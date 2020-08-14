Successfully reported this slideshow.
JESUS WAS HATEFUL OF FAKE RELIGION EDITED BY GLENN PEASE Luke 20:45-47 45Whileall the people were listening, Jesus said to...
(2) againsttheir avaricious greed, and (3) againsttheir hypocrisy. We need daily to pray for preservationfrom all these. -...
Truth and justice, and love for the souls of men, alike demand that such pretences should be made manifest. The first char...
had takenawaythe keyof knowledge?The answerto the question is to be found in the fact, not that they withheld the word of ...
2. Let ministers also learn their proper vocationas porters to the kingdom of heaven, and let them beware of handling the ...
professionto the best possible account. And whether for the purpose of gratifying his vanity, of acquiring powerand influe...
becomes more heinous in proportion to the height of the profession, and the Pharisees are worthy of greaterdamnation, beca...
candidates. There is no remissness ofeffort among them. The conquests of early Christianity were rapid and wide, because i...
disciples. Doubtless by such reviling and mockerythey might attain a certain measure of success. 3. Another instrument of ...
Barnes'Notes on the Bible See Matthew 23:1. Jamieson-Fausset-BrownBible Commentary 47. devour, &c.—taking advantage ofthei...
EXEGETICAL(ORIGINAL LANGUAGES) Expositor's Greek Testament Luke 20:47. Another improvement is the change of οἱ κατεσθίοντε...
Verse 47. - Which devour widows'houses. Josephus speciallyalludes to the influence which certainof the Pharisees hadacquir...
the same shall receive greaterdamnation: than openly profane sinners; doing such wickednessunder a cloak of religion, will...
Bibliography Beza, Theodore. "Commentaryon Luke 20:47". "The 1599 Geneva Study Bible". https:https://www.studylight.org/co...
WOES AGAINST THE SCRIBES AND PHARISEES Luke 20:47, Mark 12:40; Matthew 23:13-39. “Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees,hypo...
Christendom would receive the Holy Ghost and get sanctifiedwholly, as Jesus is now calling them, the Churches would follow...
condemning the use of bywords, which is incitive to profanity at least, and all superfluous language, as indicative of evi...
deportment, reaching out to man and beast to friends and enemies, Jews and Gentiles, indiscriminately; full of kindness, p...
and the poor widows, orphans, and. slumites in the neighborhood, are ready witnesses to their deplorable deficiency of tha...
heaven foreveror with demons in the regions of woe. Hence, when the immortal spirit is clean, the exterior always falls in...
those who murdered the prophets.” Here Jesus turns on them the homogeneityargument; i.e., the very factthat they build the...
among the kings, because he had done goodin Israel, both toward God and toward his house. Now, after the death of Jehoiada...
“Truly I sayunto you, All these things shall come upon this generation;” i.e., the awful Divine retribution for the martyr...
Bibliography Vincent, Marvin R. DD. "Commentaryon Luke 20:47". "Vincent's Word Studies in the New Testament". https:https:...
who devour widows'houses, and for a pretence make long prayers1: these shall receive greatercondemnation. Who devour widow...
Abbott, John S. C. & Abbott, Jacob. "Commentaryon Luke 20:47". "Abbott's Illustrated New Testament". https:https://www.stu...
Return to Jump List return to 'Jump List' Matthew Poole's EnglishAnnotations on the Holy Bible See Poole on"Luke 20:45" Co...
eyes, they run againstwalls, &c. Thus the Jewishwriters themselves depict the Pharisees as the Tartuffes of antiquity. μακ...
And these will receive greatercondemnationbecause they have abusedthe trust given to them, and the trust that others have ...
Luke 20:47. Another improvement is the change of οἱ κατεσθίοντες (Mark 12:40)into οἳ κατεσθίουσι—vide notes onMk.— μακρὰ, ...
PRECEPTAUSTIN RESOURCES BRUCE HURT MD Luke 20:45 And while all the people were listening, He said to the disciples, Luke 2...
most complete picture of Jesus'teaching to His disciples about the hypocritical Jewishreligious leaders. Matt. 23:1-36 - I...
fades away. But there’s one final messagefor everybody to hear, disciples and people. Listening (191)(akouo)means they wer...
Luke 20:46KJV Beware ofthe scribes, which desire to walk in long robes, and love greetings in the markets, and the highest...
desolationof their entire religious system, including the destruction of the symbol of their apostate system, Herod's Temp...
Under these circumstances,afterso many thousands of people had gathered togetherthat they were stepping on one another, He...
Rod Mattoon- Jesus cautions or warns all the people to beware of the scribes. Guard yourself and watch out for these guys!...
the elders. The elders receivedthe law and gave it to the prophets. The prophets receivedthe law and gave it to the Pharis...
destructive...deadly...dangerous. Do not getnear them, because youwill get singed, stained." And believers today should pr...
conveyedthe idea of playing the playing a part on the stage and describedthe actor's art. The NT gives hupokrisis only a n...
Kistemaker- To be sure, the descriptions of the enemies of the truth are not mild, but underneath throbs a loving heart! (...
Morris - The long robes the scribes wore (‘flowing robes’, NIV) were a sign of distinction and markedthe wearers as gentle...
Stole - 96x in 80v in the Septuagint. Gen. 27:15;Gen. 35:2; Gen. 41:14; Gen. 41:42; Gen. 45:22; Gen. 49:11; Exod. 28:2; Ex...
the Old Testamentof priestly or royal robes, and in the New Testament, of dress worn on festive or solemnoccasions. OurLor...
the eyebrows and another on the left arm close to the elbow. They were held in place by leatherbands, which the Phariseesm...
MacArthur - If you were called“rabbi,” you were so exaltedthat in the Talmud, Sanhedrin 88 says that “It is more punishabl...
(4) And places of honor at banquets - To sit next to the host was an honor the scribes loved. The typical dinner table of ...
Luke 20:47KJV Which devour widows'houses, and for a shew make long prayers: the same shall receive greaterdamnation. who d...
their inheritance, living off the hospitality of lonely women, mismanaging widows’property who had dedicated themselves to...
system. So when a woman who was a widow needed someone to protect her, she would turn to the lawyerwith the idea that he w...
For appearance'ssake(pretense)(4392)(prophasisfrom prophaíno = to cause to shine before, to appearbefore, be apparent <> p...
Hughes - When pride is paired with greed, prayers will be ostentatious...Prayers like these are not from the heart, regard...
Ryle - He says of those who live and die hypocrites, “the same shall receive greaterdamnation.” The subject opened up in t...
wrote similarly, “Notmany of you should presume to be teachers, my brothers, because youknow that we who teachwill be judg...
CONTINUATION OF DISCUSSION OF THE VERB AKOUO An important nuance of akouo is to hear and obey. The Septuagint uses akouo t...
Hughes adds that "Obedience involves conscious listening. If you do not really listen, you cannotreally obey. That is why ...
To hear with the additional sense ofto understand or to comprehend as in the following passages... Mt. 5:33, 38, 43;7:24, ...
Mt 18:15 = if he listens to you, you have won your brother." (cf Mt 18:16, 17) Mt 21:33 = Listen (aoristimperative = Liste...
Lk 21:38 = And all the people would getup early in the morning to come to Him in the temple to listen to Him. Jn 9:27 = I ...
  1. 1. JESUS WAS HATEFUL OF FAKE RELIGION EDITED BY GLENN PEASE Luke 20:45-47 45Whileall the people were listening, Jesus said to his disciples,46"Bewareof the teachers of the law. They like to walk aroundin flowing robes and loveto be greeted with respect in the marketplaces and have the most importantseats in the synagogues and the places of honor at banquets. 47They devour widows' houses and for a show make lengthy prayers. These men will be punished most severely." BIBLEHUB RESOURCES Warner Against The Scribes And Pharisees Mark 12:38-40. Parallelpassages:Matthew 23:13-39;Luke 20:45-47 J.J. Given He warns his disciples against (1) their ambitious
  2. 2. (2) againsttheir avaricious greed, and (3) againsttheir hypocrisy. We need daily to pray for preservationfrom all these. - J. J.G. Biblical Illustrator Beware ofthe scribes. Luke 20:45-47 The sins of the scribes and Pharisees W. Wilson. The scribes were doctors ofthe law, who read and expounded the Scripture to the people. They were possessedof the key of knowledge, andoccupied the seatof Moses.The Pharisees were a kind of separatists among the Jews, as their name indeed denotes. When Jesus speaksto these men, He no longer wears His wonted aspect. His language is not that of compassionand tenderness, but of stern denunciation. It is important that Jesus should be presentedto us under these two aspects, offorgiving mercy and of relentless wrath, in order to stimulate hope and to repress presumption. In the text Jesus proceeds to indicate the grounds of that woe He had denounced upon the scribes and Pharisees.He points out to the people the crimes with which they were chargeable, andthe hypocrisy of their conduct. It is worthy of notice that He does not content Himself with speaking to the guilty parties alone. He unveils their characterbefore the face of the world. They were deceiving the people by their pretences, and therefore the people must he warned againstthem. The same thing is true of all pretenders in religion.
  3. 3. Truth and justice, and love for the souls of men, alike demand that such pretences should be made manifest. The first charge adduced againstthe scribes and Pharisees in the text is, that they shut up the kingdom of heaven againstmen — that they neither entered into it themselves, nor suffered those who were entering to go in. When the question is put, what methods did they take to accomplishthis? the easiestand perhaps the most natural answer would be, that it was by their extraordinary strictness and outward purity. The mass of the people were regarded by them as little better than heathens. They abjured the societyofsuch men; and one specialground of offence againstJesus was, thatHe did not imitate them in this respect. It might be readily presumed, then, that by such austerities as marked their outward conduct, they rendered religion altogetherso repulsive as to deter the common people from inquiring into its claims, rather than to invite them to submit themselves to its authority. Thus, it may be supposed, they shut up the kingdom of heaven againstmen. It is notorious that such an accusationas this has been always preferred againstthe pure ministers of a pure religion. The duty of the minister is to declare the truth as he finds it in the Bible, and to act upon the directions he has there received. In thus preaching and acting, however, many may be shut out from the kingdom of heaven; it is not he who has dosedits gates againstthem, but God Himself. But the supposition is very far from being correct, that the Phariseeswere accusedofshutting the kingdom of heaven againstmen by the strictness and austerity to which they pretended. We shall discover the realgrounds of the accusationby comparing the text with the parallel passagein the Gospelaccording to Luke. It is there said (Luke 11:52): "Woe unto you lawyers, for ye have taken awaythe key of knowledge:ye enter not in yourselves, and them that were entering in ye hindered." The way, then, in which they shut the kingdom of heavenagainst themselves and others, was by taking away the key of knowledge. In order to this, let us endeavour to ascertainthe precise position of the Pharisee, and the place which he assignedto the word of God. Let us observe how he used the key of knowledge, andby what precise instrumentality he shut up the kingdom of heaven againstmen. The Pharisees did not deny men the use of the Bible. They did not concealthe knowledge ofits contents. The people heard it read from year to year in their synagogues. It was explained to them, and their attention solicitedto its truths. How, then, could it be said that they
  4. 4. had takenawaythe keyof knowledge?The answerto the question is to be found in the fact, not that they withheld the word of God, but that they made the commandment of God of none effectby their tradition. They refusedto acknowledge the fact that Godis the only teacherand director of His Church. They added to His word instructions of their own. The Divine authority, if it is to be preservedat all, must stand apart from and be superior to all other authority. The claims of Godare paramount, and so soonas they ceaseto be so, they ceaseto be Divine. In other words, God is no longerGod — His worship is rendered vain — and His commandments become of none effect. Thus the keyof knowledge is altogethertakenaway, and the kingdom of heaven is shut againstmen. The fact that the commandments of men occupied such a place at all vitiated their whole doctrine and worship, deprived men of the keyof knowledge, and shut up the kingdom of heaven againstthem. Such a Church ceasedto be a blessing, and had become a curse to the nation. It was a Church not to be reformed, but to be destroyed. It was rotten at the very heart, and nothing remained for it but woe. But the text is pregnant with instruction and admonition to all the professeddisciples of Christ. It impresses upon us the doctrine that the kingdom of heaven is opened by knowledge. This is the key that unlocks the celestialgates. We cannotobtain an entrance to it in any other way. The lock will not yield to any other power. Not that all kinds of knowledge are equally available. This is life eternal, to know God and Jesus Christ whom He hath sent. To be ignorant of Christ is to be shut out o! heaven. To know Jesus Christ is to open up the kingdom of heaven. The highest gifts, the most shining acquirements, cannot bring us a footstepnearerheaven. Nothing else avails to open up the kingdom to men but the knowledge ofJesus Christ. From the text also we learn this doctrine, that the ministers of the Church have in a certain sense the power of shutting up the kingdom of heaven againstmen. They are setup as lights of the world. Their business is to instruct the ignorant. If they neglectthe duties or pervert the designs of their office, how are men to acquire the knowledge ofthe truth? From the doctrines set forth in the text, let us lay to heart the following practicalinstructions: 1. Let us learn to read the Bible, and to listen to its truths, in the assurance that our eternaldestiny depends upon the knowledge ofthem.
