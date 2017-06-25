Tf3 14 ff-oral-comp-3

Comprimidos recubiertos Juan M. Irache Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la...
1. Introducción • Superficie recubierta con una o varias capas de mezclas de sustancias diversas, como resinas naturales o...
Razones para realizar un recubrimiento • enmascarar sabor, color u olor desagradables • aumentar la estabilidad mecánica d...
Diferencias entre grageado y recubrimiento pelicular 1. Material: matriz alrededor del núcleo 2. Espesor 3. Masa Caracte...
2. Recubrimiento con azúcar o grageado Aplicación sucesiva de varias capas de jarabe, utilizando los bombos de gragear o p...
Formulación: A. Núcleos: forma / tamaño son esenciales sin ángulos muy agudos (biconvexo, bombeado) IDEAL: altura banda (s...
Cálculo cantidad material recubrimiento Peso recubrimiento = (s x k / w) x MT s: superficie núcleo w: peso núcleo k: reque...
Formulación: excipientes 1. Sacarosa Soluciones 50-65% (jarabes) preparadas en frío/ en caliente 2. Aglutinantes: aumentar...
Fabricación: etapas del recubrimiento Primer recubrimiento o aislamiento núcleos - barnizado (¿?) - engomado Montaje o cre...
A. Aislamiento núcleos Formación de una película de aislamiento impermeable que proteja al núcleo de los líquidos de recub...
Solución engomado Características Aerosil 1% Gelatina 1-5% Goma acacia 2-4% Na CMC 1% Sacarosa 63% Agua purific. 33%  Ele...
B. Crecimiento/Engrosamiento/Montaje - aumentar el espesor del recubrimiento - redondear CPs, dándole forma definitiva y a...
 Alisado - disminuir aspecto rugoso de los comprimidos - 5 a 10 aplicaciones de “jarabe” diluido - personal muy experimen...
Jarabes de coloración (colorantes y pigmentos) Carbonato cálcico Laca o pigmento Goma acacia Dioctil sulfosuccinato Na Jar...
Variantes del grageado tradicional A. Recubrimiento mixto: disminuir el tiempo Etapa de montaje con 2 formulaciones altern...
D. Recubrimiento con otros azúcares Glucosa Agua pur. Sorbitol Maltitol Acacia Xilitol Talco Lactosa Sacarosa Tª proceso 8...
Grageado: conclusiones Operación larga y delicada Personal altamente cualificado Gasto elevado de energía Aumento del peso...
3. Recubrimiento pelicular • Deposición por atomización de fina capa de polímero que rodea núcleo. Polímero disuelto en di...
Recubrimiento no específico enmascarar mal gusto y mejorar la apariencia visual aumentar estabilidad (elementos atmosfér...
Formulación: polímeros Clasificación en función solubilidad a. Solubles a todo pH protección principio activo confort de...
b. Solubles a pH fisiológico - pH neutro o ligeramente alcalino - gastrorresistentes o enterosolubles - protección del pri...
c. Polímeros insolubles a todo pH - permeables o semipermeables - hidrófobos - necesario plastificante - necesario tensioa...
pH solubilidad Características Eudragit L 30D, L 100- 55 5,5-6 Acido metacrílico 1 Etilmetacrilato 1 Eudragit L 100; L12.5...
Materiales de bajo peso molecular con la capacidad de alterar las propiedades físicas del polímero y convertirlo en un mat...
Productos Solubilidad acuosa GLICOLES Polietilenglicol (PEG) Solubles Triacetato de glicerol Soluble CITRATOS Trietilcitra...
a. colorantes orgánicos: solubles en agua - tartracina (declaración obligatoria), eritrosina, amarillo de quinoleina b. co...
Formulación: otros  Vehículos - Agua - Disolventes orgánicos: alcoholes, cetonas, derivados clorados sistemas antideflagr...
Recubrimiento pelicular de comprimidos Cálculo cantidad de polímero 1. Minigránulos, Comprimidos esféricos SA=  r2 2. Com...
Recubrimiento pelicular de comprimidos Comp. Características HPMC (Pharmacoat) PEG 6000 Talco Pigmentos 80% 8% 5% 7% Conte...
a. Material - Pailas clásica y perforada - Lecho fluido top spray bottom spray bottom spray + wurster b. Preparación de la...
