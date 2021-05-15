取扱い説明書：FDM スーパープント 超高張力鋼板対応 水冷式スポット溶接機 3(C型ガン, X型ガン, 片面ガン)+1(スタッド溶植)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ओઞ৷৐प૑ङउഭाऎटऔः 型式：S-90PUNTPI24MS-SP 水冷式 両面 / 片面スポット溶接・スタッド溶植機 スーパー プント 型式：S-90PUNTPI2 ト ト 保証書付 保証書は、本取扱説明書に同封しています。保証書のお買い...
2 ‫ٹ‬৯ઃ ■本製品を日本国外に設置、移転する場合のご注意 ・本製品の設計、製作は、日本国内の法令および基準 を達成しています。 ・本製品を日本国外に設置、移転する場合、その国の 定めた法令や基準に適合しないケースもありますの で、ご注意く...
3 ‫ٹ‬ ঳ಹହ৥ メーカー名：エムエスジャパンサービス 生産国：イタリア。 本製品は、板厚と鋼板の材質を選択するだけで、その材質に適した加圧力と通電時間を自動で計算し、溶接できる 水冷式抵抗スポット溶接機です。ガンは作業に応じて X 型ガン...
4 ■溶接電源：重大な人身事故を避けるため、必ず次のことを お守りください。 (1) 本製品のご使用にあたり注意項目を必ず守ってください。 (2) 入力側の動力源の工事、設置場所の選定、溶接後の製造物 の保管、廃棄物の処理などは、法規および貴社...
5 ■保護具 (1) 切断作業の際に作業者は、 溶接用革製手袋、 長袖の作業服、 脚カバー、革製前掛け、遮光保護メガネ ( 溶接用保護面 )、耳 栓などを装着し、安全を確保してください。 (2) 騒音のレベルが高い場合は、耳栓などの防音保護具の...
6 1 - 3 製品の仕様 ※ 【注意】電気設備や使用環境により電流値は異なります。 ম৬੎୤ NJ
7 ※ここで定められた表示を守らないことは、安全性および技術的な見地から不適切な使用であると判断されます。 【本来の目的】 ・本溶接機は、本体の定められた出力限度の範囲内で、鉄板の両・片面スポット溶接および、スタッド溶植を行う ことができます。...
8 ･近年、自動車のパネルは薄板なうえ、複雑な形状かつ大型化しています。しかしながら、これらの薄板構造物の なかには両面スポット溶接しようとすると、通常のアームが入らない、届かないといったケースが発生しています。 そこで、片側の電極からの加圧通...
9 チップ A D E F A B C アーム アーム開閉調整用トグルスイッチ（手前：開閉、奥：大きく開く） アームの開閉・通電用ボタン D E F 通電用トリガー 各種チップ接続口 各種チップ締め付けナット ■X 型スポットガン ■片面スポッ...
10 ‫ٹ‬ ਝ઼‫؞‬ଦ઼্১ ■作動および使用する場所の条件  本溶植機を使用およびメンテナンスを行う際には、緊急事態に備えて、本溶植機の周囲におよそ 1m のスペース を確保してください。 ■環境特性  本溶接機を使用する場所には、工具や...
11 ■運送 ・本溶接機を安全に運送するうえで、運送用の車両などが本溶接機の重量（207kg）に十分耐えることを確認して ください。 ・運送時の二次損傷から本溶接機を保護するため、梱包してありますが、運送の際には本溶接機に衝撃を与えない よう、...
12 2 - 5 配線図
13
14
15 2 - 6 2 - 7 エアー配管図 冷却回路図
16 ‫ٹ‬ ઞ৷঱भିਔ  本溶接機は、鋼板の①両面スポット溶接、 ②片面スポット溶接、 ③スタッド溶植に対応しています。  両面スポット溶接は、カーメーカー各社から出ている補修における溶接条件をクリアした能力を搭載。さらにフ ロアパネルや袋...
17    F1 F2 F3 F4 F1 F2 F3 F4 Prog. 52 3 - 5 項目、数値等の 上下左右 選択ボタン 溶接可能ランプ ※溶接条件を 満たした状態 で点灯します...
18 ‫ٹ‬ ૏એ५এॵॺྃமभඝ੿্১ （1）安全に溶接が行える身支度   作業者は、 ①溶接用革製手袋、 ②長袖の作業服、 ③脚カバー、 ④革製前掛け、 ⑤遮光保護メガネ、 ⑥耳栓などを装備   してください。 （2）両面 X 型スポットガ...
19 （3）スポット溶接する鋼板の前処理 その①   スポット溶接を行う鋼板の種類、厚みを把握します。また、溶接部の位置合わせ、チリ合わせを行います。  鋼板の材質や板厚に関する情報は、溶接機のプログラム設定時に必要となります。 （4）スポット...
20 （1）溶接機の電源を入れる   溶接機の電源プラグを 200V のコンセントに差し込み、 本体正面のダイヤル型メインスイッチを回し電源を 「ON」 にします。    【本書 18 ページを確認してください】 （2）コントロールパネルでの両...
21 （4）コントロールパネルでの両面スポット溶接の設定 その③ （5）両面スポット溶接の板厚設定   両面スポット溶接をしたい板厚の設定が完了したら、 『F4』の『Ok』ボタンを押してください。本製品に板厚情報がプロ   グラムされます。  ...
22 （6）両面スポット溶接を行う鋼板の材質設定 材質の設定画面は、 作業者が選択した材質を元に、 本製品は最適な加圧力、 溶接電流、 通電時間を自動で設定します。 【※ 『Individual 1』 、 『Individual 2』 ＝オリジ...
23 （8）設定した両面スポットの溶接強度を確認  設定した溶接条件の通りに両面スポット溶接が行えるか、テスト用の鋼板を使用して確認します。  【※溶接条件の微調整について】 両面スポット溶接における強度テストの結果、仕上がり状態が良くないと判...
24 ■両面スポット溶接のプログラム No. 早見表   プログラム No. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 プログラム No. 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 プログラム No. 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 鋼板材質 Fe...
25 4 - 1、2 の手順で準備が終わったら両面（X 型）ガンで溶接ができます。 （1）スポットガン用スタンドの角度を調節します。 （2）スプリングバランサーのワイヤーの長さ調節機構 がロック状態か確認します（※ロック状態かフリー状 態かは下...
26 本溶接機は両面スポット溶接の作業状況に合せて、C 型ガンと X 型ガンを用意しています。 ここでは C 型ガンを X 型ガンに変更する際の手順を紹介します。 【注意】 各ガンは重量があります。交換の際には落下による製品の破損や、 怪我など...
27 ‫ٹ‬ ൺએ५এॵॺྃமभඝ੿্১ （1）安全に溶接が行える身支度   作業者は、 ①溶接用革製手袋、 ②長袖の作業服、 ③脚カバー、 ④革製前掛け、 ⑤遮光保護メガネ、 ⑥耳栓などを装備   してください。 （2）片面スポットガンのチッ...
28 （5）スポット溶接する鋼板の前処理 その①   スポット溶接を行う鋼板の種類、厚みを把握します。また、溶接部の位置合わせ、チリ合わせを行います。  鋼板の厚みや材質に関する情報は、溶接機のプログラム設定時に必要となります。 （6）スポット...
29 （1）溶接機の電源を入れる   溶接機の電源プラグを 200V のコンセントに差し込み、 本体正面のダイヤル型メインスイッチを回し電源を 「ON」 にします。    【本書 18 ページを確認してください】 （2）コントロールパネルでの片...
30 （4）コントロールパネルでの片面スポット溶接の設定 その③ （5）片面スポット溶接機能の選択 片面スポット機能である『Single Side』 を選択するため、コントロールパネル の『F2』ボタンを 1 回押します。 【※こ こ で『F4...
31 （6）片面スポット溶接時の板厚の設定 （7）片面スポット溶接時の鋼板の選択   液晶画面の『Fe』にカーソルをあて、 『F4』の『Ok』ボタンを押してください。 片面スポット溶接を行う鋼板の板厚を 選択します。 液晶画面中央部に板厚の値が...
32 （8）片面スポット溶接の設定内容の確認 （9）設定した条件で片面スポット溶接 片面スポット溶接を行う前に、テスト溶接を行ってください。 テストにより片面スポット溶接の仕上がりを確認し、設定内容を調節してください。 片面のスポット溶接は、片...
33 ‫ٹ‬ ൺએ५এॵॺफ़থ৷॔ॱॵॳওথॺपणःथ 本製品の片面スポットガンは、ガン先端部の部品を変更することで、スタッド溶植機として使用できます。 付属のアタッチメント（9 ページ参照）を片面スポットガンに接続することで、引き出しやしぼり...
34 【   デントプーラハンマー溶植時の操作方法】 ■作業用途 外板パネル（アルミ、カーボン、樹脂は除く）の表面から凹んだ部分を引き出す際に使用します。 スライドハンマー自体をダメージ部分に直接溶植し、スライドハンマーの衝撃により、凹み部分を...
35 【   焼きシボリ時の操作方法】 ■作業用途 デントプーラなどの引き出し作業で延びて軽く盛り上がってしまったパネルの損傷部を加熱するツール。通電後、 素早くダスターガンなどでパネルを冷ますことで、鋼板を縮めるといった焼きシボリ作業に使用し...
36 【   ナット溶植時の操作方法】 ■作業用途 主に輸入車の新品外装部品を取り付け際に、新品部品にナット付いていない時にナットを溶植するために使用します。 ■片面スポットガンの準備 ・片面スポットガンに「ボルト・ナット溶植用チップ」をセット...
37 【   カーボン 面シボリ時の操作方法】 ■作業用途 薄く延びてしまった外板パネルのシボリ作業に使用します。 ■片面スポットガンの準備 ・片面スポットガンに「カーボン棒」を接続します。カーボン棒は折れやすいので扱いには注意してください。汚...
38 【   ワッシャ溶植引き出し作業時の操作方法】 ■作業用途 ドアやフェンダーなど、鋼板部品の引き出し作業に使用します。 ■片面スポットガンの準備 ・片面スポットガンに「ワッシャ溶植チップ」をセットしてください。チップは常にきれいな状態を維...
39 【   リベット（ピン）溶植時の操作方法】 ■作業用途 主に樹脂製アンダーカバーや、ルーフレールの取り付け時に部品を固定するリベット（ピン）を溶植するために使用します。 ■片面スポットガンの準備 ・片面スポットガンに「リベット溶植用チップ...
40 【   シーム溶接時の操作方法】 ■ガンの準備 ・各アタッチメント溶植用チップをガンにセットしてください。チップは常にきれいな状態を維持してください。 スパッタなどの汚れは紙ヤスリなどで研磨してください。汚れのひどいもの、チップに内臓され...
41 ‫ٹ‬ ॺছঈঝ३গ‫ॸش‬ॕথॢ F1 F2 F3 F4 Prog. 52 F1 F2 F3 F4 F1 F2 F3 F4 ***** （1） 液晶画面が下の状態の時に『Menu』を選び、 『F4』 ボタンを押します。 （2） 液晶画面...
42 F1 F2 F3 F4 Prog. 52 F1 F2 F3 F4 F1 F2 F3 F4 ***** （1） 液晶画面が下の状態の時に『Menu』を選び、 『F4』 ボタンを押します。 （2） 液晶画面が『Menu 』設定モードになります...
43 ■ ■■■■■■ ①エラーコード （表示 :E1、E3、E7、 3 種類） ②症状 ■モニターに［E1］ ［Over temperature］と表示された 時の対処方法 【意味】 本溶接機の一部がオーバーヒートしています。 ...
44 【異常内容】 溶けた材料のチリ（スパッタ）の発生。 溶接痕がかなり大きい。 スポット溶接部の強度不足。 電極が変形してしまう。 溶接芯にくぼみができる。 両面（X 型）スポットガンが開かない 【原因】 ・加圧時間が短すぎる。 ･電極加圧力...
45 ‫ٹ‬ ওথॸॼথ५
MAINTENANCE GUIDE スポット溶接機 【PUNTO インバーター】シリーズ 保守点検マニュアル  スポット溶接機「PUNTO インバーター」シリーズの性能を十分に発揮し、 安全に使用いただくためには、 日常点検が大切です。日常点検...
