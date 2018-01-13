Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LES SPORTS Réalisé par: élèves 3^A 1. Les jeux olympiques 2. Les bienfaits du sport 3. La natation 4. Le football 5. L’hoc...
Les jeux olympiques
La première édition
La plus récente
LES BIENFAITS DU SPORT
LA NATATION
LA NATATION La natation, c'est-à-dire l'action de nager, est la méthode qui permet aux êtres humains et à certains animaux...
UN PEU D’HISTOIRE • Bien qu'il soit possible que les humains aient su nager dès la période préhistorique (il n'existe pas ...
Nageurs célèbres
POUR L’ITALIE
GABRIELE DETTI E GREGORIO PALTRINIERI
POUR LA FRANCE
CAMILLE LACOURT
POUR L’USA
MICHAEL PHELPS
Quelques accessoires • Le bonnet de bain • Le maillot de bain • La serviette • Les lunettes
Le football
histoire Le football, dans sa variante canonique principale, est joué sur un champ rectangulaire de dimensions légèrement ...
rôles • gardien de but • Défenseur • Le milieu de terrain • Buteur • capitaine
capitaine m capitaine Le rôle du capitaine n'est pas un rôle réel, mais il est également couvert par un joueur et est géné...
Un ballon de football est un ballon ballon sphérique utilisé pour organiser des matchs de football..
Equipe française
Equipe italienne
Chaussures de football
Le hockey sur glace, appelé le plus souvent hockey, est un sport d’équipe se jouant sur une patinoire spécialement aménagé...
l’equipe Italienne
l'équipe francaise
crosse (mazza) protège- jambes(para gambe) protège- épaules (para spalle) pantalon (pantaloni) gants (guanti)protège- cou ...
vêtements de hockey
terrain de hockey Le terrain de hockey sur glace est une patinoire spécialement conçue pour le hockey sur glace. C'est un ...
des joueurs plus forts • 1° Sydney Crosby • 2° Jonathan Towest • 3° John Tavares
sitographie https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Natation
Presentazione francese 2
Presentazione francese 2
Presentazione francese 2
Presentazione francese 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentazione francese 2

21 views

Published on

ddd

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentazione francese 2

  1. 1. LES SPORTS Réalisé par: élèves 3^A 1. Les jeux olympiques 2. Les bienfaits du sport 3. La natation 4. Le football 5. L’hockey sur la glace
  2. 2. Les jeux olympiques
  3. 3. La première édition
  4. 4. La plus récente
  5. 5. LES BIENFAITS DU SPORT
  6. 6. LA NATATION
  7. 7. LA NATATION La natation, c'est-à-dire l'action de nager, est la méthode qui permet aux êtres humains et à certains animaux de se mouvoir dans l'eau sans aucune force propulsive que leur propre énergie corporelle.
  8. 8. UN PEU D’HISTOIRE • Bien qu'il soit possible que les humains aient su nager dès la période préhistorique (il n'existe pas de preuves archéologiques), les premiers documents à ce sujet datent de 4 500 avant Jésus Christ et proviennent d'Égypte, de Grèce, d'Assyrie et de Rome. • Cette discipline n'apparait pas dans les Jeux Grècs. • En France, c'est surtout à partir des Jeux de 1924 que la discipline sportive se développent.
  9. 9. Nageurs célèbres
  10. 10. POUR L’ITALIE
  11. 11. GABRIELE DETTI E GREGORIO PALTRINIERI
  12. 12. POUR LA FRANCE
  13. 13. CAMILLE LACOURT
  14. 14. POUR L’USA
  15. 15. MICHAEL PHELPS
  16. 16. Quelques accessoires • Le bonnet de bain • Le maillot de bain • La serviette • Les lunettes
  17. 17. Le football
  18. 18. histoire Le football, dans sa variante canonique principale, est joué sur un champ rectangulaire de dimensions légèrement variables mais s'élève actuellement en moyenne à 105x65 m. L'herbe peut être naturelle ou artificielle pendant quelques années; aux Etats-Unis, les champs de gazon synthétique ont été largement expérimentés et abandonnés, car les accrocs des athlètes provoquent une décélération trop soudaine qui, en laissant tomber rapidement le sol dans les membres, l'inertie des athlètes favorise grandement les accidents, contrairement à l'herbe effet naturel qui produit un effet légèrement glissant qui ne peut pas être répliqué.
  19. 19. rôles • gardien de but • Défenseur • Le milieu de terrain • Buteur • capitaine
  20. 20. capitaine m capitaine Le rôle du capitaine n'est pas un rôle réel, mais il est également couvert par un joueur et est généralement le joueur le plus représentatif de l'équipe. En plus d'un rôle de leadership pour l'équipe, mais aussi hors du terrain, c'est une référence pour les compagnons à différents moments du match pour trouver la détermination, le stimulus, la confiance, l'incitation. de prendre part au tirage au sort après un temps supplémentaire pour décider qui sera la première équipe à battre les tirs au but.
  21. 21. Un ballon de football est un ballon ballon sphérique utilisé pour organiser des matchs de football..
  22. 22. Equipe française
  23. 23. Equipe italienne
  24. 24. Chaussures de football
  25. 25. Le hockey sur glace, appelé le plus souvent hockey, est un sport d’équipe se jouant sur une patinoire spécialement aménagée. L’objectif de chaque équipe est de marquer des buts en envoyant un disque de caoutchouc vulcanisé, appelé rondelle ou palet, à l’intérieur du but adverse situé à une extrémité de la patinoire. hockey sur la glace
  26. 26. l’equipe Italienne
  27. 27. l'équipe francaise
  28. 28. crosse (mazza) protège- jambes(para gambe) protège- épaules (para spalle) pantalon (pantaloni) gants (guanti)protège- cou (paracollo) chaussures (pattini) tenue de hockey
  29. 29. vêtements de hockey
  30. 30. terrain de hockey Le terrain de hockey sur glace est une patinoire spécialement conçue pour le hockey sur glace. C'est un espace rectangulaire avec des coins arrondis et entouré d'une haute barrière d'un mètre appelé balustrade.
  31. 31. des joueurs plus forts • 1° Sydney Crosby • 2° Jonathan Towest • 3° John Tavares
  32. 32. sitographie https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Natation

×