Airspray Airmix Benefits of Airless and Air-Assisted Airless * Material saving * First-class results due to ultra-fine ato...
d. Recubrimiento en bombo/Pan - poner placas deflectoras o ventosas - llenar turbina (no más de 1/3) - velocidad de rotaci...
Aparatos para recubrimiento pelicular - Accela-cota - Hi-coater - Dri coater - Pelligrini - Dumoulin coater - Walther coat...
Pelligrini pan Walther coating Unit Accela-cota Dri-coater Dumoulin coater Hi-coater Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Un...
Sistema Top-spray Glatt Fluid-Bed Coater Aeromatic Fluid-Bed Coater Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Nava...
Sistema bottom- spray + wurster Sistema tangential spray Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Form...
Innojet System of fluid-bed (Innojet Ventilus) • For pellets – Innojet Booster Orbiter: replace the turbulent flow by a co...
Core / Starter (Sugar sphere) API layering Coating layer Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Form...
Innojet AirCoater Fluid bed coating system • For tablets Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Form...
 Problemas más frecuentes pegado de comprimidos picaduras pelado (película arrancada) aumentar eficacia secado disminuir ...
Color variation Craking Peeling Orange peel Picking/Sticking Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. ...
Recubrimiento pelicular: controles A. Controles farmacopea - uniformidad de masa (grageas) - ensayo de desintegración (tod...
Recubrimiento pelicular: controles A. Controles farmacopea - uniformidad de masa (grageas) - ensayo de desintegración (tod...
Cell types. 1) Tablet cell 12mm 2) Tablet cell 22.6mm 3) Cell for powders and granulates 4) Cell for implants 5) Cell for ...
Bibliografía complementaria • Excipientes – Colorcon: http://www.colorcon.com/ – Seppic: http://www.seppic.com/human-healt...
• Aparatos para ensayos: – Electrolab: http://www.scientificdealers.com/electrolab/ – Erweka: http://www.erweka.com/EN/ind...
  2. 2. 1. Introducción • Superficie recubierta con una o varias capas de mezclas de sustancias diversas, como resinas naturales o sintéticas, gomas, gelatina, sustancias de carga inactivas e insolubles, azúcares, plastificantes, polioles, ceras, colorantes autorizados por la autoridad competente, y, en algún caso, aromatizantes y p.a.(s). Las sustancias empleadas se aplican en forma de disolución o en suspensión, en condiciones que favorezcan la evaporación del vehículo. Cuando el recubrimiento es una capa polimérica muy fina, los CPs se denominan «con cubierta pelicular». Los CPs recubiertos presentan superficie lisa, a menudo coloreada y que puede estar pulida (Ph.E.) • ENSAYOS: Disgregación. • Tipos de recubrimiento – recubrimiento con sacarosa/sacáridos o grageado: recubrimiento mixto (sacárido más cargas) – Hot melts (Confitería) – Fusión en caliente – recubrimiento pelicular – Otros: GELCAPS R® (Tema Cápsulas), recubrimiento por compresión Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  3. 3. Razones para realizar un recubrimiento • enmascarar sabor, color u olor desagradables • aumentar la estabilidad mecánica durante la fabricación, empaquetado y almacenado • proporcionar protección física y química contra degradaciones por la luz, aire y humedad • evitar incompatibilidades • facilitar administración al presentar superficie más suave y deslizante • proteger fármaco contra la acción jugos digestivos • evitar efectos secundarios • asegurar liberación controlada del fármaco • apariencia más elegante • aumentar la seguridad al facilitar la identificación; marketing (Pill identifier; Pill Identifier App; Drugs.com Medication Guide) Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos http://www.drugs.com/imprints.php