MAINTENANCE GUIDE 前カバー ③冷却水交換とフィルタ点検の作業手順 1. 本体の電源ダイアルを OFF にし、電源コンセントが 抜かれていることを確認して下さい。 2. 冷却水のタンクが格納されている本体の 前カバーを取り外しま...
MAINTENANCE GUIDE 注水キャップ フィルター  ネット  カップ 6. フィルタ本体を片手でつかみ、もう一方の手で透明 なカップを反時計回りに回し、カップを外します。 7. フィルターからネットを取り外します。 8. 取り外した...
49 ‫ٹ‬ ৖ષ௕ No. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 12 13 14-15 16 17 18 CODE 0L290 0L291 CS220S PN615 PN722 ME550 ME551 ME020 ME021 IE115...
50 No. 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 13 14 16 17 18 28 30 31 32 33 34 CODE 0L298 0M478 CC322 0L297 0L292 0L293 0L294 0M560 0M288 CC235...
51 No. 5 6 9 23 24 25 38 57 68 81 82 85 89 129 130 159 163 164 170 175 176 182 CODE 0M834 BC007 RC100 0P086 0P085 BC006 0C...
‫ٹ‬उਖः়ॎच੔‫ٹ‬ ‫୿ٹ‬ਲ਼૲‫ٹ‬ ઙૄভ঺ग़঒ग़५४কঃথ१‫ش‬অ५ ※商品の形状および性能は、予告なく変更されることがあります ‫ٹ‬ ৳઒पणःथ [ 保証規定 ] 本取扱説明書に従い、正常な使用状態で保証期間内（※ご購入後...
  1. 1. ओઞ৷৐प૑ङउഭाऎटऔः 型式：S-90PUNTPI24MS-SP 水冷式 両面 / 片面スポット溶接・スタッド溶植機 スーパー プント 型式：S-90PUNTPI2 ト ト 保証書付 保証書は、本取扱説明書に同封しています。保証書のお買い上げ日、販売店名などの必要事項にご 記入のうえ、必ず保証登録を行ってください。 ■このたびは弊社の製品をお買い上げいただきまして、  まことにありがとうございました。 ■本製品をご使用される前に必ず本取扱説明書をお読みになり、十分に理解してください。 ■本取扱説明書をお読みになったあとは、お使いになる人がいつでも見られる場所にいつまで  も大切に保管してください。 【M−SP】 保証書は、本取扱説明書に同封しています。 保証書のお買い上げ日、販売店名などの必要事項にご記入の上、必ず保証登録を行ってください。 FDMスーパープント モデルY 水冷式 両面 / 片面スポット溶接・ スタッド溶植機 取扱説明書
  2. 2. 2 ‫ٹ‬৯ઃ ■本製品を日本国外に設置、移転する場合のご注意 ・本製品の設計、製作は、日本国内の法令および基準 を達成しています。 ・本製品を日本国外に設置、移転する場合、その国の 定めた法令や基準に適合しないケースもありますの で、ご注意ください。 ・本製品を日本国外へ移転や転売される際は、必ず当 社へ事前にご相談ください。 ■免責事項 下記のいずれかに該当する場合は、弊社ならびに本製 品の販売者は免責とさせていただきます。 ・正常な設置・保守・整備および定期点検が行われな かった場合の不都合。 ・天変地異、その他不可抗力による損害。 ・弊社納入品以外の製品・部品不良、または不都合に 伴う本製品の問題、さらには本製品と弊社納入品以外 の製品、部品、回路、ソフトウェア等との組み合わせ に起因する問題。 ・誤操作・異常運転、その他弊社の責任に起因せざる 不具合。 ・本製品の使用（本製品の使用により製造された製品 が紛争の対象となる場合を含みます）に起因する、知 的財産権に関する問題。 （プロセス特許に関する問題） ・本製品が原因で生じる逸失利益・操業損失等の損害、 またはその他の間接損害・派生損害・結果損害。 【本製品廃棄上のご注意】 本製品を廃棄される場合は、認可を受けた産業廃棄物 処理業者と廃棄処理委託契約を締結し、廃棄処理を委 託してください。 ・本書の記載内容は、2015 年 5 月現在のものです。 ・本書の記載内容は、改良のため予告なしに変更する ことがあります。 1.  一般説明 1 - 1 1 - 2 1 - 3 1 - 4 1 - 5 1 - 6 1 - 7 2. 設置・配置方法 2 - 1 2 - 2 2 - 3 2 - 4 2 - 5 2 - 6 2 - 7 3. 使用上の注意 3 - 1 3 - 2 3 - 3 3 - 4 3 - 5 4. 両面スポット溶接の操作方法 4 - 1 4 - 2 4 - 3 4 - 4 5. 片面スポット溶接の操作方法 5 - 1 5 - 2 6. 片面スポット用アタッチメントについて 6 - 1 6 - 2 7. トラブルシューティング 7 - 1 7 - 2 7 - 3 7 - 4 8. メンテナンス 9. 部品図 10. 保証について 本製品について 安全上のご注意（必ずお守りください） 製品の仕様 本来の目的と不適切な使用 両面スポット溶接とは 片面スポット溶接とは 部位の名称 使用環境の条件 エネルギー必要量 運送・保管・組み立てに関する情報 工場の電源・エアラインへの接続 配線図 エアー配管図 冷却回路図 機能説明 使用前の注意事項 溶接条件 スポット強度の確認方法 コントロールユニットの説明 使用前の準備 両面スポット溶接のプログラム設定 両面スポット溶接におけるプログラム No. 一覧 C 型から X 型スポットガンへの交換手順 使用前の準備 片面スポット溶接のプログラム設定 使用前の準備 片面スポット溶接のプログラム設定 システム設定方法① システム設定方法② エラーコードと対処方法 トラブルシューティング ■本製品をご使用される前に必ず本取扱説明書をお読み  になり、 十分に理解してください。 ■本取扱説明書をお読みになった後は、 お使いになる人が  いつでも見られる場所に大切に保管してください。 2020年1月
  3. 3. 3 ‫ٹ‬ ঳ಹହ৥ メーカー名：エムエスジャパンサービス 生産国：イタリア。 本製品は、板厚と鋼板の材質を選択するだけで、その材質に適した加圧力と通電時間を自動で計算し、溶接できる 水冷式抵抗スポット溶接機です。ガンは作業に応じて X 型ガンとトランス内蔵式 C 型ガン、そして片面用スポッ トガンの 3 タイプを用意。 製品モデル・シリアルナンバー・製造年度は、本体のプレートに明記されております。また、本取扱説明書に同封 された品質保証書にも明記していますので、ご参照ください。 ■はじめに ・本取扱説明書は、スーパープント（型式：S-90PUNTPI24MS-SP）をご使用いただくうえで、安全かつ末永く製品 の性能を十分発揮できるような取り扱い方法を記載しています。 ・本製品は、自動車の補修作業に使用するための機械工具です。他の用途での使用により生じた損失、損害、もし くは傷害などについて、株式会社エムエスジャパンサービスは一切の責任を負いかねます。 ・本取扱説明書に記載されている製品のご使用にあたっては、注意事項に充分留意されるようお願いします。特に、 本取扱説明書に記載されている警告マークや注意マークを付した注意事項や禁止事項を厳守してください。ご使用 方法を間違えると十分な性能を発揮できないばかりか、ご使用になる方や他の人への被害、財産への損害などにつ ながりかねません。なお、個別の注意事項と重複した場合は、個別の注意事項を優先します。 ・本取扱説明書を熟読されるとともに、作業者がいつまでもご活用できるように身近な場所に保管してください。 ・本製品および本書の内容について、ご質問がある場合は、お買い上げいただきました販売会社または株式会社エ ムエスジャパンサービスまでお問い合わせください。 ※その他のリスク ・本製品は安全設計されています。しかしながら、作業者が安全保護に努めて作業しても、予期せぬ事態で危険を 招くこともあります。くれぐれも注意して使用してください。 【本書の記載内容は、改良のため予告なしに変更する場合があります。ご了承ください。 】 本取扱説明書では、本製品を使用するうえでの注意事項を下記のとおり区分しています。   【   危険・警告】   【   注意】  なお、 【注意】に記載した項目でも、誤った取扱いをした時に、状況によっては重大なトラブルなどにつながる 可能性があります。いずれも安全に関する重要な内容を記載していますので、必ず守ってください。  このほか、上記以外に製品の据付け、操作、メンテナンスなどに関する重要な注意事項は、 【注】にて表示して います。安全上の注意事項と同様、必ず守ってください。 1 - 1 1 - 2 本製品について 安全上のご注意（必ずお守りください） 使用者が死亡または重症を負う危険が切迫して生じることが想定、または 使用者が死亡または重症を負う可能性が想定される場合があります。 使用者が傷害を負う危険が想定される場合、および物的損害などが想定される場合があります。 FDM （エフディーエム） F D M （ エフディーエム ） F D M （ エフディーエム ） SPFMY
  4. 4. 4 ■溶接電源：重大な人身事故を避けるため、必ず次のことを お守りください。 (1) 本製品のご使用にあたり注意項目を必ず守ってください。 (2) 入力側の動力源の工事、設置場所の選定、溶接後の製造物 の保管、廃棄物の処理などは、法規および貴社の社内基準に 従ってください。 (3) 溶接機、溶接作業場所の周囲に不用意に人が立ち入らない よう、注意・保護してください。 (4) 本製品の据付、保守点検、修理は、有資格者または溶接装 置の仕組みなどをよく理解した人が行ってください。 (5) 本製品の操作は、取扱説明書などの内容をよく理解し、安 全な取扱ができる知識と技術のある人が行ってください。 (6) 本製品は溶接以外の用途に使用しないでください。 ■感電 (1) 溶接電源、 母材などには、 電気工事士の資格を有する人が法規 ( 電 気設備技術基準 ) に従って設置工事を実施してください。 (2) 溶接電源の据付、保守点検は全ての入力側の電源を切り、 10 分以上経過待機したうえで、本体内部に電気がないことを 確認してから作業してください。 (3) 各ケーブルは容量不足のものや、損傷により導体がむき出 しになったものは使用しないでください。 (4) 各ケーブルの接続部は、 確実に締付け、 絶縁してください。 (5) 本製品のケース、カバーを取り外した状態で使用しないで ください。 (6) 破れたり、ぬれた手袋を使用しないでください。 (7) 定期的に保守点検を実施し、不具合のある部分は修理して から使用してください。 (8) 使用しない際は、全ての装置の入力側電源を切ってください。 (9) 作業者は感電から身を守るため、腕時計、指輪などの貴金 属を外してから作業してください。 ■分解禁止 修理は販売店にご相談ください。 ■廃棄施設や保護具 (1) 法規 ( 労働安全衛生規則、酸素欠乏症等防止規則など ) で 定められた場所では、充分な換気をするか、空気呼吸器等な どを使用してください。 (2) 法規 ( 労働安全衛生規則、粉じん傷害防止規則 ) で定めら れた局所排気装置および、呼吸用保護具を使用してください。 (3) 必ず充分な換気をし、訓練された監視員の監視のもとで作 業してください。 (4) 脱脂、洗浄、噴霧作業などの近くでは、溶接作業をしては いけません。 (5) 被覆鋼板を溶接すると、有害なガスが発生します。必ず充 分に換気するとともに、呼吸用保護具を使用してください。 ■火災や爆発、破裂 (1) 飛散するスパッタが可燃物に当たらないよう、可燃物を除 去するか、不燃性カバーでしっかりと養生してください。 (2) 可燃性ガスの近くでは、溶接しないでください。 (3) 溶接直後の熱を帯びた母材を可燃物に近づけないでください。 (4) 溶接する母材の裏面、または周囲に可燃物が付着している 場合は、可燃物を取り除いてください。 (5) ケーブル接続部は、確実に締付けて絶縁してください。 (6) 内部にガスの入ったガス管や、密閉されたタンクなどの容 器を溶接してはいけません。 (7) 溶接作業を行う場所には近くに消火器を配置し、万一の場 合に備えてください。 帯電部に触れると、致命的な電撃や火傷を負う ことがあります 火災や感電、故障につながります。分解や改造 をしないでください。 狭い場所での溶接作業は酸素の欠乏により、窒 息する危険性があります。 溶接時に発生するガスを吸引すると、健康を害 する原因になります。 火災や爆発、破裂を防ぐために、必ず次のこと をお守りください。 危 険・警 告
