GAZETA DO SANTA CÂNDIDA, AGOSTO 2017
  1. 1. 2 Diretor: Adilson da Costa Moreira - Fones 99894.1462 e 3328-0176 CNPJ 12.698.306/0001-42 Dep. comercial: Sharon Simão Zunino Rua Guilherme Ihlenfelt, 765 - Tingui - Curitiba E-mail: gazetasantacandida@gmail.com Tiragem: 10.000 exemplares www.gazetasantacandida.com.br / www.gazetasantacandida.blogspot.com As matérias assinadas não refletem necessariamente a opinião do jornal. EXPEDIENTE Reunião da Associação dos Jornais de Bairros do Paraná Curitiba com mais de 40 jornais de bairros é a “capital dos jornais de bairros” do Brasil. Foirealizadanaúltimaquinta-feirano bar e restaurante Ball Bull, na avenida ÁguaVerdeemCuritiba,reuniãodaAs- sociação dos Jornais de Bairros do Paraná para traçar metas a curto e lon- goprazo. OpresidentedaAjorb-Pr,Adilsonda CostaMoreira,falouqueos“28jornais de bairros que integram a Associação estãodispostosaorganizarimportantes eventosnaspróximassemanasparadi- vulgaraAssociaçãoquehojerepresen- ta a maior parte da mídia impressa em Curitiba”. Entre os projetos aprovados pelosdiretoresdejornaisdebairrospre- sentes estão a realização de um grande eventocomjornaisdebairroseagênci- as de publicidade no Parque Barigui; disparosdemensagensparadivulgaros sites dos jornais de bairros integrantes da Associação através de um robô de empresadetecnologiaparceira;produ- çãodeummídiakitparadiversasplata- formastecnológicas,entreoutras”. Segundo o conselheiro daAssocia- ção, José Gil deAlmeida, “Curitiba é a capital dos jornais de bairros do país. São mais de 40 jornais de bairros atu- andonamaioriadosbairros,ocupando umaimportantelacunadeixadaporgran- desjornaisnosúltimosanos”. Participaram daAssembleia direto- resdosseguintesveículosdecomunica- ção:JornaldoJuvevê,GazetadoSanta Cândida, Jornal ÁguaVerde, Jornal da CidadeIndustrialdeCuritiba,Folhado Batel, Jornal do Rebouças, Gazeta do Abranches,jornalRealidadeNotíciasde Os jornais de bairros resistem porque são as vozes das comunidades Os jornais de bairros seguem na contramão da mídia tradicional, mas superam, com heroismo, a dura bata- lha na conquista dos leitores e do mer- cado editorial. Em Curitiba, nas últimas decadas, ti- vemos três tentativas de acabar com os jornais de bairros, seguindo o exemplo de um grande jornal no Rio de Janeiro quecrioujornaisdebairros,derruboupre- ços e fez com que diversos jornais de bairrosfechassemasportas.EmCuritiba aconteceu o contrário: um grande jor- nal que existia até algum tempo atrás montou jornais de bairros, embora sus- tentado por um único anúncio de um ór- gão público.Atentativa fracassou e os jornais de bairros se foltaleceram e se uniram, se profissionalizaram e houve uma sensível melhora na qualidade e conteúdo da maioria dos jornais de bair- ros de Curitiba. Os grandes jornais estão em queda livre no mercado editorial brasileiro e internacional. A crise econômica que assola o país nos últimos anos atingiu em cheio os grandes jornais, cujos cus- tos com funcionalismo são estratosféricos. Não por acaso a maio- ria dos grandes jornais do país perten- cem a famílias milionárias, influentes. Nos EUA, o grande termômetro da imprensa comunitária é o bairro do Harlem, em Nova Iorque, onde os jor- nais de bairros dominam a imprensa re- gional com muita rebeldia e coragem. Na conservadora Inglaterra o fenô- meno se repete: grandes jornais fe- cham as portas e os jornais de bairros crescem diariamente. Vários são os motivos dessa realida- de. Os jornais de bairros tem custo baixíssimo em relação aos grandes jor- nais:trabalhamcomreduzidonúmerode pessoal, terceirizam a impressão e a dis- tribuição. Os jornais de bairros são en- tregues gratuitamente nas residências e estabelecimentoscomerciaisdosbairros, sendo lidos por milhares de pessoas. Mas o maior segredo dos jornais de bairros que atingiram o sucesso é a es- treita ligação com a comunidade onde estão inseridos. No passado os bairros nãotinhamvoznosgrandesjornais,mas a partir dos jornais de bairros os grandes jornais voltaram os olhos para o que acontecia nos bairros, mas já era tarde. Os jornais de bairros já haviam consoli- dado posição e os moradores compre- endiam o papel da imprensa comunitá- ria, a força de um jornal que defende os interesses do bairro e dos moradores. E através das plataformas digitais, os jor- nais de bairros passaram a utilizar a internet como ferramenta de fortaleci- SantaFelicidade,TribunadoBoqueirão, JornaldoParolim,JornaldaBarreirinha, jornalAtos e Fotos e Gazeta do Bairro. Os dirigentes de jornais de bairros voltamasereunirnopróximodia14para dar seguimento aos projetos e campa- nhasaprovadasnestareunião. mento de suas atividades. Parabéns a todos aqueles que fa- zem jornais de bairros em nossa ca- pital. É uma luta de guerrilha, e vocês estão vencendo. A imprensa comu- nitária é imbatível. Carla Regina