  4. 4. Diferencias entre grageado y recubrimiento pelicular 1. Material: matriz alrededor del núcleo 2. Espesor 3. Masa Características de los núcleos cristales, gránulos, granulados, CPs, cápsulas Factores a. Dureza: estabilidad F, t disgregación b. Forma: consumo material de recubrimiento c. Superficie: Grageado: superficies irregulares Rec. pelicular: superficies libres de polvo d. Tamaño e. Sensibilidad al calor: atención descomposición / pérdida fármaco f. Interacción entre núcleo y recubrimiento Grageado R pelicular Espesor (mm) 0,2-0,5 0,05-0,03 Masa (mg/cm2 ) 30-100 1-12 Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  5. 5. 2. Recubrimiento con azúcar o grageado Aplicación sucesiva de varias capas de jarabe, utilizando los bombos de gragear o pailas. Con este método, la cubierta puede incrementar el peso del comprimido inicial entre un 30 y un 70% (100%). – espesor recubrimiento: 0,2-0,5 mm – Ampliamente utilizada (incluso ensayos clínicos) – Tecnología antigua, “ARTE”  Características • excipientes baratos y aceptados / no requiere equipos complejos • complicado adaptación a GMPs / proceso no crítico, se puede retrabajar • presentación vistosa: aceptado por pacientes • núcleos pueden ser menos duros que para técnica pelicular (especialmente si proceso es en medio acuoso), incluso blandos y quebradizos • aumento de peso de la forma  Inconvenientes • difícil / múltiples etapas / larga duración (24h a n días) • personal altamente especializado / recubrimiento frágil (choques, humedad...) • aumento de peso de la forma Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  6. 6. Formulación: A. Núcleos: forma / tamaño son esenciales sin ángulos muy agudos (biconvexo, bombeado) IDEAL: altura banda (s) <1 mm y no > 1/3 espesor CP radio convexo (CR) = 0,7-0,75 veces diámetro CP altura banda entre 0,07-0,12 veces diámetro CP tamaño > 0,2 mm h s CR H s H h  Cálculo cantidad material recubrimiento 1. Esfera S= 4 p r2 2. CP: cilindro + 2 segmentos esféricos S= 2p (rs + r2 + h2) 3. CP lenteja S= 2p (a2 + b2) ½ s + 2 a b p 4. Cápsula gelatina dura S = d p (d/2 + 1) H: espesor h: profundidad copa s: altura de banda h s a a b Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  7. 7. Cálculo cantidad material recubrimiento Peso recubrimiento = (s x k / w) x MT s: superficie núcleo w: peso núcleo k: requerimiento recubrimiento, masa (mg/cm2) MT: masa total de núcleos a recubrir Ejemplo: Recubrir 1 kg comprimidos, de peso 305 mg, superficie 280 mm2 y un requerimiento de masa de 40 mg/cm2 Peso = (280 mm2 x 10-2 . 40 mg/cm2 / 305 mg) x 1 kg = 0,37 kg 370 g ó 37 % Grageado R pelicular Espesor (mm) 0,2-0,5 0,05-0,03 Masa (mg/cm2 ) 30-100 1-12 Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  8. 8. Formulación: excipientes 1. Sacarosa Soluciones 50-65% (jarabes) preparadas en frío/ en caliente 2. Aglutinantes: aumentar fuerza y elasticidad Gelatina: soluciones hasta el 20%, también en polvo Agar-agar, alginatos, dextrinas, goma acacia, PVP 3. Diluyentes: favorecer el crecimiento estructural 4. Colorantes 5. Aromas 6. Lubricante: reducir fricción y prevenir formación polvo durante secado talco: también aglutinante 7. Agentes de pulido: lubricar y unir los finos combinación jarabe y goma acacia 8. Abrillantadores: aumentar la reflexión y intensidad color 9. Estabilizadores suspensión Formulación: Material Bombos de gragear rotatorios (pailas): perforados o no - velocidad adecuada para no romper núcleos - dispositivos anejos: aspiradores, soplador, sistema pulverización pantallas deflectoras / ventosas Aire Cargas Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  9. 9. Fabricación: etapas del recubrimiento Primer recubrimiento o aislamiento núcleos - barnizado (¿?) - engomado Montaje o crecimiento - jarabes - cargas de sólidos Finalización o lustrado - coloreado - abrillantado, pulido Núcleo BARNIZADO ENGOMADO CRECIMIENTO ALISADO SECADO SECADO FINAL ABRILLANTADO SECADO COLOREADO SECADO SECADO Lustrado Aislamiento Montaje Jarabe Cargas Colorante Ceras Laca, PEG Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  10. 