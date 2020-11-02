Successfully reported this slideshow.
MARTIN LUTERO ANTE LAS PESTES DE SU TIEMPO Una lectura historiográfica de la reforma protestante y las pestes. Por: Josías...
Una breve historia de las pestes lo realiza Cristina Rius i Gibert desde el siglo VI d.C. explica: “Entre el año541 yel 54...
Hans Luder el padre de Martin Lutero y su familiaenteraviviólasconsecuenciasde laspestes,una especialistaexplica:“HansLude...
Jena,mostrado su posturaradical sobre la cena del Señor,Lutero creía que en la cena del Señorsi estaba la presencial real ...
en realidad, también había permanecido en la ciudad dos capellanes, JohannesMantel y Georg Rorer, así como la esposa de Lu...
Lutero eran mucho más difíciles las plagas y pestes, pero Lutero muestra distanciamiento social ordenándolesque se refugie...
[11] ROPER,Lyndal.Martín Lutero.Renegadoyprofeta. Madrid: Taurus. p. 38. Hay una página web que contiene todo el libro en ...
article/doi/10.1093/shm/hky102/5212595?searchresult=1) se puede bajar en pdf gratuitamente. [20] Elector en tiempos de Lut...
Martin lutero y la pestes de su tiempo

Martin lutero

Martin lutero y la pestes de su tiempo

  1. 1. MARTIN LUTERO ANTE LAS PESTES DE SU TIEMPO Una lectura historiográfica de la reforma protestante y las pestes. Por: Josías Espinoza Cárdenas [1] Introducción- Envariosmomentosenlavidade Martin Luteroestuvieron relacionadosalas pestes que enese tiempoeranplagasquediezmabanalaspoblaciones,paracomprenderesasexperiencias tan difíciles que vivió Martin Lutero vamos a exponer los siguientes temas: 1- Las plagas en el Antiguo Testamento- En el AT muchas enfermedades de carácter contagioso eran considerados una plaga, algunos textos del AT los presenta como castigos de Dios por la desobediencia,estávinculadoalateologíade laretribución,quieredecirquesi obedecesaDios te recompensa con bendiciones y si desobedeces te castiga (Ex 9:15; Lv 26:25; Dt 28:21), una teologíamuy simplista,laexegesisdel ATha mostradoque cuandoleemoslostextosde AT no se apreciaunprincipiorígidode actuaciónhumanaque desemboqueenunareaccióndivina,en algunas narraciones del veterotestamentaria guerra, hambre y la peste muchas veces son castigos de Dios. Un especialistaexplica:“Cuandolaguerrase desatasobreunaregión,losenemigosseapoderan de las cosechas, destruyéndolas; los campesinos dejan de cultivar las tierras. Las ciudades asediadas no pueden conseguir suministros. El hambre, la mortandad y la insalubridad favorecenlaapariciónde lapeste” [2],estaideaestainclusoengranparte de muchoscristianos, se puede verificar en la historia de la iglesia y en la actualidad algunos cristianos evangélicos creen que el Covid 19 es por castigo de Dios. 2- Las plagasen la historia- Segúnunartículo: “La peste hasido endémicadurante milesde años y hace su aparición más antigua documentada en el Primer Libro de Samuel.Regularmente se sucedierongravesepidemias…amediadosdel sigloXIV...laenfermedadevidentementeafloró, se avivóde repente yse convirtióenunapandemiacolosalque provocóunacatástrofe humana terrorífica y sin precedentes que se extendiópor Asia Occidental, Oriente Medio, el mundo árabe,el norte de ÁfricaytodaEuropa,de Gibraltara Bergen,yde lasislasFaroeshastaMoscú. Es recordadacomo la Peste Negra.Hoyse calculaque en muchoslugaresfalleciódel sesentaal setentapor cientode la población.Nuncaanteriormentese habíavividonada parecido”[3],la peste haestadopresenteenEuropamuchossiglos,incluyendoenlahistoriadelprotestantismo del siglo XVI. Uno de los mejores libros sobre la historia de la peste negra es de Ole J. Benedictow [4] una reseñade sutrabajoexplica: “sintetizadatoshistóricosprocedentesde cada unade lasregiones en que la Peste Negra sembró la destrucción de 1346 a 1353 y, junto con una investigación entomológica, demográfica, bacteriológica y epidemiológica, el primero que reconstruye un cuadro preciso de, exactamente, desde dónde, dónde, cuándo y cómo se extendió la Peste Negra…esunaproezade erudicióninmensayabsolutamenteincreíble,elfrutode muchosaños de trabajo paciente y una emocionante búsqueda de explicaciones de un fenómenocruel que desafíacasi toda descripción”[5].La Peste Negrafue un desastre de tal magnitudque no sólo sacudióloscimientoseconómicosysocialesdelviejomundomedieval,sinoquecambióelcurso de la historiahumana,creandouna culturade temory temblorante las enfermedades,plagas, pestes y siempre tenían en sus mentes estas historias.
