Una unidad al Ritmo de Jesús

  1. 1. Juan 17: 20-26
  2. 2. Una oración con un enfoque muy claro La unidad estaba en el corazón de Jesús Jesús sabía muy bien lo que nos esperaba
  3. 3. La unidad en Cristo, tal y como Él nos la enseñó, es uno de los más efectivos testimonios que tenemos los seguidores de Jesús para mostrar al mundo de Su amor. Este testimonio de unidad lo podemos experimentar a nivel personal y también como iglesia.
  4. 4. Jesús pudo haber orado por muchas cosas pero oró por la unidad. Finanzas, Salud, Programas de evangelización efectivos, para que no exista persecución, edificios, etc. En Su sabiduría, ruega al Padre para que seamos unidos en Él.
  5. 5. 20 No ruego solo por estos (Los discípulos) Ruego también por los que han de creer en mí por el mensaje de ellos (nosotros, sus seguidores, su iglesia), 21 para que todos sean uno (Así como oró para que los discípulos fueran uno, ora también por nosotros para que seamos uno, para seamos un solo Cuerpo)
  6. 6. Padre, así como tú estás en mí y yo en ti (Este es uno de los aspectos más importantes de este pasaje, este es el modelo de unidad de Jesús expresado en una forma sencilla de entender pero a la vez compleja de asimilar. Permite que ellos también estén en nosotros (que hermoso es saber que en el corazón de Jesús, en medio de Su oración, exista el deseo de que nosotros, Sus hijos, disfrutemos de esta unidad.
  7. 7. Para que el mundo crea que tú me has enviado Jesús afirma que por medio de esta unidad el mundo creerá que Él ha sido enviado. Que poderoso testimonio es la Unidad. - OJO: No es el tipo de unidad que el mundo promueve. - ¿qué promueve el mundo? - DIVIDE ET IMPERA (Divide y reinarás) - La Biblia dice: 1 Cor 1:10-17
  8. 8. ¿De qué unidad hablaba Jesús? 22 Yo les he dado la gloria que me diste, para que sean uno, así como nosotros somos uno: yo en ellos y tu en mi Nuestra gran oportunidad. Ya Jesús trazó el modelo (Su relación con El Padre) y ahora extiende Su Gloria hacia nosotros para que la podamos experimentar de primera mano Cristo en Nosotros.
  9. 9. Cristo es y será nuestra única y verdadera posibilidad de experimentar la unidad, la cual es dada a nosotros, Sus seguidores, por medio del Espíritu Santo. Necesitamos esta unidad que está basada en la verdad.
  10. 10. Esta unidad solo la podemos vivir de verdad si lo hacemos conforme a Jesús. Bien lo dijo Pablo en Romanos 15:5-6 Que el Dios que infunde aliento y perseverancia les conceda vivir juntos en armonía, conforme al ejemplo de Cristo Jesús, para que con un solo corazón y a una sola voz glorifiquen al Dios y Padre de nuestro Señor Jesucristo
  11. 11. El objetivo de Dios con esta unidad verticalmente arraigada, esta unidad horizontalmente enfocada, esta unidad que refleja la gloria de Dios, es que Él pueda «reunir en uno a los hijos de Dios que están esparcidos y así juntos glorificarle»(Jn. 11:52)
  12. 12. Permite que alcancen la perfección en la unidad, y así el mundo reconozca que tú me enviaste y que los has amado a ellos tal como me has amado a mí -Nuestra tarea -La papa caliente en nuestras manos
  13. 13. Alcanzar la perfección en la unidad no es tarea sencilla pero si es posible, requiere esfuerzo y guía del espíritu santo Efesios 4:3-6 Esfuércense por mantener la unidad del Espíritu mediante el vínculo de la paz. Hay un solo cuerpo y un solo Espíritu, así como también fueron llamados a una sola esperanza; un solo Señor, una sola fe, un solo bautismo; un solo Dios y Padre de todos, que está sobre todos y por medio de todos y en todos.
  14. 14. 3 R: Reposo, Reflexión y Retiro Abordaje del ministerio con la gente 3 R: Reposo, Reflexión y Retiro Abordaje del ministerio con la gente 3 R: Reposo, Reflexión y Retiro Abordaje del ministerio con la gente
  15. 15. SENDEROS HACIA LA UNIDAD Sendero de la Plenitud -Es el Espíritu Santo en nuestras vidas manifestándose para la Gloria de Dios el que permite una verdadera unidad. -Si usted es un extraño al Espíritu Santo, le preocupará poco la unidad que ÉL construye.
  16. 16. SENDEROS HACIA LA UNIDAD  Sendero de la Diligencia -Diligentes en nuestras disciplinas, las personales y las colectivas. Oremos por vivirlas como Jesús lo hacía. -Diligentes en buscar el Ritmo de Jesús
  17. 17. SENDEROS HACIA LA UNIDAD  Sendero de la Vulnerabilidad -Se nos exige ser fuertes, a no mostrar nuestras emociones ni debilidades. -Sin temor, presentémonos vulnerables ante Dios. -Arriesguémonos a presentarnos vulnerables ante nuestra familia de la fe (Rom 12:15, Gal 6:2)

