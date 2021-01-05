ZAHRUZYTY ONLAYN* Sistersong

535 AD. In the ancient kingdom of Dumnonia, King Cador's children inherit a fragmented land abandoned by the Romans.Riva, scarred in a terrible fire, fears she will never heal.Keyne battles to be seen as the king's son, when born a daughter.And Sinne, the spoiled youngest girl, yearns for romance.All three fear a life of confinement within the walls of the hold ? a last bastion of strength against the invading Saxons. But change comes on the day ash falls from the sky, bringing Myrddhin, meddler and magician, and Tristan, a warrior whose secrets will tear the siblings apart. Riva, Keyne and Sinne must take fate into their own hands, or risk being tangled in a story they could never have imagined; one of treachery, love and ultimately, murder. It's a story that will shape the destiny of Britain. .

