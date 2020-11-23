15 numeros 26 36

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 Aula 15 – cap. 26 ao 36 EBD - ESCOLA BÍBLICA DISCIPULADORA – 2ºsem/2020 Facilitadores: José Rissotto e Francisco Tudela 34.13 “Moisés ordenou aos israelitas: "Distribuam a terra por sorteio como herança”
  2. 2. Segundo Recenseamento nas Planícies de Moabe. � 26.1 Depois da praga(a do cap. 25.8), o Senhor disse a Moisés e a Eleazar, filho do sacerdote Arão: 2"Façam um recenseamento de toda a comunidade de Israel, segundo as suas famílias; 4"Façam um recenseamento dos homens de vinte anos para cima", ... 64 Nenhum deles estava entre os que foram contados por Moisés e pelo sacerdote Arão quando contaram os israelitas no deserto do Sinai. 65Pois o Senhor tinha dito àqueles israelitas que eles iriam morrer no deserto, e nenhum deles sobreviveu, exceto Calebe, filho de Jefoné, e Josué, filho de Num” Josué, da tribo de Efraim; e Calebe, da tribo de Judá. 2
  3. 3. Segundo Recenseamento nas Planícies de Moabe. A praga representou o fim da primeira geração, as pessoas que haviam saído do Egito, com mais de 20 anos, haviam morrido, só ficaram vivos Josué, Calebe, além de Moisés daquela geração, devido ao incidente em Cades-Barneia; Sob a graça de Deus, os israelitas agora estavam prontos para um recomeço; Eles herdariam a Terra Prometida; 1ºCenso ocorreu no 2º ano antes da saída do Sinai; Se passaram 38 anos, desde o primeiro censo; Os doze espias ficaram 40 dias inspecionando a terra, o povo ficou 40 anos no deserto, um ano para cada dia. 3
  4. 4. 4 TRIBO LÍDER Censo cap 1 Censo cap 26 Variação Judá Naassom, filho de Aminadabe. 74.600 76.500 +2,5% Issacar Natanael, filho de Zuar 54.400 64.300 +18% Zebulom Eliabe, filho de Helom 57.400 60.500 +5,5% Rúben Elizur, filho de Sedeur. 46.500 43.730 -6% Simeão Selumiel, filho de Zurisadai. 59.300 22.200 -63% Gade Eliasafe, filho de Deuel. 45.650 40.500 -11% Efraim Elisama, filho de Amiúde 40.500 32.500 -20% Manassés Gamaliel, filho de Pedazur. 32.200 52.700 +64% Benjamim Abidã, filho de Gideoni 35.400 45.600 +29% Dã Aieser, filho de Amisadai. 62.700 64.400 +2,5% Aser Pagiel, filho de Ocrã 41.500 53.400 +28% Naftali Aira, filho de Enã 53.400 45.400 -15% TOTAL 603.550 601.730 -0,3
  5. 5. � 26.52-56 “Disse ainda o Senhor a Moisés: "A terra será repartida entre eles como herança, de acordo com o número dos nomes alistados. A um clã maior dê uma herança maior, e a um clã menor, uma herança menor; cada um receberá a sua herança de acordo com o seu número de recenseados. A terra, porém, será distribuída por sorteio. Cada um herdará sua parte de acordo com o nome da tribo de seus antepassados. Cada herança será distribuída por sorteio entre os clãs maiores e entre os clãs menores” 5 É importante fazer distinção entre essa técnica, que visava obter decisões justas e evitar o favoritismo, e as loterias, jogos de azar cujos resultados podem ser manipulados, que são meios de exploração dos sonhos dos pobres e tiram deles o dinheiro do qual precisam para outros fins.
