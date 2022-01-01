Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mallory Heyer Portraits Illustrator & Graphic Designer, USA Illustrator Profile
https://www.illustrationx.com/MalloryHeyer Portrait Illustration
https://www.illustrationx.com/MalloryHeyer Portrait Illustration
https://www.illustrationx.com/MalloryHeyer Portrait Illustration
https://www.illustrationx.com/MalloryHeyer Portrait Illustration
https://www.illustrationx.com/MalloryHeyer Portrait Illustration
https://www.illustrationx.com/MalloryHeyer Portrait Illustration
https://www.illustrationx.com/MalloryHeyer Portrait Illustration
https://www.illustrationx.com/MalloryHeyer Portrait Illustration
Mallory Heyer - Portraits Illustrator & Graphic Designer, USA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

Mallory Heyer - Portraits Illustrator & Graphic Designer, USA Slide 1 Mallory Heyer - Portraits Illustrator & Graphic Designer, USA Slide 2 Mallory Heyer - Portraits Illustrator & Graphic Designer, USA Slide 3 Mallory Heyer - Portraits Illustrator & Graphic Designer, USA Slide 4 Mallory Heyer - Portraits Illustrator & Graphic Designer, USA Slide 5 Mallory Heyer - Portraits Illustrator & Graphic Designer, USA Slide 6 Mallory Heyer - Portraits Illustrator & Graphic Designer, USA Slide 7 Mallory Heyer - Portraits Illustrator & Graphic Designer, USA Slide 8 Mallory Heyer - Portraits Illustrator & Graphic Designer, USA Slide 9 Mallory Heyer - Portraits Illustrator & Graphic Designer, USA Slide 10
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Art & Photos
Jan. 01, 2022
76 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Mallory Heyer - Portraits Illustrator & Graphic Designer, USA

Download to read offline

Art & Photos
Jan. 01, 2022
76 views

Brooklyn illustrator Mallory Heyer knows just how to bring a portrait to life. By adding seemingly random coloured shapes she’ll turn an already well drawn facial form into a unique work of art – vibrant, exciting and highly individual. Thanks to the unique style she’s developed, her clients include some of the biggest lifestyle and entertainment brands, and Mallory never runs out of ways to make her subjects look fascinating and engaging.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Ernest Hemingway on Writing Simon & Schuster
(4/5)
Free
On Writing: A Memoir Of The Craft Stephen King
(4.5/5)
Free
My Mistake Daniel Menaker
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Five Pages: A Writer'S Guide To Staying Out of the Rejection P Noah Lukeman
(4/5)
Free
Writing Is My Drink: A Writer's Story of Finding Her Voice (and a Guide to How You Can Too) Theo Pauline Nestor
(4.5/5)
Free
Infinite Words: A Comprehensive Guide to Writing and Publishing Zane
(3.5/5)
Free
Gotham Writers' Workshop: Writing Fiction: The Practical Guide From New York's Acclaimed Creative Writing School Bloomsbury Publishing
(5/5)
Free
The Company of Writers: Fiction Workshops and Thoughts on the Writing Life Hilma Wolitzer
(5/5)
Free
Writing the Novel from Plot to Print to Pixel Lawrence Block
(5/5)
Free
Object Lessons: The Paris Review Presents the Art of the Short Story The Paris Review
(3.5/5)
Free
A Year of Writing Dangerously: 365 Days of Inspiration and Encouragement Barbara Abercrombie
(4.5/5)
Free
Wild Mind: Living the Writer's Life Natalie Goldberg
(4/5)
Free
Write Away: One Writer's Approach to the Novel Elizabeth George
(4.5/5)
Free
The Writing Life Annie Dillard
(4/5)
Free
The Elements of Story: Field Notes on Nonfiction Writing Francis Flaherty
(4.5/5)
Free
The Writing of Fiction Edith Wharton
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Writing Magic: Creating Stories that Fly Gail Carson Levine
(4.5/5)
Free
Reading Like a Writer: A Guide for People Who Love Books and for Those Who Want to Write Them Francine Prose
(4/5)
Free
The Elements of Style: 60 Minutes to Better Writing & Grammar William N. Strunk
(4/5)
Free
Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life Anne Lamott
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of the Novel Milan Kundera
(4.5/5)
Free
On Writing Well Audio Collection William Zinsser
(4.5/5)
Free
Set the Boy Free: The Autobiography Johnny Marr
(4/5)
Free
Danse Macabre Stephen King
(4/5)
Free
The Best of Second City: Vol. 1 Second City: Chicago's Famed Improv Theatre
(4/5)
Free
The Best of Second City: Vol. 3 Second City: Chicago's Famed Improv Theatre
(4/5)
Free
King Richard III William Shakespeare
(4/5)
Free
Gielgud's Hamlet: (Dramatized) William Shakespeare
(4/5)
Free
Romeo and Juliet: The Fully Dramatized Audio Edition William Shakespeare
(4.5/5)
Free
The Best of Second City: Vol. 2 Second City: Chicago's Famed Improv Theatre
(4/5)
Free
Open Book: A Memoir Jessica Simpson
(4.5/5)
Free
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition William Shakespeare
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Mallory Heyer - Portraits Illustrator & Graphic Designer, USA

  1. 1. Mallory Heyer Portraits Illustrator & Graphic Designer, USA Illustrator Profile
  2. 2. https://www.illustrationx.com/MalloryHeyer Portrait Illustration
  3. 3. https://www.illustrationx.com/MalloryHeyer Portrait Illustration
  4. 4. https://www.illustrationx.com/MalloryHeyer Portrait Illustration
  5. 5. https://www.illustrationx.com/MalloryHeyer Portrait Illustration
  6. 6. https://www.illustrationx.com/MalloryHeyer Portrait Illustration
  7. 7. https://www.illustrationx.com/MalloryHeyer Portrait Illustration
  8. 8. https://www.illustrationx.com/MalloryHeyer Portrait Illustration
  9. 9. https://www.illustrationx.com/MalloryHeyer Portrait Illustration

Brooklyn illustrator Mallory Heyer knows just how to bring a portrait to life. By adding seemingly random coloured shapes she’ll turn an already well drawn facial form into a unique work of art – vibrant, exciting and highly individual. Thanks to the unique style she’s developed, her clients include some of the biggest lifestyle and entertainment brands, and Mallory never runs out of ways to make her subjects look fascinating and engaging.

Views

Total views

76

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×