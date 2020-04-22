Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sinónimos Isabel Mª López Gutiérrez https://abracadabracadapalabra.blogspot.com/ Elaborado por: Isabel López Gutiérrez Mae...
Dicho de una palabra o de una expresión, que significan lo mismo o muy parecido. Son palabras que tienen un significado ig...
 LECTURA, ATENCIÓN Y MEMORIA:  A continuación vas a ver unas palabras sinónimas.  Léelas con atención e intenta retener...
MAESTRO DOCENTE CONTENTO ALEGRE CUADERNO LIBRETA CHARLATÁN HABLADOR COLEGIO ESCUELA AUTOBÚS AUTOCAR GORDO GRUESO ANDAR CAM...
¿Te acuerdas de ellos? ¿Cuántos podrías nombrar? MAESTRO – DOCENTE CUADERNO – LIBRETA COLEGIO – ESCUELA GORDO – GRUESO CON...
SINÓNIMOS MAESTRO DOCENTE CONTENTO ALEGRE CHARLATÁN HABLADOR COLEGIO ESCUELA Isabel Mª López Gutiérrez – MAESTRA DE AUDICI...
SINÓNIMOS LIBRETA CUADERNO AUTOBÚS AUTOCAR ANDAR CAMINAR GORDO GRUESO Isabel Mª López Gutiérrez – MAESTRA DE AUDICIÓN Y LE...
DANZAR BAILAR RÁPIDO VELOZ ESCUCHAR OÍR RUIDOSO ESCANDALOSO VER MIRAR COMENZAR EMPEZAR AULA CLASE GLOTÓN TRAGÓN SINÓNIMOS ...
¿Te acuerdas de ellos? ¿Cuántos podrías nombrar? DANZAR – BAILAR RÁPIDO – VELOZ ESCUCHAR – OÍR RUIDOSO - ESCANDALOSO VER –...
BAILAR DANZAR VER MIRAR AULA CLASE ESCUCHAR OÍR SINÓNIMOS Isabel Mª López Gutiérrez – MAESTRA DE AUDICIÓN Y LENGUAJE -
RÁPIDO VELOZ EMPEZAR COMENZAR GLOTÓN TRAGÓN RUIDOSO ESCANDALOSO SINÓNIMOS Isabel Mª López Gutiérrez – MAESTRA DE AUDICIÓN ...
Sinónimos

Actividad para trabajar los sinónimos.

Sinónimos

  1. 1. Sinónimos Isabel Mª López Gutiérrez https://abracadabracadapalabra.blogspot.com/ Elaborado por: Isabel López Gutiérrez Maestra de Audición y Lenguaje Logopeda Autor pictogramas: Sergio Palao Procedencia: ARASAAC (http://arasaac.org/) Licencia: CC (BY-NC-SA)
  2. 2. Dicho de una palabra o de una expresión, que significan lo mismo o muy parecido. Son palabras que tienen un significado igual o parecido. Ejemplo: bonito – lindo escuela – colegio SINÓNIMOS Isabel Mª López Gutiérrez – MAESTRA DE AUDICIÓN Y LENGUAJE - LOGOPEDA
  3. 3.  LECTURA, ATENCIÓN Y MEMORIA:  A continuación vas a ver unas palabras sinónimas.  Léelas con atención e intenta retener las parejas.  Luego fíjate en los dibujos y trata de evocar y recordar las palabras. SINÓNIMOS Actividades: Isabel Mª López Gutiérrez – MAESTRA DE AUDICIÓN Y LENGUAJE - LOGOPEDA
  4. 4. MAESTRO DOCENTE CONTENTO ALEGRE CUADERNO LIBRETA CHARLATÁN HABLADOR COLEGIO ESCUELA AUTOBÚS AUTOCAR GORDO GRUESO ANDAR CAMINAR SINÓNIMOS SINÓNIMOS Isabel Mª López Gutiérrez – MAESTRA DE AUDICIÓN Y LENGUAJE -
  5. 5. ¿Te acuerdas de ellos? ¿Cuántos podrías nombrar? MAESTRO – DOCENTE CUADERNO – LIBRETA COLEGIO – ESCUELA GORDO – GRUESO CONTENTO – ALEGRE AUTOBÚS – AUTOCAR CHARLATÁN – HABLADOR ANDAR – CAMINAR Isabel Mª López Gutiérrez – MAESTRA DE AUDICIÓN Y LENGUAJE -
  6. 6. SINÓNIMOS MAESTRO DOCENTE CONTENTO ALEGRE CHARLATÁN HABLADOR COLEGIO ESCUELA Isabel Mª López Gutiérrez – MAESTRA DE AUDICIÓN Y LENGUAJE -
  7. 7. SINÓNIMOS LIBRETA CUADERNO AUTOBÚS AUTOCAR ANDAR CAMINAR GORDO GRUESO Isabel Mª López Gutiérrez – MAESTRA DE AUDICIÓN Y LENGUAJE -
  8. 8. DANZAR BAILAR RÁPIDO VELOZ ESCUCHAR OÍR RUIDOSO ESCANDALOSO VER MIRAR COMENZAR EMPEZAR AULA CLASE GLOTÓN TRAGÓN SINÓNIMOS Isabel Mª López Gutiérrez – MAESTRA DE AUDICIÓN Y LENGUAJE -
  9. 9. ¿Te acuerdas de ellos? ¿Cuántos podrías nombrar? DANZAR – BAILAR RÁPIDO – VELOZ ESCUCHAR – OÍR RUIDOSO - ESCANDALOSO VER – MIRAR COMENZAR – EMPEZAR AULA – CLASE GLOTÓN – TRAGÓN Isabel Mª López Gutiérrez – MAESTRA DE AUDICIÓN Y LENGUAJE -
  10. 10. BAILAR DANZAR VER MIRAR AULA CLASE ESCUCHAR OÍR SINÓNIMOS Isabel Mª López Gutiérrez – MAESTRA DE AUDICIÓN Y LENGUAJE -
  11. 11. RÁPIDO VELOZ EMPEZAR COMENZAR GLOTÓN TRAGÓN RUIDOSO ESCANDALOSO SINÓNIMOS Isabel Mª López Gutiérrez – MAESTRA DE AUDICIÓN Y LENGUAJE -