  5. 5. 5 ■保護具 (1) 切断作業の際に作業者は、 溶接用革製手袋、 長袖の作業服、 脚カバー、革製前掛け、遮光保護メガネ ( 溶接用保護面 )、耳 栓などを装着し、安全を確保してください。 (2) 騒音のレベルが高い場合は、耳栓などの防音保護具の種類 は、法規に従ってください。 (3) 切断作業時に発生するアーク光が他の人の目に入らないように、 不用意に人が立ち入らないよう、注意・保護してください。 ■圧縮エアー (1) 本製品は圧縮エアを使用します。使用時は、必ず圧縮エア を流し続けてください。また、使用後も本体が完全に冷却す るまで、エアを流し続けてください。 (2) エアに油分、水、ゴミなどが混入すると、正常に冷却され ないため使用率が低下します。必ずエアフィルターやドライ フィルターを使用してください。このほかにもエア配管にも ゴミが入らないよう注意してください。切断能力の低下や、 本体が故障する原因となります。 ■絶縁劣化 (1) 切断作業で発生するスパッタや鉄粉が電源内部に入らない ように本体を作業場所から離してください。 (2) 鉄粉やホコリなどが本体や電源およびアースケーブルに堆 積し、絶縁劣化につながる場合があります。エアブローなど による清掃を定期的に行ってください。 (3) 傷ついた電源ケーブルは絶縁劣化を起こす危険がありま す。新品に交換してください。 ■電磁傷害 (1) 心臓のペースメーカーなど医療器具を使用している人は、 医師の許可を得てください。高周波が医療器具の作動に悪影 響を及ぼすことがあります。 (2) 切断作業する際に、車載コンピューターなどの電子機器に 悪影響を及ぼす恐れがあります。車載のバッテリーに過電流 保護装置 ( 別売 ) を装着するなどの対策を行ってください。 (3) トーチケーブルはできるだけ、地面に近づけてください。 (4) 母材および本体のアースは、ほかの溶接機などと共用しな いでください。 ■冷却水 (1) 冷却水の液量を必ず規定量まで給水してください。 (2) 冷却水やフィルター、循環パイプに、油分、水、ゴミなど が混入しないように注意してください。汚れが冷却ラインに 固着し冷却水の循環が低下します。溶接能力の低下や本体が 故障する原因となります。 （3）冷却水の漏れがないか確認してください。 （4）冷却水はきれいな水、またはきれいな水にエチレングリ コールを混合したものを使用してください（注：エチレング リコールを混合した冷却液は毒性があるため、交換した廃液 を河川や下水に流すことは禁物です。廃液は必ず指定された 廃棄方法に従い、適正に処理してください） 。 （5）エチレングリコールと水との混合比は気温によって変わ ります。次の表を目安にしてください。 (6) 冷却液の交換目安は半年です ( 使用頻度が多い場合は、交 換時期を早めてください )。 【気温における冷却水の混合比】―――――――――――― 圧縮エアに水分や油分が含まれていないこと、 適正なエア圧か確認してください。 本製品は本体や両面ガンの冷却に水冷式を採用して います。汚れた冷却液は使用してはいけません。 切断時に発生する光、飛散するスパッタやスラ グなどは、目や耳、肌をはじめ人体にダメージ を与える原因となります。 電源やアースコードの絶縁劣化は、火災事故を 誘発する場合があります。 溶接時の高周波は、周辺の機器、家電製品など に電磁傷害を与える場合があります。 注意 気温（℃） 0 -5 -10 -15 エチレングリコールの割合（%） ー 14% 23% 30%
  6. 6. 6 1 - 3 製品の仕様 ※ 【注意】電気設備や使用環境により電流値は異なります。 ম৬੎୤ NJ
  7. 7. 7 ※ここで定められた表示を守らないことは、安全性および技術的な見地から不適切な使用であると判断されます。 【本来の目的】 ・本溶接機は、本体の定められた出力限度の範囲内で、鉄板の両・片面スポット溶接および、スタッド溶植を行う ことができます。なお本溶接機は、板金作業に限定して使用してください。 ・本溶接機を使う際には、自動車補修のスポット溶接作業を熟知したうえでご使用ください。 【不適切な使用】 ・自動車補修溶接作業以外の使用。金属以外の物質への使用。 ・加熱により、有毒なガスを発生したり、火災や爆発などの危険な状態を引き起こす原因となる材料の溶接は禁じ ています。 ・本溶接機は、電気抵抗溶接機の分類に属します。電気抵抗溶接とは、十分な力で加圧した鋼板同士を溶接材を使 用せずに、鋼板の接合部に電流を流すことで抵抗熱（ジュール熱）を発生させ、その熱で鋼板同士を接続する仕組 みです。 ■両面スポット溶接の原理 [X 型、C 型スポットガン共通 ] ■安全上の制御装置について ①溶接制御装置（インバーター） 溶接サイクル段階を管理します。 ②メイン電源ダイヤル 「OFF」に回転することにより本溶接機を非常停止させることができます。なお、本溶接機はオーバーヒートを防 ぐため、作動を止める安全サーモスタットを装備しています。 1 - 4 1 - 5 本来の目的と不適切な使用 両面スポット溶接とは 加圧 加圧 加圧 電流 抵抗熱（ジュール熱） による溶解 ナゲット 電流 加圧 加圧 加圧 チ ッ プ チ ッ プ 鋼板 それぞれの鋼板の溶接部をチップで加圧し、 密着させることにより鋼板に電気が流れや すくします。 鋼板の溶接部をチップで加圧した状態で電 流を送り、鋼板の接触面を溶かして融合さ せます。 電流を通したあとも、溶接部が冷却するま で加圧し続け、融合部（ナゲット）を強化 します。
  8. 8. 8 ･近年、自動車のパネルは薄板なうえ、複雑な形状かつ大型化しています。しかしながら、これらの薄板構造物の なかには両面スポット溶接しようとすると、通常のアームが入らない、届かないといったケースが発生しています。 そこで、片側の電極からの加圧通電のみで溶接を可能としたのが片面スポット溶接です。 片面スポット溶接の仕組みは、隙間なく重ね合わせた鋼板の母材側にアースを取り、母材に溶接する鋼板に片面ガ ンのチップを当てたうえで、人力による加圧（※アース部分、溶接部分は旧塗膜を綺麗に剥ぎ取ることと、アース とチップに錆や汚れがないことを確認してください） 。適正溶接電流条件で通電させることで抵抗熱（ジュール熱） を発生させ、その熱で鋼板同士を接続する仕組みです。 1 - 6 1 - 7 片面スポット溶接とは 各部の名称 ① ② ③ ④ ⑤ 両面スポットガン用ハンガースタンド ダイヤル型メインスイッチ X 型スポットガンフォルダー 片面スポットガン エアー圧力計 ⑥ ⑦ ⑧ ⑨ ⑩ ⑪ ⑫ ⑬ X 型スポットガン用 圧力調整弁 スポットクーリングバルブ 片面スポット用アースケーブル スプリングバランサー X 型スポットガン C 型スポットガン C 型スポットガン用電気・エアアダプター C 型スポットガン用冷却水接続カプラー ※写真は C 型スポットガン接続時です ⑪ ⑫ ⑬ ■C 型スポットガン A B C アーム アーム開閉調整用トグルスイッチ アームの開閉・通電用ボタン A
  9. 9. 9 チップ A D E F A B C アーム アーム開閉調整用トグルスイッチ（手前：開閉、奥：大きく開く） アームの開閉・通電用ボタン D E F 通電用トリガー 各種チップ接続口 各種チップ締め付けナット ■X 型スポットガン ■片面スポットガン 1 2 3 4 5 6 片面溶接用チップ リベット溶植チップ イージーグリップ溶植用チップ ボルト・ナット溶植用チップ ワッシャ溶植用チップ ステッチ溶接用チップ 焼きシボリ用チップ カーボン棒（カーボン面シボリ用） デントプーラハンマー ワッシャ引き出しフック デントプーラハンマー溶植アタッチメント イージーグリップ引出しアタッチメント 7 8 9 10 11 12 【片面スポットガン付属スタッド溶植用アタッチメントの名称】 【X 型スポットガン 標準付属アームの種類】 CBRH-100 奥行き：100mm CBRH-160 奥行き：160mm CBRH-220 奥行き：220mm CBRH-450s 奥行き：450mm
  10. 10. 10 ‫ٹ‬ ਝ઼‫؞‬ଦ઼্১ ■作動および使用する場所の条件  本溶植機を使用およびメンテナンスを行う際には、緊急事態に備えて、本溶植機の周囲におよそ 1m のスペース を確保してください。 ■環境特性  本溶接機を使用する場所には、工具や自動車の部品、引火性のある危険物、酸や腐食性の物質、またはガスなど がないことを確認してください。また、作業スペースの温度は 5℃∼ 40℃の間に設定してください。高度は 1,000m 未満の場所で使用してください。 ※相対空気湿度：40℃まで 50％、20℃まで 90％ ■設置面  本溶接機は、本体の重量が耐えられる水平な場所に設置してください。 ■電気消費量  製品名：スーパープント ／定格容量（三相電力） ：25kVA ■エアー消費量（回路の最小の空圧） ：6.5bar = Kap650（技術データを参照） 2 - 1 2 - 2 使用環境の条件 エネルギー必要量
  11. 11. 11 ■運送 ・本溶接機を安全に運送するうえで、運送用の車両などが本溶接機の重量（207kg）に十分耐えることを確認して ください。 ・運送時の二次損傷から本溶接機を保護するため、梱包してありますが、運送の際には本溶接機に衝撃を与えない よう、十分に気をつけてください。また、エアー接続部をはじめとする突起部もあります。損傷に気をつけてくだ さい。 ■梱包の開封と組み立て ・本溶接機の付属品がすべて っていることを本取扱説明書（9 ページ参照）で確認してください。また、運送に よる損害がなかったことを確認してください。 ・本溶接機にダメージを与えないように注意して梱包を開封してください。 ・本溶接機は三相 200V です。ご使用になる際には、所轄の電力会社に届出が必要となります。もよりの電力会社 かお近くの電気工事店にご相談ください。 ・電源を接続する場合は、必ず電気工事店に依頼して工事をしてもらってください。お客様、あるいは電気工事の 資格を持たない人が行う工事は法令でも禁止されており、大変危険です。感電や火災などの重大な事故を起こす恐 れがあります。 ・電気工事の資格者は、本溶接機を安全に正しく設置するため、電源の接続は責任を持って作業を行ってください。 また、本溶接機はアースが必要なので、アース工事も必ず行ってください。 また、電源コンセントに本溶接機の電源プラグがしっかりと接続したかも確認してください。 ■電気の接続 ・製品名：スーパープント ・遅延型ヒューズの定格電流ブレーカー：63A ※①本溶接機を接続する前に本溶接機に記載されているデータプレート （定格電圧、定格周波数、相数）を確認してください。 ※②ライン・ヒューズと給電線の断面サイズ：電源電圧 V1＝440V 電源周波数 f＝50Hz ■圧縮エアーの接続 ・内径が 7mm 以上の圧縮エアーホースを使用してください。 2 - 3 2 - 4 運送・保管・組み立てに関する情報 工場の電源・エアラインへの接続
  12. 12. 12 2 - 5 配線図
  13. 13. 13
  14. 14. 14
  15. 15. 15 2 - 6 2 - 7 エアー配管図 冷却回路図
  16. 16. 16 ‫ٹ‬ ઞ৷঱भିਔ  本溶接機は、鋼板の①両面スポット溶接、 ②片面スポット溶接、 ③スタッド溶植に対応しています。  両面スポット溶接は、カーメーカー各社から出ている補修における溶接条件をクリアした能力を搭載。さらにフ ロアパネルや袋状になった部位など、いずれも両面スポット溶接機では対応できなかった部品の溶接には、片面ス ポットが効果を発揮します。一方、スタッド溶植における機能は、高張力鋼板にピンなどを溶植した際に、鋼板の 裏やけが少なく、安全かつ高品質な補修を行うことが可能です。いづれも本溶接機の出力電流が高いため、パネル への通電時間が従来よりも短いことがポイントです。 ・工場内の圧縮エアーが本溶接機に接続され、なおかつ圧縮エアーが本体に流れていることを確認してください。 ・各種溶接チップおよびピン、ワッシャなどに汚れがあると溶接不良の原因となります。 ・両／片面スポットをする溶接・溶植部、アース部は汚れやゴミを取り除き、塗料を剥離したうえで平滑に磨いて ください。また、片面スポット溶接の際には、溶接するパネル同士をバイスなどで挟み、ぶれや 間がないことを 確認してください。 ・片面ガンに電極チップやワッシャおよびピンの溶植アタッチメントを取り付ける際には、電極チップが動かない ようにしっかりと固定してください。 ・溶接作業を行う際に、本溶接機の電力を十分確保できているか確認してください。電力が足りないと溶接強度が 得られないほか、本溶接機の故障、さらには工場内のブレーカーが落ちることにより様々な障害が発生する恐れが あります。 ※溶接面の塗膜剥離・下地出しは、ダブルアクションサンダーなど（番手：180 ∼ 240 番）でできるだけ摩擦熱を 与えないように心がけてください。 ※研磨状態が荒いと溶接の品質が低下する場合があります。 ■電極加圧力：スポット溶接時の加圧力が大きい（溶接面にガンを押し当てる力が強い）ほど、電極と鋼板との間 で接触抵抗が減り、スパッターの飛散が少なくなります。 ■溶接時間 ：鋼板に電気を流す時間です ・溶接時間が短い（0.1 秒未満）鋼板に与える熱量が少なく、裏焼けが起こりにくい ・溶接時間が長い（0.6 秒以上）鋼板に大きな電極の跡を残します ・中間の溶接時間（0.12 秒∼ 0.15 秒）妥当な電極の跡を残します ■電流   ：溶接時間同様、ナゲットの強さと品質に影響します。  溶接スポットの品質を確認するためには様々な方法があります。  強度試験でふさわしい方法のひとつが、溶接された部分を剥離する 試験です。これは、万力で溶接サンプルを挟み、タガネなどで剥がし ます。サンプル鋼板の剥離後に、鋼板の上に穴が空き、万力側の鋼板 に溶けた芯があれば、溶接強度は十分ということになります。 3 - 1 3 - 2 3 - 3 3 - 4 機能説明 使用前の注意事項 溶接条件 スポット強度の確認方法