10. A. Aislamiento núcleos Formación de una película de aislamiento impermeable que proteja al núcleo de los líquidos de recubrimiento y de la abrasión del proceso. Barnizado: Soluciones orgánicas de agentes impermeabilizantes goma laca (Shellac), acetato de polivinilo, zeina, PEG 20000, acetoftalato celulosa plastificantes: aceite ricino, ftalatos alquilo Influencia en tiempo de disgregación / Atención: disolventes orgánicos Engomado: fijación solución adhesiva que permitirá posterior crecimiento de sucesivas capas  solución adhesiva (aglutinantes + sacarosa)  polvo de engomado (talco, goma arábica) Funciones  proteger núcleos contra la humedad  aportar a NC blandos la fuerza suficiente como para soportar el estrés mecánico del recubrimiento  prevenir interacciones entre núcleos e ingredientes recubrimiento  enmascarar olores  facilitar adhesión entre núcleos y capas posteriores  enmascarar contornos angulosos e irregularidades Fabricación: etapas del recubrimiento Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  11. 11. Solución engomado Características Aerosil 1% Gelatina 1-5% Goma acacia 2-4% Na CMC 1% Sacarosa 63% Agua purific. 33%  Elevada % aglutinantes (PVP, gomas, HEC, CMC, ftalatos, aerosil, gelatina, alginato)  Jarabe (relleno, carga) Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  12. 12. B. Crecimiento/Engrosamiento/Montaje - aumentar el espesor del recubrimiento - redondear CPs, dándole forma definitiva y aumentar el volumen - cobertura suele incluir unas 30 capas - secado entre cada capa (Tª 60-80ºC) si muy rápido = superficie desigual si muy lento = adhesión entre núcleos  Tipos Adición de jarabe Adición sucesiva de jarabes de más a menos concentrado: Método Tradicional - relación estrecha con temperatura secado - concentrado muy caliente al principio - jarabe más diluido al final y secado frío Adición de jarabe + cargas sólidas acortar proceso Jarabe Cargas sólidas Carbonato Ca Dextrinas Dióxido Ti Almidón Talco Sacarosa Agua pur. 20% 1,5% 1% 7,5% 48% 22% 10 17 49 24 Carbonato Ca Caolin Talco Aerosil Almidón Sacarosa 40 20 40 30 70 10 5 10 75 Fabricación: etapas del recubrimiento
  13. 13.  Alisado - disminuir aspecto rugoso de los comprimidos - 5 a 10 aplicaciones de “jarabe” diluido - personal muy experimentado C. Finalización  Coloreado - etapa difícil - Tª secado < 40ºC, implica mucho tiempo - Al final, secado en estufa  Abrillantado o pulido - conseguir buena apariencia - paila lustradora con paredes recubiertas de fieltro - solución orgánica de ceras o copos de las mismas - otros: goma laca, PEG, ésteres PEG, silicona  Impresión: marca de identificación (a veces). Fabricación: etapas del recubrimiento Pailas lustradoras Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  14. 14. Jarabes de coloración (colorantes y pigmentos) Carbonato cálcico Laca o pigmento Goma acacia Dioctil sulfosuccinato Na Jarabe glucosa 43º Dióxido Ti Sacarosa Agua purificada 5 0,0001 23 34 38 0-3,7 1.2 0-3,7 61,8 33,3 10 1 0,5 62 26,5 Soluciones de abrillantado y pulido Aerosil Cera carnauba Cera parafina PEG Tricloroetileno Goma acacia Parafina líquida Cera fuerte Cera blanca Talco Alcohol Agua purificada 0,52 0,06 0,02 99,4 4 20 35 10 16 20 35 315 3 8 12 27 Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  15. 15. Variantes del grageado tradicional A. Recubrimiento mixto: disminuir el tiempo Etapa de montaje con 2 formulaciones alternadas: jarabe + espolvoreo polvos Solución concentrada de sacarosa (jarabe) Espolvoreo polvos gelatina 3-6% p/p goma acacia 8% p/p sacarosa 55-45% p/p agua purif. csp 100% carbonato cálcico 40% p/p dióxido titanio 1-5% p/p talco 25-61% p/p sacarosa 28-38% p/p goma acacia 2% p/p B. Uso solución de recubrimiento única: Formulación proceso automatizado - Sacarosa 58-66% - Gelatina o goma acacia 0,5-1% (aglutinante) - PEG o ésteres de PEG 1-3% (dispersante/ aspecto liso) - Aerosil 0,5-1% (desecante/ estabilizante sedimentación) - Dióxido de titanio 0,05-0,1% - Colorantes, pigmentos qs - Agua purificada qsp 100% C. Utilizar material más moderno - pistolas de pulverización - mejorar secado (pailas perforadas, tubos envíen aire dentro de la masa) - locales, personal engrosar CP y adsorber el exceso de humedad
