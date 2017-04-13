Le collège Anatoliko vous ouvre ses portes Soyez les bienvenus!!! COLLÈGE ANATOLIKO DE PTOLEMAIDA
Voilà l’entrée de notre collège COLLÈGE ANATOLIKO DE PTOLEMAIDA
Notre coin Comenius «L’Europe: une image aux mille visages» COLLÈGE ANATOLIKO DE PTOLEMAIDA
La Grèce, la France, L'Angleterre, l'Italie, l'Espagne et la Roumanie dans un projet commun sur la diversité européenne
A l’intérieur du bâtiment COLLÈGE ANATOLIKO DE PTOLEMAIDA
L’équipe du projet e-twinning COLLÈGE ANATOLIKO DE PTOLEMAIDA
Bonjour de Grèce!!! COLLÈGE ANATOLIKO DE PTOLEMAIDA
Et voilà notre directeur M. Prapas Charilaos COLLÈGE ANATOLIKO DE PTOLEMAIDA
Notre collège e twinning

×