  2. 2. 3 OprefeitoRafaelGrecavistoriouas obras de construção da nova trincheira e de pavimentação das pistas da Linha Verde Norte neste mês da agosto. A obra, que estava quase parada no início do ano, foi retomada e avan- ça, com previsão de ser concluída no primeiro semestre de 2018. “Pega- mos a obra parada, retomamos, er- guemos e com alegria pela qualidade do serviço. Curitiba é mais forte que as dificuldades e está fazendo essa grandiosa obra de mobilidade. Aqui é a nova Curitiba de progresso e fu- turo”, afirmou o prefeito. O investimento nos dois lotes é de R$ 80 milhões, recursos da Agência Francesa de Desenvolvimento (AFD) e de Certificados de PotencialAdicio- nal de Construção (Cepacs) emitidos pelaPrefeitura.Aobradatrincheiraestá com 33% de execução e a pavimenta- ção das vias já chega a 50% de con- clusão.Aconstrução da LinhaVerde é coordenada e fiscalizada pelo departa- mento de Pavimentação da Secretaria MunicipaldeObrasPúblicas. GRECA VISTORIA CONSTRUÇÃO DE TRINCHEIRA E PAVIMENTAÇÃO DA LINHA VERDE NORTE AtrincheiraemconstruçãonaLinha Verde Norte, que fará uma nova liga- ção entre bairros Bacacheri e Bairro Altoporbaixodarodovia,estáganhan- do forma. “Assim nós vamos fazendo andar a obras da LinhaVerde para que os dois lados da via sejam unidos por váriastrincheiras,porqueCuritibaéuma só”,afirmouGreca. Naúltimasemanadejulhocomeça- ram a ser feitas as escavações na Rua Amazonas de Souza Azevedo, no Bacacheri.Aempresaresponsávelpela obra trabalha nas escavações, terraplanagem e nos ajustes das esta- cas barretes, que farão a sustentação e são as paredes da trincheira. A trincheira terá 420 metros de ex- tensão, sendo que 210 metros serão cobertos pela LinhaVerde. Serão usa- dos 420 mil quilos de aço na fundação datrincheirae4.900metroscúbicosde concreto na obra, quantidade suficien- teparaenchercercade600caminhões. Além da trincheira, toda a Linha Verde Norte está recebendo obras de melhorias,novapavimentaçãoeareti- rada do canteiro central para a cons- trução de uma nova canaleta para o transporte coletivo, por onde passará umanovalinhadoLigeirão. No local, o trânsito é feito por des- vios, todos bem sinalizados pelas equipes da Setran. Esta etapa da obra vai desde o viaduto daAvenidaVictor Ferreira doAmaral, no Tarumã, até o Conjunto Solar, no Bacacheri, cerca de 3,4 quilômetros. Nova etapa O prefeito reafirmou o compromis- so de concluir a última etapa das obras da Linha Verde Norte. Para isso, já negocia com a AFD e o governo fe- deral a finalização completa da ave- nida do Conjunto Solar até o Atuba, no Norte da cidade. EXTENSÃO DE LINHA DO ÔNIBUS SÃO BENEDITO TRAZ GRANDE BENEFICIO AOS MORADORES Os moradores do Conjunto Habitacional Cedros, no Santa Cândi- da,comemoraramaentregadeumnovo pontodeônibusemfrenteaoconjunto. O ponto marca a extensão da linha de ônibus São Benedito por 400 metros, até o fim da RuaAlberto Otto. “No começo do ano, fiz a primei- ra visita a essa região e os moradores apresentaram este pedido”, explicou o prefeito Rafael Greca. “Agora vie- mos cumprir a promessa e trazer o ônibus alimentador.” Sebastião do Nascimento, mora- dor do condomínio organizou a vizi- nhança para apresentar a demanda à administração municipal.Após cinco meses, diz estar muito satisfeito com a forma como o processo correu. “Fui sempre muito bem atendido por to- dos, tanto na Prefeitura como na ad- ministração regional”, disse. O atendimento da demanda foi ar- ticulado pela administração da Regi- onal Boa Vista, com apoio do verea- dor Bruno Pessuti e teve início com um abaixo-assinado feito por mora- dores do bairro.
  3. 3. 4 Tel: 3357-3601, Celular 8462-3354 - 99105354 Rua Ilda C. Manasczuk, 4444 - Jd Aliança - Santa Cândida Contador: Sandro da Silva Constituição e Encerramento de Empresas Imposto de Renda Assessoria Contábil, Empresarial, Financeira, RH Reunidos na sede da Igreja Evan- gélica, diretores e moradores e a Co- ordenadora Regional do Armazém a FamíliaBoaVista,MariaDelCarmono último dia 28 discutiram sobre a pro- postadenovasededoArmazémdaFa- mília, melhoras nos preços, acesso fa- cilitado para o morador ir ao armazém e produtos de linha saudável. A novidade anunciada pela Secre- tariadoAbastecimentofoiolançamen- to da integração da linha Santa Cân- dida/Capão Raso com a Estação Tubo Fernando de Noronha para os mora- dores dos Conjuntos da Região que começa a funcionar a partir do dia 25 deste mês. “Temos discutido com a Regional Boa Vista para a conquista de uma sede próxima de nossas co- munidades e esta integração já é uma das melhorias, em outra ocasião que- ríamos uma linha que saísse desta re- gião com horário definido para que o morador pudesse fazer suas compras com menor custo possível. Mas já é um avanço a integração com a Esta- ção Fernando de Noronha”, declara o presidente Ivan Tavares. AartesãVanildaFrançaMoreira,46 ASSOCIAÇÃO DOS MORADORES AROEIRAS E IMBUIAS TÊM NOVAS CONQUISTAS INTEGRAÇÃO COM A RUA DA CIDADANIA BOA VISTA Passageiros da linha expressa Santa Cândida/Capão Raso podem usar os serviços da Rua da Cidadania Boa Vista e retornar para o ônibus sem pagar nova tarifa.Aintegração temporal feita pela Urbanização de Curitiba S/A (Urbs) foi uma determinação do pre- feito Rafael Greca lançada neste mês de agosto. anos, hoje vai uma vez por semana ao ArmazémdaFamíliadoBoaVista,mas agora pretende aumentar a frequência. “Comaintegraçãoeuvoupoderirmais vezesaoarmazémetambémfazercom- pras de frutas e verduras no Sacolão”, prevê Vanilda, residente no Imbuia V, mãedequatrofilhos. Algunsmoradoresargumentaramque produtodoArmazémdaFamíliachega a ser mais caro que super mercados da região. Vanilda e outras senhoras pro- puseram criar o “Grupo de donas de casaquefiscalizarãopreços”.DelCarmo dissequeasdonasdecasadesejamcon- tribuir com serviço de fiscalização de preços e comunicando a Secretaria de Abastecimento para que tenham melhoriasnãosomentenospreços,mas também para que a oferta de melhor qualidadedosprodutoscontinue. Leia o jornal Gazeta do Santa Cândida na internet www.gazetasantacandida.com.br