  5. 5. 2. Let ministers also learn their proper vocationas porters to the kingdom of heaven, and let them beware of handling the Word of God deceitfully. Let us now proceedto examine the secondcharge whichJesus brings againstthe scribes and Pharisees. It is conveyedin these words "Woe unto you scribes and Pharisees,hypocrites!for ye devour widows'houses, and for a pretence make long prayers; therefore ye shall receive the greaterdamnation." The crime of the Pharisees was notone, but manifold, and Jesus, in faithfulness, accumulates His charges againstthem. Lest for a moment they should forget the heinous characterof these charges, He recapitulates with eachthe coming doom which awaitedthem. This secondsin which Jesus chargesagainstthe Pharisees is of a very aggravatedkind. It is devouring the houses of widows. Not contentedwith making void the commandments of God, these men were guilty of the most hateful practices. Having usurped a treasonable authority in Divine things, their lives were characterizedby acts of atrocious oppression and cruelty. Insinuating themselves into the confidence of the weak and the defenceless, theymade their high religious professiona covert for the basest covetousness.Theybecome robbers of the widow and the fatherless. Such wickednessofconduct might have been expected as the sure result of the corruptions they had introduced into the Divine worship. Purity of faith is the surestguardian of integrity of life. In the case ofthe Pharisees the wickedness was peculiarly hateful. The sin of which they were guilty was devouring houses, or, in other words, involving families in ruin, by appropriating and devouring the substance which belongedto them. But this sin was accompaniedwith a threefold aggravation. First, the houses they involved in ruin were the houses ofwidows. Secondly, their sin was yet farther aggravated by being committed under the pretext of religion. They committed robbery under the guise of piety. Thirdly, they made an extraordinary professionof religious zeal. They not only prayed with a view to the more easyperpetration of robbery, but their prayers were long. Widows were their easydupes. Thus we are directed to one of the marks which indicate the mere pretender to godliness, and by which we shall be able to detect and expose the hypocrite. For the pretender in religion, having necessarilysome selfish objectin view, and not being animated by a love of the truth, may be expectedto turn his
  6. 6. professionto the best possible account. And whether for the purpose of gratifying his vanity, of acquiring powerand influence, or of increasing wealth, he will always find his readiestinstruments in silly and restless women. Hence, too readily, among despisers of religion, the reproachhas been takenup againstthe true and living Church, that its most active promoters, and most zealous adherents, are women, and that the prayers of its members are only for a pretence. Surely it would be to infer rashly to conclude, that because the ministers or members of a Church were signalizedby fervent and frequent prayer, and because devout and honourable women, not a few, were among its most zealous friends, such a Church was guilty of the Pharisaic crime, and justly lay under the reproachand the woe denounced in the text. Let us examine and see. No one can read the personal history of Jesus without perceiving how, in the days of His earthly ministry, He had among His most honoured and endeared disciples devout women not a few, whose rich gifts He did not despise, and whose devoted love He did not spurn. Who was it that blamed the expenditure of a very precious box of ointment? Is it, on the other hand, an unfailing mark of a hypocrite to make long prayers? Doubtless there have been many, in every age, who have assumedthe form of godliness while denying its power, who have drawn near to God with the mouth, and honoured Him with the lips, while their hearts have been far from Him. But if hypocritical pretenders affectthis devotion, is it not an evidence that prayer is the proper and true life Of the believer? Why should the Pharisee pretend to it, if the religious propriety .of the thing itself were not felt and acknowledged?The hypocrite does not affectthat which does not essentially belong to godliness. Jesusdid not accuse the Pharisees, andpronounce a woe upon them, because they receivedthe support of women, even of widows, nor because ofthe frequency or length of their prayers. Abstracted, however, from the peculiar circumstances andaggravations with which the sin was accompaniedin the actual practice of the Pharisees, the thing condemned in the text is, prayer which is uttered only in pretence, and prayer which has a selfishand worldly end in view. Widows were the objects againstwhom the Pharisees put in practice their artful hypocrisy. But it is obvious that whosoevermay be the objects ofthe deception, the essentialcharacterofthe sin remains the same. Nor is the nature of the sin affectedby the extent of the pretended devotion. The pretence is the thing blameworthy. It is true the sin
  7. 7. becomes more heinous in proportion to the height of the profession, and the Pharisees are worthy of greaterdamnation, because they not only pretended to devotion, but to very high flights of it. Leaving out of view, however, such aggravating circumstancesas these, that their prayer was long, and that the widows and the fatherless were their prey, we have the essentialcharacterof the sin set before us, as at leastworthy of damnation, namely, making a professionof religion for the purpose of advancing worldly interests, and securing the ends of earthly ambition. The Pharisees ofour day, then, who lie under the woe pronounced by Jesus, are — 1. Those ministers who enter upon and continue in their office for a piece of bread. The most pitiable being among all the afflicted sons of humanity is he who has assumedthe holy office of the ministry for the sake of worldly ends and objects. 2. But the Pharisaic crime is by no means limited to ministers. Those people are guilty of it, in whateverposition they are placed, who, for the sake ofgood repute, from fear of worldly loss, or from the desire of worldly gain — or who, actuatedby any earthly or selfish motive whatever, make professionofa religion which they do not believe. We have yet to examine a third charge which Jesus brings againstthe scribes and Pharisees.He accompanies the recitalof it with a denunciation of the same woe he had already twice invoked upon them. "Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites!for ye compass sea and land to make one proselyte; and when he is made, ye make him twofold more the child of hell than yourselves." The apostlesofdeceit and falsehoodhave often manifesteda zeal in the propagationof their principles which is fitted to minister a severe reproofto those who know and who believe the truth. This does not arise from the circumstance that the apostles of error are possessedofmore energy and activity of mind than the friends of truth, but because theyhave frequently a more hearty interest in the advancement of their cause. Let there be an opening for worldly advancement, and the gratificationof worldly ambition, and the wayis crowdedwith rival and eager
  8. 8. candidates. There is no remissness ofeffort among them. The conquests of early Christianity were rapid and wide, because its apostles had strong faith and untiring zeal. From what has been stated, it will be manifest that it is not the factof making proselytes or converts againstwhich the woe of Christ is denounced. This, on the contrary, is the greatduty which He has laid upon all His disciples;and the illustrious reward He hath promised to the work is, that they who turn many to righteousness shallshine as the stars for ever and ever. A church is doing nothing if it be not making proselytes. It is a dead trunk ready for the fire. They did not care to make their converts holier and better and happier men. They made them twofold more the children of hell than themselves. It was enoughthat they assumedthe name and made the outward profession. It will be instructive to examine for a little the methods they adopted for preserving their influence, extending their power, and crushing the truth.We will thus be able to understand more perfectly the grounds of the condemnation pronounced againstthem, and how their zeal should have produced such fruits. 1. In the ninth chapter of the Gospelaccording to John we find the recordof a miraculous work of Jesus, in opening the eyes of a man who had been blind from his birth. The Pharisees became awarethat such a miracle had been wrought, and with greatpropriety made immediate and diligent inquiry into the reality of the fact. The means, then, by which they soughtto quench the truth — to induce a denial of the manifest powerof God, and to retain the people as their proselytes and followers — were to bring againstJesus the accusationofbreaking the law of the land. He who did so, they argued, must be a sinner — he could not come from God, and to follow him would be certain destruction. 2. Throughout the narratives of the evangelists there are scatteredabundant evidences of another instrument of proselytizing employed by the Pharisees. It is the language ofreviling and scorn. They ridiculed the poverty of the
  9. 9. disciples. Doubtless by such reviling and mockerythey might attain a certain measure of success. 3. Another instrument of the Pharisees formaking and retaining proselytes, was misrepresentationand calumny. They watchedthe words of Jesus that they might have something to report to His disadvantage. 4. The Pharisees made converts by force. Theytook up the weapons of persecutionand vigorouslyemployed them. The charge as expressed, pronounces woe againstthem, because oftheir greatzealin making proselytes, and because ofthe lamentable results which followedupon their conversion. (W. Wilson.). COMMENTARIES Matthew Henry's Concise Commentary 20:39-47 The scribes commended the reply Christ made to the Sadducees about the resurrection, but they were silencedby a question concerning the Messiah. Christ, as God, was David's Lord; but Christ, as man, was David's son. The scribes would receive the severestjudgement for defrauding the poor widows, and for their abuse of religion, particularly of prayer, which they used as a pretence for carrying on worldly and wickedplans. Dissembledpiety is double sin. Then let us beg of God to keepus from pride, ambition, covetousness,and every evil thing; and to teachus to seek that honour which comes from him alone.
  10. 10. Barnes'Notes on the Bible See Matthew 23:1. Jamieson-Fausset-BrownBible Commentary 47. devour, &c.—taking advantage oftheir helpless condition and confiding character, to obtain possessionof their property, while by their "long prayers" they made them believe they were raisedfar above "filthy lucre." So much "the greaterdamnation" awaits them. What a lifelike description of the Romish clergy, the true successorsof"the scribes!" Matthew Poole's Commentary See Poole on"Luke 20:45" Gill's Exposition of the Entire Bible Which devour widows'houses,.... As the characters ofthem, in the preceding verse, expose their pride, this shows their avarice;they were very voracious and cruel; they did not spare widows, but devoured their substance: and for a show make long prayers; to covertheir wickedness, pretending greatdevotion and religion; the same shall receive greaterdamnation: than openly profane sinners; doing such wickednessunder a cloak of religion, will aggravate their condemnation; See Gill on Matthew 23:14. Geneva Study Bible Which devour widows'{k} houses, and for a shew make long prayers: the same shall receive greaterdamnation. (k) By the figure of speechmetonymy, houses is understood to mean the goods and substance.
