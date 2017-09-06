Marketing online de dispositivos móviles

Marketing móvil en la Región Puno Grasse Kelly Zanabria Sanchez a Universidad Peruana Unión, Chullumquiani, Juliaca y Perú...
1. Introducción Ha llegado el momento donde la publicidad, en determinadas manos, ha alcanzado el estatus de una ciencia. ...
móviles y conseguir que realicen conversiones. ¿Cómo? Generando confianza y satisfaciendo sus expectativas en todas las ve...
canales tradicionales de promoción. La comercialización tradicional de la cadena de valor promocional de la campaña consis...
• Productos y servicios (marcas, dueños de los contenidos y agencias de marketing/ publicidad/ digital/ etc.). • Aplicacio...
 Plataforma de servicios.  Conciliación – facturación, eradores celulares. 2.3.4. Esfera 4: Medios y retail A través de ...
CONCLUSIÓN Cualquier tipo de Teléfono móvil tiene la capacidad de soportar las tecnologías usadas para el desarrollo de la...
REFERENCIAS 1. Valdespino, Cecilia. «Estrategia de diseño para el marketing movíl». 3Ciencias (2013): 1-7. Print. 2. Hopki...
17. STAPLEHURST Graham. Mastering the Mobile Marketing Maze. Millward Brown. U.K. Disponible en: www.mb-blog.com. 18. TAYL...