  4. 4. 5 PAPELARIA COLORIR LAN HOUSE Xerox, Impressão, Plastificação, A3 Encadernação,Plastificação Material Escolar e Presentes FONE: (41) 3049.6615 - papelariaanjoazul@gmail.com RUA FERNANDO DE NORONHA, 390 - LOJA 1 - SANTA CANDIDA INFORMÁTICA - MOUSE, TECLADO, FONE DE OUVIDO, CD e DVD VIRGEM, PEN DRIVE, CARTÃO DE MEMORIA. ASSISTENCIATÉCNICA Você ama seu Pet? não viaja pra nãodeixá-losozinho? Sim,nóssabemosqueelefazparte dafamília. Não somos um hotel, não somos apenas hospedagem, somos a famí- lia o seu Pet na sua ausência. O bem-estar, conforto e tranquilidade é o que proporciona- mos pra o seu bichinho sentir-se em casa e você ficar tranquilo! E cuida- mos do seu Pet em casa, evitando stress e oferecemos conforto e segu- rançaqueseuamiguinhomerece. A Aposentadoria Especial é o bene- fício que apresenta vantagens para pro- fissionais em funções que apresentem riscos à saúde. Esses riscos existem por conta da presença de agentes nocivos em ambientes onde a atividade é exercida. O tempo de atividade especial exigi- do é, em geral, 25 anos. Caso você não tenha tempo insalubre suficiente para obter a Aposentadoria Especial, poderá converter o período que trabalhou em atividade considerada de risco auxilian- do na antecipação da aposentadoria por tempo de contribuição. O tempo insalubre convertido é acrescido em 40% para homens e 20% para mulheres. Por exemplo: Se um ho- mem possui 10 anos de contribuição em tempo insalubre e 10 anos em tempo comum, os 10 insalubres contarão como 14(40% de acréscimo) que totalizarão 24 quando somados ao tempo comum. Umamulher, nas mesmas condições, terá seus 10 anos insalubres convertidos para12, resultando em 22 no total. Abaixo, alguns exemplos de profissões que podem gerar apo- sentadoria especial: · Médicos · Enfermeiros · Eletricis- tas · Motoristas e cobradores de ônibus MUITO MAIS QUE UM PET SHOP, MUITO MAIS QUE HOSPEDAGEM Pet Shop - Disk Ração - Ba- nho e Tosa - Acessórios - Leva e Traz-Creche;Hospedagem:SeuPet livreesolto;PetSitter:Cuidamosdo seu Pet em casa. EquipeAna Pet Sitter anamari.coelho@hotmail.com Link:http://www.facebook.com/ AnaPetSitter Contato:Ana / Rosi 3154-4449 Ana (41) 9645 4442 (Tm) Rosi (41) 9132 1232 (Vivo) Rua Vicente Ciccarino,499 - Bairro BoaVista - Curitiba. No dia 08 de agosto na sede daAmocc -Associação dos Moradores dos Conjuntos Cassiopéias, foi confirmada a diretoria para a nova gestão. O coordenador de ações Comunitárias de Curitiba, João Pereira acompanhou o evento. Diretoria Presidente MariaSchneider;Vice:MariaLúciaStefainski; Secretaria:CleideTerezinhaDea;Segundosecretário: CristianoKubis;Tesoureira:SuelidePaulaeSilva; SegundaTesoureira:VeraMariaMartinsGalvão. Conselho fiscal: Presidente: Isaura Martins Membros:FátimaTeresinha Inocêncio; MariaTeresa Pereira de Lima; Lucivanda M.Azevedo; ZuleideAparecidaQuirogaGarcia Atividades que podem gerar aposentadoria especial · Motoristas e ajudantes de caminhão · Frentista em posto de gasolina · Técni- cos em radiologia · Metalúrgicos · Sol- dadores Não é raro que o INSS negue a con- cessão da aposentadoria especial ou mesmo a conversão em tempo comum de determinado período laborado com atividade especial. Algumas pessoas podem vir a acei- tar esta condição por desconhecerem seus direitos, mas com a comprovação da atividade insalubre, a Aposentadoria Especial é seu direito garantido constitu- cionalmente. Após o INSS negar o benefício ad- ministrativamente, você poderá entrar com ação judicial. O principal profissio- nal capacitado para lhe ajudar nessa si- tuação é o advogado especializado em direito previdenciário. Alexandra Alberti OAB/PR 40461 Sandra Alberti OAB/PR 85378 contato@albertiadv.com.br Associação dos Moradores dos Conjuntos Cassiopéias elege nova diretoria
  5. 5. 6 Em audiência pública com mora- dores no auditório da Cidadania Boa Vista, O Prefeito entregou 21 títulos de propriedades para moradores de nove áreas da região norte. São 12 Contratos de Compromisso de Com- pra e Venda (CCCV) e nove escritu- ras, contemplando moradores dos conjuntos habitacionais Jardim Pes- segueiro, Vila Arlinda Maria, Vila Lupinski, JardimAncora,Vila Bairro Alto, C.R.M Santa Candida, Mora- dias Bracatinga e N.H Palmeiras. Oprefeito,queesteveacompanha- do do vice-prefeito e secretário muni- cipal de Obras Públicas, Eduardo Pimentel, ressaltou a importância da entregadosdocumentosquegarantem a segurança da moradia própria às fa- mílias. “Que conservem como patrimônio familiar porque a terra ur- bana é muito cara em uma capital e deve ser legada como herança aos fi- lhos e netos. Que fiquem as famílias moradorasdestaregional”,disseGreca. Com o auditório da Rua da Cida- dania lotado, o prefeito anunciou que em setembro voltará na região, desta vez para entregar um primeiro lote de casas e sobrados construídos pela Cohab, do Moradias Maringá 1, no bairro Cachoeira. A construção das unidades foi retomada em março des- te ano, depois de um ano de paralisa- ção sofrida na gestão anterior.