  2. 2. Una breve historia de las pestes lo realiza Cristina Rius i Gibert desde el siglo VI d.C. explica: “Entre el año541 yel 543, enépocadel EmperadorJustiniano,se viviólaconsideradalaprimera de las tres pandemias de peste. Se extendió desde Etiopía hasta Pelusium en Egipto extendiéndoseporel oestehasta Alejandríayporel este hasta Gaza,JerusalényAntioquía.Una vezalcanzó el mar y a través de las rutas comercialesmarítimasse extendióaambos ladosdel Mediterráneo afectando, en el año 541, a la ciudad de Constantinopla, y extendiéndose posteriormente portodaenEuropa”[6] desde esaépocahubovariasvecesqueel mundoestuvo frente al colapso, hace un recorrido de La peste de Justiniano (541-543), La peste negra 1347- 1353 y La peste del sigloXIX,mostrándonosque en las sociedadesantiguashabía una psicosis colectiva y la élite era la primera en huir, la autora lo explica: “La enfermedad afectaba sin excepciónatodala población. Porunlado,lasautoridades,lasélitesgobernantesylasfamilias másprivilegiadashuíanrápidamentehaciapoblacionesno afectadas.Entre elefectode lahuida y la alta mortandad, los órganos de gobierno y de gestión de la crisis se veían mermados y sin efectivosparalatomade decisiones.Lamuerte yhuidade gobernantesyautoridadesafectaba no sólolatoma de decisionesinmediatasante lasepidemias,sinotambiénlasdecisiones amás largo plazocomo el control de entradasa losmunicipios, el control de entradasa lospuertosy lasfronteras,el control y prohibiciónde relacionescomercialesconsitiosafectadosoel control de suministrosalimentariosde laslocalidades”[7],así las pestescausabancrisis de salubridad, crisis política, económica, religiosa era una verdadera devastación cultural. 3- Las pestes en la vida de Martin Lutero Martin Lutero vivió en una sociedad que temía mucha las enfermedades, las plagas y las pestes, realizaremosunabreve historiade cómovivióMartinLuterofrentealaspestesenforma diacrónica, para realizar una descripción vamos a usar bibliografía confiable [8], porque varias publicaciones han usado documentos parciales e incompletosde Lutero descontextualizando las historiasde las pestes y Lutero. 3.1- Martin Lutero experimento la muerte de sus hermanos de sangre por las pestes. Una de lasmejoresbiógrafasde Lutero desde laperspectivahistóricaes lainvestigación de Lyndal Roper, nos muestraque la vida de Lutero empezóenMansfeldvinculadoalaminería,por lo tanto tenemos que situara Martin Lutero ensu entornocon la minería,la cual le va acompañar toda su vida, Lutero nunca se desligo de su familia que procedía del trabajo de la minería, tanto así que muere en su ciudad natal Eisleben a los 62 años de edad porque su último viaje fue en razón de problemasensufamiliaconla actividadminera,aunque el exclamaba:“Soyhijode uncampesino” y dijomás “mi bisabuelo,mi abueloymi padre fueronauténticoscampesinos”[9],Luteroveniade una familiaque había ascendidoeconómicamente porlaminería.Un resume de su procedencialo explica un especialista: “Martin fue el primero o segundo hijo de Margarita Lindemann (murió30 de junio de 1531), perteneciente a una familia burguesa de Eisenach, y del Turingues Juan Luder (murió29 de mayo de 1530), de origencampesino.Nacióel 10 de noviembre de 1483 en Eisleben (condadode Mansfield)yfue bautizadoal díasiguienteconel nombre delsantodel día.Durante su infancia, su padre logró establecerse profesionalmente en uno de los sectores en expansión de la época, la minería de cobre” [10].