  11. 11. EXEGETICAL(ORIGINAL LANGUAGES) Expositor's Greek Testament Luke 20:47. Another improvement is the change of οἱ κατεσθίοντες (Mark 12:40)into οἳ κατεσθίουσι—vide notes onMk.—μακρὰ, atlength, an adverb. Bengel(in Mt.) suggests μακρᾷto agree with προφάσει (“exorationibus suis fecere magnam πρόφασιν, praetextum comedendi domos viduarum”). Elsner adopts the same view. Cambridge Bible for Schools andColleges 47. which devour widows’houses]Josephus expresslytells us that the Pharisees hadlarge female followings, and an absolute swayin the Gynaekonitis or women’s apartments, Jos. Antt. xviii. 2, § 4. for a shew]Rather, in pretence. Their hypocrisy was so notorious that even the Talmud records the warning given by Alexander Jannaeus to his wife on his deathbed againstpainted Pharisees. And in their sevenclassesofPharisees the Talmudic writers place “Shechemites”— Phariseesfrom self-interest; Stumblers—so mock-humble that they will not raise their feetfrom the ground; Bleeders—so mock-modest, thatbecause they will not raise their eyes, they run againstwalls, &c. Thus the Jewishwriters themselves depict the Pharisees as the Tartuffes of antiquity. long prayers] Such as the twenty-six forms of prayer at ablution; the Eighteen Benedictions (ShemonehEsreh), &c. damnation] Rather, judgment. The word is not even katakrima, or ‘condemnation.’ Their ‘judgment’ shall be more severe than that of those who practisednone of these religious ordinances. It should be “more tolerable for Tyre and Sidon at the judgment” than for these, Luke 10:14. Pulpit Commentary
  12. 12. Verse 47. - Which devour widows'houses. Josephus speciallyalludes to the influence which certainof the Pharisees hadacquired overwomen as directors of the conscience. Fora show;rather, in pretence. "Theirhypocrisy was so notorious that even the Talmud records the warning given by Alexander Jannaeus to his wife on his deathbed againstpainted Pharisees. And in their sevenclassesofPharisees, the Talmudic writers place 'Shechemites,'Phariseesfrom self-interest;'Stumblers,' so mock-humble that they will not raise their feet from the ground; 'Bleeders,'so mock-modestthat, because they will not raise their eyes, they run againstwalls, etc. Thus the Jewishwriters themselves depict the Pharisees as the Tartuffes of antiquity" (Farrar). Shall receive greaterdamnation; rather, judgment. The translators of our beautiful English version are most unhappy in their usual rendering of κρίμα. STUDYLIGHTRESOURCES John Gill's Exposition of the Whole Bible Which devour widows'houses,.... As the characters ofthem, in the preceding verse, expose their pride, this shows their avarice;they were very voracious and cruel; they did not spare widows, but devoured their substance: and for a show make long prayers; to covertheir wickedness, pretending greatdevotion and religion;
  13. 13. the same shall receive greaterdamnation: than openly profane sinners; doing such wickednessunder a cloak of religion, will aggravate their condemnation; See Gill on Matthew 23:14. Copyright Statement The New John Gill's Exposition of the Entire Bible Modernisedand adapted for the computer by Larry Pierce of Online Bible. All Rightes Reserved, Larry Pierce, Winterbourne, Ontario. A printed copy of this work can be ordered from: The Baptist Standard Bearer, 1 Iron Oaks Dr, Paris, AR, 72855 Bibliography Gill, John. "Commentary on Luke 20:47". "The New JohnGill Exposition of the Entire Bible". https:https://www.studylight.org/commentaries/geb/luke- 20.html. 1999. Return to Jump List return to 'Jump List' Geneva Study Bible Which devour widows'k houses, and for a shew make long prayers: the same shall receive greaterdamnation. (k) By the figure of speechmetonymy, "houses" is understoodto mean the goods and substance. Copyright Statement These files are public domain. Text Courtesyof BibleSupport.com. Used by Permission.
  14. 14. Bibliography Beza, Theodore. "Commentaryon Luke 20:47". "The 1599 Geneva Study Bible". https:https://www.studylight.org/commentaries/gsb/luke-20.html. 1599-1645. Return to Jump List return to 'Jump List' Commentary Critical and Explanatory on the Whole Bible devour, etc. — taking advantage of their helpless condition and confiding character, to obtain possessionof their property, while by their “long prayers” they made them believe they were raisedfar above “filthy lucre.” So much “the greaterdamnation” awaits them. What a lifelike description of the Romish clergy, the true successorsof“the scribes!” Copyright Statement These files are a derivative of an electronic edition prepared from text scannedby Woodside Bible Fellowship. This expanded edition of the Jameison-Faussett-BrownCommentary is in the public domain and may be freely used and distributed. Bibliography Jamieson, Robert, D.D.;Fausset,A. R.; Brown, David. "Commentary on Luke 20:47". "CommentaryCritical and Explanatory on the Whole Bible". https:https://www.studylight.org/commentaries/jfb/luke-20.html. 1871-8. Return to Jump List return to 'Jump List' William Godbey's Commentary on the New Testament
  15. 15. WOES AGAINST THE SCRIBES AND PHARISEES Luke 20:47, Mark 12:40; Matthew 23:13-39. “Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees,hypocrites!because you devour the houses of widows, and through pretense make long prayers; therefore ye shall receive the greater damnation.” You see He withers them awfully for oppressing the widows. You must not here understand a condemnationof long prayers. Jesus Himself sometimes prayed all night. The condemnation is on the hypocrisy, because through pretense they made long prayers. However, we should all take warning and condense our prayers, throwing awayall forms and routines, introductories and conclusions, exceptthe simple “Amen,” and by the help of the Spirit focalize and concentrate our prayers, making them multum in parvo; i.e., “much in little.” “Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites!because you shut up the kingdom of the heavens againstthe people: for you do not come in, neither do you permit those coming in to enter.” What awful preaching to the pastors of the Churches, ruling elders, and leading members, while looking them in the face!How terrible was the grip of Satan on them, that they did not heed the warning, but got violently mad, and killed Him for telling them the truth! Lord help us to walk in Thy footprints! There is a world of truth in this accusation. Thosewere the very men who would not enter the kingdom nor permit others. If they had repented under the preaching of John the Baptist, instead of getting mad at him for telling them the truth (Matthew 3:7), and receivedtheir own Christ with open arms, thus passing exultantly from the Mosaic dispensationinto the kingdom of heaven, the people would have followedthem in solid columns, the whole Jewishnation receiving their own Christ, turning evangelist, preaching Him to all the Gentiles, and actually bringing on she millennium, far back in the early centuries of the Christian era, the Lord returning on the throne of His glory, as He said He would when the gospelwas preachedto all nations. The same sad phenomenon you may observe this day. If the leading preachers and Church officers throughout
  16. 16. Christendom would receive the Holy Ghost and get sanctifiedwholly, as Jesus is now calling them, the Churches would follow in swelling multitudes, the revival tide of holiness to the Lord inundate the globe like a mighty swelling sea, and bring on the millennium in the present generation. The rank and file of people will follow their leaders. The climacteric trick of Satan in all ages has been to lead the leaders, and thus populate hell with the downward rush of millions lost. “Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites!because you compass sea and land to make one proselyte;and when he may become, you make him twofold more the sonof hell than yourselves.” This poor, deluded, heathen proselyte, not only retains his own sins, but takes onthose of hypocrisy and formality peculiar to his Jewishleaders. The deader a Church is, the more proselytic, ready to do almost anything to get a member, especiallyif he has money. Misery loves company. When people have God with them, they are satisfiedto walk alone. When they are without God, they seek comfortin all the company they canget, going for the popular Church. “Woe unto you. blind guides, saying, Whosoevermay swearby the temple, it is nothing; but whosoevermay swearby the gold of the temple, he is debtor. Ye foolish and blind: for which is the greater, the gold, or the temple that sanctifies the gold? Whosoevermay swearby the altar, it is nothing; but whosoevermay swearby the gift which is upon it, he is debtor. Ye blind, for which is the greater, the gift, or the altar that sanctifies the gift? Therefore he that swearethby the altar, swearethby it, and by all things which are on it; and he that swearethby the temple, swearethby it, and by Him that dwelleth in it; and he that swearethby heaven, swearethby the throne of God, and by Him that sitteth upon it.” That our Savior is not here condemning judicial oaths,:we have abundant proof, as He Himself respondedto Caiaphas when he administered to Him a solemn oath (Matthew 26:63), and Paul administered a solemn oath to the Thessalonians that the epistle should be read to all the brethren. But Jesus is here speaking ofprofane swearing,
  17. 17. condemning the use of bywords, which is incitive to profanity at least, and all superfluous language, as indicative of evil and conducive to sin, cutting down our phraseologyto simple statements of fact. We have in this paragrapha very important specification, certifying that the altar sanctifies the gift, which has in all ages beena prominent battle-cry in God’s holiness movements. Consecrationis man’s work, just as the Jew brought the sheep, with his own hands, and placedit on God’s altar, neither daring to take it off nor thinking of a doubt as to God’s acceptance ofit, believing unhesitatingly and unwaveringly that everything on God’s altar was thereby sanctifiedand holy. Therefore consecrationis man’s work, assistedby the Holy Ghost. When we make the clear, unequivocal, and eternal consecration, we should never doubt the sanctification, as we know God is infallible. He never fails to do His work, while doubt is grievous and dishonoring to Him. All we have to do is to keep all on the altar, consecratedfor this world arid all other worlds, to live or to die. Then believe without a doubt that God accepts and sanctifies, going on undeviatingly in the line of joyful obedience, neveragainlistening to the devil, who would destroy your experience by the injection of doubts. Once you move out on this line, and abide, your life will quickly become a constantsunshine, a sweetheavenin which to go to heaven, victory night and day brightening the escutcheonofyour joyful experience, and proclaiming Satan’s signaland perpetual defeat. “Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites l because youtithe mint, anise, and cumin, and you pass by the weightiermatters of the law, judgment, mercy, and faith: it behooveth to do these, and not to leave those undone.” When preachers and Church members have no salvation, they are apt to be very particular about little things, and ready to criticize harshly all who do not conform to their little, silly notions punctiliously. Jesus does not object to their tithing everything, even these garden vegetables,giving one-tenth of all their produce to the Lord; but lie commends it. Meanwhile lie denounces them awfully for neglecting the great issues ofthe law; e.g., judgment — i. e., doing right by everybody, vindicating truth and righteousness,athome and abroad, with all classesindiscriminately, exhibiting to the world a life irreproachable from the standpoint of all rectitude. Mercyalso must characterize all our
  18. 18. deportment, reaching out to man and beast to friends and enemies, Jews and Gentiles, indiscriminately; full of kindness, pity, sympathy, and love for everything that hath feeling;and always holding up the banner of truth. in harmony with the blessedWord of God, enforcing it, not only by precept, but by example, in small matters as well as great, alwayand everywhere on the side of truth and righteousness. While those preachers and Church officers were particular about little non-essentials, theywere awfully delinquent in the grand and indispensable, item of true and genuine Holy Ghost religion. Our Savior: even charges these scribes andPharisees withneglecting faith, which is the basis of all salvation, and without which it is impossible to please God. Now, these were the bon tons of the JewishChurch, both clericaland laical, claiming to be paragons offaith, the boastedchildren of faithful Abraham. But you see they really had no faith. They had plenty of intellectual and doctrinal faith, but were destitute of spirituality. “With the heart man believeth unto righteousness.”(Romans 10:10)None but spiritual faith has any availability, or even possessesthe essence offaith, in the Divine estimation. “Ye blind guides, who are straining out the gnat, but swallowing down the camel.” As the gnat was unclean, and condemned by the Levitical law, they were very careful to strain their wine and milk lest a gnat might happen to be in it; thus straining it out, and not straining at it as in E. V., The camelis an unclean animal, and the largestin that country. Now, what is meant by straining out the gnat and swallowing downthe camel? Be sure you understand it. This is a logicalconclusionfrom the preceding verse, in which, calling them hypocrites, He denounces them for tithing mint, anise, and cumin, garden herbs, and at the same time neglecting judgment, mercy, and faith, these grand, cardinal, spiritual graces.If I had the wings: of an angel and the trump of an archangel, I would fly from oceanto ocean, and warn the blind guides in pulpits and Amen-corners who are this clay straining out gnats — i. e., very punctilious about all sorts of Church finances and duties harmonical with the popular shibboleth of Church loyalty — and at the same time deplorably delinquent with reference to the momentous relations to the Divine government, and the immeasurable obligations arising out of the same;
