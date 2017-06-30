El machismo es una vertiente del sexismo o prejuicio sexual, que se expresa por lo regular, de manera inconsciente en la m...
Este sistema de creencias o ideología clasifica por grados de superioridad e inferioridad a los seres humanos según el gra...
Desde una edad temprana, los varones son llevados a estar conscientes de su conducta que puede hacer que otros sospechen q...
Las conductas machistas no son producto de un solo factor, sino de una combinación de situaciones que, mantenidas en el ti...
Si. Hoy en día se reconoce que el machismo puede afectar tanto a hombres como a mujeres, y que de una manera u otra, todos...
En la medida que un hombre humilla, abusa, maltrata o explota a otro por parecer a sus ojos más masculino, está siendo gui...
1. Los hombres dominantes: son presumiblemente heterosexuales exclusivos y constituyen la medida con la cual todos los hom...
En general, las actitudes machistas tratan de justificar la mayor comodidad, superioridad y bienestar de los hombres. Dura...
Ellos estaban llamados a ser proveedores económicos, o a mantener a las mujeres y a “los hijos de ellas”, mientras ellas d...
Se entiende hoy que el machismo atenta contra el desarrollo humano de hombres y mujeres, reduciendo su espontaneidad y aut...
Las mujeres sometidas al trato machista tienden a creer desde pequeñas que son inferiores. Tienen menos oportunidades de a...
Se llama “misoginia” al desprecio, la aversión o el odio a las mujeres por ser mujeres, y a todo lo considerado como femen...
Conclusión El machismo en las sociedades en las que el hombre es el centro del universo, y se toma como medida de todas la...