  16. 16. D. Recubrimiento con otros azúcares Glucosa Agua pur. Sorbitol Maltitol Acacia Xilitol Talco Lactosa Sacarosa Tª proceso 80 20 70 28,6 71,4 20 23 75 2 50 25,3 63,3 25,3 media 24,6 24,6 50,8 fría Variantes del grageado tradicional Problemas grageado - Núcleos erosionados durante las primeras fases - Pegado comprimidos a paredes del bombo - Presencia de partículas en la superficie - Recubrimiento roto - Estrías en el recubrimiento - Moteado - Recubrimiento áspero y desigual Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  17. 17. Grageado: conclusiones Operación larga y delicada Personal altamente cualificado Gasto elevado de energía Aumento del peso de los comprimidos No existe posibilidad de acción prolongada Sacarosa (pueden utilizarse otros excipientes) Enmascarar grabados y/o defectos Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  18. 18. 3. Recubrimiento pelicular • Deposición por atomización de fina capa de polímero que rodea núcleo. Polímero disuelto en disolventes orgánicos u acuosos o bien dispersado en agua. Diferencias con grageado – mantienen forma original del núcleo – menor número de exigencias del núcleo (forma: CR, h, s) – película delgada (50-200 µm): incremento de peso = 2-3% – menor número de etapas (proceso rápido) – mantiene defectos o grabados del núcleo – mayor posibilidad automatización y adaptación a requisitos GMPs – gran gama de materiales disponibles – posibilidad de modificar perfiles de liberación – procesos y lotes más homogéneos Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  19. 19. Recubrimiento no específico enmascarar mal gusto y mejorar la apariencia visual aumentar estabilidad (elementos atmosféricos) razones de marketing, política de Empresa .... Recubrimiento específico formas gastrorresistentes (evitar pH y protección) formas Retard Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  20. 20. Formulación: polímeros Clasificación en función solubilidad a. Solubles a todo pH protección principio activo confort de la administración marketing Derivados de celulosa metil celulosa: Methocel®, Opadry® (Colorcon) hidroxipropil metil celulosa Pharmacoat® (Sin Etsu), Sepifilm® (Seppic) alta viscosidad que afecta resistencia, forma espumas Derivados acrílicos (ácido metacrílico) Eudragit E: copolímero dimetil amino etil metacrilato y esteres neutros del ácido metacrílico (soluble pH<5) Eudragit RD Derivados vinílicos PVP Kollidon®, Plasdone® (Basf) Otros Celulosa microcristalina + carragenato + PEG LustreClear (FMC) R= CH3, C 4H9 CH3 CH3 CO CH2 OR N(CH3)2 CH2 O CO -CH2-C-CH2-C- O n O O OH OR' CH2OR R=R’=-OCH3 R=CH3; R’=hidroxipropil Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  21. 21. b. Solubles a pH fisiológico - pH neutro o ligeramente alcalino - gastrorresistentes o enterosolubles - protección del principio activo, confort en la administración - ventana de absorción intestinal, patología local Derivados de celulosa acetoftalato de celulosa: CAP® (Eastman-Kodak); Aquateric® (FMC corp.) - Pseudolatex acetiltrimelitato de celulosa: CAT® (Eastman-Kodak) hidroxi propil metil celulosa ftalato: HP 50®, HP 55® (Shin Etsu) HPM celulosa acido succínico: Aqoat®MF, Aqoat®HF (Shin Etsu), HPMC-ASLF (Shin Etsu) carboximetil y etiléteres de celulosa: Duodcel® AQ (Freund) Derivados vinílicos acetoftalato de polivinilo (PVAP): Opadry® Oya / Oyp, Coateric® (Colorcon) poli(metil vinil eter-co-anhidrido maleico) Gantrez ES® Derivados acrílicos copolímeros del ácido metacrílico y metil (o etil) metacrilato, COOH ionizable Eudragit® L (pH = 5,5-6)/ L-100-SS / L-30D / Eudragit S (pH = 7) Eudragit FS (pH > 7) Otros (Derivados naturales) ésteres de AG, ceras, proteinas (zeína, gliadina), goma laca (Shellac) Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  22. 