  19. 19. and the poor widows, orphans, and. slumites in the neighborhood, are ready witnesses to their deplorable deficiency of that sweetgrace denominated mercy; and as to the faith inspired by the Holy Ghost, the only medium through which we can possibly receive anything from God, and without which all are doomed and lost, it has actually become a dead-letterin their Creed. Those Church bon tons, to whom Jesus did this awful preaching, rejectedit as an insult, and killed Him for what they regardedas insolence, and even blasphemy. O how the clergy and ruling elders are this day straining out gnats and swallowing downcamels I If you are all right on the gnat question — i. e., little Church duties — you can be an acceptable memberor preacherthough you have a devil in you as big as a camel. You see. here the gnat represents the little items of practical obedience to the moral and ritual law, like tithing everything, Small as well as great;while the camel represents your delinquency in the greatand momentous graces ofthe Spirit; i. e., like justice, mercy, and faith. While our Saviorsays we should do all the former, so as not to swallow gnats, as they are unclean, you see how your deficiencyin, the graces ofthe Spirit is illustrated by swallowing do the greatcamel, which is unclean as well as the gnat, and a thousand million times larger. GoodLord, help us to see this truth, and preach it fearlessly, like Jesus! “Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites becauseyou cleanse the exterior of the cup and the plate, but within they are full of extortion and impurity. Ye blind Pharisee, firstpurify that which is within the cup, in order that its exterior may also be pure.” The holiness movement is everywhere shouting the battle-cry of a clean heart. You see that is preciselywhat Jesus is here preaching; i.e., inward purity. O this is the crying need of the Churches — heart holiness. Theyall want their members to be externally obedient, prompt, faithful, and dutiful in every ramification of Church work, interest, and enterprise. This is all right; the outside of a cup ought to be clean. But Jesus chargedthe Church leaders in His day with neglecting heart purity. When the people want inward purity, you can not preachentire sanctification too forcefully to suit them. Here the Savior commands them to purify the interior, assuring them that in that case the outside would also be clean. The interior is your immortal spirit, the eternalself, that must live with God in
  20. 20. heaven foreveror with demons in the regions of woe. Hence, when the immortal spirit is clean, the exterior always falls in line, and everything is right. “Woe unto you. scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites becauseyou are like whited sepulchers, which indeed appear fair without, but within they are full of dead men’s bones and all impurity.” It is still customary in that country of whitewashthe sepulchers. You cansee them a fire at way off, because they are white as snow. What a vivid illustration of a fair external professionand inward rottenness!If the leading preachers of the JewishChurch were in that awful condition, and so blind that they were utterly unconscious ofit, should we not all fall on our knees before God, and ask Him for the light needed to see our heads as God sees them? I am witness that the sepulchers in that country, externally, appearmost beautiful and fair, while within they are full of putrefying bodies. “Thus you also indeed appearrighteous unto the people; but within, you are full of hypocrisy and iniquity.” What awful preaching to the pastors and leading members of the popular Churches while looking them in the face. “Yes;but the Churches at the present day are more spiritual than those to whom Jesus preached.” I hope that is so;yet there is no doubt but multitudes of preachers, Church officers, and leading members, this day, stand precisely where those did. The only remedy for this awful state of things is experimental holiness;i.e., entire sanctification. The very factthat preachers and members kick againstthe plain truth when preachedin its purity, is demonstrative proof that they. are not right. “Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites!because you build the tombs of the prophets, and ornament the sepulchers of the righteous; and you say, If we were in the days of our fathers, we were not their comrades in the blood of the prophets. So you witness to yourselves, that you are the sons of
  21. 21. those who murdered the prophets.” Here Jesus turns on them the homogeneityargument; i.e., the very factthat they build the tombs, shows them up as carrying forward the work which their predecessors began, though they aim it to signify the very opposite. Multitudes of preachers and members who now honor John Wesley, closethe doors againstthe men who preach preciselywhat Wesleydid. The same is true of all the greatProtestant Churches. John Bunyan among the Baptists, and John Knox among the Presbyterians, would this day meet a very cold reception. “You fill up the measure of your fathers. Ye serpents, generations ofvipers, how can you escape from the damnation of hell?” If the loving Jesus could look people in the face and thus preach, we need not be afraid of using language too strong, if we are sure we are telling the truth. Of course, we can not read their hearts as He did; but the Holy Ghostcan, and He will apply the truth Where it belongs. “Therefore, behold, I send unto you prophets, wise men, and scribes;some of them you will slayand crucify, and some of them you will scourge in your synagogues, andpersecute from city to city.” This awful prophecy was literally verified. Soon afterwardthose same people murdered Stephen and many others in the bloody persecutionwhich followed, doing their utmost to exterminate the Nazarenes in blood. “In order that all the righteous blood shed upon the earth, from the blood of righteous Abel unto the blood of Zacharias, the sonof the blessed, may come upon you.” The very fact that those people, who, in less than forty-eight hours after that awful sermon, actually killed Him, and subsequently put Stephen and many others to death, showedthem up in the same line with their bloody predecessors, and consequentlyparticeps criminis. “But Jehoiada waxedold, and was full of days when he died; a hundred and thirty years old was he when he died. And they buried him in the city of David
  22. 22. among the kings, because he had done goodin Israel, both toward God and toward his house. Now, after the death of Jehoiada came the princes of Judah, and made obeisance to the king. Then the king hearkenedunto them. And they left the house of the Lord God of their fathers, and servedgroves and idols: and wrath came upon Judah and Jerusalemfor this their trespass. Yet he sent prophets to them, to bring them againunto the Lord; and they testified againstthem but they would not give ear. And the Spirit of Godcame upon Zechariah, the son of Jehoiada the priest, who stoodbefore the people, and said unto them, Thus saith God, Why transgress ye the commandments of the Lord, that ye can not prosper? Becauseye have forsakenthe Lord, He hath also forsakenyou. And they conspired againsthim, and stonedhim with stones at the commandment of the king in the court of the house of the Lord. Thus Joashthe king remembered not the kindness which Jehoiada his father had done to him, but slew his son. And when he died, he said, The Lord look upon it,. and require it.” (2 Chronicles 24:15-21) King Joashwas only sevenyears old when he beganto reign, his life having been preserved from the cruel Athaliah, who had murdered all of his brothers; and through the kindness of Jehoiada the priest, he reigned and did well during the lifetime of Jehoiada, his foster-father. But, as you see, afterthe death of Jehoiada, he was led into idolatry by the princes of Judah, and when God put the spirit of prophecy on Zechariah, the son of Jehoiada, so that he boldly told them the truth, the king encouragedan evil conspiracyagainst him, and they stoned him to death, as Jesus here says, “betweenthe temple and the altar;” i. e., the brazen altar for burnt offerings, which stoodoutside of the temple. While this prophet of God was dying, he said, “The Lord look upon it, and require it;” i.e., he turned over the case to the Lord. “Barachias,” in E. V., a proper name, is evidently a mistake, as Zacharias was notthe son of a man by that name, but the son of Jehoiada the priest. The plain solution of the matter is, Barachias is a Hebrew word, and simply means “the blessed.” Therefore I translate it, “Zacharias, the sonof the blessed,” — an epithet of Jehoiada. Thatbloody scene took place right there on the spot where they were standing when Jesus referred to it.
  23. 23. “Truly I sayunto you, All these things shall come upon this generation;” i.e., the awful Divine retribution for the martyrdoms of God’s prophets and saints, from Abel down, was coming on that generation, becauseGodhad sent them all to prepare the people for His Son; and now that He has come, they are rejecting Him, and going to kill Him, thus climaxing all the murders of their predecessors. Copyright Statement These files are public domain. Text Courtesyof BibleSupport.com. Used by Permission. Bibliography Godbey, William. "Commentary on Luke 20:47". "WilliamGodbey's Commentary on the New Testament". https:https://www.studylight.org/commentaries/ges/luke-20.html. Return to Jump List return to 'Jump List' Vincent's Word Studies Widows'houses See on Mark 12:40. Copyright Statement The text of this work is public domain.
  24. 24. Bibliography Vincent, Marvin R. DD. "Commentaryon Luke 20:47". "Vincent's Word Studies in the New Testament". https:https://www.studylight.org/commentaries/vnt/luke-20.html. Charles Schribner's Sons. New York, USA. 1887. Return to Jump List return to 'Jump List' Wesley's ExplanatoryNotes Which devour widows'houses, and for a shew make long prayers: the same shall receive greaterdamnation. Matthew 23:14. Copyright Statement These files are public domain and are a derivative of an electronic edition that is available on the Christian ClassicsEtherealLibrary Website. Bibliography Wesley, John. "Commentary on Luke 20:47". "JohnWesley's Explanatory Notes on the Whole Bible". https:https://www.studylight.org/commentaries/wen/luke-20.html. 1765. Return to Jump List return to 'Jump List' The Fourfold Gospel
  25. 25. who devour widows'houses, and for a pretence make long prayers1: these shall receive greatercondemnation. Who devour widows'houses, and for a pretence make long prayers: these shall receive greatercondemnation. See . Copyright Statement These files are public domain and are a derivative of an electronic edition that is available on the Christian ClassicsEthereal Library Website. These files were made available by Mr. Ernie Stefanik. First published online in 1996 at The RestorationMovementPages. Bibliography J. W. McGarveyand Philip Y. Pendleton. "Commentaryon Luke 20:47". "The Fourfold Gospel". https:https://www.studylight.org/commentaries/tfg/luke-20.html. Standard Publishing Company, Cincinnati, Ohio. 1914. Return to Jump List return to 'Jump List' Abbott's Illustrated New Testament Greaterdamnation; the guilt of their actualungodliness being aggravatedby their hypocritical pretensions to piety. Copyright Statement These files are public domain. Bibliography
  26. 26. Abbott, John S. C. & Abbott, Jacob. "Commentaryon Luke 20:47". "Abbott's Illustrated New Testament". https:https://www.studylight.org/commentaries/ain/luke-20.html. 1878. Return to Jump List return to 'Jump List' John Trapp Complete Commentary 46 Beware ofthe scribes, which desire to walk in long robes, and love greetings in the markets, and the highest seats in the synagogues, andthe chief rooms at feasts; 47 Which devour widows’houses, and for a shew make long prayers: the same shall receive greaterdamnation. Ver. 47. Greaterdamnation] Shall be double damned, because dissembled sanctity is double iniquity. Copyright Statement These files are public domain. Text Courtesyof BibleSupport.com. Used by Permission. Bibliography Trapp, John. "Commentary on Luke 20:47". John Trapp Complete Commentary. https:https://www.studylight.org/commentaries/jtc/luke- 20.html. 1865-1868.
  27. 27. Return to Jump List return to 'Jump List' Matthew Poole's EnglishAnnotations on the Holy Bible See Poole on"Luke 20:45" Copyright Statement These files are public domain. Text Courtesyof BibleSupport.com. Used by Permission. Bibliography Poole, Matthew, "Commentaryon Luke 20:47". Matthew Poole's English Annotations on the Holy Bible. https:https://www.studylight.org/commentaries/mpc/luke-20.html. 1685. Return to Jump List return to 'Jump List' Cambridge Greek Testamentfor Schools andColleges 47. κατεσθίουσινκ.τ.λ. Josephus tells us that the Pharisees hadabsolute sway in the women’s apartments, Jos. Antt. XVIII. 2, § 4. We know from mediæval history how common is the crime of these religious haeredipetae. προφάσει. ‘In pretence.’Their hypocrisy was so notorious that eventhe Talmud records the warning given by Alexander Jannaeus to his wife on his deathbed againstpainted Pharisees.And in their sevenclassesofPharisees the Talmudic writers place “Shechemites”—Phariseesfrom self-interest; Stumblers—so mock-humble that they will not raise their feetfrom the ground; Bleeders—so mock-modest, thatbecause they will not raise their
  28. 28. eyes, they run againstwalls, &c. Thus the Jewishwriters themselves depict the Pharisees as the Tartuffes of antiquity. μακρὰ προσεύχονται. Suchas the twenty-six forms of prayer at ablution; the EighteenBenedictions (ShemonehEsreh), &c. κρίμα. ‘Judgment.’ The word is not even κατάκριμα, or‘condemnation.’ Their ‘judgment’ shall be more severe than that of those who practised none of these religious ordinances. Copyright Statement These files are public domain. Text Courtesyof BibleSupport.com. Used by Permission. Bibliography "Commentary on Luke 20:47". "Cambridge Greek Testamentfor Schools and Colleges".https:https://www.studylight.org/commentaries/cgt/luke- 20.html. 1896. Return to Jump List return to 'Jump List' PeterPett's Commentary on the Bible “These willreceive greatercondemnation.”
