Mallory Heyer - Portraits Illustrator & Graphic Designer, USA

Brooklyn illustrator Mallory Heyer knows just how to bring a portrait to life. By adding seemingly random coloured shapes she’ll turn an already well drawn facial form into a unique work of art – vibrant, exciting and highly individual. Thanks to the unique style she’s developed, her clients include some of the biggest lifestyle and entertainment brands, and Mallory never runs out of ways to make her subjects look fascinating and engaging.