  3. 3. Hans Luder el padre de Martin Lutero y su familiaenteraviviólasconsecuenciasde laspestes,una especialistaexplica:“HansLuder pudosoñarconfundarunadinastía,perodosde sushijosmurieron de peste el año1506 o 1507 y unade las niñasen1520” [11], Luterovivióala sombrade laspestes, además perdió dos hermanos y una hermana, algo que lo recordaba con mucho dolor y miedo. 3.2- Martin Lutero y la peste de Eisenach Martin Luterose mudóa Mansfeldpara empezarsusestudiosentre 1490 y 1497, durante un año tuvoque asistira Magdeburgoes probable que estudióenlaescuelacatedraliciajuntoconsu amigoJuan Reineck,hijo de unafamiliaburguesade Mansfeld,posteriormentese volvióun maestrometalúrgicoymantuvounaamistad larga con Lutero.Luterose fue a estudiara Eisenach en1498 estuvoenla escuelaparroquial de SanJorge,unaeruditade lahistoriaexplica:“La peste tambiénse había cebadorepetidasvecesenlaciudad(Eisenach) durante el sigloXIV yhubo muchospogromos [12] contra losjudíos,que acabaron siendoexpulsados”[13],así que,ensu juventudLuteroconocíadel miedoalas pestesytambiénhabíaun componente antisemitade esasculturasdel sigloXVI,se creía que estaspesteseranporculpade losjudíosque buscaban hacerse más poderososenlaciudadygrupos enardecidosatacaban,linchaban,asesinabana judíosde varias ciudadeseuropeas. 3.3- Martin Lutero y la peste de Wittemberg Posteriormente Lutero estudió en Erfuth de 1501 a 1505, en 1505 recibió el grado de maestro en filosofía,locual nolollenode alegría,pormotivospersonaleshizovotosreligiososyenvezde seguir los estudiosde derecho que su padre anhelaba iniciosucarrera de teología,dosaños después fue ordenado como sacerdote en la orden de los agustinos,fue enviado a Wittemberg como profesor de filosofía.Trasdosañosdeestudiosteológicos,enmarzodelaño1509recibióel gradode bachiller en sagrada escritura en Wittemberg, en aquel tiempo Lutero era hijo espiritual de Staupitz quien según Lutero le ayudo mucho, Lutero decía: “A Staupitz le debo todo”. En medio de la crisis de la iglesiacatólicaylaprácticade lasimoníaonegociodelafe,el 31de octubre de 1517probablemente clavolas95 tesiscontralasindulgenciasqueel papaLeónX,estasindulgenciaslo estabadivulgando el dominico Juan Tetzel. El papa respondió dos años después con la bula papal Exsurge Domine (Señor levántate) el 15 de junio de 1520 que amenazaba con la excomunión que en esa época significabalapenademuerte,segúndichabulaaLuterose le acusabade 41proposiciones heréticas de distintos escritos de Lutero, se le dio 60 días para que se retracte, el príncipe elector sajón consiguió del joven emperador Carlos V recién elegido que pudiera ser interrogado en la dieta de Worms,para evitarel poderjurisdiccionaldel papaconlasupuestaideade hacerretractaraLutero. Lutero realizo el arriesgado viaje a Worms a la vista de todo el mundo casi como un mártir y se enfrentó ante los poderes seculares y religiosos católicos de su tiempo y luego de la dieta fue escondidoenel castillode Wartburgo donde no soloen los 9 mesestradujoel NuevoTestamento al alemány demoliólosmurosreligiososdel monacatocomoformaseñaladade vida cristiana[14] exponiendoque todobautizadoesigual parael Señor.Consus comentariosbíblicospusolasbases de predicaciónde laiglesiaevangélicanaciente,regresoaWittembergenmarzode 1522, contra la oposición de algunos, pero empezó a dirigir la construcción de la nueva iglesia evangélica. En adelante Lutero se vio envuelto en viajes y terribles disputas, su gran amigo Andreas Karlstadt realizo un papel importante en la vida de Lutero, el 22 de agosto de 1524 predicó en la iglesia de
