COMPONENTES DE UMA REDE DE COMPUTADORES Disciplina: Rede de Computadores Prof.: Jakson Silva Autor: Felipe Gabriel da silv...
Introdução • O que é Rede de Computadores: Uma rede de computadores é formada por um conjunto de máquinas eletrônicas e ou...
Componentes Físicos em uma Rede
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Hardware de Rede Placa de rede
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Placa de Rede A placa de rede é o hardware que permite aos micros conversarem entre sí ...
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Hardware de Rede Hub
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Hub O hub é um equipamento que tem a função de interligar vários computadores em uma re...
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Hardware de Rede Switch
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Switch O switch (comutador) é um importante equipamento que possibilita a conexão de co...
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Hardware de Rede Roteador
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos • Roteadores Roteador é um equipamento usado para conectar diferentes redes de computado...
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos • Hardware de Rede Repetidor
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos • Repetidores Basicamente ele funciona, como o próprio nome diz, replicando o sinal. Ima...
Componentes de uma Rede - Meio Físico O meio mais utilizado hoje é o Ethernet. O padrão Ethernet vem subdividido em: Coaxi...
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Elementos de Cabeamento Par Trançado (UTP)
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Elementos de Cabeamento Coaxial
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Elementos de Cabeamento Fibra Óptica
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Topologias A topologia física pode ser representada de várias maneiras e descreve por o...
Topologia em Anel
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Topologia Anel A topologia em anel utiliza em geral ligações ponto-a-ponto que operam e...
Topologia em Barramento
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Topologia Barramento Rede em barramento é uma topologia de rede em que todos os computa...
Topologia em Estrela
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Topologia Estrela As conexões partem de um ponto central (concentrador), normalmente um...
Topologia em Malha
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Topologia Malha Todos os nós estão atados a todos os outros nós, como se estivessem ent...
Topologia em Árvore
Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos • Topologia Árvore A topologia em árvore é essencialmente uma série de barras interconec...
Componentes Lógicos em uma Rede
Componentes de uma Rede - Lógicos• Protocolos Um protocolo pode ser definido como "as regras que governam" a sintaxe, semâ...
Componentes de uma Rede - Lógicos• Exemplos de Protocolos:  FTP (File Transfer Protocol)  HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Proto...
Componentes de uma Rede - Lógicos • FTP(File Transfer Protocol) O File Transfer Protocol é uma forma bastante rápida e ver...
Componentes de uma Rede - Lógicos • HTTP(Hypertext Transfer Protocol) O HyperText Transfer Protocol é um protocolo de apli...
Componentes de uma Rede - Lógicos• Protocolo TCP/IP Hoje, o protocolo mais usado é o TCP/IP, versão IPv4, e espera- se que...
Componentes de uma Rede - Lógicos • DHCP(Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) Digamos que você seja o administrador de uma...
Componentes de uma Rede - Lógicos• Arquiteturas – Exemplos:  Cliente/Servidor  Peer-to-Peer (P2P)
Componentes de uma Rede - Lógicos • Arquitetura Cliente/Servidor A tecnologia cliente/servidor é uma arquitetura na qual o...
Componentes de uma Rede - Lógicos• Arquitetura Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Peer-to-peer (do inglês par-a-par ou simplesmente ponto-...
Bibliografia 1) www.google.com -Google 2) https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikip%C3%A9dia:P%C3%A1gina_principal - Wikipédia 3)http://www.infoescola.com/ - InfoEscola
Componentes da equipe • Cristiane Kelly - 12 • Emanuel Siqueira - 14 • Felipe Silva - 16 • Carlos Nogueira - 29 • Rhuan Lu...
  COMPONENTES DE UMA REDE DE COMPUTADORES Disciplina: Rede de Computadores Prof.: Jakson Silva Autor: Felipe Gabriel da silva EEEP Salaberga Torquato Gomes de Matos Maranguape – CE 2016
  2. 2. Introdução • O que é Rede de Computadores: Uma rede de computadores é formada por um conjunto de máquinas eletrônicas e outros dispositivos interligados entre si, com processadores capazes de trocar informações e partilhar recursos.
  3. 3. Componentes Físicos em uma Rede
  4. 4. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Hardware de Rede Placa de rede
  5. 5. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Placa de Rede A placa de rede é o hardware que permite aos micros conversarem entre sí através da rede. Sua função é controlar todo o envio e recebimento de dados através da rede. Ela pode estar integrada à placa mãe de um computador ou separada dela. É o componente que toma a informação do computador e a envia pelo cabo de rede, ou pelo ar no caso de uma rede sem fio.
  6. 6. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Hardware de Rede Hub
  7. 7. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Hub O hub é um equipamento que tem a função de interligar vários computadores em uma rede. A grosso modo, funcionam como uma extensão elétrica, permitindo a ligação de vários computadores em um ponto de rede único, distribuindo informações e conexões entre todos os computador nele ligados. O hub recebe pacotes de dados vindos de um computador e os transmite estes pacotes à outros computadores da rede. Enquanto um pacote de dados está sendo transmitido, outros pacotes que são recebidos entram na fila de espera. Apenas 1 pacote de dados é transmitido de cada vez.
