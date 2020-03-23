Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
13 de marzo 2020 Hola a tod@s, Os mandamos las correcciones de las actividades de la semana pasada. Tomaros un día en revi...
13 de marzo 2020 a. ¿A qué zonas llegó primero el ferrocarril? 1848-1855 Madrid/ Toledo / Albacete ¿Cuáles fueron las últi...
13 de marzo 2020 a. ¿Qué escenas se representan en estas viñetas? Una cocina en la que aparecen tres figuras que se repite...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Corrección Actividad 1

33 views

Published on

Corrección de la actividad 1 enviada durante los días de emergencia sanitaria en el IES Tomás Mingot en 4ºESO

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Corrección Actividad 1

  1. 1. 13 de marzo 2020 Hola a tod@s, Os mandamos las correcciones de las actividades de la semana pasada. Tomaros un día en revisarlas y corregir lo que os haga falta. Recordad que es muy importante que lo hagáis y que, cuando volvamos a clase, revisaremos todo. Las actividades corresponden al siglo XIX español y son las siguientes: 1. Eje cronológico del siglo XIX en España (desde la guerra de Independencia hasta la Restauración, incluido el desastre del 98 que está en el principio del tema 8). 2. CAMBIOS SOCIALES Y ECONÓMICOS: Relaciona estos mapas y responde a las cuestiones:
  2. 2. 13 de marzo 2020 a. ¿A qué zonas llegó primero el ferrocarril? 1848-1855 Madrid/ Toledo / Albacete ¿Cuáles fueron las últimas en tener vías férreas? 1870-1890 líneas en Extremadura/Castilla-La Mancha/ Galicia /Interior de Andalucía y la zona entre Barcelona y Valencia b. ¿Qué zonas crees que eran las más industrializadas en nuestro país en el siglo XIX? Cataluña, País Vasco, Madrid, Málaga, Valencia, zona minera de Asturias…. c. ¿Qué relación tenían las zonas industrializas con las más densamente pobladas? Razona tu respuesta basándote en la información que ofrecen los dos mapas. Las zonas más densamente pobladas con más de 70 hab./km son País Vasco (Vizcaya y Guipuzcoa), Barcelona y Pontevedra. Le siguen con una densidad media, entre 51-70 hab/km, Madrid, Valencia, Alicante, Málaga, Cádiz, Gerona, La Coruña, Orense. Las zonas con menor densidad, por debajo de 30 hab/km se sitúan en el interior peninsular, excepto Madrid. Como observamos en los mapas, la mayor densidad de población está relacionada con, por un lado, un elevado crecimiento natural (Galicia, Andalucía, Murcia) y en otros casos con un desarrollo de la actividad económica, principalmente la industria, que atrajo población a País Vasco, Madrid, Cataluña, valencia, Málaga. El desarrollo de la industria atrajo inmigración; un éxodo rural desde el interior a las zonas industriales. A su vez, se produjo un crecimiento urbano de esas ciudades que provocó el desarrollo de los transportes (se puede observar en el mapa del ferrocarril) y de otros servicios. Como conclusión destacar que el desarrollo de la industria ha generado desequilibrios en el territorio español: la desigual distribución de la industria genera desequilibrios en el reparto de la población, en la riqueza, en la dotación de infraestructuras y servicios y en el peso político. Esta situación de desequilibrio regional se afianza en el siglo XIX en España y se mantiene hasta la actualidad. 3. Leer página 112 del libro “Analizar la historia de España a través de caricaturas”: EL SISTEMA POLÍTICO DE LA RESTAURACIÓN  Observa estas dos ilustraciones y contesta:
  3. 3. 13 de marzo 2020 a. ¿Qué escenas se representan en estas viñetas? Una cocina en la que aparecen tres figuras que se repiten: una mujer y dos hombres. Un hombre cocina, caldo gordo, y el otro come; la mujer friega. b. ¿En qué periodo de la historia se daba este sistema? Durante la Restauración. En esta etapa Alfonso XII era rey de España y se impuso el sistema de turno de partidos; el conservador y el liberal. En noviembre de 1895 muere Alfonso XII estando embarazada Mª Cristina, que se hizo cargo de la Regencia. Para evitar problemas y estabilizar la situación política, Cánovas y Sagasta establecieron el acuerdo verbal de El Pacto del Pardo (caricaturas). c. ¿Qué personajes históricos aparecen? Cánovas, representante del partido conservador y Sagasta, líder del partido liberal. d. ¿Cuál crees que es el significado de estas dos caricaturas? En las dos imágenes se representa la misma escena pero cambiando la actividad de los personajes masculinos y una inscripción en el puchero en que se cocina “caldo gordo”; hace referencia a los presupuestos de España, uno lo sirve y el otro lo come. Lo que significa que ambos políticos engordan con el poder mientras España (la mujer) está cada vez más débil. e. ¿A qué rasgo principal del sistema político aluden? Al sistema del turno de partidos, por el que el rey decidía qué partido iba a formar gobierno y después se convocaban elecciones que se manipulaban (caciquismo, pucherazo) par que las ganara el partido elegido. Era un sistema electoral corrupto. f. ¿Qué consecuencias tuvo este sistema político? Con este sistema se consiguió estabilidad política pero dejó fuera del gobierno a tres grupos cada vez más representativos: socialistas, anarquistas y nacionalistas. En este sistema se intentó afianzar un estado centralizado y uniformado (idea que compartían conservadores y liberales) pero provocó el surgimiento de movimientos nacionalistas, culturales y/o políticos en Cataluña (Renaixença), País Vasco ( PNV) y Galicia (Rexurdimiento) .

×