  4. 4. Jena,mostrado su posturaradical sobre la cena del Señor,Lutero creía que en la cena del Señorsi estaba la presencial real de Cristo,contra los anabautistasy los seguidores de Zwinglioy otros, en mediode lagestade lareformaprotestante Luterohabíaestadoenlaposadodel ososnegro,había pasado el terrible momento de la guerra de los campesinos, Lutero había decidido tomar como esposaaCatalinade Bora,unaex monja,secasaronenel año1525,tuvieronseishijos,suresidencia seráel antiguomonasteriode Wittemberg,convertidoenunaespeciede casagrande paraalumnos y amigos. Algo muy importante para comprender a Lutero es lo que en alemán se llama su experienciaconel AnfechtungensegúnlahistoriadoraLyndal Roperexplica:“que laAnfechtungen que podríamos traducir como tentaciones o ataques espirituales, similares a los experimentados por Cristoenel desierto.Constituíanunaenorme fuentede ansiedad,puescomodiríadespués:Era la persona más miserable de la tierra, pasaba el día y la noche aullando desesperado, sin poder reconducir la situación”. Cuando se dio cuenta de que su confesor no entendía en absoluto su tormento,supoque el ocurriríaalgofuerade lonormal y,ensuspropiaspalabras,“adoptolarigidez de un cadáver”. Somatizaba la ansiedad sudando copiosamente y, como diría después, “la senda, que los monjes creían equivocadamente que llevaba al cielo, era como un baño de sudor y de ansiedad”, en el que se había “bañado por completo”. Durante una procesión del día del Corpus celebrada en Eisleben de 1515, le invadió el terror durante la eucaristía, empezó a sudar profusamente y creyó que se moría” [15]. Para comprender la peste de Wittemberg es necesario es necesario explicar nuestras fuentes,el documento más importante para esta investigación es un escrito de George Spalatin del 19 de agosto de 1527, titulado:“Advice inTime of Epidemicand Famine”(Asesoramientoentiemposde epidemia y hambruna) [16], también hay una traducción de Carl J. Schindler de un documentode 1527 “WhetherOne May Flee froma DeadlyPlague”(Si uno puede huirde una plaga mortal) [17] donde contiene fuentes primarias, algunas cartas de Lutero se han traducido en español en una página web “Documentos reformadores”, los que corresponden al año 1527 se refiere a la peste de Wittemberg [18] y un ensayo de Spencer J. Weinreich [19] que estudia a seis teólogos cuyos escritosdanlineamientosde cómoactuarenmediode laspestesque circularonenlaInglaterradel sigloXVI,incluidolascartasde Martin Lutero,de 1527, Andreas Osianderde 1533, Jhon Hooperde 1553, Thomas White de 1577, Teodoro Beza de 1579 y Henry Holland de 1593. Por lo tanto, aquel día fatal del 2 de agosto de 1527 llego la peste a la ciudad de Wittemberg en medio de la reforma protestante liderada por Martin Lutero, los amigos cercanosde Lutero, Justo Jonas y Felipe Melanchton con sus familias se marcharon de la ciudad para huir de la peste y resguardar sus familias. A pesar que el elector [20] había ordenado que el resto de la Universidad de Wittembergse retiraraalaciudadde Jena,peroLuteroque padecíade unafuertedepresión,sus biógrafos especializados de Lutero lo llaman los “Anfechtungen” (tentaciones o ataques espirituales), Lutero estaba experimentado uno de estos ataques decidió quedarse a cuidar a los enfermos, la historiadora Lyndal Roper explica: “El monasterio se convirtió en una especie de hospital.Al principio,Lutero restóimportanciaal asunto,insistiendoque lapestenoeratanterrible comolagente lodecía.LaprimerapersonaenmorirfuelaesposadeTiloDhen,unode losmiembros del consejo.Luterolasostuvoagonizanteensusbrazos.Despuéslamujerde GeorgRorer,secretario de Lutero, dio a luz en medio de terribles dolores y el niño nació muerto. Agotada por el parto y “envenenada por la peste”, como dijo Lutero, ella también murió [21]. Pasaron los meses siguió cobrándose víctimas. Solo se habían quedado Bugenhagen y él, escribióLutero a Hausmann, pero
