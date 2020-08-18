Martes 18 de agosto al 21

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CUARTO GRADO C. EUGENIA ROMERO. 18 DE AGOSTO 2020.
https://laescuelaenmicasa6de20.blogspot.com/p/4-c-maria-eugenia.html

  1. 1. ESCUELA FELIPE BOERO N° 6 DE 20 PLAN DE CONTINUIDAD PEDAGOGICA 4C DOCENTE MARIA EUGENIA ROMERO Martes 18 de agosto Matemática
  2. 2. ESCUELA FELIPE BOERO N° 6 DE 20 PLAN DE CONTINUIDAD PEDAGOGICA 4C DOCENTE MARIA EUGENIA ROMERO Practicas del lenguaje
  3. 3. ESCUELA FELIPE BOERO N° 6 DE 20 PLAN DE CONTINUIDAD PEDAGOGICA 4C DOCENTE MARIA EUGENIA ROMERO Miércoles19 de agosto Matemática
  4. 4. ESCUELA FELIPE BOERO N° 6 DE 20 PLAN DE CONTINUIDAD PEDAGOGICA 4C DOCENTE MARIA EUGENIA ROMERO CIENCIASNATURALES En estosdíaspudieron leeryrecordar sobre los seresvivos.Enlasactividadesque siguenparalospróximosdías vamosa centrarnosenladiversidadyclasificaciónde ellos. DIVERSIDAD Y CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS SERES VIVOS: LOS ANIMALES VERTEBRADOS Actividad 1: Clasificación
  5. 5. ESCUELA FELIPE BOERO N° 6 DE 20 PLAN DE CONTINUIDAD PEDAGOGICA 4C DOCENTE MARIA EUGENIA ROMERO
  6. 6. ESCUELA FELIPE BOERO N° 6 DE 20 PLAN DE CONTINUIDAD PEDAGOGICA 4C DOCENTE MARIA EUGENIA ROMERO
  7. 7. ESCUELA FELIPE BOERO N° 6 DE 20 PLAN DE CONTINUIDAD PEDAGOGICA 4C DOCENTE MARIA EUGENIA ROMERO Jueves20 de agosto Practicas del lenguaje REALIZAREMOSESTA ACTIVIDADEN EL ENCUENTROVIRTUAL HOY A LAS 16 HS, NOS ENCONTRAMOS EN EL RECREO VIRTUAL!!!
  8. 8. ESCUELA FELIPE BOERO N° 6 DE 20 PLAN DE CONTINUIDAD PEDAGOGICA 4C DOCENTE MARIA EUGENIA ROMERO Viernes21de agosto Cienciassociales. RECORDAMOS AL GENERAL JOSÉ DE SAN MARTÍN 1) Observar detenidamente el video sobre la Biografía de San Martín. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjUMKmt0O2I 2) Completar laslineas de puntos. José Francisco de San Martín nació el…25 DE FEBRERO…de……………….en………….. provincia de……………………… A los 6 años su familia viajó a ………………………allí estudió……………………………………………………………………… Al regresar al país creó el…………………………………………. Participó y ganó en la batalla de …………………………………….provincia de Santa Fé. En 1814 reemplazó a Manuel Belgrano en el mando del……………………………………………………. San Martín cruzó la Cordillera…………………………………..y libertó a …………………,………………..Y ………………………. Vuelve a Europa con………………………………y en el año ……………….falleció en ………………………………… 3) A continuación vas observar en el video las Máximas que San Martín escribió para su hija Merceditas. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiIvcdfEhRE 4) Responder: a)¿ Cuál o cuáles de las máximas te resultaron difícil de comprender? b) ¿Cuáles encuentran parecidas a las que sus familiares les dicen a diario? c) ¿Cuáles consideran que están fuera de épca? ¿Por qué? d) Si tendrías que elegir una de la máximas para decirle a alguien que queres mucho ¿Cuál sería?
  9. 9. ESCUELA FELIPE BOERO N° 6 DE 20 PLAN DE CONTINUIDAD PEDAGOGICA 4C DOCENTE MARIA EUGENIA ROMERO d) Ahora preguntale a tu mamá, papá o familiar que te acompañe ¿Qué máximas te dejarían a vos? Escribilas en la carpeta. (Algo que para tus padres sería muy importante que vos aprendas y recuerdes para tu vida) Practicas del lenguaje
  10. 10. ESCUELA FELIPE BOERO N° 6 DE 20 PLAN DE CONTINUIDAD PEDAGOGICA 4C DOCENTE MARIA EUGENIA ROMERO