  29. 29. And these will receive greatercondemnationbecause they have abusedthe trust given to them, and the trust that others have in them (compare Luke 17:1-2). In what way would it be greater? 1). It will be greater than the condemnation of Chorazin and Bethsaida, greaterthan that of Capernaum (Luke 10:13-15), because theyhad received greaterprivileges and had failed to take advantage of them in order to become truly spiritual (compare Luke 12:47). 2). It will also be greaterthan the high estimation that they have of themselves. 3). It will be greatereven than their hypocrisy. Copyright Statement These files are public domain. Text Courtesyof BibleSupport.com. Used by Permission. Bibliography Pett, Peter. "Commentary on Luke 20:47". "PeterPett's Commentaryon the Bible ". https:https://www.studylight.org/commentaries/pet/luke-20.html. 2013. Return to Jump List return to 'Jump List' The Expositor's Greek Testament
  30. 30. Luke 20:47. Another improvement is the change of οἱ κατεσθίοντες (Mark 12:40)into οἳ κατεσθίουσι—vide notes onMk.— μακρὰ, at length, an adverb. Bengel(in Mt.) suggests μακρᾷto agree with προφάσει (“exorationibus suis fecere magnam πρόφασιν, praetextum comedendi domos viduarum”). Elsner adopts the same view. Copyright Statement These files are public domain. Text Courtesyof BibleSupport.com. Used by Permission. Bibliography Nicol, W. Robertson, M.A., L.L.D. "Commentary on Luke 20:47". The Expositor's Greek Testament. https:https://www.studylight.org/commentaries/egt/luke-20.html. 1897-1910. Return to Jump List return to 'Jump List' George Haydock's Catholic Bible Commentary shall receive a greatercondemnation, because they not only commit ordinary evil actions, but also make their prayers, and virtue itself, a cloak to their hypocrisy and vanity, and the cause oftheir greaterdepravity, famishing the widows whom themselves ought to compassionate andrelieve. (Theophylactus) --- Or, the greaterhonours and rewards they receivedfor their wickedness, the greaterpunishment must they endure to expiate it. (Ven. Bede)--- Jesus Christseems in this place to allude to the avaricious practice of the Jews, draining the purses of widows by their stipulated long prayers for their departed husbands, (see Matthew xxiii. 14.;Mark xii. 40.)and thus abusing so holy a thing as prayer, merely to gratify their avarice.
  31. 31. PRECEPTAUSTIN RESOURCES BRUCE HURT MD Luke 20:45 And while all the people were listening, He said to the disciples, Luke 20:45KJV Then in the audience of all the people he said unto his disciples, Mt 15:10;23:1; Mark 8:34; 12:38;1 Ti 5:20 ParallelPassages - Matthew 23:1-36;Mark 12:38-40;Luke 11:37-54 Luke 20 Resources - Multiple Sermons and Commentaries Luke 20:41-47 True and False Religion - Steven Cole Luke 20:45-47 Confronting Error with Condemnation, Not Conversation - John MacArthur JESUS BEGINS TO FOCUS ON TEACHING THE DISCIPLES In Luke 20 the religious leaders have attempted three times to trap Jesus with "word games" andfailed miserably on all three (See Hannah's outline). Parallelpassagesin the Synoptic Gospels. Note that Matthew's passageis the "long version" of Lk 20:45-47 (espLk 20:46-47)and should be read to getthe
  32. 32. most complete picture of Jesus'teaching to His disciples about the hypocritical Jewishreligious leaders. Matt. 23:1-36 - In Mt 23:1-2 we read "Then Jesus spoke to the crowds and to His disciples, 2 saying: “The scribes and the Pharisees have seatedthemselves in the chair of Moses; Mark 12:38-40 In His teaching He was saying: “Beware (presentimperative) of the scribes who like to walk around in long robes, and like respectful greetings in the market places, 39 and chief seats in the synagoguesand places of honor at banquets, 40 who devour widows’houses, and for appearance’s sake offerlong prayers; these will receive greatercondemnation.” Luke 11:37-54 - In this earlier passagein Luke, Jesus directly confronted the Pharisees andScribes. Here is warning His followers. And while all the people were listening, He said to the disciples - Mark 12:37 tells us at the end of the discourse on Psalm 110:1 "the large crowdenjoyed listening to Him." And then Mark tells us that Jesus was still "teaching." (Mark 12:38)This is amazing to me. He must have been exhausted, but He knew He would have only a few hours left with His disciples before He was crucified. The crowdwas still presentand was listening. But this passage marks a transition, for from now on Jesus focusesonHis followers. MacArthur - He said all there is to say, nothing more can be said. He’s answeredevery question that could be raised. He will turn and give instruction to those who are still following, still showing interest, still wanting to learn from Him, still following Him. The attackers are gone and the crowd
  33. 33. fades away. But there’s one final messagefor everybody to hear, disciples and people. Listening (191)(akouo)means they were physical hearing Jesus words, but as discussedabove, akouo has a number of nuances depending on the context. In this contextit appears they were listening, enjoying what Jesus had been saying, but most of them were not necessarilylistening with a desire to believe in Him or obey Him. Doubtless many who were listening now, would soonbe crying out "Crucify! Crucify!" Applying this picture of their listening which was more like "in one ear and out the other," it recalls times when I read His Scripture and I am like those in the crowd, enjoying the words, but only superficially listening. It strikes me that when Jesus is speaking (whenwe are in His written Word), we need to be listening carefully with a heart ready to heed and obey what He says. Otherwise, we are really wasting our time and sadly we only have a finite amount of time we can spend with Him on earth because life is so short. Father, by Thy Spirit give us ears to hear and hearts to obey and have a desire to be pleasing to Thee, in Jesus'Name. Amen. Disciples (3101)(mathetesfrom manthano = to learn) describes one who learns from another by instruction and includes the idea ofintentionally learning by inquiry and observation(cf inductive Bible study). "As followers of Jesus we are to be, first of all, learners. We are to learn from Him by listening to Him, learn the truth that will set us free (John 8:32) and keepus from error. But we are also to learn from Him by looking at Him‑ learn how to live a life of beauty and blessing." (Ralph Earle) Luke 20:46 "Beware ofthe scribes, who like to walk around in long robes, and love respectfulgreetings in the market places, and chief seats in the synagoguesand places ofhonor at banquets,
  34. 34. Luke 20:46KJV Beware ofthe scribes, which desire to walk in long robes, and love greetings in the markets, and the highest seats in the synagogues,and the chief rooms at feasts; Beware ofthe scribes Lk 12:1; Mt 16:6; Mark 8:15; 2 Ti 4:15 who like to walk around in long robes Lk 11:43;14:7; Pr 29:23;Mt 23:5-7; Mark 12:38,39;Ro 12:10;Php 2:3-5; 3 John 1:9 ParallelPassages - Matthew 23:1-36;Mark 12:38-40;Luke 11:37-54 Luke 20 Resources - Multiple Sermons and Commentaries Luke 20:41-47 True and False Religion - Steven Cole Luke 20:45-47 Confronting Error with Condemnation, Not Conversation - John MacArthur LAST WORDS A WARNING Luke 20:46-47 and the parallel accountin Mark 12:38-40 are in a sense a summary of Jesus'in depth denunciation of these hypocritical religious leaders recordedby Matthew in Mt 23:1-36. Given the factthat Scripture is always the best commentary on Scripture, the reader is strongly encouraged to read Jesus'blistering diatribe to give one a fuller sense ofwhat Luke and Mark only summarize, keeping in mind that this is the end of His public ministry. Luke 20:45 says "And while all the people were listening, He said to the disciples." The parallelsectionin Matthew 23:1 has "Then Jesus spoke to the crowds and to His disciples." After Jesus'scathing rebuke of the Scribes and Pharisees (with8 Woes!), Mt 24:1 says "Jesus came outfrom the temple and was going awaywhen His disciples came up to point out the temple buildings to Him." The point is that these passagesmark the end of Jesus' public ministry to the nation of Israeland the beginning of His pronouncement of judgment on the Jewishreligious leaders, and the coming
  35. 35. desolationof their entire religious system, including the destruction of the symbol of their apostate system, Herod's Temple and the city of Jerusalem some 40 years later. Matthew ends Jesus 8 woe warning to the religious leaders with His famous lament “Jerusalem, Jerusalem, who kills the prophets and stones those who are sent to her! How often I wanted to gather your children together, the way a hen gathers her chicks under her wings, and you were unwilling. “Behold, your house (THE TEMPLE, THE CITY) is being left to you desolate!“ForI say to you, from now on you will not see Me UNTIL (NOTICE THIS WORD IS A SMALL RAY OF HOPE) you say, ‘BLESSED IS HE WHO COMES IN THE NAME OF THE LORD!’” (Mt 23:37-39) Recallthat this is a repeat of an almost identical lament earlierin His ministry Luke recording “O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the city that kills the prophets and stones those sent to her! How often I wanted to gather your children together, just as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, and you would not have it! “Behold, your house is left to you desolate;and I say to you, you will not see Me UNTIL the time comes (THIS IS A PROPHECYTHAT THIS "TIME" WILL COME - IT WILL BE AT MESSIAH'S SECOND COMING)whenyou say, ‘BLESSED IS HE WHO COMES IN THE NAME OF THE LORD!’” (Lk 13:34-35-note) Luke earlier issueda similar warning regarding the HYPOCRISY of the Pharisees...
