange rate for one euro in terms of one yen, the lower the relative value of the yen.
  4. 4. Exchange-rate regime  An exchange-rate regime is the way an authority manages its currency in relation to other currencies and the foreign exchange market.  Basic types of regime:  Floating exchange rate  Fixed exchange rate
  5. 5. Floating exchange rate A country's exchange rate regime where its currency is set by the foreign-exchange market through supply and demand for that particular currency relative to other currencies. Thus, floating exchange rates change freely and are determined by trading in the forex market. US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Australian dollar, Hong Kong dollar, Japanese Yen
  6. 6. Fixed exchange rate  A country's exchange rate regime under which the government or central bank ties the official exchange rate to another country's currency (or the price of gold). The purpose of a fixed exchange rate system is to maintain a country's currency value within a very narrow band. Also known as pegged exchange rate.  Fixed rates provide greater certainty for exporters and importers.  Prior to Asian Financial Crisis, most of the Asia Pacific nations used fixed exchanged rate against US Dollar (Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, and China)
  7. 7. 6 Factors That Influence Exchange Rates
  8. 8. 1. Differentials in Inflation  As a general rule, a country with a consistently lower inflation rate exhibits a rising currency value, as its purchasing power increases relative to other currencies.  Those countries with higher inflation typically see depreciation in their currency in relation to the currencies of their trading partners.
  9. 9. 2. Differentials in Interest Rates  Higher interest rates offer lenders in an economy a higher return relative to other countries. Therefore, higher interest rates attract foreign capital and cause the exchange rate to rise.  The opposite relationship exists for decreasing interest rates - that is, lower interest rates tend to decrease exchange rates.
  10. 10. 3. Current-Account Deficits  The Current-Account is the balance of trade between a country and its trading partners, reflecting all payments between countries for goods, services, interest and dividends.  A deficit in the current account shows the country is spending more on foreign trade than it is earning, and that it is borrowing capital from foreign sources to make up the deficit.  The excess demand for foreign currency lowers the country's exchange rate.
  11. 11. 4. Public Debt  Nations with large public deficits and debts are less attractive to foreign investors.  A large debt encourages inflation .  If a government is not able to service its deficit through domestic means (selling domestic bonds), then it must increase the supply of securities for sale to foreigners, thereby lowering their prices.  Foreigners will be less willing to own securities denominated in that currency if the risk of default is great. For this reason, the country's debt rating is a crucial determinant of its exchange rate.
  12. 12. 5. Terms of Trade  If the price of a country's exports rises by a greater rate than that of its imports, its terms of trade have favorably improved.  Increasing terms of trade shows greater demand for the country's exports.  This, in turn, results in rising revenues from exports, which provides increased demand for the country's currency (and an increase in the currency's value).
  13. 13. 6. Political Stability and Economic Performance  Foreign investors inevitably seek out stable countries with strong economic performance in which to invest their capital. A country with such positive attributes will draw investment funds away from other countries perceived to have more political and economic risk. Political turmoil, for example, can cause a loss of confidence in a currency and a movement of capital to the currencies of more stable countries.
  14. 14. Components Of Current Account And Current Account Deficit
  15. 15. Balance of Payments  A country’s transactions with the rest of the world are summarized by a set of accounts called the balance of payments.  It has two parts: current account and capital account  Export, import, foreign investment, foreign aid, donations etc. are the elements or balance of payments.
  16. 16. The US Balance of Payments, 1998, in Billions of US Dollars. Current Account Exports 931 Imports 1100 Trade Balance (deficit = -) (1) -169 Investment income received (US holdings of foreign assets) 242 Investment income paid (Foreign holdings of US assets) 265 Net investment income (2) -23 Net transfers received (foreign aids - Donations) (3) -41 Current account balance (deficit = -）(1) + (2) + (3) -233 Capital Account Increase in foreign holdings of US assets 542 Increase in US holdings of foreign assets 305 Net increase in foreign holdings/Net capital flows to the US 237 Statistical Discrepancy 4
  17. 17. Financial Deregulation  Financial deregulation can refer to a variety of changes in the law which allow financial institutions more freedom in how they compete.  Deregulation means giving the banks the power to make their own rules. The less regulation, the more power the banks have to make rules that benefit the bankers but not necessarily the people.  Congress repealed sections of the Glass-Steagall Act 1999. This act, passed in 1933 during the depression, meant that any one company could only act as a commercial bank, an investment bank or an insurance company.
