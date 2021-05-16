Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 16, 2021

Perfil del Egresado

Estudiante: Georgelis Rodriguez
C.I: 29.926.513
ING Industrial

Perfil del Egresado

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para la Educación I.U.P Santiago Mariño Extensión COL-Cabimas Realizado Por Georgelis Rodríguez CI: 29.926.513 Ing. Industrial
  2. 2. Arquitectura Ingenierías Civil Eléctrica Carreras Comprendelas edificaciones Históricas Diseña, coordina, y colabora con la construcción de Edificaciones Se mantienea la vanguardia de nuevas tecnologías einformaciones útiles. Se encarga del diseño y construcción de vías, puertos marítimos, urbanismo. Coordina todos los aspectos relacionados a la construcción Coordina o forma partedel equipode profesionales quelaboran en las áreas deldiseño y la administración deproyectos de obras civiles. Se especializa en Los medios electrotécnicos y sistemas empleados en la generación,transmisión, distribucióny utilización dela energía eléctrica.
  3. 3. Electrónica Industrial Diseñar y evaluar proyectos desistemas y equipos eléctricos participando enla planificación, programación y supervisión del mantenimiento de equipos electrónicos. El ingenieroelectrónico, seencarga deestudiar los fenómenos electromagnéticos delos materiales para su aplicación en eldiseño, fabricación, análisis, funcionamiento y reparaciónde dispositivos y sistemas como un medio para mejorar,procesar y transmitir la información. El IngenieroIndustrial,planifica, estudia dirigey controla elanálisis de los diferentes métodos, procesos y sistemas deprocesamiento de producción, mejoras deproductos acabados y disposiciónde las fábricas. Planifica,coordina. El IngenieroIndustrial poseelos conocimientos para resolver problemas profesionales relacionados conpartes o sistemas delárea empresarial e industrial MantenimientoMecánico Está capacitado para el mantenimiento y reparación de máquinas, equipos y sistemas mecánicos, planificación, administración,programación, administración y supervisión deequipos mecánicos, investigación tecnológica y científica sobre máquinas y equipos. Está implicado eneldiseño deproyectos, instalación, montajey reparación deMaquinas, planificación, programación y evaluación del mantenimientode equipos.
  4. 4. Sistemas El Ingenierode Sistemas seocupa del diseño, programación,implantacióny mantenimientode sistemas. El Ingenierode sistemas se puededesempañar enel área de controly sistemas en general,pudiendo optar a cargos comoanalista, diseñador,administrador de sistemas ó gerente desistemas.