“Quem sabefazequemfazdireitofaztudono seu tempo e muito rapidamente, não deixa nada inacabado. Vamos entre- gar com alegria aquilo que lutamos para garantir a população”, disse. Outras 16 demandas apresenta- das pelos moradores que vivem nos 13 bairros que formam a regional do Boa Vista foram recebidas e atendi- daspeloprefeito,pelaadministradora EM AUDIÊNCIA PÚBLICA, MORADORES RECEBEM TÍTULOS DE PROPRIEDADES E ESCRITURAS regional do BoaVista, Janaína Lopes Gehr, por secretários e demais inte- grantes da administração. A revitalização da Rua Guilherme Buttler, próxima à Avenida Anita Garibaldifoiumadelas.Representan- tes daAssociação ComunitáriaAmi- gos da Santa Efigênia, que solicita- ramarevitalização,saíramfelizescom a resposta. A obra, informou o pre- feito, consta na relação das que se- rão executadas. “Ouvimos mais do que esperávamos, pois além da recu- peração da rua que circunda o con- juntohabitacionalondevivemmaisde 14milfamílias,saímoscomocompro- misso da revitalização do imóvel que sedia a Acafise, associação onde acontecem encontros para tratamen- to de alcoolismo”, disse Jussara Si- mão, presidente da associação. Outra resposta positiva foi sobre a realizaçãodeumevento,emsetembro de 2018, para festejar o jubileu do ConjuntoHabitacionalSantaEfigênia, osegundomaisantigoconstruídopela CohabemCuritiba. Para o presidente da Associação de Moradores do Jardim Primavera, no Pilarzinho, Eduardo Santos, as au- diênciasrealizadaspelaprefeituranes- teanoimprimiramumanovaformade administração da cidade. “A Prefeitura mudou totalmente e de fato está ouvindo e atendendo às necessidades da população interessa- da em contribuir”, disse Eduardo. Para ele, foi saber sobre a implanta- ção de uma rotatória nas ruas Eugê- nio Flor, Nilo Peçanha e São Salva- dor que a audiência serviu. A retomada das obras no conjun- to Moradias Faxinal, no Santa Cân- dida, paralisadas na gestão anterior, foi outra solução apresentada na au- diência. A solicitação foi feita pela presidente daAssociação Comunitá- ria das Mulheres do Bairro Alto, NiuzaOliveiraSimeiquecomemorou ao saber que parte das unidades será reiniciada nos próximos 120 dias. Acompanharamaaudiênciapública asecretariamunicipaldoMeioAmbi- ente,MarizaDias,osecretáriomunici- paldeAbastecimento,LuizGusi,ose- cretáriomunicipaldoEsporte,Lazere Juventude,MarcelloRicha,eosverea- doresJulietaReiseDoutorWolmir
  6. 6. 7 Caputo Neto anuncia construção de nova unidade de saúde na Ceasa O secretário estadual da Saúde, Michele Caputo Neto, anunciou na quarta-feira (23/08), em Curitiba, a construção de uma nova unidade de saúde para atender a população que trabalha ou mora nos arredores da Ceasa, no bairro Tatuquara. O inves- timento será de quase R$ 2 milhões em recursos do Governo do Estado. Também foi garantido o repasse de R$ 115 mil para compra de mobiliá- rio e equipamentos. O anúncio foi feito durante as ati- vidades da campanha “AgostoAzul”, que levou uma série de serviços gra- tuitos de saúde às instalações da Ceasa, na capital. “Atendendo a uma reivindicação que recebemos da co- munidade, vamos investir recursos próprios para que esta obra saia do papel. O objetivo é construir uma es- trutura que esteja à altura da deman- da da região”, declarou o secretário. Para Caputo Neto, a área de abrangência da Ceasa deve ser trata- da como se fosse uma verdadeira ci- dade. “Temos que dar uma atenção especial a este lugar. Mais de 15 mil pessoas circulam por aqui todos os dias, um volume superior à popula- ção de diversos municípios paranaenses”, ressaltou. A comunidade da Ceasa já conta com uma unidade de saúde à disposi- ção. Contudo, o prédio é modesto e não tem espaço adequado para supor- tar a demanda local.Além disso, tam- bém não é viável ampliar a atual estru- tura devido a dificuldades no projeto. Segundo a secretária de Saúde de Curitiba, Márcia Cecília Huçulak, a nova unidade ficará dentro da Ceasa, emumterrenocedidopelaadministra- ção à prefeitura. “Esta parceria com o Governo do Estado tem sido essencial para resgatarmos o sistema de saúde dacapital.Aliberaçãodestaobraémais uma prova disso”, relatou. Desde 2011, o Estado já destinou maisdeR$525milhõesparafortalecer a retaguarda de atendimento de saúde em Curitiba. Destaque para obras em unidades de saúde, melhorias em hos- pitais estratégicos, repasse de incenti- vos de custeio para serviços de refe- rência, compra de ambulâncias, entre outrosinvestimentos. EXAMES – Dentro das ações do AgostoAzul na Ceasa, foram realiza- dos 1199 procedimentos, entre tes- tes rápidos de HIV, sífilis e hepatites B e C, teste de glicemia, aferição de pressão arterial, vacinação, avaliação de saúde bucal e orientações de saú- de. No total, 264 pessoas participa- ram dos vários serviços gratuitos de saúde realizados na sede do Sindica- to dos Permissionários da Ceasa Curitiba – Sindaruc. A ação foi coordenada pelas equi- pes de saúde do Distrito Sanitário do Tatuquara, da secretaria municipal de saúde de Curitiba, com profissionais da secretaria estadual,, tendo ainda apoio da Secretaria de Estado da Agricultura e do Abastecimento, da Ceasa Paraná, e do Sindaruc. Secretário de Estado da Saúde, Michele Caputo Neto ASSOCIAÇÃO PEDE A REVITALIZAÇÃO DA PRAÇA DO ABAETE EmaudiêncianaruadaCidadania dia25destemês,SandraGuériospre- sidente daAssociação MãosAmigas, Alceu, Conceição e Claudete foram recebidos e atendidos pelo prefeito Rafael Greca e a administradora re- gional do BoaVista, Janaína Lopes. Ficou acertado queApraçaAnna Maurer Rutz, conhecida como Praça doAbaete, no bairro Boa Vista, será vitalizada. Haverá uma contenção da erosão do rio Bacacheri que margeia oladodapraçaemelhorianailumina- ção. ''Estamos dando mais utilidade a esta praça e temos a atenção da pre- feitura.Assim procuramos garantir a responsabilidadedenossosmoradores para zelar pelo bem estar de toda a comunidade, afirma a presidenta da associação.