22. c. Polímeros insolubles a todo pH - permeables o semipermeables - hidrófobos - necesario plastificante - necesario tensioactivo y estabilizantes - prolongar la acción del principio activo - formas reservorias de liberación controlada - posible cinéticas de liberación orden 0 Derivados celulósicos etil celulosa Aquacoat® ECD 30 (Aqualon) - Pseudolatex Surelease® (Colorcon) - Pseudolatex Ethocel® AQ (Aqualon) acetato secundario de celulosa Derivados acrílicos copolímeros neutros de ésteres de ácido acrílico y metacrílico Eudragit® NE-30D – Latex (Hinchable) copolímeros de etilacrilato, metilmetacrilato y trimetilamino metacrilato Eudragit® RL / RL30D Eudragit® RS / RS30D Derivados de polimetilsiloxano Siliconas Silastic® Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  23. 23. pH solubilidad Características Eudragit L 30D, L 100- 55 5,5-6 Acido metacrílico 1 Etilmetacrilato 1 Eudragit L 100; L12.5 > 6 Acido metacrílico Metilmetacrilato Eudragit S 7 Acido metacrílico 1 Metilmetacrilato 2 Eudragit FS > 7 Eudragit RL Alta permeabilidad Etilacrilato 1 Metilmetacrilato 2 Trimetilaminoetil metacrilato 0,2 Eudragit RS Baja permeabilidad Etilacrilato 1 Metilmetacrilato 2 Trimetilaminoetil metacrilato 0,1 Eudragit NE Etilacrilato 2 Metilmetacrilato 1 Eudragits: características Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  24. 24. Materiales de bajo peso molecular con la capacidad de alterar las propiedades físicas del polímero y convertirlo en un material capaz de formar una película. Función de los plastificantes modificar las propiedades mecánicas polímero modificar la permeabilidad de la membrana  Características bajo peso molecular inertes químicamente alta estabilidad térmica baja volatilidad  Propiedades disminuir Tg Vítreo Caucho L aumentar la movilidad de las cadenas poliméricas disminuir las fuerzas cohesión intermolecular favorecer el proceso de cohalescencia Clasificación Internos (copolimerización) o Externos (asociación física al polímero) - glicoles: etilen glicol, PEG - citratos - derivados del ácido sebácico - ftalatos - otros: glicerina, aceite ricino, acetoricinoleato de butilo, triacetato glicerol Polímeros con elevada Tg, adicionar plastificante Formulación: plastificantes Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  25. 25. Productos Solubilidad acuosa GLICOLES Polietilenglicol (PEG) Solubles Triacetato de glicerol Soluble CITRATOS Trietilcitrato: Citroflex-2 6,5 % Tributilcitrato: Citroflex-4 Insoluble Acetiltrietilcitrato: Citroflex A-2 0,72 % Acetiltributilcitrato: Citroflex A-4 Insoluble DERIVADOS ACIDO SEBACICO Dibutilsebazato (DBS) Poco soluble FTALATOS Dibutilftalato Insoluble Dietilftalato (DEP) 0,012% OTROS Monoglicéridos acetilados: Myvacet 9-40 Insoluble Aceite de ricino Insoluble  Propiedades termofísicas de algunas mezclas recubrimiento Polímeros MFT (ºC) Tg (ºC) Acetoftalato celulosa ACP + 25% DEP 56 160 Etilcelulosa EC + 24% DBS 42 128 Eudragit L30D E L30D + 10% PE4000 15 110 76 Eudragit RL30D E RL30D + 10% TEC E RL30D + 20% TEC 11 - 55 30 16 Eudragit RS 30D E RS30D + 20% TEC 5 50 12 Eudragit NE 30D 5 -8 Acetoftalato de polivinilo PVAP + PEG 4000 30 45 Utilización en medio orgánico: 6-10% polímero y 10-20 % plastificante/polímero seco en medio acuoso: 15-30% polímero y 20-25% plastificante/polímero seco  Principales plastificantes - MFT (mínima temperatura formadora película): temperatura mínima por encima de la cual la formación de la película puede realizarse usando condiciones definidas. Depende Tg polímero Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  26. 26. a. colorantes orgánicos: solubles en agua - tartracina (declaración obligatoria), eritrosina, amarillo de quinoleina b. colorantes naturales: riboflavina, carmina, antocianos c. colorantes inorgánicos o pigmentos: óxidos de hierro, bióxido de titanio - insolubles en agua - muy estables frente a la luz - gran aceptación por las diferentes regulaciones existentes - gama de colores disponibles es bastante limitada d. Lacas - formas insolubles en agua de colorantes orgánicos - por adsorción en un soporte muy fino de alúmina hidratada - coloración uniforme: recubrimiento excelente - ausencia de fenómenos de migración - gran estabilidad Composición Color Fe2O3 FeO Número CI Fe2O3 . H2O amarillo > 85% 0 CI 77492 Fe2O3 rojo > 99% 0 CI 77491 Fe3O4 negro > 75% > 17% CI 77499 (FeO)x (Fe2O3)y marrón > 90% > 5% CI 77489 Formulación: colorantes