  36. 36. Under these circumstances,afterso many thousands of people had gathered togetherthat they were stepping on one another, He begansaying to His disciples first of all, “Beware (prosecho in present imperative) of the leavenof the Pharisees, whichis hypocrisy (hupokrisis). (Lk. 12:1-note) Wuest on the Greek word hypokrisis - It "is made up of hupo under, and krinō “to judge” and referred originally to “one who judged from under the coverof a mask,” thus, assuming an identity and a characterwhich he was not. This person was the actoron the Greek stage, one who took the part of another. The true identity of the person is coveredup. It refers to acts of impersonation or deception. Christianity requires that believers should be open and above-board. They should be themselves. Their lives should be like an open book, easily read. This begs the question beloved - IS YOUR LIFE AN "OPEN BOOK?"IS WHAT PEOPLE SEE REALLY WHO YOU ARE? And so this sectionof Luke gives us Jesus'final warning. Last words should aways be carefully heeded especiallyif they are the words of Jesus!And these words are two-fold - words of warning and condemnation. A T Robertsoncomments that Luke "gives a mere summary sketchofthis bold and terrific indictment as preserved in Matt. 23:1-39 in words that fairly blister today." Brian Bell - Jesus denounces the JewishLeaders (Lk 20:45-47)Jesus moved from doctrine to practice and publicly exposedthe hypocrisy of the religious leaders. Here is religionat its worst! These leaders were using their religions to advance their own personalambitions & to feed their pride. (Commentary)
  37. 37. Rod Mattoon- Jesus cautions or warns all the people to beware of the scribes. Guard yourself and watch out for these guys! They were like snakes in the grass orfoxes in the chickencoop. He condemns them for their attitudes and actions. Beware ofthe Scribes - Mark 12:38 introduces this warning with the phrase "In His teaching He was saying." Matthew's paralleladds "ThenJesus spoke to the crowds and to His disciples." (Mt 23:1) Matthew adds that the warning is against“The scribes and the Pharisees." (Mt23:2) Like a commanding General, Jesus issues a presentimperative, a command calling on His followers to continually be on guard againstthe scribes. The Bible continually warns us againstfalse teachers andtragically most of them are dressedin religious garb like these scribes. Beware (4337)(prosechofrom pros = before, toward+ echo = hold) means literally to hold to, toward or before. Figuratively the idea is to hold one's mind toward (something) and then to take heed or to pay attention, and even to be in a state of alert or on guard. When used in this manner prosecho always warns of some type of usually spiritual danger! Prosecho is not a call simply to notice or sense something, but to be on guard againstit because it is so harmful (eg, the danger of practicing your righteousnessfor others to see, the dangerof false prophets, false teachers and false teaching, the danger of the Phariseesand Sadducees). Scribes (1122)(grammateusfrom grapho = to write) was one skilled in Jewish law and theology scribe, expert, scholar(Mt 2.4). The Scribes were the experts in the law. They (along with the Pharisees)were the legalistic, self- righteous sect. Mostsources considerthe lawyers (nomikos - meaning one skilled in the Mosaic law)to be Scribes specializedin the jurisprudence of the Law of Moses. MacArthuradds that "the Jews had a saying....“Moses receivedthe law and gave it to Joshua. Joshua receivedthe law and gave it to
  38. 38. the elders. The elders receivedthe law and gave it to the prophets. The prophets receivedthe law and gave it to the Pharisees andthe Scribes.” They were the treasurers ofthe Law of God. They were the ones given the trust. They were experts. Theywere the lawyers of Israel. They handled all legal matters: Property, estates,contracts, resolutions....Andevery adjudication that they rendered, and every position that they took was, in fact, supposed to be a representationof God and what God willed; a stewardship, if you will, from God. Becausethey then were the agents of God, they carried with them tremendous weight and trust. People had nowhere else to turn because there were no others than the scribes to handle all their matters." Recallthat Not all Pharisees were Scribes, but the Scribes were primarily Pharisees,and were the interpreters and teachers of the law of Moses andthe traditional rabbinic writings. Adam Clarke - Take heedthat ye be not seducedby those who should show you the way of salvation. (ED: INSTEAD THEY SHOW THE WAY TO HELL! See Mt 23:15 “Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites, because you travel around on sea and land to make one proselyte;and when he becomes one, you make him twice as much a son of hell as yourselves.") The disciples are to continually beware of them because they are ungodly, do not truly know God, have no true spiritual wisdom. As MacArthur says "They are agents of Satansent to fight the purposes of God....False religion never restrains the flesh. So these people operate like the worstof the unregenerate, exceptthat it is not apparent on the surface. But false religion cannot subdue their wretched heart, for that can only be subdued by regenerationby means of the truth of the Gospel. So these men are to be avoided because they are always one thing on the outside and something else on the inside. They have nothing to offer spiritually and are
  39. 39. destructive...deadly...dangerous. Do not getnear them, because youwill get singed, stained." And believers today should practice a Psalm1:1 approachwith men like the Scribes and Pharisees. It is interesting that the Psalmistafter giving a caution againstthese ungodly men proceeds to their condemnation in Psalm 1:4-6 much like Jesus does in Lk 20:47. How blessedis the man who does not walk in the counselof the wicked, Nor stand in the path of sinners, Norsit in the seatof scoffers! J C Ryle - This was a bold and remarkable warning. It was a public denunciation, we must remember, of men who “satin Moses’seat,” andwere the recognizedteachers ofthe Jewishpeople. It teaches us clearly that there may be times when the sins of people in high places make it a positive duty to protest publicly againstthem. It shows us that it is possible to speak out, and yet not to “speak evil of dignities.” SIX CHARACTERISTICS OF THE SCRIBES AND PHARISEES One word sums up these characteristics -Hypocrite! This describes one who acts pretentiously, a counterfeit, a man who assumes and speaks oracts under a feigned character. A hypocrite is someone who pretends to be something he is not. The word hypocrisy comes from the Greek theaterand referred to the practice of putting on a mask and playing a part on stage. Itoriginally
  40. 40. conveyedthe idea of playing the playing a part on the stage and describedthe actor's art. The NT gives hupokrisis only a negative connotationreferring to hypocrisy, duplicity (the quality of being double - belying of one’s true intentions by deceptive words or action), insincerity, dissimulation (hiding under a false appearance;hiding or disguising one's thoughts or feelings - don't we all do this from time to time?!). The idea is to pretend, to actas something one is not and so to act deceitfully, pretending to manifest traits like piety and love. It means to create a public impression that is at odds with one’s real purposes or motivations, and thus is characterizedby play-acting, pretense or outward show. It means to give an impression of having certain purposes or motivations, while in reality having quite different ones. Will Durant - The actor – who is always a male – is not disdained as in Rome, but is much honored; he is exempt from military service, and is allowedsafe passagethrough the lines in time of war. He is calledhypocrites, but this word means answerer– i.e., to the chorus; only later will the actor’s role as an impersonator leadto the use of the word as meaning hypocrite. (The Story of Civilization II, The Life of Greece,by Will Durant, page 380) RelatedWord Studies: Hypocrisy (5272)hupokrisis Hypocrite (5273)hupokrites The pride of the pompous Scribes and Phariseesis now itemized -- Luke gives 6 characteristicsofthese men but Matthew 23:1-36 gives a list of 8 WOES regarding the Scribes and Phariseeswhichshould be read to help understand how this group functioned (or better was dysfunctional!) (See Mt 23:1-39, 13, 14, 15, 16, etc).
  41. 41. Kistemaker- To be sure, the descriptions of the enemies of the truth are not mild, but underneath throbs a loving heart! (BakerNew Testament Commentary – Exposition of the GospelAccording to Luke) J C Ryle - No sin seems to be regardedby Christ as more sinful than hypocrisy. None certainly drew forth from His lips such frequent, strong, and withering condemnation, during the whole course of His ministry. He was ever full of mercy and compassionfor the chief of sinners. “Fury was not in Him” when He saw Zacchæus, the penitent thief, Matthew the Publican, Saul the persecutor, and the woman in Simon’s house. But when He saw Scribes and Pharisees wearing a mere cloak of religion, and pretending to great outward sanctity, while their hearts were full of wickedness,His righteous soul seems to have been full of indignation. Eight times in one chapter (Matt. 23) we find Him saying, “Woe unto you, Scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites.” Let us not forgetthat the Lord Jesus never changes. He is the same yesterday, and to-day, and for ever. Whateverelse we are in religion let us be true. Howeverfeeble our faith, and hope, and love, and obedience may be, let us see to it that they are real, genuine, and sincere. Let us abhor the very idea of part-acting and mask-wearing in our Christianity. At any rate let us be thorough. It is a striking fact that the very first piece of armor which St. Paul recommends to the Christian soldieris “truth.” “Stand therefore,” he says, “having your loins girt about with truth.” (Eph. 6:10.) (1) Who like to walk around in long robes - We call this "putting on airs" -- you canpicture them strutting around like roosters in a barnyard. What a sad sight this must have been the eyes of the humble servant Jesus! Long robes (4749)(stole fromstello = to prepare, arrange, gatherup) means to equipping, fitting out; by metonymy dress, clothes;in the NT robe, especially long flowing garment or robe worn as an upper or outer garment. A scribe’s robe had a long mantle reaching to the feet and was decoratedwith long fringe. Refers to the robes of believers in Revelation(Rev. 6:11; Rev. 7:9; Rev. 7:13; Rev. 7:14; Rev. 22:14).
  42. 42. Morris - The long robes the scribes wore (‘flowing robes’, NIV) were a sign of distinction and markedthe wearers as gentlemenof leisure, for anyone who workedfor his living would not be cumbered with such clothing. (TNTC- Luke) Zodhiates - stately robe reaching to the feet or a train sweeping the ground. More often worn by women (Mark 12:38; 16:5; Luke 15:22;20:46; Rev. 6:11; 7:9, 13, 14; Sept.: Ex. 28:2f.; 1 Chr. 15:27; 2 Chr. 18:9). (Complete Word Study Dictionary – New Testament) Gilbrant - A stolē is a long flowing robe worn as an outer garment. Distinguished from himation (2416)(any ordinary article of clothing, or more explicitly an outer cloak ormantle), a stolē is a stately robe reaching to the feet or sometimes sweeping the ground like a train. It was a fine garment of specialsolemnity, beauty, or richness commonly associatedwith priests in their sacerdotalduties in the sanctuary. Such garments were also worn by men who were afforded specialdignity or honor (Trench, Synonyms of the New Testament, p.175).Thejoyous father dressedthe returned prodigal in a stolē to celebrate the return of his “dead” son to “life” (Luke 15:22). The angel who announced Christ’s resurrectionwas dressedin a stolē, befitting one who delivers a messagefrom deity (Mark 16:5). The glorified believers in Revelation6:11; 7:9; and 7:13f. are so clothed to signify the glory of their salvationand the splendor of their eschatologicalreward. Jesus rebukedthe Pharisees,priests, and scribes who habitually wore such robes, because their intent was to draw attention to their piety or status, gratifying their own inflated egos with the honor and esteemof the common people (Mark 12:38; Luke 20:46). (Ibid) Stole - 9x in 9v - Mk. 12:38; Mk. 16:5; Lk. 15:22-note (=‘"Quicklybring out the bestrobe and put it on him"); Lk. 20:46; Rev. 6:11; Rev. 7:9; Rev. 7:13; Rev. 7:14; Rev. 22:14
  43. 43. Stole - 96x in 80v in the Septuagint. Gen. 27:15;Gen. 35:2; Gen. 41:14; Gen. 41:42; Gen. 45:22; Gen. 49:11; Exod. 28:2; Exod. 28:3; Exod. 28:4; Exod. 29:5; Exod. 29:20;Exod. 29:29; Exod. 31:10;Exod. 33:5; Exod. 35:19; Exod. 35:21;Exod. 36:8; Exod. 39:1; Exod. 39:33;Exod. 39:41; Exod. 40:13;Lev. 6:11; Lev. 8:2; Lev. 8:30; Lev. 16:23; Lev. 16:24; Lev. 16:32; Num. 20:26;Deut. 22:5; Jdg. 14:12; Jdg. 14:13; Jdg. 14:19;Jdg. 17:10;2 Sam. 6:14; 2 Ki. 5:5; 2 Ki. 5:22; 2 Ki. 5:23; 1 Chr. 15:27; 2 Chr. 5:12; 2 Chr. 18:9; 2 Chr. 23:13;2 Chr. 34:22;Est. 5:1; Est. 6:8; Est. 6:11; Est. 8:15; Job2:12; Job 9:31; Job 30:13;Job 30:18; Job37:17; Isa. 9:5; Isa. 22:17; Isa. 22:21;Isa. 63:1; Jer. 52:33;Ezek. 10:2; Ezek. 10:6; Ezek. 10:7; Ezek. 44:17;Ezek. 44:19; Jon. 3:6; MacArthur Greek word stolē, from which the old word “stole” comes, a robe to the ground. And they beganto develop robes that were very different than other people’s robes. They were robes that had certainlittle things on them, markings and fancy things. They became unique, and fancy, and expensive robes that would identify them as the holy people. They “lengthenedthe tassels ontheir robes,” Matthew 23:5 says. And that comes from the Old Testament. In the Old Testament, back in Numbers 15:38-40, Godhad ordained that the Jews couldput little tasselson the bottom of the robe, and it was a really wonderful little kind of symbol to remind them of the law of God. Everywhere you go you see that, it reminds you of the law of God. Jesus had them on His robe, according to Matthew 9:20. But the scribes and the Pharisees lengthenedthe tassels,not for the sake ofa better memory device, but for the sake ofostentation, appearance. Theyweren’t trying to bring attention to God and His Word, they were trying to bring attention to themselves as if they were holy. Wuest - He says they love certain things. The word is phileō “to be fond of, to like.” They are fond of wearing long clothing. The word is stolē, and is used in
  44. 44. the Old Testamentof priestly or royal robes, and in the New Testament, of dress worn on festive or solemnoccasions. OurLord does not condemn the use of a dignified costume, but the use of it for the sake ofostentatious display. Brian Bell - They loved their uniform because it indicated their office whereverthey went! (Commentary) (Are the any parallels today? Rhetorical question of course!) Kent Hughes - Hearers could sense the disgust in Jesus’voice as he described his antagonists to their faces as gliding about in their resplendent power outfits, receiving the obeisance ofthe masses in the marketplace, sitting facing the congregationwith other-world expressions ontheir faces, reading the Torahin sonorous Hebrew. Masters ofecclesiasticalcant, they were proud lovers of self!....As JosephBayly observed, “No personcan fosterthe impression that he/she is great, then exalt a greatGod.” (Ibid) Ryle - This expressioneither refers to garments of an extravagantly large size, on which the Scribes prided themselves, orelse to the fringes and borders to their garments, which they put on in obedience to the law. (Nu 15:38.)These fringes they made excessivelylarge, in order to impress on the minds of the common people an opinion of their own holiness, and their greatreverence for the law. In Mt 23:5 Jesus says "theydo all their deeds to be noticed by men; for they broaden their phylacteries, and lengthen the tassels oftheir garments." Ryrie comments that phylacteries were square leather boxes containing four strips of parchment on which were written Deut. 11:13-21 and 6:4-9, and Ex. 13:11-16 and 13:1-10. During prayer one was worn on the forehead between
  45. 45. the eyebrows and another on the left arm close to the elbow. They were held in place by leatherbands, which the Phariseesmade broad to attractmore attention to themselves. The customwas based on Ex. 13:9, 16;Dt. 6:8; 11:18, though phylacteries had only begun to be used by the ultra-pious in Christ's day. Christ criticizes not the custom itself but the wrong spirit that corrupted it. lengthen the tassels oftheir garments. A hem or fringe on a garment was placed there in accordancewith Nu 15:38, but the Pharisees made theirs unnecessarilywide. (2) And love respectful greetings in the market places - they expected to be addressedwith titles of dignity. Bock - Extrabiblical material makes clearthat rabbis and other religious authorities receivedspecialgreetings in the marketplace. In fact, in the Talmud such greetings were required for teachers ofthe law (y. Ber. 4b [2.1] [= Neusneret al. 1982–93:1.66];Windisch, TDNT 1:498;SB 1:382 §f). Jesus had earlierrebuked Pharisees forthis practice (Luke 11:43). (Ibid) Morris quips that "while they liked thus to shine before people, they were carelessofhow they appearedbefore God." (TNTC-Luke) Jesus elaboratesin Matthew 23... The loved "respectfulgreetings in the market places, and being calledRabbi by men. 8“Butdo not be calledRabbi; for One is your Teacher, and you are all brothers. 9“Do not call anyone on earth your father; for One is your Father, He who is in heaven. 10“Do notbe calledleaders;for One is your Leader, that is, Christ. (Mt 23:7-10)
  46. 46. MacArthur - If you were called“rabbi,” you were so exaltedthat in the Talmud, Sanhedrin 88 says that “It is more punishable to actagainstthe words of a scribe than the words of Scripture.” Theywanted to be called “excellency, elevatedone, mostknowledgeable one, exaltedone.” They wanted to be “leader.” Thatis the one who determines direction, the one who determines destiny, the one who sets the course. Wuest - The scribes were also fond of salutations in the marketplaces (the public forums) in the cities or towns, and to be calledRabbi. Our Lord did not refuse such titles, but He did not demand nor desire them, as did the scribes. Kistemaker- What the men who are here describedwere always longing for was not a mere token of friendliness but rather a demonstration of respect, a public recognitionof their prominence. (Ibid) Robertsonon greeting in the market places becausethis is "where the people could see their dignity recognized." Woe are these guys "full of themselves!" (3) And chief seats in the synagogues -"Those were the seats in front of the raisedplatform on which stood the prayer leaderand the readerof the Scriptures. Thus seated, a man had the double advantage ofbeing near the person reading or leading in prayer, and of facing the congregationand thus being able to see everybody. Besides, being ushered to such a seatwas regardedas a mark of honor." (Kistemaker) Mattoon- The scribes cravedthe seats in the synagogues andbanquets that were reservedfor the most important people. The honored seats in the synagogue were locatedin front of the box that contained the scrolls. These seats facedthe people.
