ЭМГ-ЫН ДОЛОО ХОНОГИЙН АЖЛЫН ТОЙМ 2017.05.29-06.02
Мэдээ, тайлан  21-р 7 хоногийн Томуу/1.%/, ДДУХ ЦСС, Улаанбурханы өвчлөлийн мэдээ, EWAR мэдээ ХӨСҮТ-д илгээсэн.  21-р 7 ...
Сургалт, сурталчилгаа  Эх нярайн эрүүл мэндийг бэхжүүлэх төслийн хүрээнд эх баригч нарыг чадавхижуулах сургалт зохион бай...
Бусад  ЭМГ-ын УЗХ-р 2 асуудал  ЭМГ-ын даргын нэрэмжит тойрон үзлэг БОЭТ-н сүрьеэгийн тасаг, Учралтбаяр, Анхны оч ӨЭМТ-үү...
Бусад  БОЭТ, СӨЭМТ-өөр 21-р 7 хоногийн байдлаар 2456 хүнд хамар залгиурын үзлэг хийгдэж 39 үрэвсэлтэй хүн илрүүлж эмчлэгд...
1. Эх нярайн хэлэлцүүлэг зохион байгуулагдана. 2. Өрхийн эрүүл мэндийн төвийг чадавхижуулах төслийг ДЭМБ-д хүргүүлнэ 3. JA...
“ЭЛЭГ БҮТЭН МОНГОЛ” ҮНДЭСНИЙ ХӨТӨЛБӨРИЙН ЯВЦ
Хийгдсэн үйл ажиллагаа 1. Цахим хуралд 1 удаа зохион байгуулагдсан. 2. 40-65 насны хүн амд элэгний В,С вирусын илрүүлэг , ...
Гурвалсан гэрээ  ЭМГ НЬ:  Орон нутгийн хэмжээнд нэгдсэн удирдлага, арга зүйгээр хангаж ажиллана.  Элэгний В, С вирусын ...
Сургалт зохион байгуулагдсан.  Илрүүлэг, шинжилгээ хийх багийг чадавхижуулах сургалт зохион байгуулагдаж 45 хүн хамрагдса...
12800 хүн 150 хүн 2017 оны 06-р сарын 02-ны байдлаар 1304 хүн www.elegbuten.mohs.mn
Элэгний В, С вирусын илрүүлгийн мэдээ
Илрүүлэг, шинжилгээний мэдээ
ЭЛЭГНИЙ ВИРУСГҮЙ ЭРДЭНЭТ ХОТ АЯН:  Аймгын Засаг даргын А/262 дугаар захирамжийн дагуу өрхийн эрүүл мэндийн төвүүдээр 5/20...
ЭМГ-ЫН 14 ХОНОГИЙН АЖЛЫН ТОЙМ 2017.05.22-06.02
Хурал 1. ЭМГ-ын УЗХурал 1 удаа зохион байгуулагдсан. /2 өргөдөл, гомдол/ 2. Эмнэлгийн мэргэжилтний ёс зүйн салбар хороо ху...
Мэдээ, тайлан  21-р 7 хоногийн Томуу/1.%/, ДДУХ ЦСС, Улаанбурханы өвчлөлийн мэдээ, EWAR мэдээ, Назофарингитын мэдээ ХӨСҮТ...
 Тайлангууд гарч хүргэгдсэн.Үүнд:  Засгийн газрын мөрийн хөтөлбөрийн хэрэгжилт  Засгийн газрын тогтоол шийдвэрийн хэрэг...
Хяналт 1. ХӨСҮТ-н нэгдсэн лабораториос БОЭТ, Медипас, Мөнхсүндрэл,Үйлсбадрах ӨЭМТ, Нөхөн үржихүйн үүдэн 5 эмнэлэг, онош ла...
Сургалт, сурталчилгаа  Эх нярайн эрүүл мэндийг бэхжүүлэх төслийн хүрээнд эх баригч нарыг чадавхижуулах сургалт зохион бай...
Бусад  ЭМГ-ын даргын нэрэмжит тойрон үзлэг БОЭТ-н сүрьеэгийн тасаг, Учралтбаяр, Анхны оч ӨЭМТ-үүдэд хийгдсэн.  ЭМГ-т 2 ө...
Бусад  “Зудтай орон нутгийн 6-59 сартай хүүхэд болон жирэмсэн, хөхүүл эхчүүдийг ОНБТБ-ээр хангах, түгээх төслийн гэрээ СӨ...
Бусад  Хачигт халдварын онош тодруулах зорилгоор 3 сорьц ЗӨСҮТ-д илгээсэнээс 1 хачигт энцефалит илэрсэн. Хачигт энцефалит...
1. Эх нярайн хэлэлцүүлэг зохион байгуулагдана. 2. Өрхийн эрүүл мэндийн төвийг чадавхижуулах төслийг ДЭМБ-д хүргүүлнэ 3. JA...
Мэдээлэл  Эрүүл мэнд-Ээлтэй орчин” аяны хүрээнд нийт 1232 эрүүл мэндийн ажилтнууд хамрагдсанаас 65 хүн шинээр С вирусын х...
АНХААРАЛ ХАНДУУЛСАНД БАЯРЛАЛАА.