  6. 6. A LEI É READEQUADA ÀS MULHERES � 26.33 “Zelofeade, filho de Héfer, não teve filhos; teve somente filhas, cujos nomes eram Maalá, Noa, Hogla, Milca e Tirza.” 27.1-4 ... suas filhas disseram: "Nosso pai morreu no deserto. Ele não estava entre os seguidores de Corá, que se ajuntaram contra o Senhor, mas morreu por causa do seu próprio pecado e não deixou filhos. Por que o nome de nosso pai deveria desaparecer de seu clã por não ter tido um filho? Dê-nos propriedade entre os parentes de nosso pai". 7(respondeu o Senhor)"As filhas de Zelofeade têm razão. Você (Moises) lhes dará propriedade como herança entre os parentes do pai delas e lhes passará a herança do pai. 6
  7. 7. As filhas de Zelofeade sabiam que: 1. Os líderes estavam planejando a divisão da terra; 2. Não havia lei para uma família sem filhos do sexo masculino; 3. Os descendentes de pecadores como Corá receberiam uma parte da terra, pois sua linhagem não foi extinta; 4. Seu pai, Zelofeade, não havia morrido em decorrência do castigo por um pecado específico, mas por fazer parte da geração mais velha que não poderia entrar na terra prometida. Moisés ouviu as irmãs e apresentou sua causa ao Senhor. 1. Deus responde que elas tinham razão; 2. Deus não estava lhes fazendo um favor, mas instituindo uma lei justa; 3. Deus modifica regras tradicionais para trazer o bem-estar de indivíduos e famílias do seu povo. 7
  8. 8. Existem argumentos bíblicos e sociais para corroborar uma revisão das leis tradicionais, a fim de adequá-las a uma sociedade em transformação. Nosso contexto está mudando a cada dia, e não é sábio simplesmente aplicar regras antigas a uma nova comunidade. A igreja deve buscar a orientação de Deus para tratar de questões que a afetam, e procurar diretrizes apropriadas para mudanças que promoverão a justiça dentro dela. 8
  9. 9. Escolha do Sucessor de Moisés. � 27.12-14 “Então o Senhor disse a Moisés: "Suba este monte da serra de Abarim e veja a terra que dei aos israelitas. Depois de vê-la, você também será reunido ao seu povo, como seu irmão Arão, ...vocês dois desobedeceram à minha ordem de honrar minha santidade perante eles". Isso aconteceu nas águas de Meribá, em Cades, no deserto de Zim.” Em vez de discutir com Deus, Moisés expressou sua preocupação acerca de um sucessor, como todo bom líder cristão, não desejava deixar o povo como ovelhas que não têm pastor. 9 � 27.15-17 “Moisés disse ao Senhor: "Que o Senhor ...designe um homem como líder desta comunidade para conduzi-los em suas batalhas, para que a comunidade do Senhor não seja como ovelhas sem pastor.
  10. 10. � 27.18-21 “". Então o Senhor disse a Moisés: "Chame Josué, filho de Num, homem em quem está o Espírito, e imponha as mãos sobre ele. Faça-o apresentar-se ao sacerdote Eleazar e a toda a comunidade e o comissione na presença deles. Dê-lhe parte da sua autoridade para que toda a comunidade de Israel lhe obedeça. Ele deverá apresentar-se ao sacerdote Eleazar, que lhe dará diretrizes ao consultar o Urim perante o Senhor.” As mãos externam o desejo da pessoa; impor as mãos é simbólico, significa identificar-se com alguém em sua obra para o Senhor. A autoridade de Josué não seria igual à de Moisés, cuja comunhão com o Senhor era direta, dependeria do uso do Urim e Tumim por Eleazar, o Sacerdote. 10