  27. 27. Formulación: otros  Vehículos - Agua - Disolventes orgánicos: alcoholes, cetonas, derivados clorados sistemas antideflagrantes sistema recuperación de vapores destilación almacenaje Las temperaturas usuales de trabajo son: disolventes orgánicos 40-45 ºC soluciones acuosas < 60 ºC  Otros a. Antiadherentes: evitar adhesión entre núcleos (puede inducir ruptura película) - Estearato Mg, talco, caolín, aerosil - aportados desde el exterior durante proceso - añadido a la preparación de recubrimiento b. Estabilizantes/ Tensioactivos: cuando hay carga importante pigmento - Tween , PEG, PVP (3-5% p/p polímero seco) Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  28. 28. Recubrimiento pelicular de comprimidos Cálculo cantidad de polímero 1. Minigránulos, Comprimidos esféricos SA=  r2 2. Comprimidos cilíndricos SA =  (d h + 1/2 d2) 3. Cápsulas, comprimidos oblongos SA =  d h SA: superficie núcleo h: altura d: diámetro Cantidad de polímero (% peso seco) = (SA x k / w) SA: superficie núcleo w: peso núcleo k: requerimiento recubrimiento, masa (mg/cm2) k = 1 (recubrimiento no específico) k = 3-5 (gastrorresistente) k = 3 (gastrorresistente y p.a. hidrófobo) k = 6 (gastrorresistente y p.a. hidrófilo) k siempre < 12 Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  29. 29. Recubrimiento pelicular de comprimidos Comp. Características HPMC (Pharmacoat) PEG 6000 Talco Pigmentos 80% 8% 5% 7% Contenido sólidos: 12% Q recubrimiento: 1-5 mg/cm2 Acetoftalato celulosa (CAP) Triacetato de glicerol Acetona Etanol 5% 1% 47% 47% Q recubrimiento: 5 mg/cm2 Eudragit L 100-55 PEG 6000 Trietilcitrato Talco Pigmentos Agua NaOH 12,5% 1% 1,2% 3,1% 2,1% 79,9% 0,2% Contenido sólidos: 20,1% Q recubrimiento: 3-5 mg/cm2 Ajuste de la formulación Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  30. 30. a. Material - Pailas clásica y perforada - Lecho fluido top spray bottom spray bottom spray + wurster b. Preparación de la formulación - disolución o dispersión - calculo de la cantidad, depende superficie de núcleos mantener siempre bajo agitación c. Elección sistema pulverización - viscosidad preparado de recubrimiento, polvo en suspensión - compatibilidad química (disolvente), aporte aire frío? - pulverizadores de aire comprimido (Air-spray) - pulverizadores sin aire (Air-less) - pulverizadores mixtos (Air-Mix) Recubrimiento pelicular de comprimidos Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  31. 31. Airspray Airmix Benefits of Airless and Air-Assisted Airless * Material saving * First-class results due to ultra-fine atomization * Soft, adjustable spray pattern Low pressure spray gun Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  32. 32. d. Recubrimiento en bombo/Pan - poner placas deflectoras o ventosas - llenar turbina (no más de 1/3) - velocidad de rotación (20-50 rpm) - grado de inclinación - para comprimidos friables (comenzar más despacio) - núcleos calientes (antes de pulverización) f(medio, naturaleza del polímero) - flujo de pulverización - presión de pulverización - zona de pulverización - distancia pulverización (evitar zonas muertas) - zonas de secado - operador - locales comprimidos porosos o friables, evitar lecho fluido Recubrimiento pelicular de comprimidos Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  33. 33. Aparatos para recubrimiento pelicular - Accela-cota - Hi-coater - Dri coater - Pelligrini - Dumoulin coater - Walther coating unit - Lecho fluido Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  34. 34. Pelligrini pan Walther coating Unit Accela-cota Dri-coater Dumoulin coater Hi-coater Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  35. 35. Sistema Top-spray Glatt Fluid-Bed Coater Aeromatic Fluid-Bed Coater Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8X8PU53v8E