  17. 17. 17    F1 F2 F3 F4 F1 F2 F3 F4 Prog. 52 3 - 5 項目、数値等の 上下左右 選択ボタン 溶接可能ランプ ※溶接条件を 満たした状態 で点灯します F ボタン 液晶画面 ■液晶画面の表記について 【※事前準備】 ①溶接作業の際には、 必ず本体後ろのエアカプラーにエアーホースを接続し規定量の圧縮エアーを流してください。 ②本溶接機の電源プラグを 200V のコンセントに差し込みます。 ③本体のダイヤル型メインスイッチを回し、電源を［ON］にします。 本体が起動すると、冷却水の循環とファンが作動し、コントロールユニットの液晶画面が、下イラストのように表 示されます。 【本体液晶画面】 ※本体が起動すると液晶画面には、上のイラストのように文字が表示されます。 【注意】 両面用スポットガンの付替えをされる際には、 必ず本体電源を切ってください。電源ONの状態で両面スポッ トガンを交換されると冷却水がこぼれるなど、トラブルや故障の原因となります。 コントロールユニットの説明
  18. 18. 18 ‫ٹ‬ ૏એ५এॵॺྃமभඝ੿্১ （1）安全に溶接が行える身支度   作業者は、 ①溶接用革製手袋、 ②長袖の作業服、 ③脚カバー、 ④革製前掛け、 ⑤遮光保護メガネ、 ⑥耳栓などを装備   してください。 （2）両面 X 型スポットガン使用時のアームの種類、角度、位置およびチップの調整   X 型スポットガンの上下アームおよび、先端に付いているチップ（電極）が、それぞれ中心で接しているかを   確認してください。 上下のチップが正常に接していないとスポット強度の低下などの溶接ミスにつながります。    【X 型スポットガンのアーム位置・角度について】     ※上下のアームの角度を修正する際は、必ず電源を切ってから行ってください。アームは固定用ボルトを緩め、プ ラスチックハンマーなどで軽く叩いてください。また、アーム内には冷却液が流れています。アームを取り外す場 合は、少量の冷却液がこぼれ出しますので注意してください。 【チップの形状について】 チップには汚れやサビ、スラッジなどが付着します。汚れが付着した状態のチップを使用すると溶接不良 の原因 となります。 紙ヤスリなどで汚れを除去して使用してください。 また、 チップ自体は消耗品です。 欠損や変形したチッ プでは正確な溶接はできません。速やかに純正品に交換してください。 【X 型スポットガンのチップ交換方法】 X 型スポットガンのアーム先端には銅製の電極（チップ）が付いています。 チップの交換には付属の「チップ外し」を使用してください。   横面   正面 横面   正面 横面   正面 横面   正面 アーム自体が変形 （使用不可、要交換） 4 - 1 使用前の準備
  19. 19. 19 （3）スポット溶接する鋼板の前処理 その①   スポット溶接を行う鋼板の種類、厚みを把握します。また、溶接部の位置合わせ、チリ合わせを行います。  鋼板の材質や板厚に関する情報は、溶接機のプログラム設定時に必要となります。 （4）スポット溶接する鋼板の前処理 その②   スポット溶接は、電気抵抗溶接とも呼ばれているように、鋼板の接合部に電気を流し、その抵抗熱で鋼板を溶  かし溶着する仕組みとなっています。   このため、両面スポット溶接を行う際の前処理として、溶接する各鋼板の塗料（塗膜）をサンダーなどできれ  いに剥離。塗膜は両面に付いているので、両面とも剥離してください。剥離後はサンダーの研磨紙の番手を細か  い目に変え、研磨面をなだらかにすることで、鋼板の通電効率を高めてください。また、重なり合う鋼板に 間  ができないように、溶接用クランプなどでしっかりと固定してください。以上の処理がきちんとされていないと  溶接不良となります。   【鋼板溶接部分の研磨イメージ】                表 面                        裏 面   ※鋼板の塗膜を剥離する際は、鋼板の両面に付いた塗料をサンダーなどで除去してください。片面のみ除去し   ただけでは、溶接品質を維持できず、溶接不良となりますので、注意してください。   【溶接用クランプによる固定のイメージ】
  20. 20. 20 （1）溶接機の電源を入れる   溶接機の電源プラグを 200V のコンセントに差し込み、 本体正面のダイヤル型メインスイッチを回し電源を 「ON」 にします。    【本書 18 ページを確認してください】 （2）コントロールパネルでの両面スポット溶接の設定 その① （3）コントロールパネルでの両面スポット溶接の設定 その② 溶接機の溶接モードを「両面スポット 溶接」にします。 画面には初期設定項目が表示されてい ることを確認し、コントロールパネル の『F1』ボタンを 1 回押してください。 【※液晶画面に表示されているアイコ ンをはじめ、 ●▲% や●■などの数値 は、前回の作業で設定した内容です。 新たな設定を行うと上書きされます】 液晶画面に『Tool Selection』という文 字および、両面スポットを意味する 『Double Side』 、片面スポットを意味す る『Single Side』 、初期設定画面に戻る 『Home』の文字とアイコンが表示され ます。 F1 F2 F3 F4 Prog. 52 F1 F2 F3 F4 4 - 2 両面スポット溶接のプログラム設定
  21. 21. 21 （4）コントロールパネルでの両面スポット溶接の設定 その③ （5）両面スポット溶接の板厚設定   両面スポット溶接をしたい板厚の設定が完了したら、 『F4』の『Ok』ボタンを押してください。本製品に板厚情報がプロ   グラムされます。    【※ここで『F3』ボタンを押すと『Home（初期選択画面） 』に戻ります】 『両面スポット溶接』を選択します。 両 面 ス ポ ッ ト 機 能 で あ る『Double Side』を選択するため、コントロール パネルの『F1』ボタンを 1 回押します。 【※こ こ で『F4』ボ タ ン を 押 す と 『Home（初期選択画面） 』に戻ります】 両面スポット溶接を行う鋼板の板厚を 登録します。 液晶画面中央部に板厚の値が表示され ます。本製品で選択できる板厚は、 0.6mm、0.8mm、1.0mm、1.5mm、 2.0mm、2.5mm、3.0mm の 7 タイプです。 上下の矢印ボタンを押すことで、あら かじめ計測した板厚の数値を設定して ください。 【※液晶画面に表示される板厚は、溶 接をする 2 枚の鋼板を比べて薄い鋼板 の板厚となります。ご注意ください】 F1 F2 F3 F4 F1 F2 F3 F4
  22. 22. 22 （6）両面スポット溶接を行う鋼板の材質設定 材質の設定画面は、 作業者が選択した材質を元に、 本製品は最適な加圧力、 溶接電流、 通電時間を自動で設定します。 【※ 『Individual 1』 、 『Individual 2』 ＝オリジナル設定項目について：本製品は予め登録された材質情報以外で、特 殊な鋼板（例：カーメーカーが公開しているスポット溶接条件）をスポット溶接する際に、通電時間や出力、パル ス時間などを作業者が任意で調節するための項目です】 （7）両面スポット溶接の設定内容の確認 両面スポット溶接を行う鋼板の材質を 選択します。液晶画面に材質の種類が 表示されます。 本製品で選択できる材質は、 『Fe』      ＝軟鋼板 『Fe + Zn』  ＝軟鋼板＋亜鉛メッキ 『Hss』     ＝高張力鋼板 『Hss + Zn』   ＝高張力鋼板＋亜鉛メッキ 『Individual 1』 ＝オリジナル設定 1 『Individual 2』 ＝オリジナル設定 2 の 6 種類です。 上下の矢印ボタンを押すことで溶接す る材質を設定。材質の設定が完了したら、 『F4』の『Ok』ボタンを押してください。 本製品に材質情報がプログラムされます。 両面スポット溶接の設定条件を確認し ます。 溶接条件が全て揃った状態となると、       『溶接可能』ランプが緑色 に点灯し、溶接準備が完了したことを 作業者に告知します。 【※左の画面は、板厚が 0.8mm。鋼板 は軟鋼板。溶接電流（出力）が 7.0kA。 通電時間は 220 ミリ秒で設定した場合 に表示された溶接設定情報です】   F1 F2 F3 F4 Prog. 2 Fe 板厚 溶接電流 通電時間 材質 板厚 溶接電流 通電時間 材質 F1 F2 F3 F4
  23. 23. 23 （8）設定した両面スポットの溶接強度を確認  設定した溶接条件の通りに両面スポット溶接が行えるか、テスト用の鋼板を使用して確認します。  【※溶接条件の微調整について】 両面スポット溶接における強度テストの結果、仕上がり状態が良くないと判断した場合は、次の手順で溶接電流と通電時間を 調整できます。注：ここでは 23 ページ下段の「 （7） 両面スポット溶接の設定内容の確認」を例に調整手順を紹介します。   ①調整モードの設定                 ②溶接電流の調整   ③通電時間の調整                  ④調整内容の確認 【※注意：上記の項目はあくまで調整方法の手順例です。溶接電流または通電時間の変更は徐々に行ってください。 過電流や過度の通電時間は溶接トラブルをはじめ、本製品のオーバーヒートの原因となります】 液晶画面は 23 ページで設定した溶接条件です。 『Adjustment（調整） 』を選択するため、 『F2』ボタンを押 します。 左右の矢印ボタンを押して、通電時間（ms）を選びます。 上下の矢印ボタンを押してください。1ms ごとに調整でき ます。上ボタンを押すと数値が増加。下ボタンを押すと数 値が減少します。 ※※設定した内容で良い場合は、 『F4』の 『Ok』ボタンを押すと溶接できます。 液晶画面上部に『Adjustment（調整） 』の文字が表示され ます。溶接電流（kA）から調整します。上下の矢印ボタン を押してください。0.1kA ごとに調整できます。上ボタン を押すと数値が増加。下ボタンを押すと数値が減少します。 ※設定した内容で良い場合は、 『F4』の『Ok』ボタンを押 すと溶接できます。 『F4』ボタンを押して『Home（初期選択画面） 』に戻ると 微調整した内容が表示されます。 【※注意：微調整したデー タは主電源をOFFにするとリセットされ残りません。もし、 微調整した内容が必要な場合は、メモを残すなどで対応し てください】 F1 F2 F3 F4 Prog. 2 Fe F1 F2 F3 F4 Prog. 2 Fe F1 F2 F3 F4 F1 F2 F3 F4