  11. 11. Os cap. 28 e 29, tal como Lv. 23, tratam das ofertas e festas •Ofertas Diárias. 28.3-8. •Ofertas Mensais. 28.11-15 •Ofertas Anuais. 28.16 – 29.40 A diferença entre as ofertas de lua nova em Números, Ezequiel e Pentateuco (Lv 23; Nm 28.9-29.40 e Dt 16.1-7) se deve que o culto em Israel adaptou o calendário delas para os diferentes momentos históricos da nação. PA O modo como adoramos e como reagimos quando Deus opera em nossa vida pode variar a fim de atender às necessidades de nosso contexto específico. 11
  12. 12. O cap. 30 trata de prescrições acerca de votos, em destaque a validade dos votos das mulheres. � 30.16 “São essas as ordenanças que o Senhor deu a Moisés a respeito do relacionamento entre um homem e sua mulher, e entre um pai e sua filha moça que ainda vive na casa do pai.” Como as mulheres em geral não eram instruídas quanto aos detalhes das cerimônias religiosas e portanto podiam fazer votos precipitados ou votos que prejudicassem a sua família: � 30.13 “O marido poderá confirmar ou anular qualquer voto ou qualquer compromisso que a obrigue a humilhar-se a si mesma.” 12
  13. 13. A guerra contra os midianitas, que eram parentes dos israelitas, da união de Abraão com sua esposa Quetura (Gn. 25.2) � 31.1-3 “O Senhor disse a Moisés: "Vingue-se dos midianitas pelo que fizeram aos israelitas. Depois disso você será reunido aos seus antepassados". Então Moisés disse ao povo: "Armem alguns dos homens para irem à guerra contra os midianitas e executarem a vingança do Senhor contra eles.” O cap. 31 alude ao 25: o pecado de Israel em Baal-Peor e o papel que tiveram os midianitas na sua orquestração. Este mandamento, contudo, não é justificativa para qualquer uma das guerras santas da era cristã, pelo simples motivo de que nesta era não houve um Moisés que recebesse, por meio de revelação, a informação de quando e onde o Deus soberano queria se fazer vingado. 13
  14. 14. � 31.2 “Vingue-se dos midianitas pelo que fizeram aos israelitas”  Vingança diz respeito à justiça retributiva e quando feita intempestivamente pode ser desproporcional.  DEUS TRÁS A DEVIDA JUSTIÇA RETRIBUTIVA. 14
  15. 15. � 31.7-9 “Lutaram então contra Midiã, conforme o Senhor tinha ordenado a Moisés, e mataram todos os homens. Entre os mortos estavam os cinco reis de Midiã: Evi, Requém, Zur, Hur e Reba. Também mataram à espada Balaão, filho de Beor. Os israelitas capturaram as mulheres e as crianças midianitas e tomaram como despojo todos os rebanhos e bens dos midianitas.” �31.15-18 "Vocês deixaram todas as mulheres vivas? ", perguntou-lhes. "Foram elas que seguiram o conselho de Balaão e levaram Israel a ser infiel ao Senhor no caso de Peor, de modo que uma praga feriu a comunidade do Senhor. Agora matem todos os meninos. E matem também todas as mulheres que se deitaram com homem, mas poupem todas as meninas virgens.” O Senhor, e não Moisés, foi o responsável por esta matança; Somente as meninas e as jovens que ainda eram virgens foram poupadas, pois poderiam se casar e ser integradas à comunidade sem causar maiores problemas. 15
  16. 16. É difícil entender como um Deus misericordioso e amoroso pôde ordenar o extermínio de mulheres e meninos midianitas. Sabemos que a origem e a causa das guerras é o pecado humano, e que toda guerra é maligna. Também sabemos que é impossível o mundo alcançar e manter a paz por meio de guerras. 16 Mas houve momentos em que Deus escolheu castigar os perversos por meio de conflitos armados chamados de guerras santas no AT. Conhecermos a vontade de Deus para nossas vidas, e buscar andar guiado por ela é a melhor escolha que fazemos. Vamos deixar que Deus repreenda quem ele achar que deva, e como fazer isto.
