Photo : http://www.tourofcroatia.com TOUR OF CROATIA 2017
April 18 – 23 GRAND DEPART OSIJEK GRAND ARRIVAL ZAGREB TOUR OF CROATIA 2017
THE ROUTE Photo : http://www.tourofcroatia.com TOUR OF CROATIA 2017
“My biggest fear is not crashing on a bike… It’s sitting in a chair at 90 and saying, ‘I wish I had done more’.” Graeme Ob...
THE ROUTE MAP 6 STAGES 1046 km total length 6 DAYS April 18 to April 23 2017 Photo : http://www.tourofcroatia.com TOUR OF ...
“The bicycle has a soul. If you succeed to love it, it will give you emotions that you will never forget.” Mario Cipollini...
THE STAGES Photo : http://www.tourofcroatia.com TOUR OF CROATIA 2017
THE STAGES 3. TOUR OF CROATIA 2017 #1 Osijek – Virovitica 227 km #2 Trogir – Biokovo ( Sveti Jure ) 123 km #3 Imotski - Za...
THE STAGES 3. TOUR OF CROATIA 2017 6 DAYS 33 PLACES Samobor – Sv.Nedjelja – Marija Bistrica – Sv.Ivan Zelina - Zagreb Trog...
THE TEAMS Photo : http://www.tourofcroatia.com TOUR OF CROATIA 2017
“Life is like riding a bicycle. In order to keep your balance, you must keep moving.” Albert Einstein Photo : http://www.t...
THE TEAMS 3. TOUR OF CROATIA 2017 7 UCI PROFESSIONAL CONTINENTAL TEAMS 4 UCI WORLD TEAMS 9 UCI CONTINENTAL TEAMS
THE TEAMS 3. TOUR OF CROATIA 2017 TBM Bahrain – Merida Bahrain AST Astana Pro Team Kazakhstan TFS Trek - Segafredo USA UAD...
THE TEAMS 3. TOUR OF CROATIA 2017 KLS Kolss Cycling Team Ukraine GME GM Europa Ovini Italia WGN Team Wiggins UK TRA Roth –...
„Running would be much better if they invented a little seat to sit on and maybe some kind of platforms for your feet to p...
WELCOME TOUR OF CROATIA 2017 Photo : http://www.tourofcroatia.com
OFFICIAL WEBSITEhttp://www.tourofcroatia.com TOUR OF CROATIA 2017 Photo : http://www.tourofcroatia.com
Tour Of Croatia 2017

×