LoRaWAN LoThings

Построение сетей передачи данных LoRaWAN
Зачем нужно направление LPWA LPWA (Low Power Wide Area - энергоэффективные сети большого радиуса действия) обеспечивают ни...
Низкая стоимость Высокая помехоустойчивость Большие расстояния Безопасность Низкое энергопотребление Высокая емкость Ключе...
Ключевые особенности LoRa Не лицензируемый диапазоны частот - 433 МГц и 868 МГц Длительное время автономной работы - до 10...
Архитектура сети LoRaWAN Конечные устройства LoRaWAN шлюзы Сетевой сервер Сервер приложений Шифрование на сетевом уровне (...
Классы устройств LoRaWAN Батарейное питание – Class A Двунаправленный обмен Адресные сообщения Малый объем данных Большие ...
Устройства LoRaWAN Smart City Smart Building
Устройства LoRaWAN Smart Industries Location & Asset Tracking
Устройства LoRaWAN Smart Parking Smart Farm
LoRa Smart City
LoRa Smart City ● Мониторинг концентрации CO2, температуры, влажности, опасных веществ ● Мониторинг нештатных ситуаций ком...
LoRa ЖКХ ● Учет потребляемых ресурсов (вода, электроэнергия, газ, теплоносители) ● Дистанционное отключение должников ● Ко...
LoRa GPS ● Уровень топлива в баке, расход топлива автомобиля ● Измерение оборотов двигателя ● Учет моточасов ● Построение ...
LoRa Industrial ● Сбор телеметрии с аналоговых и цифровых датчиков ● Интеграция с существующими протоколами (ModBus) ● Мон...
Наши услуги ● Разработка концепции системы и составление ТЗ ● Проектирование системы ● Разработка и сбор аппаратной части ...
https://lothings.io
Построение сетей передачи данных LoRaWAN

  Построение сетей передачи данных LoRaWAN
  Зачем нужно направление LPWA LPWA (Low Power Wide Area - энергоэффективные сети большого радиуса действия) обеспечивают низкое энергопотребление конечными устройства и большое покрытие от базовой станции 45% IoT устройств расположены в местах, где существуют проблемы с обеспечением электропитания данных устройств: например, нет постоянного источника электропитания, нет возможности регулярно менять батарейку/аккумулятор
  Низкая стоимость Высокая помехоустойчивость Большие расстояния Безопасность Низкое энергопотребление Высокая емкость Ключевые особенности LoRa
  Ключевые особенности LoRa Не лицензируемый диапазоны частот - 433 МГц и 868 МГц Длительное время автономной работы - до 10 лет Большие расстояния - 15 км в сельской местности и 2-5 км в плотной городской застройке Высокая помехоустойчивость - до -138dB RSSI до -20 SNR Cкорость радиообмена - от 300 бит/с до 50 килобит в секунду Безопасность - двойное шифрование AES 128 бит Большая емкость сети - до 20000 устройств
  Архитектура сети LoRaWAN Конечные устройства LoRaWAN шлюзы Сетевой сервер Сервер приложений Шифрование на сетевом уровне (AES 128 бит) Шифрование на уровне приложения (AES 128 бит) Радио LoRaWAN IP/UDP IP/TCP
  Классы устройств LoRaWAN Батарейное питание – Class A Двунаправленный обмен Адресные сообщения Малый объем данных Большие интервалы между сообщениями Устройство инициирует обмен Низкая задержка в обмене – Class B (в настоящее время нет реализации) Двунаправленный обмен с фиксированным расписанием приема Адресный и мульти адресный обмен Малый объем данных Большие интервалы между сообщениями Более широкое окно приема Сервер может инициировать обмен в определенные моменты времени Без задержки в обмене – Class C Двунаправленный обмен Адресный и мульти адресный обмен Малый объем данных Сервер может инициировать обмен в любой момент времени Узел всегда находится в приеме
  Устройства LoRaWAN Smart City Smart Building
  Устройства LoRaWAN Smart Industries Location & Asset Tracking
  Устройства LoRaWAN Smart Parking Smart Farm
  10. 10. LoRa Smart City
  LoRa Smart City ● Мониторинг концентрации CO2, температуры, влажности, опасных веществ ● Мониторинг нештатных ситуаций коммунальных служб Охранно- пожарные системы ● Отслеживание местоположения сотрудников, детей, пожилых людей (контроль падения) ● Мониторинг приближающихся неблагоприятных погодных условий (бури, ураганы, молнии) ● Контроль уровня заполненности мусорных баков ● Умное уличное освещение ● Мониторинг инфраструктуры ● Мониторинг занятости паркомест
  LoRa ЖКХ ● Учет потребляемых ресурсов (вода, электроэнергия, газ, теплоносители) ● Дистанционное отключение должников ● Контроль уровня заполненности мусорных баков ● Умное уличное освещение ● Мониторинг инфраструктуры ● Лифтовое хозяйство
  LoRa GPS ● Уровень топлива в баке, расход топлива автомобиля ● Измерение оборотов двигателя ● Учет моточасов ● Построение логистических маршрутов ● Открытие дверей, технологических люков, кузова/прицепа автомобиля ● Онлайн gps мониторинг с отображением на карте ● Учет километража ● Контроль функциональных узлов транспортного средства ● Срабатывание тревожной кнопки ● Дополнительные датчики
  LoRa Industrial ● Сбор телеметрии с аналоговых и цифровых датчиков ● Интеграция с существующими протоколами (ModBus) ● Мониторинг параметров среды вредных производств ● Контроль передвижения транспорта и персонала в промышленной зоне ● Построение логистических маршрутов (эффективная загрузка экскаватора в карьере) ● Охрана промышленных объектов ● Позиционирование объектов в промышленной зоне
  Наши услуги ● Разработка концепции системы и составление ТЗ ● Проектирование системы ● Разработка и сбор аппаратной части ● Разработка программного обеспечения системы ● Поставка оборудования, монтаж, пуско-наладка ● Техническая поддержка и обслуживание системы
  16. 16. https://lothings.io