  17. 17. Ao procurar entender essas guerras do AT e interpretar seu significado para nós hoje, é necessário considerar alguns pontos: 1. Somente Deus pode iniciar uma guerra santa, e seu único objetivo é derrotar aqueles que pretendem frustrar seus propósitos. Sempre que os israelitas saíam para a batalha por sua própria iniciativa, eram derrotados e castigados por Deus.  Não podemos usar esses exemplos do AT para justificar guerras nos dias de hoje. 17
  18. 18. 2. O Senhor é, ao mesmo tempo, um Deus de salvação e julgamento; nenhum desses atos deve ser considerado isoladamente.  Por exemplo, quando o Egito foi julgado, Israel foi salvo;  A ideia de guerra santa ilustra esse fato acerca de Deus;  Apesar de ser difícil para os cristãos entender o conceito de guerra santa, não podemos descartar esses acontecimentos como se fossem um erro das Escrituras. Sabemos, porém, à luz do NT, que não devemos travar esse tipo de guerra hoje em dia.  Somos instruídos a amar nossos inimigos conforme o exemplo de Cristo, que não revidou, mas amou seus inimigos a ponto de se dispor a morrer por eles;  Devemos lembrar que Deus não é apenas um Deus de justiça e santidade, mas também um Deus de amor. 18
  19. 19. Dividindo os Despojos da Guerra. � 31.27 Dividam os despojos pelos guerreiros que participaram da batalha e o restante da comunidade. 41Moisés deu o tributo ao sacerdote Eleazar como contribuição ao Senhor, conforme o Senhor tinha ordenado a Moisés. 42A outra metade, pertencente aos israelitas, Moisés separou da dos combatentes; Os membros da comunidade que não participaram do combate tiveram de pagar um tributo mais elevado, que foi entregue aos levitas (31.30,42-47). O princípio de repartir espólios com indivíduos que não participaram do combate também é importante. Precisamos lembrar que os servos do Senhor não são apenas aqueles que estão à frente da obra, mas também os que permanecem em seus lares, orando e apoiando a obra de outras maneiras. 19
  20. 20. Dividindo os Despojos da Guerra. (cont.) � 31.48 Então os oficiais que estavam sobre as unidades do exército, os líderes de milhares e os líderes de centenas foram a Moisés 49“e lhe disseram: "Seus servos contaram os soldados sob o nosso comando, e não está faltando ninguém.” Enquanto o registro da destruição do povo de Midiã é penoso, o relatório dos oficiais de Israel de que não estava faltando ninguém é de causar admiração: nenhum dos soldados israelitas foi perdido na batalha 20
  21. 21. � 32.1-8 “As tribos de Rúben e de Gade ... foram a Moisés, ao sacerdote Eleazar e aos líderes da comunidade, e disseram: (aquelas) terras que o Senhor subjugou...são próprias para a criação de gado, e os seus servos possuem gado...deixem que essa terra seja dada a estes seus servos como nossa herança. Não nos façam atravessar o Jordão". Moisés respondeu...E os seus compatriotas irão à guerra enquanto vocês ficam aqui? Por que vocês desencorajam os israelitas de entrar na terra que o Senhor lhes deu? Foi isso que os pais de vocês fizeram quando os enviei de Cades-Barnéia para verem a terra.” 0 pedido pareceu uma forma de encobrir o medo que essas tribos tinham de entrar na terra prometida e o desejo de desistir no último instante. Moisés temia um novo julgamento como já ocorrera (32.8-15 repetição do relato dos espias sobre a terra prometida) 21
  22. 22. � 32.31,32 “Os homens de Gade e de Rúben responderam: "Os seus servos farão o que o Senhor disse. Atravessaremos o Jordão perante o Senhor e entraremos armados em Canaã, mas a propriedade que vamos herdar estará deste lado do Jordão".” O tempo comprovou os temores de Moisés. A separação geográfica dessas tribos além do Jordão, (Gade, Rubens, ½ Manasses) produziu nelas uma indiferença na união da nação. � Jz 5.1,2,15-17 “Naquele dia Débora e Baraque, filho de Abinoão, entoaram este cântico: "Consagrem-se para a guerra os chefes de Israel. Voluntariamente o povo se apresenta...Os líderes de Issacar estavam com Débora...Nas divisões de Rúben houve muita inquietação....houve muita indecisão. 22