  36. 36. Sistema bottom- spray + wurster Sistema tangential spray Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  37. 37. Innojet System of fluid-bed (Innojet Ventilus) • For pellets – Innojet Booster Orbiter: replace the turbulent flow by a controlled and smooth air layer gliding process – Rotary Spray Nozzle – Filter Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  38. 38. Core / Starter (Sugar sphere) API layering Coating layer Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  39. 39. Innojet AirCoater Fluid bed coating system • For tablets Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  40. 40.  Problemas más frecuentes pegado de comprimidos picaduras pelado (película arrancada) aumentar eficacia secado disminuir flujo pulverización piel de naranja aumentar el flujo de pulverización disminuir eficacia secado manchas cambiar de pigmento disminuir secado aumentar el flujo/cantidad recubrimiento  Formación de la película La formación de la película depende: naturaleza del polímero presentación (solución, polvo, microdispersión) plastificante: modifica Tg = modifica MFT Se recomienda con medios acuosos 10-20ºC > MFT Difusión de material de partículas para formar la película Pérdida de agua Partículas de polímero separadas por fina capa agua Deformación de las partículas Recubrimiento pelicular: problemas y formación película
  41. 41. Color variation Craking Peeling Orange peel Picking/Sticking Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  42. 42. Recubrimiento pelicular: controles A. Controles farmacopea - uniformidad de masa (grageas) - ensayo de desintegración (todos) B. Controles no farmacopea - dureza y resistencia recubrimiento - solubilidad/ porosidad película - apreciación de la homogeneidad Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  43. 43. Recubrimiento pelicular: controles A. Controles farmacopea - uniformidad de masa (grageas) - ensayo de desintegración (todos) B. Controles no farmacopea - dureza y resistencia recubrimiento - solubilidad/ porosidad película - apreciación de la homogeneidad Acido Alcalino pH % p.a. liberado Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  44. 44. Cell types. 1) Tablet cell 12mm 2) Tablet cell 22.6mm 3) Cell for powders and granulates 4) Cell for implants 5) Cell for suppositories and soft gelatin capsules 6) Temperature-Measuring Head Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  45. 45. Bibliografía complementaria • Excipientes – Colorcon: http://www.colorcon.com/ – Seppic: http://www.seppic.com/human-health/coating-sepifilm-sepisperse-sepicoat- @/1051/view-1009-category.html – Eastman-Kodak: http://www.eastman.com/ – Basf Pharma: http://www.basf-pharma.com/ – FMC Biopolymer: http://www.fmcbiopolymer.com/ – Shin Etsu: http://www.shinetsu.co.jp/e/ – Aqualon: http://www.aqualon.com/ – Evonik Industries: http://eudragit.evonik.com/product/eudragit/en/Pages/default.aspx • Máquinas para recubrimiento – Dumoulin: http://www.dumoulin.fr/ – Fimma: http://www.fimma.net/Bombos.htm – Thomas Engineering Inc.: http://www.thomaseng.com/tabletcoating.htm – The Frain Group: http://www.fraingroup.com/equip_5D2667.html – Ernest Flemming: http://www.fleming.com.au/prods_used/flemingdetail.asp?choice=11253 – Henry Butcher: http://www.henrybutcher.com – Vector Corporation: http://www.vectorcorporation.com/products/ – Bosch: http://pa.bosch.com/eng/branche/2606.asp – Glatt: http://www.glatt.com – Fluid air: http://www.fluidairinc.com – Walther Pilot: http://www.waltherpilotna.com Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos
  46. 46. • Aparatos para ensayos: – Electrolab: http://www.scientificdealers.com/electrolab/ – Erweka: http://www.erweka.com/EN/index.php – PharmaAlliance: http://www.pharma-alliance.net/index.php – Quantachrome Instruments: http://www.quantachrome.com/index.htm – Sotax: http://www.sotax.com/index3.html • Artículos – Steven E. Frisbee, Ketan A. Mehta, and James W. McGinity, Processing Factors That Influence the In Vitro and In Vivo Performance of Film-Coated Drug Delivery Systems. Drug Delivery Technology. http://www.drugdeliverytech.com/cgi-bin/articles.cgi?idArticle=25 • Otros – Innojet: http://www.innojet.com/index.php?L=1 Bibliografía complementaria Farmacia y Tecnología Farmacéutica Universidad de Navarra I. Formas Destinadas a la Vía Oral Comprimidos Recubiertos