  24. 24. 24 ■両面スポット溶接のプログラム No. 早見表   プログラム No. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 プログラム No. 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 プログラム No. 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 鋼板材質 Fe Fe Fe Fe Fe Fe Fe 鋼板材質 Hss Hss Hss Hss Hss Hss Hss 鋼板材質 Individual 1 Individual 1 Individual 1 Individual 1 Individual 1 Individual 1 Individual 1 板厚（mm） 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 板厚（mm） 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 板厚（mm） 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 鋼板材質 Fe +Zn Fe +Zn Fe +Zn Fe +Zn Fe +Zn Fe +Zn Fe +Zn 鋼板材質 Hss+Zn Hss+Zn Hss+Zn Hss+Zn Hss+Zn Hss+Zn Hss+Zn 鋼板材質 Individual 2 Individual 2 Individual 2 Individual 2 Individual 2 Individual 2 Individual 2 板厚（mm） 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 板厚（mm） 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 板厚（mm） 0.6 0.8 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 プログラム No. 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 プログラム No. 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 プログラム No. 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 4 - 3 両面スポット溶接におけるプログラム No. 一覧
  25. 25. 25 4 - 1、2 の手順で準備が終わったら両面（X 型）ガンで溶接ができます。 （1）スポットガン用スタンドの角度を調節します。 （2）スプリングバランサーのワイヤーの長さ調節機構 がロック状態か確認します（※ロック状態かフリー状 態かは下のイラストを参照） 。スプリングバランサーの フックに両面ガンを取り付けます。 【注意：両面用スポットガンは重量があります。スプリ ングバランサーに吊り下げる際に、ワイヤーの長さ調 節機構がフリー状態ですと、ガンの自重で地面に落下 し、ガンの破損や、作業の二次損傷につながります。 】 （3）スポット溶接部に両面ガンをセットします。 （4）両面スポットガンの アーム開閉・通電用ボタン を 1 回押します。アームが閉じ、 設定した圧力でスポッ ト溶接部を挟み密着させます。 （5） （4） の状態で再度、 両面スポットガンの アーム開閉・ 通電用ボタン を 1 回押します。チップから予め設定 した電流を流し、その抵抗熱で金属を溶かしパネル同 士を接合します。 【注意：24 ページの材質設定により、電流を流す回数 が変わります。このため、自動でスポットガンのアー ムが開くまで、作業者はスポットガンをしっかりと保 持してください。 】 【バランサー・フリー状態】 【バランサー・ロック状態】 ※バランサーのロック機構を操作する際には、ワイヤーを下方向に 引きながら、ピンを垂直方向に引き出してください。 4 - 4 両面スポットの溶接手順
  26. 26. 26 本溶接機は両面スポット溶接の作業状況に合せて、C 型ガンと X 型ガンを用意しています。 ここでは C 型ガンを X 型ガンに変更する際の手順を紹介します。 【注意】 各ガンは重量があります。交換の際には落下による製品の破損や、 怪我などに最新の注意を払ってください。 （1）本体の電源ダイヤルを OFF にします。 （2）C 型ガン用の電力・エアケーブルのコンセントを 本体から取り外します。 （3）C 型ガンの冷却水ケーブルを外します。 （4）C 型ガンの取り外しが完了です。取り外した C 型 ガンは適切な状態で保管してください。 （5）X 型ガンの電源・エアケーブルのコンセントを本 体に接続します。 【向き注意】 （6）X 型ガンをバランサーに吊り下げて終了です。 ※コンセントの接続部は上下に止め具があるので、ロックを解除し てから、コンセントをゆっくりと抜いてください。 ※コンセント接続後、上下の止め具でロックしてください。 4 - 5 C 型から X 型スポットガンへの交換手順
  27. 27. 27 ‫ٹ‬ ൺએ५এॵॺྃமभඝ੿্১ （1）安全に溶接が行える身支度   作業者は、 ①溶接用革製手袋、 ②長袖の作業服、 ③脚カバー、 ④革製前掛け、 ⑤遮光保護メガネ、 ⑥耳栓などを装備   してください。 （2）片面スポットガンのチップの調整    【片面スポット用チップの形状について※チップは 2 種類】 （3）圧縮エアーホースの確認 （4）スポットクーリングバルブの開放    片面溶接用チップは、常にきれいな 状態を維持してください。サビやス ラッジなどの汚れが付着した状態で の溶接は、溶接品質の低下につなが ります。汚れは紙ヤスリ（推奨番手： 1000） などで研磨してください。 チッ プ自体は消耗品です。欠けや変形し たチップは速やかに新品交換してく ださい。 正常な片面溶接用チップを片面ス ポットガンの根元まで差し込み、固 定用ナットで動かないようにしっか りと締めつけてください。 エアーホースを本体後部のエアージャックにしっかりと接続して ください。規定量の圧縮エアーが流れているか本体正面の圧力計 で確認してください。 セパレーターに水やホコリなどが溜まっている場合は除去してく ださい。 本製品は片面スポットガンおよびチップ、片面スポットガンのケー ブル、片面スポット用アースケーブルの冷却に圧縮エアーを使用 します。このため、片面スポット溶接を行う際には、必ずスポッ トクーリングバルブ（ネジ式）を開放し、常時圧縮エアーを流し てください。また、使用後も上記の部品が冷却するまで圧縮エアー を流し続けてください。 ○正常 × 異常（チップ先端が変形） × 異常（チップ先端が変形） × 異常 （チップ先端にゴミ付着） → チップ先の部品を  交換してください。 プ先端が変形） プ先端 プ先端が変形 が変形） ） → チップ先の部品を  交換  交換してく してください ださい。 →     チップ先を紙ヤスリなど   で研磨してください。 5 - 1 使用前の準備
  28. 28. 28 （5）スポット溶接する鋼板の前処理 その①   スポット溶接を行う鋼板の種類、厚みを把握します。また、溶接部の位置合わせ、チリ合わせを行います。  鋼板の厚みや材質に関する情報は、溶接機のプログラム設定時に必要となります。 （6）スポット溶接する鋼板の前処理 その②   スポット溶接は、電気抵抗溶接とも呼ばれているように、鋼板の接合部に電気を流し、その抵抗熱で鋼板を溶  かし溶着する仕組みとなっています。   このため、 片面スポット溶接を行う際の前処理として、 溶接およびアースを取る鋼板の塗料（塗膜）をサンダー  などできれいに剥離してください。剥離後はサンダーの研磨紙の番手を細かい目に変え、研磨面をなだらかにす  ることで、  鋼板の通電効率を高めてください。また、重なり合う鋼板に 間ができないように、溶接用クラン  プなどでしっかりと固定してください。以上の処理がきちんとされていないと溶接不良となります。   【鋼板溶接部分の研磨イメージ】              【溶接用クランプによる固定のイメージ】                表 面                         裏 面            母材側 ※溶接する部分の塗膜をサンダーなどで除去しま す。できるだけ鏡面に近い状態まで研磨していただ き、溶接面が平らな状態になることを確認してくだ さい。 ※注意：片面スポット溶接 のアースは母材側で取って ください。
  29. 29. 29 （1）溶接機の電源を入れる   溶接機の電源プラグを 200V のコンセントに差し込み、 本体正面のダイヤル型メインスイッチを回し電源を 「ON」 にします。    【本書 18 ページを確認してください】 （2）コントロールパネルでの片面スポット溶接の設定 その① （3）コントロールパネルでの片面スポット溶接の設定 その② 溶接機の溶接モードを「片面スポット 溶接」にします。 画面には初期設定項目が表示されてい ることを確認し、コントロールパネル の『F1』ボタンを 1 回押してください。 【※液晶画面に表示されているアイコ ンをはじめ、 ●▲% や●■などの数値 は、前回の作業で設定した内容です。 新たな設定を行うと上書きされます】 液晶画面に『Tool Selection』という文 字および、両面スポットを意味する 『Double Side』 、片面スポットを意味す る『Single Side』 、初期設定画面に戻る 『Home』の文字とアイコンが表示され ます。 F1 F2 F3 F4 Prog. 52 F1 F2 F3 F4 5 - 2 片面スポット溶接のプログラム設定
  30. 30. 30 （4）コントロールパネルでの片面スポット溶接の設定 その③ （5）片面スポット溶接機能の選択 片面スポット機能である『Single Side』 を選択するため、コントロールパネル の『F2』ボタンを 1 回押します。 【※こ こ で『F4』ボ タ ン を 押 す と 『Home（初期選択画面） 』に戻ります】 『Single Side』を 選 択 す る と、 『Job Selection』画面に切り替わります。 『Job Selection』画面では、片面スポッ ト溶接機能のほかに、ワッシャーやリ ベット、ナットなどの溶植をはじめ、 焼き絞り機能が選択できます。 各機能は、片面ガンにセットするア タッチメント（全 8 種類）のアイコン （マーク）で設定できます。 ここでは片面スポット溶接の機能を使 用するので、右矢印ボタンを押しア タッチメントのアイコンを片面スポッ ト溶接機能の   マークが表示され るまでカーソルを移動してください。    マークにカーソルが当たったこ とを確認したら『F4』の『Ok』ボタン を押してください。 片面スポット溶接モードになります。 F1 F2 F3 F4 F1 F2 F3 F4
  31. 31. 31 （6）片面スポット溶接時の板厚の設定 （7）片面スポット溶接時の鋼板の選択   液晶画面の『Fe』にカーソルをあて、 『F4』の『Ok』ボタンを押してください。 片面スポット溶接を行う鋼板の板厚を 選択します。 液晶画面中央部に板厚の値が表示され ます。本製品で選択できる板厚は、 0.6mm、0.8mm、1.0mm、1.2mm の 4 タイプです。 上下の矢印ボタンを押すことで、あら かじめ計測した板厚の数値を設定し、 『F4』の『Ok』ボタンを押します。鋼 板選択画面に変わります。 【※液晶画面に表示される板厚は、溶 接をする 2 枚の鋼板を比べて薄い鋼板 の板厚となります。ご注意ください】 【※こ こ で『F3』ボ タ ン を 押 す と 『Home（初期選択画面） 』に戻ります】 片面スポット溶接を行う鋼板の材質を 選択します。液晶画面に材質の種類が 表示されます。 液晶画面に表示される材質は、 『Fe』      ＝軟鋼板 『Fe + Zn』  ＝軟鋼板＋亜鉛メッキ 『Hss』     ＝高張力鋼板 『Hss + Zn』   ＝高張力鋼板＋亜鉛メッキ の 4 種類です。 【※注意：現在、片面スポットにおけ る鋼板の材料に関するプログラムは 『Fe＝軟鋼板』のみです。他の材質も 選択はできますが、 『Ok』の『F4』ボ タンを押すと『Fe』になります。故障 ではありませんのでご注意ください】 F1 F2 F3 F4 F1 F2 F3 F4
  32. 32. 32 （8）片面スポット溶接の設定内容の確認 （9）設定した条件で片面スポット溶接 片面スポット溶接を行う前に、テスト溶接を行ってください。 テストにより片面スポット溶接の仕上がりを確認し、設定内容を調節してください。 片面のスポット溶接は、片面溶接用チップをセットしたガンを鋼板に押し付け、ガンのトリガーを引くと設定した 条件で溶接を開始します。 ※注意 1：上記の溶接時間・溶接電流の設定は、0.8mm の鋼板同士を片面スポット溶接する際の設定です。予め テスト溶接をしていただき、付きが悪い場合は溶接時間の目盛りを上げ、溶けすぎる場合は溶接時間の目盛りを下 げることで微調整してください。 ※注意 2：片面スポット溶接の際には、必ず本溶接機のアースを接地してください。アースと鋼板にズレや隙間が 空かないように溶接用クランプなどでしっかりと固定してください。また、アース部となる鋼板は塗料や汚れを除 去してください。このほか、スポットクーリングバルブが開放しているかも、必ず確認してください。     両面スポット溶接の設定条件を確認し ます。 溶接条件が全て揃った状態となると、       『溶接可能』ランプが緑色 に点灯し、溶接準備が完了したことを 作業者に告知します。 【本製品は板厚を選択するだけで、溶接 機が自動で片面スポット溶接に適した 通電時間と溶接電流を設定します。 】 【※左 の 画 面 は、溶 接 電 流（出 力）が 66%。通電時間は 190 ミリ秒で設定し た場合に表示された溶接設定情報です】 F1 F2 F3 F4 Prog. 52 片面溶接モード 溶接電流（kA に切替可） 通電時間 通電時間 片面溶接モード 溶接電流（kA に切替可）