  7. 7. 8 Anuncie 99894.1462 e 3328-0176 www.gazetasantacandida.com.br www.gazetasantacandida.blogspot.com GAZETADOSANTACÂNDIDA Atingindo a maioria dos bairros da nossa região. Bolsonaro: “Sabe para que servem esses dois dedos? Para no ano que vem enfiar no rabo do Doria” Jair Bolsonaro garante não estar preo- cupado se seu discurso radical vai espan- tar eventuais apoiadores e o dinheiro que eles normalmente trazem. Prefere a sua tí- pica saída diante das questões incômodas: a verborragia, que o leva para lon- ge – chega a uma espécie de “cha- mado divino” para salvar o país “dessa esculhambação”. A voz um tom acima e o cenho franzido com- põem o personagem durão e infle- xível, ainda que nos bastidores a sua postura seja exatamente a oposta: o político já começou a abrir canais de interlocução com o andar de cima para tratar de seu projeto presidencial. Nos últimos meses, com o crescimento progressivo de sua candidatura em diferentes sonda- gens para a Presidência (a depen- der do instituto, ele tem entre 15% e 20% dos votos, atrás apenas de Lula), aumentou também o assédio dos bancos, agências e fundos de investimen- tos, além de empresários e consultores. Todos querem conhecer o pré-candidato de extrema direita que conquistou uma legião de admiradores com um discurso autoritário e abertamente preconceituoso, que no momento tem a preferência de um quinto do eleitorado nacional – algo em torno de 28 milhões de votos. Bolsonaro começa a desbravar mundos que antes lhe eram completamente estranhos, casodacomunidadejudaicaedoagronegócio. E já recebe sinais de simpatia de parte da burocracia do Estado – os militares. O político, segundo as pesquisas, tem cada vez mais apoio entre os eleitores mais escolarizados, jovens e ricos – uma mudança no seu público tradicional, for- mado predominantemente por policiais e militares. O discurso direto, popularesco e nacionalista, em defesa da família e dos valores cristãos, encontra eco num eleitorado cada vez mais con- servador e antipolítico, conforme mos- traram as urnas nas eleições municipais do ano passado. Outro fator que ajuda a explicar seu sucesso é a criminalidade, uma das principais preocupações do bra- sileiro, que Bolsonaro promete enfren- tar com mais armas – 57% da popula- ção brasileira concorda com a frase “ban- dido bom é bandido morto”. “Não vou fazer acordo com o diabo para me eleger”, completou o deputado. “Se é para fazer a mesma coisa, esquece.” Para o político que trilhou sua carrei- ra praticamente sozinho, sem a estrutura de um grande partido ou um aliado de peso, a consolidação de seu projeto pre- sidencial o coloca em um outro patamar – ele já percebeu o quanto é conveniente para alguns dos setores que ascenderam ao poder após o impeachment de Dilma Rousseff. Além do clima antipetista que ganhou o país, ele atribui a popularidade à defesa de suas bandeiras, que são as mesmas desde que ele chegou à Câmara dos Deputados, no início dos anos 1990. O presidenciável não abre os nomes dos novos interlocutores – “não quero queimá- los, é uma relação de confiança” –, assim como os empresários que se encontraram recentemente com o político resistem a falar a respeito. A grande maioria do empresariado o considera um aventurei- ro, mas há quem o defenda. “Sei que tem gente usando o meu nome para pedir di- nheiro, inclusive gravei um vídeo di- zendo para não doar. Um empresário re- centemente ofere- ceu, mas eu recusei. Oferecem de boa-fé, mas nunca aceitei, nem vou aceitar.” Um dos seus en- contros recentes foi com economistas do banco BTG-Pactual. Consultores de fun- dos nacionais e internacionais que acom- panham o dia a dia do Congresso tam- bém já fizeram acenos para abrir uma interlocução com o político, caso, por exemplo, do Opportunity, do banqueiro Daniel Dantas. Ao tratar de economia, Bolsonaro foge da usual arrogância: admite não sa- ber muito e diz que está aberto para apren- der. A incógnita sobre o modelo econô- mico que defende – e o fato de ter um expressivo apoio a menos de um ano das eleições – é exatamente o que inquieta mercados e investidores. A XP Investimentos, uma das gigantes do setor de assessoria de investimentos, elaborou neste mês uma pesquisa sobre as eleições de 2018 com uma simulação do cenário (para onde iriam a bolsa e o dólar) com a vitória de um dos nomes já colocados na disputa – Doria, Lula, Alckmin, além do próprio Bolsonaro. O cenário de maior incerteza é em re- lação ao ex-capitão do Exército – a maio- ria dos investidores e