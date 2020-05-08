Elaboración del pan guía de actividades

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROCESO DE ELABORACIÓN DEL PAN https://abracadabracadapalabra.blogspot.com/
Primero, el campesino siembra las semillas de trigo.
La lluvia riega los campos y, poco a poco, las semillas germinan.
Más adelante, crece la planta de trigo.
Cuando el trigo madura, la máquina cosechadora lo recoge.
En la fábrica lo muelen y hacen la harina.
Antiguamente, molían el grano con ayuda de los molinos de viento. Molino de Viento Vejer de la Frontera (Cádiz)
Molinos de Viento Campo de Criptana (Castilla la Mancha)
Más tarde, los panaderos hacen la masa del pan.
Luego, meten la masa en el horno y allí se cuece.
Por último, los clientes lo compramos en las panaderías.
ingredientes: • 1 kg de harina común. • 50 gr de levadura. • 2 cucharadas de sal. • 500 cc de agua. ¿Tú sabes CÓMO HACER LA MASA DEL PAN?
DIFERENTES TIPOS DE PAN
Con el pan también hacemos bocadillos… ¿Cuál es tu favorito?
Puedes ayudarte de las siguientes imágenes: Y ya para terminar…
¡oleee! ¡Hemos terminado! !
Cuando Termines de ver el vídeo, imprime la última hoja, donde Está la historia escrita, y Recorta cada oración por las lí...
Vamos a trabajar la memoria: Primero, escucha las oraciones y repite. Luego, cuenta cuántas palabras tiene cada oración.
Pues Recorta y Separa cada palabra de la oración. Desordénalas y Juega a Ordenar las palabras para formar de nuevo la orac...
Finalmente, Pega en una hoja la historia correctamente compuesta.
×