  8. 8. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Hardware de Rede Switch
  9. 9. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Switch O switch (comutador) é um importante equipamento que possibilita a conexão de computadores em redes. Bem, a melhor maneira de entender o funcionamento do Switch é considerá-lo como uma evolução do HUB. Isso porque ocupa também a função central da rede, realizando a conexão entre várias máquinas numa LAN (Local Area Network). No entanto, apresenta uma diferença fundamental – os dados vindos do computador de origem somente são repassados ao computador de destino.
  10. 10. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Hardware de Rede Roteador
  11. 11. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos • Roteadores Roteador é um equipamento usado para conectar diferentes redes de computadores entre si. Nas conexões à internet, há quase sempre um roteador que conecta a rede local à rede da internet. Quando não há um roteador, o modem está configurado em modo bridge (ponte).
  12. 12. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos • Hardware de Rede Repetidor
  13. 13. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos • Repetidores Basicamente ele funciona, como o próprio nome diz, replicando o sinal. Imagine que seu roteador esteja no escritório e que seu alcance máximo seja a sala. Pois bem, você pode colocar um repetidor de sinal na sala e ampliar até a cozinha, por exemplo. O aparelho funciona da seguinte maneira: Ele recebe o sinal Wi-Fi oriundo de seu roteador, repassa para os demais cômodos. Dependendo do alcance do repetidor de sinal e do tamanho da sua casa, apenas um desses pode resolver seu problema. Não se pode usar muitos destes dispositivos em uma rede local, pois degeneram o sinal no domínio digital e causam problemas de sincronismo entre as interfaces de rede.
  14. 14. Componentes de uma Rede - Meio Físico O meio mais utilizado hoje é o Ethernet. O padrão Ethernet vem subdividido em: Coaxial/10base2, Par Trançado Não Blindado – UTP/10BaseT e UTP/100baseT e Gigabit ethernet. Também pode ser conectado por Fibra óptica, um fino filamento contínuo de vidro com uma cobertura de proteção que pode ser usada para conectar longas distâncias. E ainda há as redes sem fios, que se subdividem em diversas tecnologias: Wi-fi, bluetooth, wimax e outras.
  15. 15. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Elementos de Cabeamento Par Trançado (UTP)
  16. 16. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Elementos de Cabeamento Coaxial
  17. 17. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Elementos de Cabeamento Fibra Óptica
  18. 18. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Topologias A topologia física pode ser representada de várias maneiras e descreve por onde os cabos passam e onde as estações, os nós, roteadores e gateways estão localizados. As mais utilizadas e conhecidas são as topologias do tipo estrela, barramento e anel. Vamos ver a seguir:
  19. 19. Topologia em Anel
  20. 20. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Topologia Anel A topologia em anel utiliza em geral ligações ponto-a-ponto que operam em um único sentido de transmissão. O sinal circula no anel até chegar ao destino. Esta topologia é pouco tolerável à falha e possui uma grande limitação quanto a sua expansão pelo aumento de "retardo de transmissão" (intervalo de tempo entre o início e chegada do sinal ao nó destino).
  21. 21. Topologia em Barramento
  22. 22. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Topologia Barramento Rede em barramento é uma topologia de rede em que todos os computadores são ligados em um mesmo barramento físico de dados. Apesar de os dados não passarem por dentro de cada um dos nós, apenas uma máquina pode “escrever” no barramento num dado momento. Todas as outras “escutam” e recolhem para si os dados destinados a elas. Quando um computador estiver a transmitir um sinal, toda a rede fica ocupada e se outro computador tentar enviar outro sinal ao mesmo tempo, ocorre uma colisão e é preciso reiniciar a transmissão. Essa topologia utiliza cabos coaxiais. Para cada barramento existe um único cabo, que vai de uma ponta a outra. O cabo é seccionado em cada local onde um micro será inserido na rede. Com o seccionamento do cabo formam-se duas pontas e cada uma delas recebe um conector BNC. No micro é colocado um "T" conectado à placa que junta as duas pontas. Embora ainda existam algumas instalações de rede que utilizam esse modelo, é uma tecnologia obsoleta. Embora esta topologia descrita fisicamente ter caído em desuso, logicamente ela é amplamente usada. Redes ethernet utilizam este tipo lógico de topologia.
  23. 23. Topologia em Estrela
  24. 24. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Topologia Estrela As conexões partem de um ponto central (concentrador), normalmente um hub ou switch. É o modelo mais utilizado atualmente. Neste tipo de rede, todos os usuários comunicam-se com um nó central, tem o controle supervisor do sistema, chamado host.
