Jsv curso periodistas lambayeque 2da sesion

Gobierno Abierto y Datos Abiertos 2.
¿Qué es el gobierno abierto? Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j16coMeBh-k https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9mZCv9EN...
Gobierno Abierto Transparencia Colaboración Participación Innovación y Tecnología
Gobierno Abierto es aquel que… Un gobierno abierto es aquel que garantiza y promueve la transparencia, la participación c...
¿Qué son los datos abiertos? Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW7guXie9JA&t=258s 7
8https://www.datosabiertos.gob.pe/
Conceptos Básicos: Datos Abiertos • Es la información producida por las entidades públicas. • Accesible para cualquier per...
Información Pública: •Toda información que posea el Estado salvo las excepciones establecidas en la normatividad, debiendo...
Conceptos Básicos: Información Pública Fuente: Secretaría de Gestión Pública, PCM.
Datos abiertos ▪ Para conocer y estar informados. ▪ Para luchar contra la corrupción. ▪ Para reutilizarlos. ▪ Porque la in...
14 https://opendatacharter.net/principles/ “Los datos abiertos son datos digitales que están disponibles con las caracterí...
Principios de los Datos Abiertos 1. Abiertos por Defecto: Los datos que están disponibles de manera inmediata en forma est...
Principios de los Datos Abiertos 3. Accesible y Utilizable: Los datos son fácilmente ubicables en un portal central y qued...
Principios de los Datos Abiertos 5. Mejora de la Gobernanza y participación ciudadana: La apertura de datos fortalece la g...
¿Qué Podemos hacer con datos abiertos?
Seguimiento Ejecución Presupuestal Covid-19 https://www.mef.gob.pe/es/seguimiento-de-la- ejecucion-presupuestal-consulta-a...
¿Qué se hace con Datos Abiertos? https://emergenciasanitaria.contraloria.gob.pe/ces_prog ramacion-ejecucion-presup/index.h...
Plataforma Gasto Covid https://convoca.pe/gastocovid19/ Buscador Reactiva Perú Lupita sobre transferencias https://url2.cl...
Ejemplos Datos Abiertos https://ojo- publico.com/especiales/funes/ https://www.gob.pe/8901 http://datosabiertos.chileco...
Transparencia Covid 19 https://datos.cdmx.gob.mx/pages/co vid19/ https://datos.cdmx.gob.mx/pages/ho me/ https://hospita...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZrWd NS_KaRg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYLX EJhS0z0 Datos Abiertos contra la Corrupc...
Decreto Legislativo 604 Decreto Supremo 033-2018-PCM Resolución Ministerial 119-2018-PCM Ley de Gobierno Digital DL 1412 D...
Decreto Supremo Nº 016-2017-PCM (10 de febrero de 2017) Aprobación de: ➢“Estrategia Nacional de Datos Abiertos 2017 - 2021...
Artículo 5.- Principios rectores 5.9 Datos Abiertos por Defecto.- Los datos se encuentran abiertos y disponibles de manera...
30 “El Líder de Gobierno Digital es la persona responsable de coordinar las políticas, objetivos, planes y acciones para d...
Beneficios de los Datos Abiertos Transparencia en la Gestión de Datos e Información Económicos Sociales Políticos
1. Brindan oportunidades para la innovación y el emprendimiento. 2. El volumen de negocio en torno a los datos crece anual...
33 Proceso IV Plan de Acción GA https://gestionpublica.gob.pe/gobi erno-abierto/paga-2020-2021/
34 • El Poder Ejecutivo aprobó el IV Plan de Acción de Gobierno Abierto -Rumbo al Bicentenario 2020-2021. • En el plan se ...
Portales de Transparencia Buenas Prácticas https://rindiendocuentas.gov.py/ http://www.pte.gov.co/WebsitePTE/ https://w...
Contraloría Rol de la Contraloría: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd0rgzFm57Y &list=PLQcEf8tgTWatWyHnDfWeg4i2VWHvnbLgS&i ...
Participación Ciudadana y Rendición de Cuentas Video: https://www.youtube.com/wat ch?v=yeptSmJgrD8
40 Muchas Gracias Contacto jisanchez@perutapi.org @jimenaperu
  1. 1. Gobierno Abierto y Datos Abiertos 2.
  2. 2. ¿Qué es el gobierno abierto? Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j16coMeBh-k https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9mZCv9ENNY
  3. 3. Gobierno Abierto Transparencia Colaboración Participación Innovación y Tecnología
  4. 4. Gobierno Abierto es aquel que… Un gobierno abierto es aquel que garantiza y promueve la transparencia, la participación ciudadana, la integridad pública y que aprovecha el poder de la tecnología para elevar sus niveles de eficacia y garantizar la rendición de cuentas. Se abre al escrutinio público, es accesible a los ciudadanos, es capaz de responder a sus demandas y necesidades, y rinde cuentas de sus acciones y resultados. Los ciudadanos obtienen información relevante y comprensible, Interactúan con las entidades públicas y fiscalizan la actuación de los servidores públicos. Los ciudadanos y organizaciones de la sociedad civil participan en la toma de decisiones.