analistas acredita que, caso ele seja eleito, o Ibovespa cairia drasticamente, assim como apostam numa desvalorização expressiva do real em rela- ção ao dólar. Em Brasília, sua rotina também mu- dou. Visto como excêntrico pelos pares, ele agora não fica mais sozinho pelos cor- redores do Congresso, como era comum no passado. Agora chega a fazer discur- sos relâmpagos para curiosos que se apro- ximam, como aconteceu na segunda se- mana de agosto no Salão Verde da Câma- ra, ao falar para cerca de 30 adolescentes que visitavam o Congresso com a escola. Bolsonaro está sempre rodeado de celula- res, o que alimenta ainda mais suas apari- ções nas redes sociais, onde é líder abso- luto de audiência entre os presidenciáveis. Seu pequeno gabinete (a maioria de seus funcionários e assessores é ex-militar) também ficou concorrido. Formam-se fi- las para que simpatizantes façam fotos ou vídeos ao lado do deputado – ele até pin- tou na entrada do gabinete uma bandeira nacional com seu nome para servir de fun- do para as imagens e vídeos que logo vão inundar suas redes de apoio. O perfil dos visitantes é variado: há policiais, estudan- tes brancos e ricos, negros, nortistas e remediados de diferentes tipos. Nos vídeos, termina quase sempre com o bordão “tamo junto”, simulando uma arma com as mãos, com o indicador e o polegar estendidos. Perguntei se o gesto e o “tamo junto” era uma estratégia para se contrapor ao “Acelera” de João Doria, que desponta como um eventual rival no ano que vem – os dois têm a preferência do mesmo eleitorado rico e escolarizado. “Sabe para que servem esses dois dedos?”, perguntou, fazendo com a mão o sinal popularizado pelo prefeito de São Paulo. “Para no ano que vem enfi- ar no rabo do Doria.” Imagem é tudo A violência verbal é uma de suas mar- cas e um modo de cativar sua audiência. O Superior Tribunal de Justiça (STJ) manteve neste mês a decisão que o con- denou a pagar uma indenização de R$ 10 mil por danos morais à colega Maria do Rosário, do PT. Em 2014, após uma dis- cussão, Bolsonaro disse que não a estu- praria porque ela “não merece”. Casos assim se avolumam em sua car- reira parlamentar: já disse em pronuncia- mentos e entrevistas que é “preconceituoso com muito orgulho”, que “seria incapaz de amar um filho homos- sexual”, que a “mulher deve ganhar um salário menor porque engravida”, que a “ditadura deveria ter matado uns 30 mil, a começar por Fernando Henrique Car- doso”, e que, como capitão do Exército, sua “especialidade é matar”. Lucas Ferraz - DCM
  9. 9. 10 Secretário do Esporte, Lazer e Juventude, Marcello Richa, descentraliza atuação da SMELJ O secretário municipal do Esporte, Lazer e Juventude (Smelj), Marcello Richa, ini- ciou na terça-feira passada, na Regional Portão, o projeto Gabinete Descentralizado da Smelj. Durante todo o dia o gabinete da secretaria foi deslocado para a Rua da Ci- dadania do Fazendinha, onde foram reali- zados os despachos, agenda e atendimento a população. Na oportunidade o secretário concedeu entrevista exclusiva ao Jornal Gazeta do Santa Cândida. Confira: Secretário Marcello Richa, qual o ob- jetivo de sua visita a regional da Fazendinha? Marcello Richa: O objetivo principal é acompanhar as ações da Secretaria, as ati- vidades, os programas que são desenvolvi- dos aqui na regional. Hoje estou com todo o gabinete da Secretaria, diretores todos e também acompanhado o dia todo aqui na Rua da Cidadania, onde vamos conversar com entidades, lideranças, com os mora- dores, os usuários das nossas unidades, en- fim, é um momento onde passaremos o dia todo aqui na Rua da Cidadania descentrali- zando as decisões que são definidas em ga- binete e nas diretorias e nos colocando mais próximos da população, das demandas, dos anseios da nossa gente e de uma certa for- ma poder oportunizar ações que venham ao encontro das dificuldades que as pesso- as enfrentam, fazendo do esporte uma gran- de ferramenta da melhora da qualidade de vida da nossa gente. Quais são os principais projetos atu- ais da secretaria? Marcello Richa: Temos muitas ações. Fico feliz em ver a Secretaria crescendo, criando corpo, alcançando o maior núme- ro de pessoas; nós trabalhamos em todas as regiões da cidade, em todos os bairros, em todas as faixas etárias. As diferentes re- alidades que nós temos em Curitiba como um todo. Um dos carros chefes da secre- taria tem sido o projeto Escola + Esporte = 10 que trabalha com contra turno escolar oportunizando as crianças mais de 23 mo- dalidades esportivas dentro das nossas es- colas, nas nossas unidades, em espaços al- ternativos e também contando com gran- des parceiros. Essas nossas crianças que participam desse programa de contra tur- no escolar tem inclusive acesso aos estádi- os de futebol em dias de jogos do campeo- nato brasileiro junto ao Atlético, Coritiba e Paraná Clube. Da mesma forma em que as federações nos auxiliam para expandir ain- da mais essas atividades e os atletas que são beneficiários da lei de incentivo ao es- porte também tem um papel muito impor- tante a cumprir junto a essas crianças, uma vez que o esporte vive de sonhos, de gran- des ídolos, grandes heróis. Então com esse programa nós conseguimos, claro que com o foco sempre nas nossas crianças e nas futuras