  47. 47. (4) And places of honor at banquets - To sit next to the host was an honor the scribes loved. The typical dinner table of Jesus'day was usually not a classic rectangulartable as in most modern kitchens and dining rooms. Instead the ancient tables were often 3 tables (eachtable a couchfor 3 or so-called triclinium) in somewhatof a U-shape with guests reclining on their left elbows. One can almostpicture these hypocrites jostling one another as they seek the "hottestspots" of honor! Do we ever seek man's approval more than God's like these men? Jesus addressedthis same problem in Luke 14:7–14- note at the house of a Pharisee. Mt 23:6 “They love the place of honor at banquets and the chief seats in the synagogues" Wuest - They were fond of the chief seats in the synagogues.These were benches up in front facing the congregation, and were reservedfor officials and persons of distinction. The scribes claimed the places of honor also at socialgatherings. Theywere fond of the uppermost places at feasts. The word here is prōtoklisia, “the first reclining place.” This is the place of the most honored guestat a feast. The orientals reclined on couches aroundthe table instead of sitting on chairs as we do. Mattoon- Let's stop for a second. Do you find yourself entertaining the same attitudes and desires? Do you insist on titles, positioning, and symbols of authority? Are you more motivated by service or by receiving attention and adulation? Do you dress in a sloppy fashion or immodestly to cause men or women to notice you? Do you crave attention at any cost? Luke 20:47 who devour widows'houses, and for appearance's sake offerlong prayers. These will receive greatercondemnation."
  48. 48. Luke 20:47KJV Which devour widows'houses, and for a shew make long prayers: the same shall receive greaterdamnation. who devour widows'houses Isaiah10:2; Jer7:6-10; Ezekiel22:7; Amos 2:7; 8:4-6; Micah 2:2,8; 3:2; Mt 23:14;Mark 12:40;2 Ti 3:6 and for appearance's sakeofferlong prayers Lk 12:1; Ezekiel33:31;Mt 23:26-28;1 Th 2:5; 2 Ti 3:2-5; Titus 1:16 These will receive greatercondemnationLk 10:12-14;12:47,48;Mt 11:22-24; James 3:1 ParallelPassages - Matthew 23:1-36;Mark 12:38-40;Luke 11:37-54 Luke 20 Resources - Multiple Sermons and Commentaries Luke 20:41-47 True and False Religion - Steven Cole Luke 20:45-47 Confronting Error with Condemnation, Not Conversation - John MacArthur LAST WORDS A CONDEMNATION (5) Who devour widows'houses NET Note:How they were able to devour widows’houses is debated. Did they seek too much for contributions, or take too high a commissionfor their work, or take homes after debts failed to be paid? There is too little said here to be sure. Hughes - They did this by taking payment from widows for legalaid even though such payments were prohibited, cheating inexperiencedwidows of
  49. 49. their inheritance, living off the hospitality of lonely women, mismanaging widows’property who had dedicated themselves to service in the temple, and accepting money from the naive elderly in exchange for specialprayer. (Ibid) Wuest - These scribes devour widows’houses. People oftenleft their whole fortunes to the Temple, and a goodpart of the money went finally to the scribes and Pharisees. The scribes were employedto make out wills and conveyances ofproperty. They inveigled widows to give their homes to the Temple, and then took the proceeds ofthe sale for themselves. In order to do this, they offered long prayers in the homes of these widows and for them. Thus, they bent the widows to their will. Our Lord calls these prayers, a pretence. They could not be true prayers when offered with such an ulterior purpose. Swete says:“Menwho rob widows, and use prayer as a means of securing opportunities for committing a crime, shall receive a sentence in excess ofthat which falls to the lot of the dishonestman who makes no pretence to piety; to the sentence of the robber will be added in their case the sentence onthe hypocrite.” Devour (consume, ate) (2719)(katesthio from kata = down + esthio = to eat) means to eatup, totally consume, devour (Lk 8:5). Figuratively katesthio means to destroy by fire (consume, burn up) (Rev 11.5), by illegalexploitation (rob, take complete advantage of )(Mk 12.40)orby strife within a group which cause greatdivision (destroys division)(Gal 5.15). John MacArthur - They go after the most defenseless. Like the false teachers of whom Paul writes to Timothy, they go after silly women. Theygo after the unprotected and the weak. Widows are the easiestones to get to....Widows were to be protectedin the Old Testament, pure religion, says James 1:27, is to care for widows. Ex22:22, Dt 10:18, Mal3:5, etc call upon the people of God to care for widows. God cares forwidows. These Scribes devourthem. How do they do that? Now keepin mind that they were the lawyers of the
  50. 50. system. So when a woman who was a widow needed someone to protect her, she would turn to the lawyerwith the idea that he would protect her home and her property. There is an interesting study on the kind of behavior that was going on. First, the lawyers would take money for themselves from widows although it was forbidden. Knowledge without price. That was the code of a true rabbi, certainly with regard to widows. They would disobey that and whateverwisdom they would give to widows, they would charge exorbitantly. What could a widow do? Secondly, they would cheatwidows of their estate by getting into the legalmachinations under the guise that they would provide legalprotection, and would literally begin to "eataway" the estate. Thirdly, they would leachon them and abuse their hospitality, taking advantage of room, board, food. There are some stories aboutgluttony and excessive drinking, taking that from poor widows. Another way, by mismanaging the property of widows, so that out of complete carelessness a widow was absolutelymade destitute. One of the popular ones was to take money from older widows with deficient mental powers, taking advantage of those who were unable to defend themselves mentally. And maybe the worst, they would accumulate debts the widow would owe them, and be unable to pay and would take the widow’s home as pledge for the debt, and thus "devour" the house. When the widow could not pay, they threw her out. That is why they are characterizedin Luke 11:39 as “full of robbery and wickedness.” OrLuke 16:14, “The Pharisees....were lovers ofmoney.” (Sermon) (6) And for appearance's sake offerlong prayers - There is nothing wrong with a long prayer, but it is wrong if one is praying pretense, praying just to be seen. Jesus warnedagainstthis type of praying in Mt 6:5 "Whenyou pray, you are not to be like the hypocrites; for they love to stand and pray in the synagoguesand on the streetcorners so that they may be seenby men. Truly I say to you, they have their reward in full."
  51. 51. For appearance'ssake(pretense)(4392)(prophasisfrom prophaíno = to cause to shine before, to appearbefore, be apparent <> pró = before, + phaíno = to appear) is that which is allegedas the cause, anallegation, plea. In other words it denotes something put forward for appearance to concealwhatlies behind it. In the NT it is used only in a bad sense and with the idea is That which is put out in front to hide the true state of things.” Pretense means pretending with intention to deceive. Jesus alluded to the practice of pretense by the Scribes and Pharisees... “Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites!For you clean the outside of the cup and of the dish, but inside they are full of robbery and self-indulgence. 26 “You blind Pharisee, firstclean the inside of the cup and of the dish, so that the outside of it may become cleanalso. 27 “Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees,hypocrites!For you are like whitewashedtombs which on the outside appearbeautiful, but inside they are full of dead men’s bones and all uncleanness. 28 “So you, too, outwardly appear righteous to men, but inwardly you are full of hypocrisy and lawlessness(Mt23:25-28) Brian Bell on long prayers - Samuel Chadwick (minister during the late 1800’s & early 1900’s)saidwhen he went awayfrom his home, he wrote every day to his wife. And when he was going a short journey their letters were short; and the further away he went, the longer his letters were;& that reminded him of some people. He thought “some people must be a long distance from God because their prayers were so long!” The inspiration of all their activity was self-centered. Godis seeking servants,not celebrities;He sees the heart! Listen,…those people who seem“too spiritual to be true”…usually aren’t! (Commentary)
  52. 52. Hughes - When pride is paired with greed, prayers will be ostentatious...Prayers like these are not from the heart, regardless oftheir length. Such intercessoryofferings cancome from the most eminent sources, like the archbishop who died of surprise when God answeredhim back! DEGREESOF CONDEMNATION AND MISERY IN HELL! Kistemaker- As with a crash of thunder doom is pronounced upon these hypocrites. These will receive greatercondemnation - Jesus'compassion(cf Lk 19:41, etc) has now become condemnation(not that He was not always compassionate even when He was condemning). Why greater? Becausethey are "religious." Greater(4053)(perissosfrom peri = over and above)properly means beyond what is anticipated, exceeding the expectedlimit. THE PRINCIPLE OF DEGREESOF PUNISHMENT is found in a number of NT passages- Mt 10:15 Jn 19:11 Mt 11:20-24 Luke 10:12-16, Luke 11:31,32, Mt 12:41,42Mk 12:38,39,40Luke 20:45,46,47 Luke 12:47,48,Heb 10:29 Condemnation (Judgment) (2917)(krima form kríno = to judge, suffix –ma = the result of the judging, result of making a decision)describes a judicial sentence from a magistrate (his pronouncement). It describes one deciding a question of legalright or wrong, and thus determining the innocence or guilt of the accusedandassigning appropriate punishment. Krima is usually the decisionwhich results from an investigation.