  5. 5. en realidad, también había permanecido en la ciudad dos capellanes, JohannesMantel y Georg Rorer, así como la esposa de Lutero. La decisión del reformador de quedarse en Wittemberg fue osaday revelaciertodesprecioporsupropiaseguridadylade sufamilia. “Puedeque fueranrestos de su anhelo de martirio o quizá un ejemplo más de su inagotable coraje, que le permitía no equivocar nunca lo que consideraba su responsabilidad pastoral hacia su rebaño” [22], Lutero empezó ayudar a los que se quedaron mostrando valentía, coraje y un corazón pastoral. CuandoLuterole escribe aFelipe Melanchtonel 27octubre de 1527 estabamuypreocupadoporla su salud y se pesaba de la huida de Karlstadt que al inició era un fervoroso seguidor de Lutero y posteriormente llego a ser su opositor, describe que la peste estaba desapareciendo: “Cristo nos hace caso y por su misericordia va mitigando la peste. Procuraremos hacer lo que adviertes si tu Visitación se envía a la imprenta” [23]. Cuandoescribe a su gran amigo Justo Jonas quienfue para muchosde sus biógrafosel más fiel de susseguidores, eraprofesorenWittemberg,le ayudoaLuteroconlatraducciónde la Biblia,estuvo enla dietade Worms,en muchosviajesyhasta en suúltimoviaje a EislebenestuvoconLutero,en una carta muy sentida le dice: “El sábado estuve a punto de morir cuando la mujer del capellán Jorge,abortóy,despuésde perderlaprole,murióellamismade dos muertes:primerodeldolordel alumbramiento y después por la intoxicación galopante de la peste. No tuvo en cuenta Cristo nuestras lágrimas ni nuestras oraciones por su conservación. Nos consiguió de todas formas que fuese aÉl con una muerte envidiable,esdecir, llenade confianzayde ánimo”[24], estomuestrael acompañamientode Luteroconalgunasvíctimasde lapeste yla ideade lamuerte que teníanenel siglo XVI, según las creencias si morías sufriendo te ibas al infierno Lyndal Roper explica: “Los luteranoshabíanexplotadoaconciencialasdesgraciadasmuertesde susenemigosenel pasado.La muerte de Zwinglioenel campode batallade Keppel habíacausado sensacióny,segúnLutero,era unaexpresióndeljuiciode Dios,nosolosobreZwinglio,sinosobre elmovimientosacramentarioen su conjunto.En 1536, le tocó el turnoa su viejoenemigoErasmo,que había muertoen Basileasin la presenciade unsacerdote ysin confesar. Luterocreía que había idoderechoal infiernoyañadió con amargura que, aunque decía que había pedido a Cristo que tuviera misericordia de su alma, probablemente fueraunainvención.Luteroesperabatenera su lado a un ministrode la palabraa la hora de su muerte” [25], Lutero en medio de la peste tenía gran preocupación como morías, si sufrías y no había quien te confiese ibas directo al Infierno. En una carta a su amigo Jonas el 30 de diciembre de 1527 le explica que la peste ya había casi terminadoenWittemberg:“Hastame atreveríaasugerirte que regresasescuantoantes anosotros. Nuestrapeste,porel favorde Cristo,ha amainado,el pueblose vuelve acasar y comienzaaactuar como si estuviese segurode habervencidoa lapeste.Tubarrio,desde detrás de lacasade lamujer de Ignacioyde Juan,el maridode Dorotea,permanece casi totalmenteincólumehastalaparroquia y el foro. Que Dios te ilumine para que obres conforme a lo que a Él le agrada y a ti te conviene, amén”.[26]. Luterosobrevivióalapeste ymuchosinterpretaroncomounagranvalentíade Martin Lutero, pero sabemos que estaba en tiempo muy difícil por sus depresiones (Anfechtungen) y sin embargosalióvictorioso,hastase escribieronescritossobre lapesteyLuteroposteriormente,como un ejemplo de coraje del “auriga de Israel”. A MODO DE CONCLUSION- Actualmente lasociedadylasiglesiasde todaslasconfesionesde fenos enfrentamos a una pandemia mundial, que ha paralizadoa casi todo el mundo, en el contextode