  5. 5. ¿Qué son los datos abiertos? Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW7guXie9JA&t=258s 7
  6. 6. 8https://www.datosabiertos.gob.pe/
  7. 7. Conceptos Básicos: Datos Abiertos • Es la información producida por las entidades públicas. • Accesible para cualquier persona desde Internet, sin restricciones ni costos. • Disponible en formatos que pueden ser fácilmente procesados. • Accesible sin limitaciones para su reutilización y redistribución por terceros • Que permita crear servicios derivados de los mismos. Fuente: Secretaría de Gestión Pública,
  8. 8. Información Pública: •Toda información que posea el Estado salvo las excepciones establecidas en la normatividad, debiendo considerarse la Ley de Protección de Datos Personales.
  9. 9. Conceptos Básicos: Información Pública Fuente: Secretaría de Gestión Pública, PCM.
  10. 10. Datos abiertos ▪ Para conocer y estar informados. ▪ Para luchar contra la corrupción. ▪ Para reutilizarlos. ▪ Porque la información pública nos pertenece. 12
  11. 11. 14 https://opendatacharter.net/principles/ “Los datos abiertos son datos digitales que están disponibles con las características técnicas y legales necesarias para que cualquiera pueda utilizarlos, reutilizarlos y redistribuirlos libremente, en cualquier momento y en cualquier lugar.”
  12. 12. Principios de los Datos Abiertos 1. Abiertos por Defecto: Los datos que están disponibles de manera inmediata en forma estructurada y en base de datos que no comprometen los derechos a la privacidad de los ciudadanos, debiendo anonimizar los datos antes de su publicación de ser el caso. 2. Oportuno y comprensible: Disponibilidad de inventario de información que permita su priorización, consultas a los usuarios de los datos, garantizando su calidad, con el mayor nivel posible de granularidad, es decir, con mayor detalle de la información.
  13. 13. Principios de los Datos Abiertos 3. Accesible y Utilizable: Los datos son fácilmente ubicables en un portal central y quedan disponibles para la mayor cantidad posible de usuarios y propósitos. Los datos abiertos están disponibles en formatos abiertos, gratuitos, bajo licencia abierta y sin restricciones de acceso. 4. Comparable e Interoperable: Los datos deben estar en formatos estructurados y estandarizados para soportar la interoperabilidad y facilitar la comparación, la trazabilidad y la reutilización efectiva.
  14. 14. Principios de los Datos Abiertos 5. Mejora de la Gobernanza y participación ciudadana: La apertura de datos fortalece la gobernanza y la confianza en nuestras entidades públicas, mejora la toma de decisiones y la prestación de los servicios públicos. 6. Datos Abiertos para la Innovación: La apertura estimula la creatividad e innovación de los integrantes del ecosistema de los datos abiertos generando beneficios sociales y económicos para la ciudadanía, con fines comerciales o no.
  15. 15. ¿Qué Podemos hacer con datos abiertos?
  16. 16. Seguimiento Ejecución Presupuestal Covid-19 https://www.mef.gob.pe/es/seguimiento-de-la- ejecucion-presupuestal-consulta-amigable
  17. 17. ¿Qué se hace con Datos Abiertos? https://emergenciasanitaria.contraloria.gob.pe/ces_prog ramacion-ejecucion-presup/index.html
  18. 18. Plataforma Gasto Covid https://convoca.pe/gastocovid19/ Buscador Reactiva Perú Lupita sobre transferencias https://url2.cl/aP2ig 22
  19. 19. Ejemplos Datos Abiertos https://ojo- publico.com/especiales/funes/ https://www.gob.pe/8901 http://datosabiertos.chilecompra.cl/ https://www.contrataciones.gov.py/d atos/data https://datos.cdmx.gob.mx/pages/ho me/
  20. 20. Transparencia Covid 19 https://datos.cdmx.gob.mx/pages/co vid19/ https://datos.cdmx.gob.mx/pages/ho me/ https://hospitales.covid19.cdmx.gob. mx/public/hospitales/EstatusHospital es.xhtml?tamizajeRealizado=true
  21. 21. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZrWd NS_KaRg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYLX EJhS0z0 Datos Abiertos contra la Corrupción
  22. 22. Decreto Legislativo 604 Decreto Supremo 033-2018-PCM Resolución Ministerial 119-2018-PCM Ley de Gobierno Digital DL 1412 Decreto Supremo 118-2018-PCM • Rectoría en Materia de Gobierno Digital en el Estado Peruano • Liderazgo en la Transformación Digital en el Estado Peruano • Secretaría Técnica del Comité de Alto Nivel por un Perú Digital, Innovador y Competitivo Secretaría de Gobierno Digital
  23. 23. Decreto Supremo Nº 016-2017-PCM (10 de febrero de 2017) Aprobación de: ➢“Estrategia Nacional de Datos Abiertos 2017 - 2021 ➢Modelo de Datos Abiertos Gubernamentales (Aplicables a las entidades previstas en el Artículo I del Título Preliminar de la Ley Nº 27444, Ley del Procedimiento Administrativo General).