  23. 23. 33.1-49 Um resumo da jornada de Israel � 33.1 “Estas são as jornadas dos israelitas quando saíram do Egito, organizados segundo as suas divisões, sob a liderança de Moisés e Arão.”  Este trecho relembra toda a jornada de Israel desde a saída de Ramessés até chegar as campinas de Moabe.  Israel podia olhar para trás e relembrar que Deus os havia liderado durante a jornada e realizado seus propósitos enquanto os conduzia da terra da escravidão (Egito) para a terra da liberdade (Canaã). 23
  24. 24. 33.50-56 A ordem para expulsar os habitantes da terra � 33.51,52 "Diga aos israelitas: Quando vocês atravessarem o Jordão para entrar em Canaã, expulsem da frente de vocês todos os habitantes da terra. Destruam todas as imagens esculpidas e todos os ídolos fundidos, e derrubem todos os altares idólatras deles.” O tamanho da herança seria determinada pelo tamanho da tribo, mas a posição seria determinada pela sorte � 33.54 ‘Distribuam a terra por sorteio, de acordo com os seus clãs. Aos clãs maiores vocês darão uma herança maior, e aos menores, uma herança menor. Cada clã receberá a terra que lhe cair por sorte” 24
  25. 25. � 33.55 "Se, contudo, vocês não expulsarem os habitantes da terra, aqueles que vocês permitirem ficar se tornarão farpas em seus olhos e espinhos em suas costas. Eles lhes causarão problemas na terra em que vocês irão morar.” Tristemente, a experiência de Israel na terra prometida levou a este desfecho, pois não obedeceram e os cananeus que lá ficaram os levaram a adorar outros deuses e conduziram à apostasia, e, em decorrência disso, os israelitas foram levados para o cativeiro na Babilônia. 25
  26. 26. � 34.1-12 - Detalha a grandeza da terra que Deus estava para conceder ao Seu povo (Nm 33.53). As informações desta passagem mostra um detalhado conhecimento da terra prometida, algo que Moisés não possuía, deve tê-los obtido dos espias, de Calebe e de Josué, que possivelmente o auxiliaram nesta lista. A intenção do autor ao descrever as fronteiras da terra prometida não é tanto fornecer detalhes políticos e geográficos, mas, sim, evidenciar o envolvimento de Deus no processo de repartir a terra e mostrar a grandeza de sua dádiva. Eles receberiam toda esta região desde que seguissem as orientações de Deus a risca. 26
  27. 27. � 34.13 “Moisés ordenou aos israelitas: "Distribuam a terra por sorteio como herança” � 34.29 “Foram esses os homens a quem o Senhor ordenou que distribuíssem a herança aos israelitas na terra de Canaã.” A listagem dos nomes dos homens serve a vários propósitos: 1. dar autenticidade ao registro; 2. imortalizar esses indivíduos na história de Israel; 3. ser utilizada como ajuste legal para que a transferência da terra entre as tribos fosse feita em ordem. As palavras ”foram esses os homens” transmitem o sentido de que a segunda geração era agora reconhecida oficialmente como a substituta da primeira, aquela que se rebelou. 27
  28. 28. 35.11 As cidades refúgio 28 Nm 35.6-34; Js 20.1-9 A ideia de estabelecer cidades de refúgio (Js 20.1-9) para ofensas capitais tem sua origem na tensão entre a lei tribal costumeira (retaliação ou vingança, em que o sangue aparentado é obrigado a realizar a vingança) e a lei da cidade (executada de maneira menos pessoal por uma assembleia, de acordo com um código-padrão de justiça). Os feudos de sangue são em geral associados a grupos nômades; os procedimentos legais, a vilas e cidades. Israel, uma sociedade em processo de sedentarização, julga necessário adotar um estagio intermediário para regulamentar o homicídio, para que um inocente não seja executado antes de passar por um julgamento. A absolvição só era possível se realizada pela assembleia de uma cidade natal, e pela morte do sumo sacerdote, que libertava o pecador da mancha ritual.