  6. 6. Lutero eran mucho más difíciles las plagas y pestes, pero Lutero muestra distanciamiento social ordenándolesque se refugienenotraciudadasus discípuloscomoJustoJonasyFelipeMelanchton, tambiénenseñaconsupráctica pastoral, que losque quedaronenWittembergse enfrentaronala peste, ayudaron a los enfermos,usaron un sistema de salubridad pública por el bien común de la sociedad y asistieron a las familias que perdían a sus seres queridos, hasta se preocuparon como enfrentarla muerte para ir al cielo.Esperoque este estudionosaliente aseguiradelante enestos tiempos difíciles, pero tenemos al mismo Cristo de Lutero con nosotros que nos llena de fe y esperanza para salir adelante, seamos parte de las soluciones que necesita esta sociedad. REFERENCIA BIBLIOGRAFICA [1] Josías Espinoza Cárdenas. Estudio en el IBISAD (Instituto Bíblico Superior de las Asambleas de Dios) obteniendo un diploma en Teología, Estudio en la Escuela Superior Seminario Bíblico Andino obteniendo su Título profesional en Teología con mención en Literatura Bíblica. Es Bachiller en Ciencias Teológicas por la Universidad Bíblica Latinoamericana de Costa Rica; Es Magister en Teología Sistemática por la Universidad Evangélica Martin Luther King de Nicaragua. Ha terminado la Maestría en Ciencias de la Religión de la Facultad de Ciencias Sociales de la Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM); Culmino la maestría en Sagrada Teología en Desarrollo Humano por la Facultad de Teología Pontificia Civil de Lima. Actualmente es doctorando en Teología en la Universidad Evangélica Martin Luther King de Nicaragua. [2] “Pestilencia” EN: ROPERO BARBOZA, Alfonso. (Edi). (2012) Gran Diccionario Enciclopédico de la Biblia. Viladecavalls: Clie; p. 1967. [3] TRUMBLE, Angus. “Mezcla de sangres” EN: Revista de libros, abril, 2020. Accedido en: https://www.revistadelibros.com/articulos/la-peste-negra-un-estudio-de-ole-j-benedictow. [4] BENEDICTOW,Ole J. (2011). La Peste Negra,1346-1353. La historiacompleta.Akal:Madrid. [5] Op. Cit. TRUMBLE, Angus. [6] RIUS I GILBERT, Cristina. “La peste alo largode lahistoria”RevistaEnf Emerg (Nro 18, 2019, Marzo). Accedido en: http://www.enfermedadesemergentes.com/articulos/a726/4_REVISION_ENF-EMERG003- 2019_cristina-rius.pdf. [7] Idem. [8] Para acceder a las fuentes primarias y bibliografía especializada de Martin Lutero y el protestantismo analizar ESPINOZA CARDENAS, Josías “Archivos fuentes y obras importantes para investigar a Lutero” ACCEDER EN: https://es.slideshare.net/josiasespinoza/archivos- fuentes-y-obras-para-investigar-a-martn-lutero [9] GARCIA-VILLOSLADA, Ricardo. (1976). Martin Lutero. Tomo I. El fraile hambriento de Dios. Madrid: BAC; p. 40. [10] KAUFMANN, Thomas. (2017). Martin Lutero: vida, mundo, palabra. Madrid: Trotta. p. 29.
  7. 7. [11] ROPER,Lyndal.Martín Lutero.Renegadoyprofeta. Madrid: Taurus. p. 38. Hay una página web que contiene todo el libro en español, VER: (http://www.librosmaravillosos.com/Martin_Lutero/index.html) [12] Progromo: Adaptaciónal español de la vozrusa pogrom(“destrucción,devastación”),que se usaconel sentidode“matanza,acompañadade pillaje,realizadaporunamultitudenfurecida contra una colectividad, especialmente contra los judíos”. Su plural es pogromos: «Las esperanzas mesiánicas no evitaron las muchas expulsiones y pogromos de la historia judía» (Henríquez Huevos [R. Dom 2001]). [13] ROPER, Lyndal. Op. Cit. p. 49. [14] De votismonasticis,WA 8, 573-669. VER: De votismonasticis (De losvotosmonásticos) es un ataque de Martín Luteroa la vidamonástica.Lanzado tan solocuatro años despuésde que publicarasus 95 tesisen Wittenberg,laobraes un componente importante de susplanesmás amplios para la reforma de la Iglesia cristiana en Occidente. En este folleto, que fue escrito durante su estadíaenel castillode Wartburgen1521 –una época enla que Luteroiba más allá de sus ataquessobre las indulgenciasa otras cuestiones–,el granreformadorsosteníaque los monjes y las monjas podían violar sus votos sin cometer un pecado, ya que estos votos eran inválidos en cualquier caso. De votis monasticis es parte de una serie de folletos que abordan diferentes sacramentos de la Iglesia católica, incluida la misa y la confesión. Lutero también utilizó su tiempo en el castillo de Wartburg para comenzar a trabajar en su obra magna, la traducción de la Biblia de los idiomas originales al alemán. EN: (https://www.wdl.org/es/item/9920/) [15] Op. Cit. ROPER, Lyndal. P. 71-72. [16] SPALATIN,George.