  18. 18. Analysis and Chronology of Events
  19. 19. Dollar had declined steadily over ten years (1985-1995) Most of the Asian currencies are pegged with dollar These currencies softened too
  20. 20. Making export cheap Boom in export- economy Becoming export oriented economies 1. Semi Authoritarian Govt. 2. Cheap currency 3. GDP Mania
  21. 21. Over optimism and over investment Foreign banks and foreign investors poured money into the region in search for higher yields An economy full of capital
  22. 22. Easy for domestic banks and investors to finance their projects (what kind of projects?) Financial deregulation on advice from IMF that made massive funds transfer possible In 1995 dollar started to increase in value
  23. 23. Asian exports become more expensive Growth of export slowed Meanwhile economic boom led to excessive imports (a significant portion was luxury goods)
  24. 24. Thailand was first hit with large current account deficit and shrinking foreign exchange reserves From Thailand, the crisis spread to Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and South Korea Severe devaluation of currencies and massive drop in stock market
  25. 25. PROJECTS AND INVESTMENTS Projects were undertaken without considering market risk Building overcapacities in industries (for export oriented industries, fall of export hurt the industry growth and survival) The projects were financed with heavy debt (debt/equity ratio: 4:1)
  26. 26. Short Term fund financed long term investments (risky, aggressive, and fatal) A large amount of debt were in foreign currencies (particularly in US dollar) It mismatched with project earnings that were in local currencies
  27. 27. How did the crisis deepen? When the crisis began, banks (specially foreign banks) refused to roll over short- term funds Current Account Deficit No foreign currency cash inflows Asian currencies depreciated
  28. 28. Asian economy couldn’t meet foreign debt obligations Substantial depreciation of Asian currencies and domestic currency value of foreign debt ballooned Equity and portfolio investments from abroad that had flooded into these five countries started to be withdrawn
  29. 29. IMF harsh austerity and tight monetary policies with high interest rate deepened the crisis
  30. 30. Three main causes: Very high level of debt financing through banks Reliance of foreign-denominated Short term loans Massively devaluated local currencies
  31. 31. Maturity Distribution PhilippinesIndonesia SouthKorea Thailand Taiwan 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 (Proportion of loans with maturity one year or less at the end of 1996) 62 68 84 65 50
  32. 32. Devaluation of currencies 10014 0 2000 4000 6000 8000 10000 12000 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 MalaysiaIndonesia
  33. 33. Devaluation of currencies 40.89 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 PhilippinesThailand
  34. 34. Related Causes  Unsustainable Current Account Deficits (Table 2 page 12)  Over-Dependence on Short-Term Foreign Funds (Table 4 page 15)  Poor Regulation of the Economy  Over-Inflated Asset Prices  Macroeconomic Policy: Pegged Exchange Rates
  35. 35. Initial Triggers of the Events in South East Asia  Changed Sentiment Amongst Investors in South East Asia  Speculation by Participants in the Currency Markets  Financial deregulation
  36. 36. Effects of the Crisis on Economies in the Region  Large number of bankruptcies in financial and manufacturing sectors  Sharp falls in the stock markets  Financial crisis evolved into economic crisis  Interest rates increased significantly  Credit crunch, no working capital, business operations came to a halt,  Massive layoff, fall of living standard
  37. 37. The handling of the crisis:  Cost cutting, financial austerity programs  Sales of assets  Debt forgiveness  Selling financial sectors to foreign banks  Renationalization  Restructure, recapitalization, merger  Financial assistance from IMF
  38. 38. Bankruptcies were less than expected  Reluctance of lenders to take legal action  Lack of proper bankruptcy laws  Application of creative accounting (writing off, fund transfers among different sectors)  Good connections of financially distressed companies with govt. or political leaders

×