  33. 33. 33 ‫ٹ‬ ൺએ५এॵॺफ़থ৷॔ॱॵॳওথॺपणःथ 本製品の片面スポットガンは、ガン先端部の部品を変更することで、スタッド溶植機として使用できます。 付属のアタッチメント（9 ページ参照）を片面スポットガンに接続することで、引き出しやしぼりなどの作業が可 能になります。 （1）安全に溶接が行える身支度   作業者は、 ①溶接用革製手袋、 ②長袖の作業服、 ③脚カバー、 ④革製前掛け、 ⑤遮光保護メガネ、 ⑥耳栓などを装備   してください。 （2）片面スポットガン用アタッチメントの調整   各アタッチメントは、常にきれいな状態を維持してください。サビやスラッジなどの汚れが付着した状態での 作業は、溶接品質の低下につながります。汚れは紙ヤスリ（推奨番手：1000）などで研磨してください。   なお、アタッチメント自体は消耗品となります。欠けや変形も溶接不良となりますので、注意してください。   各アタッチメントを片面スポットガンの根元まで差し込み、固定用ボルトで動かないようにしっかりと締めて   ください。 （3）圧縮エアーホースの確認 （4）スポットクーリングバルブの開放    エアーホースを本体後部のエアージャックにしっかりと接続して ください。規定量の圧縮エアーが流れているか本体正面の圧力計 で確認してください。 セパレーターに水やホコリなどが溜まっている場合は除去してく ださい。 本製品は片面スポットガンおよびアタッチメント、片面スポット ガンのケーブル、片面スポット用アースケーブルの冷却に圧縮エ アーを使用します。このため、片面スポット溶接を行う際には、 必ずスポットクーリングバルブ （ネジ式） を開放し、 常時圧縮エアー を流してください。また、使用後も上記の部品が冷却するまで圧 縮エアーを流し続けてください。     6 - 1 使用前の準備
  34. 34. 34 【   デントプーラハンマー溶植時の操作方法】 ■作業用途 外板パネル（アルミ、カーボン、樹脂は除く）の表面から凹んだ部分を引き出す際に使用します。 スライドハンマー自体をダメージ部分に直接溶植し、スライドハンマーの衝撃により、凹み部分を引き出すツール です。 ■片面スポットガンの準備 ・片面スポットガンに「デントプーラハンマー」と「デントプーラハンマー溶植アタッチメント」をそれぞれ接続 します。次に根元まで差し込んだか確認したうえで、片面スポットガンの固定用ナットで動かないようにしっかり と締めてください。 三角形の「溶植アタッチメント」は常にきれいな状態を維持してください。スパッタなどの汚れは紙ヤスリなどで 研磨してください。汚れのひどいもの、欠損や変形したものは、溶接不良の原因となります。新たにデントプーラ ハンマー溶植アタッチメントお買い求めください。 ■溶植時の本体コントロールユニット設定手順 ①本書 29 と 30 ページの手順で液晶画面を操作し、片面スポット溶接内容を選択する『Job Selection』の画面を 表示させます。ここで『デントプーラハンマーの溶植』を意味する   アイコンを左右矢印ボタンで選択し、 『F4』の『Ok』ボタンを押します。 液晶画面が『デントプーラハンマー』の作業メニューに切り替わります。溶接可能ランプが点灯していれば、溶植 作業ができます。 ※実際の作業を行う前に必ずテストを行ってください。 ②溶接電流の微調整 もし、付きが甘いなどの不具合がある場合は、 1.『Adjustment（調整） 』を選択するため、 『F2』ボタンを押します。 2. 溶接電流（%）から調整します。上下の矢印ボタンを押してください。1% ごとに調整できます。上ボタンを押 すと数値が増加。下ボタンを押すと数値が減少します。 3. 左右の矢印ボタンを押して、通電時間（ms）を選びます。上下の矢印ボタンを押してください。1ms ごとに調 整できます。上ボタンを押すと数値が増加。下ボタンを押すと数値が減少します。 ※設定した内容で良い場合は、 『F4』の『Ok』ボタンを押すと溶接できます。 ■溶植時の注意 溶植部分は塗料をしっかりと除去したうえで、汚れもない状態で作業してください。また、溶植作業時にスパッタが発生する恐 れがあります。溶植直後のアタッチメント本体やその溶植部は熱を帯びますので、火傷などに注意してください。
  35. 35. 35 【   焼きシボリ時の操作方法】 ■作業用途 デントプーラなどの引き出し作業で延びて軽く盛り上がってしまったパネルの損傷部を加熱するツール。通電後、 素早くダスターガンなどでパネルを冷ますことで、鋼板を縮めるといった焼きシボリ作業に使用します。 ■片面スポットガンの準備 ・ 片面スポットガンに 「焼きシボリ用チップ」 を接続します。 チップは常にきれいな状態を維持してください。 スパッ タなどの汚れは紙ヤスリなどで研磨してください。汚れのひどいもの、欠けや変形したものは、溶接不良の原因と なります。新たにチップをお買い求めください。 ・チップはガンの根元まで差し込み、固定用ボルトで動かないようにしっかりと締めてください。 ■溶植時の本体コントロールユニット設定手順 ①本書 29 と 30 ページの手順で液晶画面を操作し、片面スポット溶接内容を選択する『Job Selection』の画面を 表示させます。ここで『焼きシボリ』を意味する   アイコンを左右矢印ボタンで選択し、 『F4』の『Ok』ボタ ンを押します。 液晶画面が『焼きシボリ』の作業メニューに切り替わります。溶接可能ランプが点灯していれば、 作業ができます。 ※実際の作業を行う前に必ずテストを行ってください。 ②溶接電流の微調整 もし、しぼりが甘いなどの不具合がある場合は、 1.『Adjustment（調整） 』を選択するため、 『F2』ボタンを押します。 2. 溶接電流（%）から調整します。上下の矢印ボタンを押してください。1% ごとに調整できます。上ボタンを押 すと数値が増加。下ボタンを押すと数値が減少します。 3. 左右の矢印ボタンを押して、通電時間（ms）を選びます。上下の矢印ボタンを押してください。1ms ごとに調 整できます。上ボタンを押すと数値が増加。下ボタンを押すと数値が減少します。 ※設定した内容で良い場合は、 『F4』の『Ok』ボタンを押すと作業できます。 ■焼きシボリ作業時の注意 パネルの修正部は塗料をしっかりと除去したうえで、汚れもない状態で作業してください。また、アースも取ってください。 作業時にスパッタが発生する恐れがあります。焼きシボリ直後のアタッチメント本体やその溶植部は熱を帯びますので、火傷な どに注意してください。
  36. 36. 36 【   ナット溶植時の操作方法】 ■作業用途 主に輸入車の新品外装部品を取り付け際に、新品部品にナット付いていない時にナットを溶植するために使用します。 ■片面スポットガンの準備 ・片面スポットガンに「ボルト・ナット溶植用チップ」をセットしてください。チップは常にきれいな状態を維持 してください。スパッタなどの汚れは紙ヤスリなどで研磨してください。汚れのひどいもの、チップに内臓された 磁石が劣化したものは、溶接不良の原因となります。新たにチップをお買い求めください。 ・チップは片面スポットガンの根元まで差し込み、ガンの固定用ボルトで動かないように締め付けてください。 ・溶植用ナットに汚れや変形がないか確認してください。 ■溶植時の本体コントロールユニット設定手順 ①本書 29 と 30 ページの手順で液晶画面を操作し、片面スポット溶接内容を選択する『Job Selection』の画面を 表示させます。ここで『ナット溶植』を意味する   アイコンを左右矢印ボタンで選択し、 『F4』の『Ok』ボタ ンを押します。 液晶画面が『ナット溶植』の作業メニューに切り替わります。溶接可能ランプが点灯していれば、 作業ができます。 ※実際の作業を行う前に必ずテストを行ってください。 ②溶接電流の微調整 もし、付きが甘いなどの不具合がある場合は、 1.『Adjustment（調整） 』を選択するため、 『F2』ボタンを押します。 2. 溶接電流（%）から調整します。上下の矢印ボタンを押してください。1% ごとに調整できます。上ボタンを押 すと数値が増加。下ボタンを押すと数値が減少します。 3. 左右の矢印ボタンを押して、通電時間（ms）を選びます。上下の矢印ボタンを押してください。1ms ごとに調 整できます。上ボタンを押すと数値が増加。下ボタンを押すと数値が減少します。 ※設定した内容で良い場合は、 『F4』の『Ok』ボタンを押すと溶接できます。 ■ナット溶植作業時の注意 パネルの修正部は塗料をしっかりと除去したうえで、汚れもない状態で作業してください。また、アースも取ってください。 作業時にスパッタが発生する恐れがあります。溶植直後のアタッチメント本体やその溶植部は熱を帯びますので、火傷などに注 意してください。
  37. 37. 37 【   カーボン 面シボリ時の操作方法】 ■作業用途 薄く延びてしまった外板パネルのシボリ作業に使用します。 ■片面スポットガンの準備 ・片面スポットガンに「カーボン棒」を接続します。カーボン棒は折れやすいので扱いには注意してください。汚 れのひどいもの、欠けや変形したものは、溶接不良の原因となります。新たにカーボン棒をお買い求めください。 ・カーボン棒はガンの根元まで差し込み、固定用ボルトで動かないようにしっかりと締めてください。 ■カーボン 面シボリ時の本体コントロールユニット設定手順 ①本書 29 と 30 ページの手順で液晶画面を操作し、片面スポット溶接内容を選択する『Job Selection』の画面を 表示させます。ここで『カーボン 面シボリ』を意味する   アイコンを左右矢印ボタンで選択し、 『F4』の 『Ok』ボタンを押します。 液晶画面が『カーボン 面シボリ』の作業メニューに切り替わります。溶接可能ランプが点灯していれば、作業が できます。 ※実際の作業を行う前に必ずテストを行ってください。 ②溶接電流の微調整 もし、焼きが弱い・強い場合は、 1.『Adjustment（調整） 』を選択するため、 『F2』ボタンを押します。 2. 溶接電流（%）から調整します。上下の矢印ボタンを押してください。1% ごとに調整できます。上ボタンを押 すと数値が増加。下ボタンを押すと数値が減少します。 3. 左右の矢印ボタンを押して、通電時間（ms）を選びます。上下の矢印ボタンを押してください。1ms ごとに調 整できます。上ボタンを押すと数値が増加。下ボタンを押すと数値が減少します。 ※設定した内容で良い場合は、 『F4』の『Ok』ボタンを押すと溶接できます。 ■カーボン 面シボリ作業時の注意 パネルの修正部は塗料をしっかりと除去したうえで、汚れもない状態で作業してください。また、アースも取ってください。 作業時にスパッタが発生する恐れがあります。溶植直後のアタッチメント本体やその溶植部は熱を帯びますので、火傷などに注 意してください。
  38. 38. 38 【   ワッシャ溶植引き出し作業時の操作方法】 ■作業用途 ドアやフェンダーなど、鋼板部品の引き出し作業に使用します。 ■片面スポットガンの準備 ・片面スポットガンに「ワッシャ溶植チップ」をセットしてください。チップは常にきれいな状態を維持してくだ さい。スパッタなどの汚れは紙ヤスリなどで研磨してください。汚れのひどいものは、 溶接不良の原因となります。 新たにチップをお買い求めください。 ・チップは片面スポットガンの根元まで差し込み、ガンの固定用ボルトで動かないように締め付けてください。 ・溶植用ワッシャに汚れや変形がないか確認し、ワッシャ溶植チップに取り付けてください。 ■溶植時の本体コントロールユニット設定手順 ①本書 29 と 30 ページの手順で液晶画面を操作し、片面スポット溶接内容を選択する『Job Selection』の画面を 表示させます。ここで『ワッシャ溶植』を意味する   アイコンを左右矢印ボタンで選択し、 『F4』の『Ok』ボ タンを押します。 液晶画面が 『ワッシャ溶植』 の作業メニューに切り替わります。溶接可能ランプが点灯していれば、 作業ができます。 ※実際の作業を行う前に必ずテストを行ってください。 ②溶接電流の微調整 もし、付きが甘いなどの不具合がある場合は、 1.『Adjustment（調整） 』を選択するため、 『F2』ボタンを押します。 2. 溶接電流（%）から調整します。上下の矢印ボタンを押してください。1% ごとに調整できます。上ボタンを押 すと数値が増加。下ボタンを押すと数値が減少します。 3. 左右の矢印ボタンを押して、通電時間（ms）を選びます。上下の矢印ボタンを押してください。1ms ごとに調 整できます。上ボタンを押すと数値が増加。下ボタンを押すと数値が減少します。 ※設定した内容で良い場合は、 『F4』の『Ok』ボタンを押すと溶接できます。 ■ワッシャ溶植作業時の注意 パネルの修正部は塗料をしっかりと除去したうえで、汚れもない状態で作業してください。また、アースも取ってください。 作業時にスパッタが発生する恐れがあります。溶植直後のアタッチメント本体やその溶植部は熱を帯びますので、火傷などに注 意してください。