  53. 53. Ryle - He says of those who live and die hypocrites, “the same shall receive greaterdamnation.” The subject opened up in these words is a deeply painful one. The reality and eternity of future punishment are among the great foundation truths of revealedreligion, which it is hard to think upon without a shudder. But it is wellto have all that the Bible teaches aboutheavenand hell firmly fixed on our minds. The Bible teaches distinctly that there will be degrees ofglory in heaven. It teaches with no less distinctness, both here and elsewhere,that there will be degrees ofmisery in hell. Who, after all, are those who will finally receive condemnation? This is the practicalpoint that concerns us most. All who will not come to Christ,—all who know not God and obey not the Gospel,—allwho refuse to repent, and go on still in wickedness, allsuch will be finally condemned. They will reap according as they have sown. God willeth not their eternal ruin. But if they will not hear His voice, they must die in their sins. John MacArthur - The idea is clear. If you’re in the wrong religion, you’re going to be condemned. If you’re a purveyor of the wrong religion, you’re going to receive a far greatersuffering and damnation in hell. They’re dangerous. Be warned. They’re hypocrites. They’re worthy of condemnation. Compassion? Yes. Gospel? Give them the gospel. Prayfor their salvation. Have a sadheart. But in the end, we have nothing to learn from false teachers and false religions. And they must know that they are under sentence of divine condemnation. Theymust know for their sake and the sake ofthose who need to be protected from them. Robertson- It was a solemn climax to this lastpublic appearance ofChrist in the temple when Jesus poured out the vials of his indignation as he had done before (Matt. 6:12; Luke 11:12;15–18). Hughes applies this principle to those who preachand teach(of course not meaning that they will go to hell) -The Apostle James, the Lord’s brother,
  54. 54. wrote similarly, “Notmany of you should presume to be teachers, my brothers, because youknow that we who teachwill be judged more strictly” (James 3:1). If we claim to have a full knowledge ofGod’s Word for his people, and further claim that we are chargedto deliver it, we are more responsible to deliver it clearlyand obey it. I, by virtue of my professedcalling and study of God’s Word and having had the privilege of receiving more knowledge ofGod’s Word than many Christians, will undergo a stricter judgment. Increasedresponsibility means increasedaccountability. (ED: IT IS TRUTH LIKE THIS THAT MAKES ME CONSIDERQUITTING WRITING ON THE WEBSITE!)(Ibid) Here is the principle to which Hughes is referring From everyone who has been given much, much will be required; and to whom they entrusted much, of him they will ask all the more. (Luke 12:48- note). Notice that while Hell is a place of horrible conscious tormentfor all inhabitants, for some (like the scribes in this context) it will be bring even a greaterdegree ofpunishment! Woe! Ryle asks "Butwho among those who are condemned will receive the heaviest condemnation? It will not fall on heathens who never heard the truth. It will not fall on ignorant and neglectedEnglishmen, for whose souls, howeversunk in profligacy, no man cared. It will fall on those who had great light and knowledge, but made no proper use of it. It will fall on those who professed greatsanctity and religiousness,but in reality clung to their sins. In one word, the hypocrite will have the lowestplace in hell. These are awful things. But they are true."
  55. 55. CONTINUATION OF DISCUSSION OF THE VERB AKOUO An important nuance of akouo is to hear and obey. The Septuagint uses akouo to translate the Hebrew verb shama meaning to hear, which takes onsome of the nuances of “to understand” or “to obey” as in Dt 6:4 = Hear (Lxx = akouo in the present imperative = keepon hearing), O Israel! The LORD is our God, the LORD is one!" In Ps 103:20 we read "Bless the LORD, you His angels, Mighty in strength, who perform His word, Obeying (Lxx = akouo)the voice of His word!" Ge 27:43 (cf Ge 28:7) “Now therefore, my son, obey (Lxx = akouo)my voice, and arise, flee to Haran, to my brother Laban!" Ex 19:5 says "Now then, if you will indeed obey (Lxx = akouo)My voice and keepMy covenant, then you shall be My own possessionamong all the peoples, for all the earth is Mine." Ex 23:22 says “But if you truly obey (Lxx = akouo)his voice and do all that I say, then I will be an enemy to your enemies and an adversary to your adversaries." To obey (Lk 10:16; 16:29, 31 Jn 5:24; 8:47; 18:37;Acts 3:22, 23;4:19; 1 Jn 4:5, 6 Lxx = Ge 3:17; Ex. 16:20; Dt. 11:27;2 Chr 20:14;Isa 48:18). Here belongs the phrase "he who hath ears, let him hear," i.e., give heed, obey (Mt. 11:15;13:9, 13 [cf. the phrase, "he who has a mind" in Rev. 13:18 {a.t.}; see also 2:7, 11, 17, 29; 3:6, 13, 22;13:9; 17:9, "he who has wisdom" {a.t.}]). Given the associationofakouo with obedience, it is not surprising that akouo is the root of the NT word for obey hupakouo (literally to hear under). Thayer's says hupakouo is "properly, of one who on a knock at the door comes to listen who it is." Similarly, in secularGreek hupakouo spoke of one standing at a door, listening intently, almosteavesdropping. (cf Acts 12:13)
  56. 56. Hughes adds that "Obedience involves conscious listening. If you do not really listen, you cannotreally obey. That is why parents are always saying, “Listen to me!” The idea is to listen under with the intent to understand and do it... Much of this is a matter of attitude. We are not to be like the little boy who misbehaved and was told by his teacherto sit in the corner, which he did with grudging obedience, all the while saying to himself, “I’m sitting down on the outside, but I’m standing up on the inside!” (Ephesians:The Mystery of the Body of Christ. Crossway Books) Another important sense ofakouo is not just to hear the sound of words, but to hear with understanding or to heed. English definitions of the word to heed = to considersomeone's advice orwarning and do what they suggest;to give careful attention to someone's advice or warning; to regard with care;to take notice of; to attend to. There is obviously overlap with the preceding nuance of hearing and obeying, for hearing with understanding may callfor one to obey (cf Mt 11:15). One of the first uses with this nuance is found in the Septuagint of Ge 11:7 “Come, let Us go down and there confuse their language, so that they will not understand (Lxx = akouo)one another’s speech.” Seventimes Jesus uses akouo in the Revelationsaying "He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches." (Rev 2:7,11,17,29- note; Rev 3:6,13, 22-note;cp Mt 11:15 = “He who has ears to hear, let him hear" or as the NET translates it "The one who has ears had better listen!") These uses clearlyspeak ofgrasping or understanding what the Spirit says, but of course the implication is that the only way to truly understand what one hears is to have a "spiritual mindset," in short to be born again. The "natural man does not acceptthe things of the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him; and he cannot understand them, because theyare spiritually appraised." (1 Cor 2:14-note) Stephen said it this way (and it got him stoned!) - "You men who are stiff-neckedand uncircumcised in heart (see excursus on Circumcision)and ears are always resisting the Holy Spirit; you are doing just as your fathers did." (Acts 7:51) Men with uncircumcised ears cannot generallyhear and understand spiritual truth! And yet in this particular parable in Luke 20, the religious leaders understoodthat Jesus was speaking about them!
  57. 57. To hear with the additional sense ofto understand or to comprehend as in the following passages... Mt. 5:33, 38, 43;7:24, 26;8:10; 11:4; 12:24, 42;13:20, 22, 23, 43; 14:1, 13; 15:10, 12;17:6; 19:22, 25;20:24; 21:16, 33, 45;22:7, 22, 33, 34;24:6; 26:65; 27:13, 47;Mark 2:17; 3:8, 21; 4:9, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 23, 24; 5:36; 6:2; 6:29, 55; 7:16; 8:18; 9:7; 11:14, 18;12:28; 13:7; 14:11, 58; 15:35;16:11;Luke 1:41, 58, 66; 2:18, 20, 46, 47; 4:23, 28; 5:15; 6:17, 47, 49;7:22, 29;8:8, 10, 12-15, 18, 21, 50; 9:7, 9, 35; 10:24;11:28; 14:15, 35;15:25; 16:2, 14; 18:6, 22, 23, 26, 36; 19:11;20:16; 21:9, 38; 22:71; 23:6, 8; John 1:37, 40; 3:29, 32; 4:1, 42, 47; 5:25, 28, 30, 37; 6:45; 7:32, 40; 8:9; 9:27, 32, 35, 40; 10:3, 8, 16, 20, 27; 11:4, 6, 20, 29; 12:12, 18, 34;14:24; 16:13;18:21;19:8, 13; 21:7; Acts 2:6, 8, 11, 33, 37; 4:4, 24; 5:5, 11, 21, 24, 33; 6:11, 14; 7:2, 12, 34, 37, 54; 8:6, 14, 30;9:4, 7, 13, 21, 38; 10:22, 33, 44, 46;11:1, 7, 18; 13:7, 16, 44, 48; 14:9; 15:7, 13;16:14, 38; 17:8, 21, 32;18:8, 26;19:2, 5, 10, 26, 28;21:12, 20, 22; 22:1, 2, 7, 9, 14, 15, 22, 26; 23:16;24:4, 22, 24;26:3, 14, 29;28:15, 22, 26-28;Ro 15:21; 1 Cor. 2:9; 11:18;2 Cor. 12:4; Gal. 1:13, 23; Eph. 1:13, 15;3:2; 4:21, 29;Phil. 1:27, 30; 2:26; 4:9; Col. 1:4, 6, 9, 23;2 Th 3:11; 1 Ti 4:16; 2 Tim. 1:13; 2:2, 14; 4:17; Phile. 1:5; Heb. 2:3; 3:7, 15, 16; 4:2, 7; 12:19; James 1:19;2:5; 5:11; 2 Pet. 1:18; 1 John 1:1, 3, 5; 2:18; 3:11; 4:3; 2 John 1:6; 3 John 1:4; Rev. 1:3, 10;3:3, 20; 4:1; 5:11, 1 To listen (listen(24), listened(1), listeners(1), listening(14), listens(5))meaning to hear with intention or attention, to concentrate onhearing something, to give attention to a sound (in NT especiallysomething spoken), to pay attention to a sound, to hearkento. Mt 17:5 (cf Mk 9:7, Lk 9:35) = This is My beloved Son with whom I am well- pleased;listen (pres imperative-keep listening) to Him!
  58. 58. Mt 18:15 = if he listens to you, you have won your brother." (cf Mt 18:16, 17) Mt 21:33 = Listen (aoristimperative = Listen now!) to another parable" (Includes the idea of listen with understanding) Mk 4:3 = Listen (present imperative - keepon listening) to this! Behold, the sowerwentout to sow." Mk 6:11 = any place that does not receive you or listen to you" Mk 6:20 = when he heard (akouo)him, he was very perplexed; but he used to enjoy listening to him." Mk 7:14 = Listen (aorist imperative = Listen now!) to Me all of you, and understand (suniemi)" Mk 12:29 = HEAR (present imperative - keepon hearing), O ISRAEL! THE LORD OUR GOD IS ONE LORD", Mk 12:37 = the large crowdenjoyed listening to Him" Lk 2:46 = both listening to them and asking them questions. Lk 5:1 = while the crowd was pressing around Him and listening to the word of God Lk 8:18 = So take care how you listen Lk 10:16 = The one who listens to you listens to Me, Lk 10:39 = Mary (cf Lydia - Acts 16:14), who was seatedatthe Lord’s feet, listening to His word." Lk 15:1 = Now all the tax collectors andthe sinners were coming near Him to listen to Him. Lk 16:31 = ‘If they do not listen to Moses andthe Prophets, they will not be persuaded even if someone rises from the dea Lk 19:11 (cf Lk 20:45)= While they were listening to these things, Jesus went on to tell a parable
  59. 59. Lk 21:38 = And all the people would getup early in the morning to come to Him in the temple to listen to Him. Jn 9:27 = I told you already and you did not listen; why do you want to hear it again? Acts 2:22 = Men of Israel, listen (aoristimperative = Listen closelynow!) to these words: Jesus the Nazarene..." Acts 10:44 = the Holy Spirit fell upon all those who were listening to the message." Acts 13:16 = Men of Israel, and you who fear God (Gentile God fearers), listen (aorist imperative = Listen closelynow!): Acts 15:12 = All the people kept silent, and they were listening to Barnabas and Paul as they were relating what signs Acts 15:13 = After they had stopped speaking James answered, saying “Brethren listen (aoristimperative = Listen closely!) to me. Acts 16:14 = A womannamed Lydia, from the city of Thyatira, a sellerof purple fabrics, a worshiper of God, was listening;| Acts 16:25 = Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns of praise to God, and the prisoners were listening to them; Acts 22:22 = They listened to him up to this statement, and then they raised their voices and said, “Awaywith such a fellow...." Acts 26:3 = therefore I beg you (King Agrippa) to listen to me patiently. Acts 28:28 = Therefore let it be knownto you (Jews)that this salvation of God has been sent to the Gentiles; they will also listen. Gilbrant - means to hear the sound of something or someone, to hear in the sense ofunderstanding or to hear with the idea of obedience.

×