2006 yamaha vx1100 cruiser deluxe sport service repair manual

SERVICE MANUAL VX110 Sport WaveRunner F1K-28197-1H-11 LIT-18616-02-91 *LIT186160291* VX110 Deluxe
E INDEX GENERAL INFORMATION 1 GEN INFO SPECIFICATIONS 2 SPEC PERIODIC INSPECTION AND ADJUSTMENT 3 INSP ADJ FUEL SYSTEM 4 F...
E GEN INFO 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 CHAPTER 1 GENERAL INFORMATION IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS ...........................................
1-1 E GEN INFO IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS A60700-0* IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS PRIMARY l.D. NUMBER The primary l.D. number is stam...
1-2 E GEN INFO SAFETY WHILE WORKING SAFETY WHILE WORKING To prevent and accident or injury and to ensure quality service, ...
1-3 E GEN INFO SAFETY WHILE WORKING Under normal conditions, the lubricants men- tioned in this manual should not harm or ...
1-4 E GEN INFO SAFETY WHILE WORKING 3. Non-reusable parts Always use new gaskets, seals, O-rings, oil seals, cotter pins, ...
1-5 E GEN INFO SPECIAL SERVICE TOOLS SPECIAL SERVICE TOOLS Using the correct special service tools recom- mended by Yamaha...
1-6 E GEN INFO SPECIAL SERVICE TOOLS 0 Compression gauge extension P/N. 90890-06582 A Cylinder gauge set P/N. YU-03017 908...
1-7 E GEN INFO SPECIAL SERVICE TOOLS K Yamaha diagnostic system P/N. 60V-85300-02-00 L Yamaha diagnostic system P/N. 60V-W...
1-8 E GEN INFO SPECIAL SERVICE TOOLS 7 Forward gear bearing cup installer (reduction drive gear) P/N. YB-06276-B 8 Ball be...
1-9 E GEN INFO SPECIAL SERVICE TOOLS E Valve seat cutter holder P/N. 90890-06811 (ø4.0 mm) 90890-06812 (ø4.5 mm) F Neway v...
1-10 E GEN INFO SPECIAL SERVICE TOOLS P Outer race installer—forward gear (jet pump oil seal and reduction drive gear) P/N...
E SPEC 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 CHAPTER 2 SPECIFICATIONS GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS ....................................................
  15. 15. E SPEC 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 CHAPTER 2 SPECIFICATIONS GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS .......................................................................2-1 MAINTENANCE SPECIFICATIONS ...............................................................2-3 ENGINE ....................................................................................................2-3 JET PUMP UNIT ......................................................................................2-6 HULL AND HOOD ....................................................................................2-6 ELECTRICAL ............................................................................................2-7 TIGHTENING TORQUES ..............................................................................2-10 SPECIFIED TORQUES...........................................................................2-10 GENERAL TORQUE...............................................................................2-15 CABLE AND HOSE ROUTING .....................................................................2-16

