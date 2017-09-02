VESTIMENTAS Mireya González de Orozco
VESTIMENTAS Vs Desnudez En la Intimidad Matrimonial Génesis 2: no se avergonzaban
VESTIMENTAS Vs Desnudez Después del Pecado Génesis 3:7 Entonces fueron abiertos los ojos de ambos y se dieron cuenta de qu...
VESTIMENTAS Vs Desnudez Después del Pecado Génesis 3:9-11 Pero Jehová Dios llamó al hombre, y le preguntó: –¿Dónde estás?
VESTIMENTAS Vs Desnudez Después del Pecado Génesis 3:9-11 Él respondió: –Oí tu voz en el huerto y tuve miedo, porque estab...
VESTIMENTAS Vs Desnudez Después del Pecado Génesis 3:9-11 Entonces Dios le preguntó: –¿Quién te enseñó que estabas desnudo...
VESTIMENTAS Vs Desnudez Después del Pecado Génesis 3:21 Y Jehová Dios hizo para el hombre y su mujer túnicas de pieles, y ...
VESTIMENTAS Vs Desnudez La vestimenta que Dios diseñó requirió un sacrificio
CUBRIENDO LA DESNUDEZ
CUBRIENDO LA DESNUDEZ Dios está interesado en cubrir nuestra desnudez
Apocalipsis 3:18 Por tanto, yo te aconsejo que compres de mí …vestiduras blancas para vestirte, para que no se descubra la...
Mateo 25:34, 36, 40 Entonces el Rey dirá …: “Venid, benditos de mi Padre, heredad el Reino preparado para vosotros … porqu...
1.Según su sexo 2.Decoro y Honestidad = Honor, Respeto •recato: evitar exposision e insinuación 3.Humildad = No Ostentoso ...
Según su sexo Deuteronomio 22:5 No vestirá la mujer traje de hombre ni el hombre vestirá ropa de mujer; porque es abominab...
Decoro y Honestidad = Honor, Respeto 1Timoteo 2:9 Asimismo, que las mujeres se atavíen de ropa decorosa, con pudor y modes...
Exposición de zonas eróticas (Espíritu de Vulgaridad) •Piel •Contorno Insinuación de zonas eróticas (Espíritu de Seducción...
Exposición Piel DESENMASCARANDOAL IMPUDOR
Exposición Contorno DESENMASCARANDOAL IMPUDOR
Insinuación DESENMASCARANDOAL IMPUDOR
Humildad = No Ostentoso 1Pedro 3:3,4 Vuestro atavío no sea el externo … de vestidos lujosos, sino el interno, el del coraz...
1.Según su sexo 2.Decoro y Honestidad = Honor, Respeto •recato: evitar exposision e insinuación 3.Humildad = No Ostentoso ...
•Obediencia •Santidad •Limpieza •Estėtica PRINCIPIOS DIVINOS DE LAS VESTIMENTAS
×