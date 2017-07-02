Tänk om... …alla gjorde så här, - vad blir följden? Arton tankar om energi, natur, miljö, klimat och ekonomi. 2017-07-02 ©...
Tänk om energi

Energi styr miljö, natur, klimat och ekonomi.

Tänk om energi

  1. 1. Tänk om... …alla gjorde så här, - vad blir följden? Arton tankar om energi, natur, miljö, klimat och ekonomi. 2017-07-02 ©K-G Ahlström 1
  2. 2. TÄNK OM … … alla visste att en grundorsak till dagens klimat- och miljöproblem är vårt omåttliga behov av energi där varje svensk i dag kräver lika mycket energi som ett hundratal människor utvecklar. - 1866 upphörde slaveriet i USA, det är hög tid att vi släpper några energislavar fria. Tänk om! 2013-12-14 2©K-G Ahlström
  3. 3. TÄNK OM … … alla politiker, beslutsfattare och allmänhet hade tagit till sig och handlat efter innehållet i ”Energi – inte endast en fråga om teknik”. Där finns anföranden och bakgrundsmateriel från Energikonferensen i Riksdagshuset 14-16 mars 1974 med fakta som idag oroar oss. - Energi-, miljö- och klimatfrågan hade då varit ett fyrtiotal år närmare sin lösning. Tänk om vi då hade tänkt om! 2013-12-14 5©K-G Ahlström
  4. 4. TÄNK OM … ... alla som debatterar koldioxidutsläppets orsak och verkan på vår miljö koncentrerade sig på roten till det onda, människans omättliga behov av energi. Där finns mycket att ta ställning till och belysa. - Vad är energi, energikris, energikvalité, energiomvandling, energiprincipen, energibehov och livskvalité, globala orättvisor, nya energikällor efter den fossila epoken. Tänk om! 2017-07-02 4©K-G Ahlström
  5. 5. TÄNK OM … ... alla som kan använda sin egen energi gjorde det. Effekten är visserligen bara som en stark lysande glödlampas men den räcker bland annat till att - klippa gräsmattor, cykla till jobbet, kratta löv i stället för att använda en bullrande och energiförstörande lövsug /-blåsare, snickra med handverktyg, använda dynamodriven cykelbelysning. Tänk om! 2017-07-02 5©K-G Ahlström
  6. 6. TÄNK OM … … alla använde sin egen energi när det är möjligt tillsammans med antikens enkla maskiner, lutande planet, hjulet, häv- stången, kilen, skruven, blocket. - Energi sparas, koordinationen ökar, mer motion med längre liv. Tänk om! 2017-07-02 6©K-G Ahlström
  7. 7. TÄNK OM … ... alla visste att elenergi inte är en energikälla utan en effektiv energibärare mellan olika energiformer, rena som vatten och vind och orena som kol, olja och uran. – El alstras från en energiform och omvandlas till en annan samtidigt och är inte renare än sin källa. Tänk om! 2017-07-02 7©K-G Ahlström
  8. 8. TÄNK OM … ... alla kände till att vi har sju energiformer, kärn-, värme-, el-, strålnings-, läges-, rörelse-, och kemisk energi. - Alla har ungefär samma höga kvalité förutom värmeenergi, som är slutmålet för alla energiomvandlingar. Tänk om! 2017-07-02 8©K-G Ahlström
  9. 9. TÄNK OM … ... alla kände till att användning av bio- och fossila bränslen innebär förbränning. - Den koldioxid som bildas - går i första fallet in i kretsloppet och ökar i andra fallet halten i atmosfären. Tänk om! 2017-07-02 9©K-G Ahlström
  10. 10. TÄNK OM … … alla var på det klara med att ”ingenting försvinner, men allting sprids” styr vår tillvaro. – Energi av hög kvalité sprids vid energiomvandling till värmeenergi av låg kvalité, av naturen deponerade råvaror bryts, bearbetas och sprids över jordklotet, fossilt kol och kolföreningar förbränns och sprids som värdelös koldioxid till atmosfären. Tänk om! 2017-07-02 10©K-G Ahlström
  11. 11. TÄNK OM … … alla insåg och levde efter sambandet att energisnål och miljövänlig är samma sak. – Skaffa kunskap, bli energimedveten, ta ställning, påverka andra! Tänk om! 2017-07-02 11©K-G Ahlström
  12. 12. TÄNK OM … … alla insåg att energi inte är en oändlig källa som vi öser ur, – utan ett begrepp som förklarar hur vår existens bygger på rörelse som alstras genom energiomvandlingar från en energiform till en annan där kvalitén hela tiden försämras. Tänk om! 2017-07-02 12©K-G Ahlström
  13. 13. TÄNK OM … … alla insåg att ”ingen klarar allt men många klarar tillsammans något”! – Spara energi, bevara jordens resurser, sluta kretsloppen, värna miljön, hålla rent i närmiljön, minska klimathotet, minska koldioxidutsläppet, påverka andra. Tänk om! 2017-07-02 13©K-G Ahlström
  14. 14. TÄNK OM … … alla fattade att människans effekt är liten, ca 100 W, med ett energibehov som motsvarar ett hundra- tal vuxnas dygnsarbete, kalla dom energislavar. Miljö- och klimatproblem beror på detta och tillgången på billig fossil energi. Alla skulle - bli miljö- och klimatmedvetna, uppleva och få argu- ment för att allas insats är nödvändig för att slå vakt om vår miljö och vårt klimat, ifråga- sätta ständig ekonomisk tillväxt. Tänk om! 2017-07-02 14©K-G Ahlström
  15. 15. TÄNK OM … … alla visste att ständigt ökande ekonomisk tillväxt innebär ökad energiåtgång. Det medför sämre miljö och ökat klimathot. – Minska energiuttaget, hushåll med jordens resurser, ändra livsstil. Tänk om! 2017-07-02 15©K-G Ahlström
  16. 16. TÄNK OM … … alla jämställde ett aktivt miljöhandlande med att rösta i ett demokratiskt val! - Min röst avgör inte ett riksdagsval, mitt miljöbeteende löser inte världens miljöproblem, men ett samband finns mellan hur jag agerar och min egen livsstil. Många röstar av medborgerlig plikt, ett positivt miljöbeteende borde vara samma sak. Tänk om! 2017-07-02 16©K-G Ahlström,
  17. 17. TÄNK OM … … alla kände till att det är inte energin i sig som förbrukas utan dess arbetsförmåga (exergi) . Energi med hög kvalité, exempelvis i fossila bränslen, omvandlas till låg energi- kvalité, t ex värme som sprids till omgivningen. Oordningen ökar, – allt enligt fysikens lagar. Tänk om! 2017-07-02 17©K-G Ahlström
  18. 18. Tänk om… …alla, nåja, använde tankarna om energi som skärmsläckare i sin dator. - Då skulle budskapet om vart världen är på väg spridas på ett effektivt sätt! 2017-07-02 18©K-G Ahlström