gerações, oportunizar um cenário que não falte nada para que a criança possa construir de fato e correr atrás do seu so- nho de ser um dia um grande esportista. Como você vê hoje a importância do esporte na vida do jovem e da criança? Marcello Richa: Hoje o esporte desem- penha um papel fundamental. Eu costumo dizer que a Secretaria trabalha com um im- portante tripé: o esporte como ferramenta social, para resgatar crianças e jovens fa- mílias que vivem à beira de criminalidade com índices de desenvolvimento humano muito baixos, vêem no esporte a condição de subir, de evoluir socialmente, financei- ramente, e crescer através dos valores que o esporte oportuniza. Então é uma impor- tante ferramenta social o esporte tem como mudança de uma sociedade como um todo. Numa segunda oportunidade o esporte en- quanto promotor da qualidade de vida, as pessoas que utilizam o esporte como hobby, ou que buscam práticas saudáveis que vi- sam melhorar a qualidade de vida. A Secre- taria também oportuniza várias atividades e eu pude participar agora da academia de musculação, que nós temos aqui na Rua da Cidadania, e pude ver diversas pessoas se exercitando, principalmente idosos preo- cupados com a saúde e recebendo os be- nefícios que a atividade física traz para suas vidas. E por fim, é claro, temos o esporte como auto rendimento. Poder oportunizar para crianças, jovens, o aces- so a equipes de base para que eles estejam inseridos nesse contexto de competições municipais, estaduais e nacionais, e que a gente possa também desenvolver alguns talentos, entendendo que Curitiba é uma capital que contribui muito para a forma- ção de importantes atletas, uma cidade sede de grandes competições mundiais, então nós também temos que ter essa preocu- pação, esse olhar atencioso para detectar novos talentos. Tenho certeza que nessas três perspectivas o esporte desempenha um papel fundamental para a construção de uma nova sociedade. Nossa cidade está bem servida no apoio ao esporte ou ainda falta alguma coisa? Marcello Richa: Acredito que nós tenha- mos algumas importantes ferramentas para isso, e cito a Lei Municipal de Incentivo ao Esporte, através de um programa de incen- tivos fiscais que concede desconto de IPTU em 66% para entidades sem fins lucrativos para que possam participar, inscrever pro- jetos e programas para acessar recursos da ordem de 3,3 milhões de reais, oriundos de incentivadores empresariais. Com essa lei de incentivo ao esporte nós consegui- mos garantir o acesso a muitos jovens, muitos atletas que tem vontade, vocação para participar de competições mundo à fora e a lei consegue garantir a essas pessoas condições para que mantenham seus estu- dos e trabalhos e ao mesmo tempo tenha um recurso para investir no seu treinamen- to, no seu deslocamento, alimentação ba- lanceada, todas as condições para que um atleta possa conquistar esse sonho e con- seguir manter todas as suas questões de vida, além do esporte. Fico muito feliz que a nossa Lei de Incentivo ao Esporte aqui da cidade de Curitiba seja uma referência para muitos municípios e estados, e vem garan- tindo o sonho de 8 mil atletas, direta e indi- retamente, que são beneficiados pela lei de incentivo ao esporte; é uma ferramenta muito importe. Temos o complemento do governo do Estado, com o projeto Talen- to Olímpico Paranaense que por meio da Copel concede bolsas para atletas, proje- tos esportivos, treinadores, clubes, parti- ciparem também de grandes competições, sempre vestindo a camisa de Curitiba, re- presentando o estado do Paraná. Então nós temos sim, por conta dos esforços da Pre- feitura de Curitiba e também do Governo do Paraná, uma realidade muito propícia para construir representantes à altura, atle- tas de alto rendimento nas diversas moda- lidades, olímpicas ou não, sempre com grandes representantes nas competições Brasil e mundo à fora. Atualmente a Secretaria, nas 38 unida- des, tem 53 modalidades esportivas ofertadas a população de todas as faixas etárias, da criança ao idoso, e temos 4 obras em andamento, dois Clubes da Gente, Santa Felicidade e Boa Vista, um centro de inicia- ção esportiva no CIC e no Cajuru, obras novas. Os clubes deverão ser entregues ain- da esse ano, e os dois centros no início do ano que vem. Vamos ampliar as modalida- des, principalmente no CIC, pois é uma re- gional que não possui muita oportunidade esportiva. Aqui na regional Fazendinha é bacana dizer que temos o centro de ginás- tica artística, uma unidade única da cidade, especializado nisso, diferenciado, com pro- fessores. E as meninas aqui do Fazendinha já estão se preparando para algumas com- petições, já está começando a destacar al- guns talentos. Buscamos oportunizar a criação de va- gas, aumentar o acesso, melhorar as con- dições das unidades, garantir melhoria dos materiais esportivos; isso a gente tem fei- to. Muitas vezes por esforço próprio da Se- cretaria de Esporte, cortando despesas, ga- rantindo melhor serviço para população e outras tantas vezes com o apoio da iniciati- va privada. Temos muitos parceiros que nos ajudam no desenvolvimento das ações do esporte, e nós criamos o selo “Amigos do Esporte”, para valorizar, reconhecer e in- centivar a iniciativa privada para ser uma grande parceira do esporte.