“Advice inTime of Epidemic and Famine” 19 de Agosto 1527. pp. 228- 257. EN:THEODORE G.TAPPERT(Edi).(2006).Luther.Lettersof SpiritualCounsel(Lutero. Cartas de consejoespiritual).THELIBRARY OF CHRISTIAN CLASSICS.Louisville,Kentucky:Westminster John Knox Press. Una version digital se encuentra EN: (https://nazlimoloudi.files.wordpress.com/2015/10/the-library-of-christian-classics-1955- luther-letters-of-spiritual-counsel.pdf) [17] Carl J. Schindler (traductor) 1527. “WhetherOne May Flee from a Deadly Plague”(Si uno puede huir de una plaga mortal) EN: (https://unite- production.s3.amazonaws.com/tenants/stlukenunica/attachments/230619/Luther_on_the_Pl ague.pdf) [18] EN: Cartas de Lutero. Documentos Reformadores. (http://semla.org/portal/wp- content/uploads/2011/05/Cartas-Martin-Lutero.pdf) [19] WEINREICH, Spencer. “Roy Porter Student Prize Essay How (Not) to Survive a Plague: The Theology of Fleeing Disease in Sixteenth-century England” (Ensayo del Premio de Estudiantes Roy Porter. Cómo (no) sobrevivir a una plaga: la teología de huyendo de la enfermedad en la Inglaterra del siglo XVI). Revista Social History of Medicine; 2018. EN: (https://academic.oup.com/shm/advance-
  8. 8. article/doi/10.1093/shm/hky102/5212595?searchresult=1) se puede bajar en pdf gratuitamente. [20] Elector en tiempos de Lutero:“A principios del siglo XVI,el Sacro Imperio Romano era un mosaicocomplejoqueabarcabatodaEuropacentral.Se compone de territoriossoberanosmuy diferentes por su tamaño, su idioma, su economía y su naturaleza política: reinos (Baviera), ducados (Sajonia), principados (Anhalt), ciudades libres (Hamburgo), pequeños señores (Mansfeld) o mismos estados eclesiásticos liderados por un abad (Fulda) o un obispo (Salzburgo).Enviadoal emperadorporun vínculo de soberanía,cada uno de estos estados,no obstante, lleva a cabo su política interna como lo considera conveniente… El emperador es elegido por siete príncipes electores: cuatro laicos (los votantes de Sajonia, Brandeburgo, el Palatinado y el Rey de Bohemia) y tres eclesiásticos (los arzobispos de Trier, Colonia y Maguncia). Se le considera el jefe temporal del cristianismo,el sucesor de los emperadores romanos y Carlomagno, el que tiene preeminencia sobre todos los demás soberanos” EN: DAUSSY, d’Hugues.“Lutero,unmonje contra lospapas.7 clavespara entender”.RevistaCodex (2017-Nro5) (Original en Francés). EN: (https://www.herodote.net/7_cles_pour_comprendre- synthese-2308-207.php) y (https://revue-codex.fr/feuilleter-codex-05/) [21] Las fuentes que Lydal Roper usa para esta explicación histórica son: WB 4, 1130, 19 de Agosto de 1527; WB 4, 1165, 4 de Noviembre de 1527, 276:6; WB 4, 1130, 1131, 1165. Para enterarse de las fuentes he publicado un power point. Nro 13. EN: (https://es.slideshare.net/josiasespinoza/archivos-fuentes-y-obras-para-investigar-a-martn- lutero). [22] Op. Cit.ROPER, Lyndal. p. 331-332. [23] EN: Cartas de Lutero. Documentos Reformadores. 27 de octubre. http://semla.org/portal/wp-content/uploads/2011/05/Cartas-Martin-Lutero.pdf [24] EN: Cartas de Lutero. Documentos Reformadores. 4 de noviembre. http://semla.org/portal/wp-content/uploads/2011/05/Cartas-Martin-Lutero.pdf [25] Op. Cit.ROPER, Lyndal. p. 415-416. [26] EN: Cartas de Lutero. Documentos Reformadores. 30 de diciembre. http://semla.org/portal/wp-content/uploads/2011/05/Cartas-Martin-Lutero.pdf