  25. 25. Topologia em Malha
  26. 26. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos• Topologia Malha Todos os nós estão atados a todos os outros nós, como se estivessem entrelaçados. Já que são vários os caminhos possíveis por onde a informação pode fluir da origem até o destino, neste tipo de rede, o tempo de espera é reduzido e eventuais problemas não interrompem o funcionamento da rede.
  27. 27. Topologia em Árvore
  28. 28. Componentes de uma Rede - Físicos • Topologia Árvore A topologia em árvore é essencialmente uma série de barras interconectadas. Geralmente existe uma barra central onde outros ramos menores se conectam. Esta ligação é realizada através de derivadores e as conexões das estações realizadas do mesmo modo que no sistema de barra padrão. Atualmente não se usa a topologia em árvore, por que caso haja falha, a rede pode ser comprometida.
  29. 29. Componentes Lógicos em uma Rede
  30. 30. Componentes de uma Rede - Lógicos• Protocolos Um protocolo pode ser definido como "as regras que governam" a sintaxe, semântica e sincronização da comunicação entre sistemas computacionais. De um modo geral, os protocolos são conjuntos de regras que regem a comunicação. Um exemplo clássico é a comparação entre protocolos de computadores e protocolos humanos, como mostra a figura a seguir:
  31. 31. Componentes de uma Rede - Lógicos• Exemplos de Protocolos:  FTP (File Transfer Protocol)  HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol)  IP (Internet Protocol)  TCP (Transmission Control Protocol)  DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol)
  32. 32. Componentes de uma Rede - Lógicos • FTP(File Transfer Protocol) O File Transfer Protocol é uma forma bastante rápida e versátil de transferir arquivos, sendo uma das mais usadas na internet.
  33. 33. Componentes de uma Rede - Lógicos • HTTP(Hypertext Transfer Protocol) O HyperText Transfer Protocol é um protocolo de aplicação responsável pelo tratamento de pedidos e respostas entre cliente e servidor na World Wide Web. Ele surgiu da necessidade de distribuir informações pela Internet e para que essa distribuição fosse possível foi necessário criar uma forma padronizada de comunicação entre os clientes e os servidores da Web e entendida por todos os computadores ligados à Internet.
  34. 34. Componentes de uma Rede - Lógicos• Protocolo TCP/IP Hoje, o protocolo mais usado é o TCP/IP, versão IPv4, e espera- se que passemos a utilizar o IPv6. Ele é um protocolo suportado por praticamente todos os sistemas operacionais.
  35. 35. Componentes de uma Rede - Lógicos • DHCP(Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) Digamos que você seja o administrador de uma rede. Se fosse uma rede doméstica com 3 computadores, não seria trabalhoso atribuir um número de IP e todos os parâmetros necessários para cada um deles. Agora, se fossem 100, 200 ou mais, certamente a história seria outra o protocolo DHCP faz exatamente isto
  36. 36. Componentes de uma Rede - Lógicos• Arquiteturas – Exemplos:  Cliente/Servidor  Peer-to-Peer (P2P)
  37. 37. Componentes de uma Rede - Lógicos • Arquitetura Cliente/Servidor A tecnologia cliente/servidor é uma arquitetura na qual o processamento da informação é dividido em módulos ou processos distintos. Um processo é responsável pela manutenção da informação (servidores) e outros responsáveis pela obtenção dos dados (os clientes). Os processos cliente enviam pedidos para o processo servidor, e este por sua vez processa e envia os resultados dos pedidos. É no servidor que normalmente ficam os sistemas mais pesados da rede, tais como o banco de dados. As máquinas clientes são menos poderosas, pois não rodam aplicativos que requerem tantos recursos das máquinas. O importante em uma máquina em arquitetura Cliente/Servidor não é que todas as máquinas sejam do mesmo fabricante ou do mesmo tipo. O que realmente é importante, é o fato de todas as máquinas poderem se interligar pela rede, com o mesmo tipo de protocolo de acesso (TCP/IP, NetBEUI).
  38. 38. Componentes de uma Rede - Lógicos• Arquitetura Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Peer-to-peer (do inglês par-a-par ou simplesmente ponto-a- ponto, com sigla P2P) é uma arquitetura de redes de computadores onde cada um dos pontos ou nós da rede funciona tanto como cliente quanto como servidor, permitindo compartilhamentos de serviços e dados sem a necessidade de um servidor central. As redes P2P podem ser configuradas em casa, em Empresas e ainda na Internet. Todos os pontos da rede devem usar programas compatíveis para ligar-se um ao outro. Uma rede peer-to-peer pode ser usada para compartilhar músicas, vídeos, imagens, dados, enfim qualquer coisa com formato digital.
  39. 39. Bibliografia 1) www.google.com -Google 2) https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikip%C3%A9dia:P%C3%A1gina_principal - Wikipédia 3)http://www.infoescola.com/ - InfoEscola
  40. 40. Componentes da equipe • Cristiane Kelly - 12 • Emanuel Siqueira - 14 • Felipe Silva - 16 • Carlos Nogueira - 29 • Rhuan Lucas -39 • Weidiane -44

×