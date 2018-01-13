Presentazione francese

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LE SPORT EN QUESTION DE Élèves 3^A
LES JEUX OLYMPIQUES les Jeux Olympuiquen ont été inventés en 776 avant Jesus-Christ en Grece les jeux sont créés puor célé...
Le dapreau olymphique représente les cinq continents ● blue pour l' Europe ● noir pour l' Afrique ● rouge pour l' Amerique...
Le bienfaits du sport - diminuer les stress - enseigner des valeurs - maintenir en forme phisique - permettre de nous sent...
TENNIS Le court : Le court de tennis est un rectangle de 23,77m de long sur 8,23m (simple) ou 10,97m (double). Séparé en s...
Le jeu : Le décompte des points, au tennis, un jeu se compose de 4 points. On compte les points du serveur en premier. Pas...
LE WATER POLO Equipe Une équipe se compose de 13 joueurs dont 6 remplaçants. Le déroulement du match Un match officiel se ...
Les joueurs Les 6 joueurs de champ s'organisent habituellement en un demi-cercle, à 5-7 mètres du but adverse, avec un jou...
DOWNHILL
DOWNHILL Descente (DH) est une discipline qui se déroule dans les pentes descente avec des obstacles naturels ou artificie...
Pour pratiquer ce sport, les descendeurs se rendent dans des lieux tels que les stations de ski, les bikeparks. Les destin...
EQUITATION
L’équitation est la technique de la conduite du cheval sous l'action humaine. On considère l'équitation comme étant un art...
Le pas est une allure marchée, Le trot est une allure sautée, Le galop est une allure sautée et basculée, asymétrique. Il ...
  1. 1. LE SPORT EN QUESTION DE Élèves 3^A
  2. 2. LES JEUX OLYMPIQUES les Jeux Olympuiquen ont été inventés en 776 avant Jesus-Christ en Grece les jeux sont créés puor célébrer l,'unité du peuple grec et pour rendre hommage à Zeus En 1896 l'aristocrate français Pierre de Coubertin organise des jeux Olympiques modernes à Athènes pour trassmettre valeurs aux enfants et pour apaiser les relations entre les peuples z
  3. 3. Le dapreau olymphique représente les cinq continents ● blue pour l' Europe ● noir pour l' Afrique ● rouge pour l' Amerique ● jaune puor l' Asia ● vert pour l' Oceine
  4. 4. Le bienfaits du sport - diminuer les stress - enseigner des valeurs - maintenir en forme phisique - permettre de nous sentir bien - avoir des amis - respecter les autres
  5. 5. TENNIS Le court : Le court de tennis est un rectangle de 23,77m de long sur 8,23m (simple) ou 10,97m (double). Séparé en son milieu par un filet, d’une hauteur de 0,914m (hauteur réglementaire). À la fin du premier jeu, les joueurs changent de côté. r
  6. 6. Le jeu : Le décompte des points, au tennis, un jeu se compose de 4 points. On compte les points du serveur en premier. Pas de point : « zéro » Premier point : « 15 » Deuxième point : « 30 » Troisième point : « 40 » Quatrième point : « jeu »
  7. 7. LE WATER POLO Equipe Une équipe se compose de 13 joueurs dont 6 remplaçants. Le déroulement du match Un match officiel se décompose en 4 périodes de 8 minutes chacune de jeu effectif.
  8. 8. Les joueurs Les 6 joueurs de champ s'organisent habituellement en un demi-cercle, à 5-7 mètres du but adverse, avec un joueur au centre. Les diffèrentes fautesFaute simple. La balle doit être maniée à une seule main Fautes graves. Une faute commise sur un attaquant dans la zone des 5 mètres est sanctionnée par un penalty
  9. 9. DOWNHILL
  10. 10. DOWNHILL Descente (DH) est une discipline qui se déroule dans les pentes descente avec des obstacles naturels ou artificiels. La bicyclette comporte en descente un cadre très solide, ils utilisent très large guidon pour un meilleur contrôle. Le vélo de descente moderne doit être stable et agile pour faciliter accélérations et le freinage. Une autre variante de la descente est le marathon de descente, où les concurrents commencent en masse et descendent un long sentier à partir de caractéristiques similaires à la descente, à partir d'une montagne et venant au fond.
  11. 11. Pour pratiquer ce sport, les descendeurs se rendent dans des lieux tels que les stations de ski, les bikeparks. Les destinations italiennes de renommée internationale sont le Bike Park Mottolino à Livigno, Pila dans le Val d'Aoste et le Bike Park à Daolasa Les cyclistes controsenso eux-mêmes des piste
  12. 12. EQUITATION
  13. 13. L’équitation est la technique de la conduite du cheval sous l'action humaine. On considère l'équitation comme étant un art, un loisir ou un sport. Dans cette discipline, l'être humain a pour partenaire un équidé, le plus souvent un cheval ou un poney. Le mot vient du latin equitare, qui signifie « aller à cheval ».
  14. 14. Le pas est une allure marchée, Le trot est une allure sautée, Le galop est une allure sautée et basculée, asymétrique. Il arrive que le galop soit à quatre temps, lorsque le cheval atteint une grande vitesse en course ou lorsqu'il galope très lentement ou sur place.