  24. 24. Artículo 5.- Principios rectores 5.9 Datos Abiertos por Defecto.- Los datos se encuentran abiertos y disponibles de manera inmediata, sin comprometer el derecho a la protección de los datos personales de los ciudadanos. Ante la duda corresponde a la Autoridad de Transparencia definirlo. Las entidades de la Administración Pública administran sus datos como un activo estratégico, garantizando que estos se recopilen, procesen, publiquen, almacenen y pongan a disposición durante el tiempo que sea necesario y cuando sea apropiado, considerando las necesidades de información, riesgos y la normatividad vigente en materia de gobierno digital,seguridad digital, transparencia, protección de datos personales y cualquier otra vinculante.
  25. 25. 29
  26. 26. 30 “El Líder de Gobierno Digital es la persona responsable de coordinar las políticas, objetivos, planes y acciones para desplegar la transformación digital y el desarrollo del Gobierno Digital en la entidad.”
  27. 27. Beneficios de los Datos Abiertos Transparencia en la Gestión de Datos e Información Económicos Sociales Políticos
  28. 28. 1. Brindan oportunidades para la innovación y el emprendimiento. 2. El volumen de negocio en torno a los datos crece anualmente. 3. Gobierno más transparente y cercano al ciudadano. 4. Mejora la toma de decisiones para las políticas públicas. 5. Se generan nuevos servicios en torno a los datos. 6. Generan oportunidades de colaboración con los ciudadanos. 7. Aportan insumos para la investigación académica, científica y periodística. 8. Contribuyen a revalorizar la actividad pública. Beneficios de los Datos Abiertos
  29. 29. 33 Proceso IV Plan de Acción GA https://gestionpublica.gob.pe/gobi erno-abierto/paga-2020-2021/
  30. 30. 34 • El Poder Ejecutivo aprobó el IV Plan de Acción de Gobierno Abierto -Rumbo al Bicentenario 2020-2021. • En el plan se detallan las acciones necesarias, plazos y entidades públicas responsables de su implementación. • Creación de Comisión (Foro Multiactor) integrada por: - SGP,SIP, SEGDI - DGTAIPD - 1 rpte GR, 1rpte GL - 2 rpte osc a nivel nacional - 2 rpte osc a nivel descentralizado - 1 rpte sector empresarial - 1 rpte sector académico https://gestionpublica.gob.pe/gobierno-abierto/ https://busquedas.elperuano.pe/download/url/decreto-supremo-que- aprueba-el-iv-plan-de-accion-de-gobierno-decreto-supremo-n-206- 2019-pcm-1842035-2
  31. 31. 35
  32. 32. 36
  33. 33. Portales de Transparencia Buenas Prácticas https://rindiendocuentas.gov.py/ http://www.pte.gov.co/WebsitePTE/ https://www.portaltransparencia.cl/ PortalPdT/ https://transparencia.gob.es/transp arencia/transparencia_Home/index. html https://tomadedecisiones.madrid.es / https://transparencia.madrid.es/por tal/site/transparencia
  34. 34. Contraloría Rol de la Contraloría: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd0rgzFm57Y &list=PLQcEf8tgTWatWyHnDfWeg4i2VWHvnbLgS&i ndex=6 Denuncias: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8m90vXQy6B U&list=PLQcEf8tgTWatar78zq3QazBOz1WrzbGNv&i ndex=31&t=0s Mesa de Partes Virtual: https://www.contraloria.gob.pe/wps/wcm/connect /CGRNew/as_contraloria/as_portal/Conoce_la_con traloria/conoceContraloria/MesaPartes/ Informes de Control: https://appbp.contraloria.gob.pe/BuscadorCGR/Inf ormes/Inicio.html
  35. 35. Participación Ciudadana y Rendición de Cuentas Video: https://www.youtube.com/wat ch?v=yeptSmJgrD8
  36. 36. 40 Muchas Gracias Contacto jisanchez@perutapi.org @jimenaperu