  39. 39. 39 【   リベット（ピン）溶植時の操作方法】 ■作業用途 主に樹脂製アンダーカバーや、ルーフレールの取り付け時に部品を固定するリベット（ピン）を溶植するために使用します。 ■片面スポットガンの準備 ・片面スポットガンに「リベット溶植用チップ」をセットしてください。チップは常にきれいな状態を維持してく ださい。スパッタなどの汚れは紙ヤスリなどで研磨してください。汚れのひどいもの、チップに内臓された磁石が 劣化したものは、溶接不良の原因となります。新たにチップをお買い求めください。 ・チップは片面スポットガンの根元まで差し込み、ガンの固定用ボルトで動かないように締め付けてください。 ・溶植用リベットに汚れや変形がないか確認してください。 ■溶植時の本体コントロールユニット設定手順 ①本書 29 と 30 ページの手順で液晶画面を操作し、片面スポット溶接内容を選択する『Job Selection』の画面を 表示させます。ここで『リベット溶植』を意味する   アイコンを左右矢印ボタンで選択し、 『F4』の『Ok』ボ タンを押します。 液晶画面が 『リベット溶植』 の作業メニューに切り替わります。溶接可能ランプが点灯していれば、 作業ができます。 ※実際の作業を行う前に必ずテストを行ってください。 ②溶接電流の微調整 もし、付きが甘いなどの不具合がある場合は、 1.『Adjustment（調整） 』を選択するため、 『F2』ボタンを押します。 2. 溶接電流（%）から調整します。上下の矢印ボタンを押してください。1% ごとに調整できます。上ボタンを押 すと数値が増加。下ボタンを押すと数値が減少します。 3. 左右の矢印ボタンを押して、通電時間（ms）を選びます。上下の矢印ボタンを押してください。1ms ごとに調 整できます。上ボタンを押すと数値が増加。下ボタンを押すと数値が減少します。 ※設定した内容で良い場合は、 『F4』の『Ok』ボタンを押すと溶接できます。 ■リベット溶植作業時の注意 パネルの修正部は塗料をしっかりと除去したうえで、汚れもない状態で作業してください。また、アースも取ってください。 作業時にスパッタが発生する恐れがあります。溶植直後のアタッチメント本体やその溶植部は熱を帯びますので、火傷などに注 意してください。
  40. 40. 40 【   シーム溶接時の操作方法】 ■ガンの準備 ・各アタッチメント溶植用チップをガンにセットしてください。チップは常にきれいな状態を維持してください。 スパッタなどの汚れは紙ヤスリなどで研磨してください。汚れのひどいもの、チップに内臓された磁石が劣化した ものは、溶接不良の原因となります。新たにチップをお買い求めください。 ・チップはガンの根元まで差し込み、固定用ボルトで動かないようにしっかりと締めてください。 ■溶植時の本体コントロールユニット設定手順 ①液晶画面を初期設定にし、溶接内容を選択する『Easy』の『F1』ボタンを 1 回押してください。液晶画面に 『Tool Selection』という文字が表示されるので、片面スポット溶接機能の『Single Side』を選択するため、 『F2』 ボタンを押してます。 ② 『Job Selection』画面となるので『シーム溶接』を意味する   アイコンを左右矢印ボタンで選択し、 『F4』の 『Ok』ボタンを押します。 液晶画面が『シーム溶接』の作業メニューに切り替わります。溶接可能ランプが点灯していれば、溶接が可能とな ります。 ※実際の作業を行う前に必ずテストを行ってください。 ③溶接電流の微調整 もし、付きが甘いなどの不具合がある場合は、 1.『Adjustment（調整） 』を選択するため、 『F2』ボタンを押します。 2. 溶接電流（%）から調整します。上下の矢印ボタンを押してください。1% ごとに調整できます。上ボタンを押 すと数値が増加。下ボタンを押すと数値が減少します。 3. 左右の矢印ボタンを押して、通電時間（ms）を選びます。上下の矢印ボタンを押してください。1ms ごとに調 整できます。上ボタンを押すと数値が増加。下ボタンを押すと数値が減少します。 ※設定した内容で良い場合は、 『F4』の『Ok』ボタンを押すと溶接できます。 ■溶植時の注意 チップに溶植する部品を装備したガンを鋼板に押し付け、ガンのトリガーを引くと上記で設定した条件で各溶植を開始します。 ※注意：上記の溶植時間・溶植電流の設定は、0.8mm の鋼板に各部品を溶植する際の目安です。予めテストをしていただき、付 きが悪い場合は溶植時間の目盛りを上げ、溶けすぎる場合は溶植時間の目盛りを下げることで微調整してください。
  41. 41. 41 ‫ٹ‬ ॺছঈঝ३গ‫ॸش‬ॕথॢ F1 F2 F3 F4 Prog. 52 F1 F2 F3 F4 F1 F2 F3 F4 ***** （1） 液晶画面が下の状態の時に『Menu』を選び、 『F4』 ボタンを押します。 （2） 液晶画面が『Menu 』設定モードになります。 『F3』ボタンを押します。 （3）パスワード入力画面に切り替わるので、任意のパ スワードを入力します。 【パスワードは弊社担当営業までご連絡ください】 （4） パスワードを入力後、下記の設定画面が表示。設定 される項目を選択します。 【注意 !! 設定変更は本溶接機を理解した熟練の技術者が 行ってください。 誤った設定は溶接機の損傷をはじめ、溶接作業中に作業 者に危険をもたらす場合があり、大変危険です。 】 7 - 1 システム設定方法① 【設定項目】 電極力許容範囲 最大電流範囲 最小電流範囲 溶接カウンター作動 溶接カウンター最大値 溶接カウンター通常値 X 型ガン開口時間 停止時間作動 言語 日付・時間 0 ∼ 100％ 0 ∼ 100％ 0 ∼ 100％ Yes/No 0 ∼ 60000 0 ∼ Max 0 ∼ 1000ms Yes/No Italiano/English 圧力センサー、整流バルブの取り付けであれば、気圧クランプの空気圧が 許容範囲内であることを確認 気圧クランプへの溶接電流の上昇範囲 気圧クランプへの溶接電流の下降範囲 電極交換までのスポット溶接回数のカウント 溶接カウンターの限界設定 溶接カウンターの通常値の設定 X 型ガンの開口時間の設定 溶接サイクルの自動反復の停止時間の設定 表示文章をイタリア語か英語に選択 日付・時間の設定
  42. 42. 42 F1 F2 F3 F4 Prog. 52 F1 F2 F3 F4 F1 F2 F3 F4 ***** （1） 液晶画面が下の状態の時に『Menu』を選び、 『F4』 ボタンを押します。 （2） 液晶画面が『Menu 』設定モードになります。 『F2』ボタンを押します。 （3）パスワード入力画面に切り替わるので、任意のパ スワードを入力します。 【パスワードは弊社担当営業までご連絡ください】 （4） パスワードを入力後、下記の設定画面が表示。設定 される項目を選択します。 【注意 !! 設定変更は本溶接機を理解した熟練の技術者が 行ってください。 誤った設定は溶接機の損傷をはじめ、溶接作業中に作業 者に危険をもたらす場合があり、大変危険です。 】 7 - 2 システム設定方法② 【設定項目】 電極作動 X 型ガンアームの長さ表示 8bar に置ける電極力 最大パルス数 時間単位 最大電流 電流微調整 Yes/No Yes/No 0 ∼ 600daN 1 ∼ 100 ms - S 0 ∼ 90kA ±2000A 気圧クランプの電極力パラメーターを表示する / しない 選択したアームの長さを表示する / しない 電極力の微調整 最大溶接反復数の設定 時間単位の表示設定（秒あるいは 1/1000 秒） 機器の最大電流 電流調節の計測（メニュー情報）
  43. 43. 43 ■ ■■■■■■ ①エラーコード （表示 :E1、E3、E7、 3 種類） ②症状 ■モニターに［E1］ ［Over temperature］と表示された 時の対処方法 【意味】 本溶接機の一部がオーバーヒートしています。 【対処方法】 1. 冷却水が規定量かタンクを確認してください。規定値 よりも少ない場合は、冷却水を充填してください。 2.冷却水の循環経路を確認してください。 冷却水の汚れ、 冷却水フィルターやパイプの目詰まり、冷却水ポンプや ファンが不動など、冷却ラインに異常があり冷却水が循 環していない場合は、 それぞれ清掃 （交換） してください。 以上の処置を行い、本溶接機の温度が正常値に下がれば 赤い警告画面は消え、通常の青い画面に戻ります。 ■モニターに［E3］ ［No Current］と表示された時の対 処方法 【意味】 ガンの電極から電気が流れていません。 【対処方法】 1. スポット溶接する鋼板に塗膜が残っている、または の発生、さらにはパネルの裏にゴムや樹脂などに絶縁部 品が存在し、電気が流れない。溶接するパネルの状態を 確認してください。 2. 電極部がスラッジや で汚れている、欠けや変形など の異常がある場合は通電しません。電極部を清掃 （交換） してください。 以上の処置を行ったあと、 「F4」ボタンを押すと警告画 面はリセットされ、再度溶接できます。 ■モニターに［E7］ ［Switch Oﬀ START］と表示された 時の対処方法 【意味】 両面ガン、片面ガン、いずれかの通電用ボタン（トリガー） が押された状態で本体電源を ON にすると表示されます。 【対処方法】 両面ガン、片面ガン、それぞれの通電用ボタンが押され ていないか確認してください。ボタン部分が汚れている 場合は清掃してください。また、損傷のある場合は新品 と交換してください。 以上の処置を行い、 各ガンの通電用ボタンが Oﬀ 状態であれば、 赤い警告画面は消え、通常の青い画面に戻ります。 7 - 3 エラーコードと対処方法 本溶接機は不具合が発生すると、本体の液晶画面が赤 色に変わり、 「ALARM（警告） 」 、 「エラーコードの種類」 、 「不具合の内容」が表示されます。この時点で、本溶接 機は安全のため、緊急停止します。 ここでは画面に表示されたエラーコードと不具合の内 容の意味と、対処方法についてご説明します。 なお、エラーコードは 3 種類あります。 ※不具合の症状は、 「ALARM」の文字の下に英語で表 示されます。
  44. 44. 44 【異常内容】 溶けた材料のチリ（スパッタ）の発生。 溶接痕がかなり大きい。 スポット溶接部の強度不足。 電極が変形してしまう。 溶接芯にくぼみができる。 両面（X 型）スポットガンが開かない 【原因】 ・加圧時間が短すぎる。 ･電極加圧力が低すぎる。 ・溶接電流が高すぎる。 ・電極の接触が不十分。 ・電極の直径が広い。 ・電極を必要以上の力で加圧している。 ・溶接電流が高すぎる。 ・通電時間が長すぎる。 ・通電時間が短すぎる。 ・溶接電流が弱すぎる。 ・電極の直径が大きすぎる。 ・二次回路の接点が汚れている。 ・溶接時間が長すぎる。 ・電極加圧力が強すぎる。 ・電流が強すぎる。 ・接触面積が不十分。 ・電極の銅合金が弱すぎる。 ・保持時間が短すぎる。 ･電極の加圧力が不十分。 ・材料が汚れている。 ･両面ガンの開閉時間のプログラムに異常 がある。 【対策】 ・加圧時間を延ばす。 ・電極加圧力を強める。 ･溶接電流を下げる。 ・電極を適切なサイズのものと交換。 ・加圧力を下げる。 ・溶接の時間と電流を下げる。 ・溶接時間を延ばす。 ・溶接電流を増やす。 ・電極の直径を小さいサイズに変更する。 ・電極加圧力を弱める。 ・二次回路の清掃。 ･溶接時間、加圧力、電流値を適切な値に 再設定してください。 ・汚れのある電極チップは清掃してください。 ・変形した電極チップは新品交換してください。 ･溶接時間、加圧力、電流値を適切な値に 再設定してください。 ・汚れのある電極チップは清掃してください。 ・41 ページのシステム設定方法を参照。設 定項目の「X 型ガン開口時間」を表示し、 画面の数値が 160MS なら 680MS 以上 の数値を入力し、両面ガンが正常に開閉す るか確認してください。 ※エアー圧の設定状態によっても X 型ガン の開閉時間は変わりますので、ご注意くだ さい。 【Point】 ダブルピストンの場合 : 570Kgf 680MS 以上 シングルピストンの場合 : 370Kgf 160MS 以上 7 - 4 トラブルシューティング
  45. 45. 45 ‫ٹ‬ ওথॸॼথ५
