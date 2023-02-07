Successfully reported this slideshow.
KLBD - WHY GO KOSHER.pptx

Feb. 07, 2023
KLBD - WHY GO KOSHER.pptx

Feb. 07, 2023
KLBD - WHY GO KOSHER.pptx

  1. 1. WHY GO KOSHER | WHY KLBD KLBD
  2. 2. AGENDA Introduction Why KLBD Why Go Kosher Kosher Definition Kosher certified 1 Presentation title 2
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION KLBD Kosher Certification is a Leading global organization active on six continents. We are dedicated to providing a reliable and reasonable kosher certification service across the globe and have certified numerous multinational food processors and raw material producers. A crucial kosher hechsher that guarantees quality and boosts marketability is the KLBD logo, which is widely recognized and approved. KLBD, commonly known as the Kosher Division of the London Beth Din, is pleased to have played a significant role in KOSHER CERTIFICATION for more than a century. KLBD kosher certification is currently beneficial to more than 2,000 businesses in 70 different countries. 2 www.klbdkosher.org 3
  4. 4. WHY KLBD 3 www.klbdkosher.org
  5. 5. WHY KLBD? It is crucial that consumers, manufacturers, and other kosher certification organizations recognize your kosher certificate on a global scale. For more than a century, KLBD has been in operation. As the biggest kosher agency in Europe, KLBD is regarded and welcomed by all parties in the world. Another name for KLBD is Badatz London. Some Israeli producers, importers, or customers might be searching for a "Badatz" certification. KLBD is able to provide the "Badatz" certification as a member of the London Beth Din. We can offer businesses a Hebrew logo that satisfies these needs and fulfils these requirements. Kosher passover certification might offer difficulties; in order to provide you with the best service, it is crucial that an organization has experience handling these issues. The pragmatic approach to issue solving used by KLBD is well-known the challenges faced in certain complex production environments. Our office based team is on-hand to work together with you throughout the entire process from application to post certification marketing. 20XX www.klbdkosher.org 4
  6. 6. WHY GO KOSHER 5 www.klbdkosher.org
  7. 7. KOSHER An independent, global quality standard known as kosher certification agency is becoming more and more common in the retail and food ingredient industries. The majority of the food and beverages in any supermarket in North America or Europe, including the desired Mars Bar, Marmite, and McCain's oven chips, are kosher-certified. By opening up doors to new markets and clients, kosher certification can aid in increasing sales revenue. Ingredients must be kosher-certified for kosher products. Buyers of ingredients designate kosher knowing that the production procedure of their supplier has undergone an independent audit. With other credentials, there may not always be an additional sense of comfort, but this one does. Some supply chains force manufacturers of specific ingredients to obtain kosher certification as a matter of course if they are to qualify for inclusion on the buyers list. 20XX www.klbdkosher.org 6
  8. 8. KOSHER DEFINITION KLBD 20XX www.klbdkosher.org 7
  9. 9. KOSHER DEFINITIONS MEAT & POULTRY • DAIRY • EGGS • FISH • PAREV GLOSSARY • HALACHA • HASHGACHA • HECHSHER 20XX www.klbdkosher.org 8 All products made from fresh or dried grapes such as grape juice, wine and wine vinegar, must be supervised for the entirety of the manufacturing process and handling must be done exclusively by Jews in order for it to be kosher. All products with grape flavoring or additives must be kosher certified.
  10. 10. WHAT IS KOSHER CERTIFIED? KLBD Kosher Certification Each ingredient, food additive, and manufacturing aid utilized in the creation of a product must also be kosher in order for it to be certified as kosher agency and to be eligible for a kosher certificate. Additionally, the production procedure must to meet kosher standards in order for it to be certified as kosher, and for that reason, a kosher auditor must approve it. If industrial facilities and machinery are also used to create non-kosher goods, then the product may be declared non-kosher. 9 www.klbdkosher.org 10
  11. 11. THANK YOU KLBD Kosher info@klbdkosher.org www.klbdkosher.com 305 Ballards Lane, London, N12 8GB UK 10 www.klbdkosher.com 11