  10. 10. 11 O marido pergunta para mulher: - Querida, quando eu morrer você vai chorar muito? - Claro querido. Você sabe que eu choro por qualquer besteira. ----------------------------------------------------- Um homem está em casa, quando sua namorada chega, toca a campainha e então ele pergunta: - Quem é? E ela responde: - É o amor da sua vida! E o homem: - Mentira. Cachaça não fala. ------------------------------------------------------ Fui almoçar ontem na casa de uma amiga Quando terminamos de almoçar, ela me disse: - Fiz o almoço, agora a louca é sua. Peguei a louça, coloquei tudo em um saco plástico e fui embora. Agora a mulher está aqui na frente de casa com a polícia querendo a louça de volta... Vai entender esse povo. ----------------------------------------------------- O caipira ganhou um smartphone no bingo da igreja. Perguntaram o que ele faria com o prêmio e ele respondeu: - O phone vou ficar pra mim. O smart vou dar pra minha irmã pintar as unhas. -o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o- Marido e mulher juntos há mais de 50 anos e crentes na reencarnação, fizeram um acordo: - O primeiro que morrer informaria o outro sobre como era a vida no chamado “plano espiritual”. O homem morreu primeiro e, através de um médium, contatou a mulher e contou como era sua rotina diária: - Levanto cedo e faço sexo. Em seguida faço a primeira refeição.Aalimentação aqui é a que você queria que eu tivesse: muitos legumes, frutas e verduras. Você não imagina o que eu tenho comido de cenoura, justamente o que eu odiava, lembra? Depois de comer, mais sexo, e em seguida vou para o campo. Não paro um minuto.Apanho muito sol, como você queria, e faço sexo mais algumas vezes. No almoço, mais legumes e verduras, e depois... mais sexo. O jantar aqui é servido mais cedo, sempre com verduras frescas, e como escurece tarde, dá tempo de voltar ao campo.Aí, já sabe, sexo até anoitecer! Depois durmo muito bem, para me recuperar, já que no dia seguinte começa tudo outra vez. Não posso me queixar da vida aqui. A mulher feliz e espantada, pergunta: - Nossa, então você está no paraíso? E o marido responde: - Não, já reencarnei. Voltei como coelho numa chácara aqui em Mandirituba. ----------------------------------------------------- O marido vaidoso comprou um sapato novo. Chega em casa e fica andando pra lá e pra cá, e nada da mulher perceber sua nova aquisição. Para chamar a atenção ele resolve toirar toda a roupa. Completamente nu, ele aparece novamente andando pra lá e pra cá.Amulher finalmente pergunta: - Ficou louco? O que você faz andando pra lá e pra cá com esse pinguelo mole pendurado? O marido aproveita a oportunidade e responde: - É que ele está olhando para o meu sapato novo. E a mulher: - Por que você não comprou um chapéu? ----------------------------------------------------- Na aula de química o professor pergunta: - Quais as principais reações do álcool?O aluno responde: - Chorar pela ex, achar que está rico, ficar valente e pegar mulher feia. Professor: - Tirou 10! ----------------------------------------------------- Aquele casal de velhinhos: - Véio! - berra a velhinha. - Venha ver que indecência! Sexo explícito na TV! E o velho: - Deixa de ser tonta, mulher! Bota os seus óculos... é só o apresentador comendo uma banana! ----------------------------------------------------- O bêbado chega ao inferno, ainda bêbado, e grita: - Cadê a mulherada? O diabo morrendo de rir responde: - Aqui não tem mulherada não, seu bêbado safado. E o bêbado, rindo, pergunta: - E tu arrumou esse par de chifre com quem, viado? A professora pergunta na sala de aula: - O que é um cometa? E o Joãozinho responde: - É um astro com cauda. - Muito bem. Cite um. - Mickey Mouse. ----------------------------------------------------- O sujeito todo musculoso, estilo Rambo, palito de fósforo apagado pendendo no canto da boca, entra num boteco e grita: - Josias? Silencio total. - Josias? - berra ele, ainda mais alto. Nisto, um rapaz franzino levanta-se: - Sou eu! O sujeito caminha até o rapaz, segura-o pela gola da camisa, dá-lhe alguns safanões, derruba-o no chão, dá-lhe mais alguns chutes e vai embora, sem dizer uma palavra. Nisso o rapaz, todo ensangüentado começa a dar risada! Ao que um dos fregueses pergunta: - O que houve rapaz? Você esta maluco? Levou uma tremenda surra e ainda da risada? - É que eu enganei o cara. Eu não sou o Josias. Sou o Manuel! ----------------------------------------------------- Depois de 20 dias de férias no Rio de Janeiro, a garota esta voltando para sua casa, no interior. Assim que senta na poltrona do ônibus, ao lado de um rapaz muito elegante, suspira: - Enfim juntos! Espantado, o rapaz vira-se para ela: - Mas, como? Eu nem lhe conheço! Eela: - Desculpe, falava com os meus joelhos!