  46. 46. MAINTENANCE GUIDE スポット溶接機 【PUNTO インバーター】シリーズ 保守点検マニュアル  スポット溶接機「PUNTO インバーター」シリーズの性能を十分に発揮し、 安全に使用いただくためには、 日常点検が大切です。日常点検は以下に示す部位ごとに行い、必要に応じて部品の清掃や交換を行ってく ださい。 （※部品を交換される際には、性能や機能維持のため、必ず純正部品をご使用ください）  スポット溶接機「PUNTO インバーター」シリーズは、 安定した溶接性能を維持するため、 本体とケーブル、 両面ガンのチップの冷却に水冷式を採用しています。このため、冷却水の交換はもちろん、冷却水のタン クやフィルター、水ラインなどの清掃を定期的に行わないと、すぐにカビが生えてしまいます。  そのカビが冷却水の循環を妨げてしまい、冷却性能の低下による溶接不良をはじめ、溶接機の故障にも つながる恐れがあります。本書では、冷却水のタンク、フィルター、水ラインの清掃方法を写真で解説さ せていただきます。 ①清掃作業に必要な道具 1. 工具、2. バケツ、3. 石油ポンプ、4. 水道ホース、5. スポンジ、6. ウエス、7. 冷却水 ②清掃前の注意点 【警告】 帯電部に触れると、致命的な電撃や火傷を負うことがあります。感電などの人身事故を避けるために、以 下の事項を必ずお守りください。 【注意 1】 冷却水タンクの清掃作業は、本体の電源スイッチが OFF になっており、さらにコンセントに接続されてい ないことを確認してください。 【注意 2】 運転中、冷却水は高温になる場合もあります。冷却水の交換およびタンク清掃は、水温が下がったことを 確認してから行ってください。 【注意 3】 安全確保のため、 有資格者または本溶接機をよく理解した人がおこなってください。本体の（前 ・ 後）カバー を外す際は、不用意に他の人が近づかないようにしてください。 46
  47. 47. MAINTENANCE GUIDE 前カバー ③冷却水交換とフィルタ点検の作業手順 1. 本体の電源ダイアルを OFF にし、電源コンセントが 抜かれていることを確認して下さい。 2. 冷却水のタンクが格納されている本体の 前カバーを取り外します。 3. 冷却水タンクの注水キャップを取り外して下 さい。 4. 本体の後カバーを取り外します。 5. 冷却水タンクの注水口に石油ポンプを取り付 け、廃冷却水をバケツへ移します。 【注意①】既に冷却水タンクに給水されていて、不足分を給 水される場合には、本体のカバーを外す必要はなく、前面 の冷却水補給口から補水できます。 【注意②】冷却水には自動車用のクーラント液のご使用をお 奨めします。希釈には水道水（上水）をご使用下さい。水 道水以外の地下水、河川の水、海水、工業用水、汚水など の使用は、故障の原因となるため使用しないで下さい。 【注意③】希釈不要のスーパークーラントも使用できます。 【注意④】長期間使用されない場合は、必ず配管内の冷却水 を抜いて下さい。冷却水内の成分がポンプ内で固着し、ポ ンプが回らなくなる場合があります。 【注意⑤】冷却水を本体内にこぼした時は、機器の故障の原 因となりますので、直ちに乾いたウェスなどでふき取って 下さい。 ※冷却水タンク内の汚れがひどい場合は、タンクを本体から 取り外して内部を清掃してください。 47
  48. 48. MAINTENANCE GUIDE 注水キャップ フィルター  ネット  カップ 6. フィルタ本体を片手でつかみ、もう一方の手で透明 なカップを反時計回りに回し、カップを外します。 7. フィルターからネットを取り外します。 8. 取り外したカップとネットに付着した汚れを 水道水（上水）で洗い流します。 ※カップやネットの清掃には歯ブラシ等を使うと より効果的です。 【部品の名称】 9. 部品組み付け、充填、循環、清掃、液量確認 （1）ネット、カップの順で、それぞれフィルターの所 定の位置に取り付けます。 （2）冷却水タンクに水道水を充填し、注水キャップを 取り付けます。 （3）本体を水平な場所に移動します。 （4）本体の電源を入れて溶接機の水ライン全体に冷却 水を循環させます。 【注意：水を入れた後にフィルター及びポンプのエア 抜きを行って下さい。空運転禁止。ポンプ破損の原因 になります。 】 （5）循環作業により、本体の水ラインの汚れがタンク に戻ります。タンク内の水がきれいになるまで、手順 6、7、8、9 を繰り返します。 （6）タンク内の水がきれいになったら、適量の冷却水 を充填して下さい。 【注意】 冷却水にクーラント液を使用される場合は、ご使用の 環境によって濃度比率が異なります。このため、クー ラント液のメーカーが指定する混合表に合せて、混合 濃度を合せてください。なお、出荷時はクーラントと 水道水の混合比を 2：8 の割合にしています。 10. 本体の前後カバーを取り付けて完了です。 48
  49. 49. 49 ‫ٹ‬ ৖ષ௕ No. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 12 13 14-15 16 17 18 CODE 0L290 0L291 CS220S PN615 PN722 ME550 ME551 ME020 ME021 IE115 RC562 VT703 0M561 PN138 CS235 0M1007 0L367 0M560 BASE TESTATA COPERCHIO TESTATA CONTROLLO DI SALDATURA PY700 COMPLETO MICROREGOLATORE BIT 1/8 MANOMETRO FLA/STA Φ 40 1/8'' (NERO) SEZIONATORE 40A 3 POLI RETR. MOSTRINA 67×67 G/R RETR. PRESSACAVO PG-29 DADO PER PRESSACAVO PG-29 PRESA PANNELLO SPOTTER CABLATA REGOLATORE DI FLUSSO UNI. 1/8'' MANIGLIA CAR. ELESA M. 643/140 ASTA SUPPORTO PINZA FILTRO BIT 1/4 PORTA USB - PY SUPPORTO SPOTTER PROTEZIONE IMBOCCO CAVI PORTALANCIA LATERALE NYLON AE290C01A AE290C02A WI9127879 SQ032003R 010/0001 1900.29 1142029 MIC3FBKP 904100 37311 E057C10E 5201002 AE290C17A AE290C20A MPVR 14947 qty 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 9 - 1 本体上部
  50. 50. 50 No. 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 13 14 16 17 18 28 30 31 32 33 34 CODE 0L298 0M478 CC322 0L297 0L292 0L293 0L294 0M560 0M288 CC235 CC130 PM051 CC302 CC008 MP070 0L267 0L268 MP123 0L563 CC017 CC018 BASAMENTO TUBO RUOTE RUOTA GOMMA Φ 200 COPERCHIO POSTERIORE FIANCO DESTRO FIANCO SINISTRO COPERCHIO ANTERIORE PORTALANCIA LAT. NYLON66 MPVR14947 ANCORAGGIO ASTA SOSTEGNO RUOTA POLIPROPILENE NERA GIR. CON FRENO VENTOLA ANTIOR. ASPIR. TIPO A D. 200mm INCL. 31°-ALL. POMPA 1/4 200V (E04) SENZA VENTOLA RADIATORE AS-25 L.170 P. 3.5 STARLOCK Φ 20 SERBATOIO TRASPAR. 8 LITRI (DX) COMPLETO DI TAPPO E GUARNIZIONI 258205 SUPPORTO SERBATOIO 10 LT SUPPORTO POMPA DISTANZIALE PORTABRACCI Φ 24 AS25 PORTABRACCI CBRH CONTENITORE AQUA MICRO CARTUCCE RETE LAVABILI AE290C07A ZE281C07B 0PGA200020 AE290C06B AE290C03B AE290C04B AE290C05B MPVR14947 AE290C10A 1PBA1000QRD 258598 KN35-3 KL0028 999999/20 AE290C18A AE290C19A GM275C07B GM275C06B A8030330 A803R040 qty 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 5 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 9 - 2 本体下部
  51. 51. 51 No. 5 6 9 23 24 25 38 57 68 81 82 85 89 129 130 159 163 164 170 175 176 182 CODE 0M834 BC007 RC100 0P086 0P085 BC006 0C301 0L086 0M835 0M689D 0M534 0M689S 0M688 0L189 MP156 VT222 0M1014 CC269 XAI025 VT507 0M002 0L349 JOINT UPPER BUSH STRAIGHT FITTING R1 8 1/8 RAPIDO UPPER PIN LOWER PIN LOWER BUSH CYLINDER 560daN Φ 80 stroke 50mm TANDEM LIGHT CYLINDER SPACER JOINT COVER RIGHT SIDE PLATE GUN ARM HOLDER LEFT SIDE PLATE GUN MOVABLE ARM CABLES BOX CABLE PROTECTION SCREW T.C.E.I. 5931 M6×100 GALVANIZED BRASS CLAMP HANDLE NYLON M10 COMPLETE HANDLE 2012 SEEGER DIN 471 D.10 (external) HANDLE PLATE HOOK GUN SUPPORT AE072C07A AE072C10A AE072C12A AE072C11A AE072C09A AMS122869026 AE072C21A AE072C08B AE072C35A AE072C36A AE072C35A AE072C38A AE072C40A AE072C41A AE072C42A MCGT 28×88 P140C61A XAE195C13A qty 1 2 5 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 2 1 9 - 3 X 型スポットガン
  52. 52. ‫ٹ‬उਖः়ॎच੔‫ٹ‬ ‫୿ٹ‬ਲ਼૲‫ٹ‬ ઙૄভ঺ग़঒ग़५४কঃথ१‫ش‬অ५ ※商品の形状および性能は、予告なく変更されることがあります ‫ٹ‬ ৳઒पणःथ [ 保証規定 ] 本取扱説明書に従い、正常な使用状態で保証期間内（※ご購入後に保証登録を行ってください。保証は 納入後 1 年以内です）に故障した場合、弊社の責任において無償にて修理いたします。ただし、二次的 に発生した損失の補償並びに、下記の項目に該当する場合は保証いたしません。  ①誤った使用や設置方法、保守点検、保管状況に誤りがあったため発生した故障や損傷  ②ゴム部品をはじめ、自然に消耗する部品の損傷や劣化。  ③火災、地震、風水害、その他の天災など、外部に要因がある場合の故障や損傷  ④指定された純正部品を使用されなかったことに起因する事故や損傷  ⑤保証手続きが不備の場合（※例：用紙には必要事項を明記ください） ［補償請求方法］  保証規定に基づき、本製品の補償請求を行う場合は、お買い上げいただきました販売会社までご一報  ください。販売会社で必要な手続きをします。 【注：なお、保証の要否は、大変勝手ながら弊社において判断したします。ご了承ください】 ［アフターサービス］  アフターサービスについては、お買い上げいただきました販売会社へお問い合わせください。 〒160-0022 東京都新宿区新宿5丁目15-14 問合せ先︓0120-99-8802

×