  29. 29. A Lei da herança das mulheres: o caso das filhas de Zelofeade. Anciãos da tribo de Manassés queixaram-se de que a legislação dada em relação às filhas de Zelofeade (cap. 27) resultaria na perda da porção herdada por Zelofeade, se as suas filhas se casassem fora de sua tribo. � 36.11,12 “As filhas de Zelofeade, Maalá, Tirza, Hogla, Milca e Noa, casaram- se com seus primos paternos, dentro dos clãs dos descendentes de Manassés, filho de José, e a herança delas permaneceu no clã e na tribo de seu pai.”  Neste trecho bíblico, observamos como a jurisprudência funcionava no antigo Israel. Casos específicos que não estavam muito claros na legislação geral eram levados até Moisés, para que uma decisão fosse proferida. O profeta buscava a Palavra de Deus acerca da situação e, assim, pronunciava uma sentença. 29
  30. 30. Lições contemporâneas no livro de Números: Primeiro Princípio Teológico O livro destaca a presença de YHWH no meio do povo. Observamos uma teofania, marcando a presença de Deus através da aparição de uma nuvem. Esta presença era constante no meio do povo, não era episódica nem ocasional. A presença de Deus era sinal de vitória e sua ausência derrota. 14.42 PA – As palavras de Jesus devem ecoar em nossas mentes e corações. “Sem Mim, nada podeis fazer” Jo 15.5 PD – A igreja deve ter esta certeza – “... e eis que Eu estou convosco todos os dias, até a consumação dos séculos” (Mt 28.20). 30
  31. 31. Segundo Princípio Teológico  Relação entre desobediência, incredulidade, murmuração e rebelião; Há uma regularidade na desobediência dos israelitas; suas queixas mostram incredulidade, incapacidade de crer no poder de Deus; Deus nos desafia a ter uma vida espiritual de fé nEle, manifestando coragem diante das impossibilidades (Nm 13.25-33; 14.6-9); A desobediência e murmuração trazem castigo (Nm 14.26-45); A murmuração é a expressão do coração natural, carnal, do homem não regenerado; Deus não se agrada de um coração queixoso, mas sim de um coração cheio de gratidão. (Dt 28.47; Rm 1.21). PD – Como temos enfrentado nossas dificuldades? Com murmuração ou com coragem diante das impossibilidades. 31
  32. 32. Terceiro Princípio Teológico  A consagração integral a Deus. O nazireu, em Nm 6, declarava publicamente, de maneira irreversível, sua consagração para o serviço a Deus; Deixava claro seu compromisso com Deus, através de símbolos aplicáveis à época, não comer uva e seus derivados, não tocar em morto e não cortar o cabelo até um determinado momento. O voto de consagração a Deus é válido hoje, sem a necessidade de símbolos daquela época, mas o crente tem que se fazer notado e buscar ser semelhante a Jesus, as pessoas do mundo precisa ver mudança e comportamento nele, e uma vida separada para o trabalho do Senhor. PA – Deus exige santidade de seu povo, mesmo sendo necessário algumas adaptações, seus princípios são imutáveis. 32
  33. 33. 33 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tcxo5vRy0ZY&t=34s
  34. 34. Vamos tentar sanar as dúvidas pessoal, mas uma de cada vez. Próximo Domingo: Ler Deuteronômio caps. 1 ao 4 34
  35. 35. 1. Coelho F. Isaltino Gomes, O Pentateuco e sua Contemporaneidade, RJ, JUERP, 2007. 2. Hill, Andrew E. e Walton, J.H. Panorama do Antigo Testamento, BH, Vida, 2000. 3. Manual Bíblico SBB; trad. Noronha, Lailah; SP; Ed. SBB; 2008 4. Textos Bíblicos extraídos: Bíblia Sagrada NVI; SP; Ed. Vida; 2001 5. https://bibliotecabiblica.blogspot.com 6. Comentário Bíblico Popular, MacDonald, Willian; SP, Ed. Mundo Cristão, 1ª edição, 2008 7. Comentário Bíblico NVI, BRUCCE, F. F.; 1ª Ed., SP, Ed. Vida, 2008 8. Comentário Bíblico Moody 9. Reflexões extraídas da World Wide Web 10.Programa ROTA 66 – Sayão, Luiz – Rádio transmundial 11.Esta aula está disponibilizada em www.escolabiblicavirtual.com.br

